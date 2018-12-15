President Trump and First Lady Melania Deliver Remarks During Congressional Holiday Ball…

Posted on December 15, 2018 by

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania host a stunning congressional holiday ball at the White House.

22 Responses to President Trump and First Lady Melania Deliver Remarks During Congressional Holiday Ball…

  1. FL_GUY says:
    December 15, 2018 at 9:52 pm

    Melania looks like an angel.

  2. nimrodman says:
    December 15, 2018 at 9:55 pm

    wow

    • MakeAmericaGreat says:
      December 15, 2018 at 10:26 pm

      I came here to say that, as well.

      No wonder the media won’t put her on the cover of magazines. If they did, her approval would be like 85%. And we can’t have that, can we TDS Media?

    • MakeAmericaGreat says:
      December 15, 2018 at 10:37 pm

      The media was terrified of the beauty of Sarah Palin. I remember the fear in some of the JournoListers at the time.

      Melania, as far as I know, is the most beautiful First Lady ever. Her beauty is a threat to the Establishment. Because she is so captivating, and that means she can attract people (men and women) in a way that they cannot control.

      Hence, the attempt to just shut her out instead. If you can’t beat her, just don’t cover her.

      Great thing is Melania doesn’t care. She’s been independent and secure in herself for decades. Doesn’t mean anything to her. She knows who she is.

      Love them both.

  3. ByrdDeplorable says:
    December 15, 2018 at 10:06 pm

    She’s so beautiful and elegant and, I love her voice! Thank you, Dear Lord, for President and Melania Trump!!!

  4. PreppiePlease says:
    December 15, 2018 at 10:07 pm

    Oh my word! Melania never ceases to amaze…

  5. linda4298 says:
    December 15, 2018 at 10:17 pm

    I didn’t hear wall funding.

  6. PoCoNoMo says:
    December 15, 2018 at 10:21 pm

    Often when I see Melania, and she always looks ravishing, I think of the designers who during the first days of Trumps’ presidency, loudly and haughtily proclaimed how THEY would not be caught dead dressing the first lady. Hahahahahahah! She had her own well developed sense of style; sleek, uncomplicated, never fussy, and always dignified. Who were those snotty designers who’ve been losing out for the last 2 years???!!!

  7. louloulaw2017 says:
    December 15, 2018 at 10:27 pm

    Thank you, Sundance, for including this uplifting video.

  8. Athena the Warrior says:
    December 15, 2018 at 10:33 pm

    Wonderful seeing them having fun. I think wall funding wasn’t mentioned because tonight was about coming together putting differences behind and finding common ground. Notice how he focused on healthcare and infrastructure? There will be time for battles later. Tonight was about celebration.

    Is it wrong of me to giggle thinking about the horrible WH press being given coal instead of enjoying a beautiful party with POTUS and FLOTUS?

    • anniefannie says:
      December 15, 2018 at 10:43 pm

      Coal? Oh the polluting irony!
      Watched Tour of the White House all decorated for Christmas. It exudes the taste and class of a beautiful First Lady!! Say it ain’t so, Joe—you didn’t get to go!! So?????

  9. Newton Love says:
    December 15, 2018 at 10:46 pm

    After all of the flack that PDJT received since his inauguration, to hear him say that the White House is a very happy place is a sign of his inner strength.

    Besides being the greatest President of at least the 20th and 21st Centuries, PDJT is also the most interesting and dynamic one by far!

  10. covfefe999 says:
    December 15, 2018 at 10:56 pm

    Understandably the focus of attention is on Melania. How could it not be? But look at Karen Pence, she looks 20 years younger than her actual age. In spite of all of the hate directed toward them and toward their husbands, they manage to keep it together and keep it classy. I love these two women.

  11. WSB says:
    December 15, 2018 at 11:01 pm

    The Happy Warrior and his Athena!

  12. Constance M. Morrow says:
    December 15, 2018 at 11:10 pm

    Beautiful evening, PDJT sounds hopeful and optimistic, a true leader in very tough times. He knows what he’s accomplished even against the demonic onslaught. He has the joy of beautiful Melania by his side and the support of the inspiring Pence Family along with all of our prayers! Merry Christimas, President Trump and First Lady! YOU are a Godsend to our country!

  13. dogsmaw says:
    December 15, 2018 at 11:20 pm

