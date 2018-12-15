President Trump and First Lady Melania Deliver Remarks During Congressional Holiday Ball…

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania host a stunning congressional holiday ball at the White House.
Melania looks like an angel.
Agree. 100%
A snow angel.
wow
I came here to say that, as well.
No wonder the media won’t put her on the cover of magazines. If they did, her approval would be like 85%. And we can’t have that, can we TDS Media?
The media was terrified of the beauty of Sarah Palin. I remember the fear in some of the JournoListers at the time.
Melania, as far as I know, is the most beautiful First Lady ever. Her beauty is a threat to the Establishment. Because she is so captivating, and that means she can attract people (men and women) in a way that they cannot control.
Hence, the attempt to just shut her out instead. If you can’t beat her, just don’t cover her.
Great thing is Melania doesn’t care. She’s been independent and secure in herself for decades. Doesn’t mean anything to her. She knows who she is.
Love them both.
God Bless PDJT and his family!
Amen!
She’s so beautiful and elegant and, I love her voice! Thank you, Dear Lord, for President and Melania Trump!!!
Oh my word! Melania never ceases to amaze…
I didn’t hear wall funding.
Often when I see Melania, and she always looks ravishing, I think of the designers who during the first days of Trumps’ presidency, loudly and haughtily proclaimed how THEY would not be caught dead dressing the first lady. Hahahahahahah! She had her own well developed sense of style; sleek, uncomplicated, never fussy, and always dignified. Who were those snotty designers who’ve been losing out for the last 2 years???!!!
The designers and magazine fashion editors who repeatedly praised Michael Obama’s ridiculous attire were insane and clueless.
And APPROPRIATE to EVERY SITUATION!!! Domestic or international!!! With her own strong message!!!
Thank you, Sundance, for including this uplifting video.
Wonderful seeing them having fun. I think wall funding wasn’t mentioned because tonight was about coming together putting differences behind and finding common ground. Notice how he focused on healthcare and infrastructure? There will be time for battles later. Tonight was about celebration.
Is it wrong of me to giggle thinking about the horrible WH press being given coal instead of enjoying a beautiful party with POTUS and FLOTUS?
Coal? Oh the polluting irony!
Watched Tour of the White House all decorated for Christmas. It exudes the taste and class of a beautiful First Lady!! Say it ain’t so, Joe—you didn’t get to go!! So?????
After all of the flack that PDJT received since his inauguration, to hear him say that the White House is a very happy place is a sign of his inner strength.
Besides being the greatest President of at least the 20th and 21st Centuries, PDJT is also the most interesting and dynamic one by far!
Understandably the focus of attention is on Melania. How could it not be? But look at Karen Pence, she looks 20 years younger than her actual age. In spite of all of the hate directed toward them and toward their husbands, they manage to keep it together and keep it classy. I love these two women.
The Happy Warrior and his Athena!
Beautiful evening, PDJT sounds hopeful and optimistic, a true leader in very tough times. He knows what he’s accomplished even against the demonic onslaught. He has the joy of beautiful Melania by his side and the support of the inspiring Pence Family along with all of our prayers! Merry Christimas, President Trump and First Lady! YOU are a Godsend to our country!
Such a great night at the White House Congressional Ball. Thank you President @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS! pic.twitter.com/sagBbSYkYy
— Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) December 16, 2018
Treehouse Poet Laureate
