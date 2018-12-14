Texas Judge Rules Obamacare Unconstitutional, Primary Issue Surrounds Individual Mandate, (ruling pdf included)…

U.S. District in Texas, Judge Reed O’Connor (Fort Worth) has agreed with a coalition of 19 states that Obamacare is structurally unconstitutional without an enforced federal mandate that requires individual participation. (full ruling pdf below)

Absent the enforcement of the individual mandate, Judge O’Conner ruled it was impossible for the Obamacare law to remain.  Texas and the 19 state coalition successfully argued they’ve been harmed by an increase in the number of people on state-funded insurance rolls.

The plaintiffs argued: when Congress repealed the tax penalty last year for the individual mandate; they eliminated the U.S. Supreme Court’s prior rationale for finding the ACA constitutional in 2012. The Texas judge agreed.

Judge O’Conner found it is clear the individual mandate is the linchpin of the law “without marching through every nook and cranny of the ACA’s 900-plus pages. The court must find the individual mandate inseverable from the ACA,” he said. “To find otherwise would be to introduce an entirely new regulatory scheme never intended by Congress or signed by the president.”

Here’s the ruling:

.

.

  1. MakeAmericaGreat says:
    December 14, 2018 at 10:49 pm

    Santa Barry has a sadz.

    Time for Roberts to get it right, the second time. And time for Kavanuagh to make a proper first impression.

    Let’s do this. Ending BarryCare can be a huge win on all fronts.

    Amazing Friday news. First Mulvaney as COS, now this.

  2. KimmyK says:
    December 14, 2018 at 10:49 pm

    Love the Ocare blimp crashing and burning….
    It’s about time!!
    Merry Christmas to All!!

  3. kiskiminetas says:
    December 14, 2018 at 10:49 pm

    Ho,Ho,Ho Merry Christmas to all freedom loving CTH people and Trump patriots everywhere!

    • fleporeblog says:
      December 14, 2018 at 11:07 pm

      I wrote the following back in mid November:

      From the thread linked above:

      This young lawyer is fantastic and put the following thread together explaining the decision:

      The Democrats, RINOs, Leftists, BHO’s MISERABLE Legacy, Medicaid For All etc. are DEAD 💀!

      Look at the composition of the 5th Circuit that will hear the appeal.

      18 Appointed by Republican Presidents (PDJT has 5 of those 18) and only 8 Appointed by Democrat President’s.

      https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/United_States_Court_of_Appeals_for_the_Fifth_Circuit

      Nancy Pelosi is screwed! They will need 60 votes in the Senate and there are only 47 Democrats. Murkowski and Collins gets them to 49. Lucifer is DEAD 💀! Every other Republican voted for the Repeal Bill. They are short 11 votes. Nancy will come along for the ride.

      Plus with 60 votes, it is law and only can be replaced with 60 votes. Can’t use Reconciliation. Meaning their Medicaid For All just went up in smoke!

      This is a WIN-WIN for our President because if the Democrats Resist, Americans go back to what they were paying before Obamacare. Some states have premiums over 200%+.

      Now you CAN keep your doctor. Those that were lazy because the government gave them everything can find jobs since 7 million are available.

  4. Vor Daj says:
    December 14, 2018 at 10:50 pm

    But Chief Justice Roberts gave it his blessing!

  5. cocomama says:
    December 14, 2018 at 10:52 pm

    The Supreme Court might not decide to hear it. Hooray!

  6. Justin Green says:
    December 14, 2018 at 10:54 pm

    The initial SC case ruling it legal was a bad decision.
    Caliph Obama: It’s not a tax, it’s a fine.
    Lawyer: Mr. Obama, a fine is unconstitutional. The federal government can’t fine people for not buying a product.
    Caliph Obama: Okay, it’s a tax.

    Thank goodness. What was supposed to save me $2,500 a year cost me $5,000 a year MORE. So I figure Caliph Obama owes me $7,500 for 10 years.

    I will settle for his life imprisonment.

    • mr.piddles says:
      December 14, 2018 at 11:02 pm

      I’m on Doctor Number Four. And I still haven’t even picked Doctor Number Four yet. It’s been like a calendar year now. I’m sick of picking doctors.

      Guess I should get on that though… bad case of Lime or something…

      • WSB says:
        December 14, 2018 at 11:09 pm

        I am just going to use the emergency rooms now. Everyone else does.

        • mr.piddles says:
          December 14, 2018 at 11:10 pm

          I was just there tonight! Just to check in. Say hi.

        • wondering999 says:
          December 14, 2018 at 11:16 pm

          WSB, isn’t there a doctor you like who will negotiate with you? A lot of doctors have worked out cash arrangements for uninsured patients.

          ERs are nasty. Had an elderly friend whose family took her to the ER for a relatively minor problem (but they were worried, she was fragile)… It was a Thanksgiving weekend a few years ago. They all came back home infected with disastrous cases of flu from some poor soul who had been in the waiting room. Entire Thanksgiving array of family barfing and feverish, yuck.

          There’s gotta be a better way and I think our President is working on that during his sleepless nights…

          • WSB says:
            December 14, 2018 at 11:44 pm

            Thank you for your concern, and so sorry to hear about your friend. Hospitals are nasty and should be avoided.

            Since 2003 when I started working as a consultant, I have spent about $130,000 on insurance as a freelancer. I have needed to go to a doctor’s office maybe 12 times.. I know there are some decent clinics near us to make sure I do not face a hospital setting, so that is that.

            But somehow, the blue states will have to righten this. I am very afraid of going onto the state MediCaid alternates. So, all, knock wood.

    • Amy2 says:
      December 15, 2018 at 12:03 am

      Our premium didn’t go up much, but the deductible more than doubled, and so did the co-pay. Our company (pre-AHA) would deposit $1500 per family , $750 individual into a HSA for us to use for checkups, prescriptions, etc. That was gone after Mary Landrieu sold us out.

  7. Rachel Guess says:
    December 14, 2018 at 10:55 pm

    The ruling is sound. SCOTUS determined that odimwitcare was only legal IF it was a tax, and the tax reform bill prohibited the individual mandate as a tax. No tax, no odimwitcare, and that sends the last whisper of obo the clown’s ‘legacy’ slithering into the cesspool of oblivion…LOL

    From a political perspective, this will force Congress to come together on a bipartisan healthcare bill next year or be replaced in 2020 by their angry constituents. Time for Congress to get the lead out and start working.

    One thing that can be done in a bipartisan manner is to address the scam of ‘balance billing’ (known as ‘surprise billing’) by providing a hold harmless clause for patients that select in network facilities and offices from their plans and prohibiting service providers from charging out of network costs to patients for services rendered on issues they have no knowledge of or control over. This is already done for medicaid patients, and it’s time to expand it to everyone.

    A bill was started in Tennessee in 2018, a good bill that never received a vote. So I am working on it for 2019 in Tennessee. Time to take it nationally. There is no cost to taxpayers, creates transparency in billing, reduces the complexity of the billing process, and holds physicians, service providers, hospitals and insurance companies to the terms of the insurance policies sold to and paid for by the patients as long as they select in network offices and hospitals.

    http://www.capitol.tn.gov/Bills/110/Bill/SB2640.pdf

    • Rachel Guess says:
      December 14, 2018 at 10:58 pm

      And a VERY MERRY MAGA CHRISTMAS TO ALL!…:)

    • Justin Green says:
      December 14, 2018 at 11:06 pm

      And there is no way in HELL the SC should have accepted that it was a tax to begin with.

      A tax has to be levied ON something affirmative… income, property, a privilege for doing something…

      A fine is a penalty for not following a law. In this case, NOT buying Obamacare.

      One of the things that makes our health care expensive here is that socialist countries cap prices there. Drug companies are global. So we end up subsidizing all of the R&D, testing, and compliance for socialist countries. This holds true even for drugs developed by foreign countries and sold here. Even those countries know they can charge a higher rate here because we don’t cap our drug prices. Reimportation of drugs would help equalize this, and of course we should never implement price caps here. It just creates shortages and stymies innovation.

      • Sentient says:
        December 14, 2018 at 11:52 pm

        Candidate Trump ran on allowing reimportation.

      • JoAnn Leichliter says:
        December 15, 2018 at 12:18 am

        Justin, you touch on one of the reasons for President Trump’s executive order re drug pricing here and to overseas customers. The U.S. consumer has effectively borne the cost of drug research and development (which is huge for virtually every drug) for many decades. He hopes to force prices to foreign consumers up in order to lower domestic prices.

    • Bullseye says:
      December 14, 2018 at 11:08 pm

      Tapping the brakes on wealth redistribution…Thank you Texas Judge O’Connor

    • WSB says:
      December 14, 2018 at 11:17 pm

      Rachel, as wonderful as your post is, there should be no need for health insurance companies, ever. Just market driven healthcare.

      The expensive equipment for catastrophic healthcare will become moot soon.

  8. Sporty says:
    December 14, 2018 at 10:59 pm

    I’ve been pi’s..d off for 9 damn yrs now, Hallelujah. Freekin Illegal Muslim.

  9. California Joe says:
    December 14, 2018 at 11:03 pm

    A pre-existing condition coverage requirement without a two year waiting period isn’t insurance it’s welfare!

    • JoAnn Leichliter says:
      December 15, 2018 at 12:24 am

      You are right, California Joe. Insurance–a very old concept–is protection against something that might occur in the future (in effect, a pooling of monies to indemnify someone in the pool for a loss). We can argue that there should be some sort of recourse for pre-existing conditions, but by no stretch of the definition is it insurance.

  10. mr.piddles says:
    December 14, 2018 at 11:04 pm

    Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez: “Does this mean I’m still in Congress? Or..?”

  11. Bone Fish says:
    December 14, 2018 at 11:06 pm

    I love how the judge says ACA isn’t economically viable without penalty revenue from those who can’t afford the ACA tax-for-healthcare scam in the first place.

    https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/federal-judge-texas-strikes-strikes-down-affordable-care-act-n948306

  13. G says:
    December 14, 2018 at 11:09 pm

    Question about appealing to SCOTUS: Wouldn’t the Trump Administration be the ones to appeal the ruling and if they don’t then it stands. The other defendants, California etc…, would lack standing I would think to appeal a ruling of Texas et al v US.

  14. Bucky Badger says:
    December 14, 2018 at 11:10 pm

    We all appreciate Sundance’s intrepid investigative analysis.

    Let us not forget to remind ourselves of his dastardly sense of humor.

    I spit sprayed my drink all over the place at the sight of a smoking santa bama! LOL! 🥃

  15. JoD says:
    December 14, 2018 at 11:13 pm

    Ho! Ho! Ho!
    That butt suckin’ Barry pic is going on this year’s Christmas Card…Thanks SD

  16. linda4298 says:
    December 14, 2018 at 11:13 pm

    Hugh Hewitt

    @hughhewitt
    The law is dead. It is dead becaus @SenTomCotton killed it. Without the taxing power, there is no delegated power to uphold it. The Republic will survive. As will health care. Better health care. Health care that is real, not paper guarantees.

  17. auntiefran413 says:
    December 14, 2018 at 11:14 pm

    Thank God!!!

  18. Maquis says:
    December 14, 2018 at 11:14 pm

    “To find otherwise would be to introduce an entirely new regulatory scheme never intended by Congress or signed by the president.”

    Or by pretzeled by Roberts.

  19. LKAinLA says:
    December 14, 2018 at 11:14 pm

    Well….it does not look like John McCain had the last laugh on us deplorables! God Bless this judge for considering the law in his ruling. We have have been conditioned for outrageous rulings so this ruling is a breath of fresh air. We are winning today! Mulvaney and now this!

  20. woohoowee says:
    December 14, 2018 at 11:26 pm

    Thank you President Trump45! And he blessed my household twice: Even though we are paying 5,250.00 more out of pocket annually the fantastic 401(k) investments offset it! PT45 & The Wilburines are genius 🙂 And now the scam is finally dead!

    Merry Christmas 🙂

  21. zooamerica says:
    December 14, 2018 at 11:27 pm

    That photo of the Hindenburg going down is a great depiction, Mueller’s next.

  22. simplewins says:
    December 14, 2018 at 11:30 pm

    Outstanding. DACA is next.

  23. treehouseron says:
    December 14, 2018 at 11:38 pm

    I’ve always wondered why nobody ever attacked Obamacare over the ramifications involving contract law. By mandating that we buy insurance just for breathing, it essentially forced us all to sign a contract. In North Carolina, there was only 1 option. So the government forced me to sign a contract with 1 insurance company.

    if you’re forced to sign a contract the contract is null and void, and if the government is forcing everybody to sign a contract just because we’re breathing and alive, the government has negated ‘contract law’, you could argue the entire premise of contract law was destroyed by congress.

    By the way,, NEVER FORGET that Justice Roberts is a snake in the grass. Never forget that. He cannot be trusted and he proved it with that vote.

  24. Chieftain says:
    December 14, 2018 at 11:39 pm

    Rule of law sprouts a green shoot in the desert.

  25. MakeAmericaGreat says:
    December 14, 2018 at 11:41 pm

    Bye-bye, Johnny

  26. Vor Daj says:
    December 14, 2018 at 11:43 pm

    Double, double
    Toil and trouble
    Round about the cauldron go
    In the poisoned entrails throw
    Fillet of Kevorkian snake
    In the cauldron boil and bake

    Eye of bribed congressman and toe of Ezekiel frog
    Wool of lying Gruber bat and tongue of rabid dog
    Senator’s pork and blind-bureaucrat sting
    Chris Matthews tingling leg and Democrat White House eugenics wing
    Maw of ravening tax and deductibles shark
    Root of Obama hemlock digged in the dark

  27. wondering999 says:
    December 14, 2018 at 11:46 pm

    For considering future developments in healthcare, from the archives of Imprimis Online:

    “A Short History of American Medical Insurance”
    https://imprimis.hillsdale.edu/short-history-american-medical-insurance/

    I don’t agree with all of the conclusions of the article, but the history is interesting — first insurance plans were for teachers, provided by Baylor University in Texas, designed to help hospitals cover their fixed costs; and Blue Cross Blue Shield began in Sacramento, CA

  29. ristvan says:
    December 14, 2018 at 11:50 pm

    Some sober celebration reflections.
    Roberts Obamacare opinion had four parts. Here we focus only on part three. The others were wise and remain ground breaking.
    Now that the narrow tax basis for Roberts part 3 was Congressiionally repealed, the whole ABA thing falls. And Roberts is now vindicated as very wise. He deferred to Congress while elucidating new very strict Congressional limits. See part 4 of his opinion for the example.

    • Sentient says:
      December 15, 2018 at 12:01 am

      Bull. He allowed a “tax” not on income, not on an asset, not based upon any action, but a “tax” on failing to take a mandated action. That’s an unconstitutional head tax. That he “allowed” for Congress to undo (or partially undo, as in this case) what they’d wrought doesn’t excuse his perfidy.

  30. wondering999 says:
    December 14, 2018 at 11:52 pm

    Public health is a high priority, which is why I was upset when the CDC seemed negligent in their handling of the Ebola case at a Texas hospital, involving a visitor from abroad (who died at the hospital despite their best efforts in a hospital not designed for the level of care he needed)

    Most County Health Departments do a good job of providing travel vaccinations and routine childhood vaccinations if you go to them. I noticed that my local Health Department doesn’t seem to offer TB testing anymore, which I find weird if there are people coming over the border with active TB? Over the years a lot of things have changed. But we need very active public health clinics along with drugstore Minute Clinics and Prompt Care Clinics, dentistry and dentures… and regular family doctors or nurse-practitioners, and then the hospital and specialist-level care. These are all different levels and there’s no reason why everything has to go through the same routes at high expense.

    There used to be kids’ sports clinics, too for kids who couldn’t afford to go to doctors.for the routine exams they needed before participating in sports. There are organizations that help families get eye exams, hearing exams, glasses and hearing aids… Isn’t there a better way to organize this that has better efficiency than the Veteran’s Administration system? (which also has some good clinics, I don’t want to diss their quality services, I’ve heard of a few)

  31. Normally Quiet Observer says:
    December 14, 2018 at 11:54 pm

    Want Healthcare and EVERY OTHER PRODUCT COST in the Nation to get lower? One answer will fix all of it … TORT REFORM! Stop the sleaze ball mass tort schysters (too many of whom have never EVEN SEEN the inside of a courtroom) from running their get rich quick schemes that ultimately make everything cost more! Companies MUST pay enormous insurance policy payments to protect themselves – at EVERY level of business. So, of course, they pass those costs onto their consumers. Revise the Court & Legal Rules about what cases can, and cannot, be filed, and you will see insurance premiums go way down, and then the costs of goods and services will follow those lowered insurance costs downward. Try suing a restaurant for serving you a ‘hot’ cup of coffee after you spill it on yourself, and get burned, in the UK. They will laugh you out of the Court Clerks Office! It HAS Been done in America, and the woman WON her case against McDonalds! Hint: That’s why their cups all stress – in writing – that the coffee is HOT! Insurance company paid her off, Mcd’s raised the prices! Nobody lost ANYTHING except the consumers! America is the only country in the world that ALLOWS these kinds of cases to even be filed! America is the only place in the world that allows ME to benefit financially from a chemical exposure that my Great-Grandparents were exposed to – before anyone even thought it might be dangerous! The sad thing is once the lawyers file a case – the Court rarely ever sees them again for the same case, except when they file the Out of Court Settlement Papers! Why? Because the lawyers shop the entire country with TV, Radio, and print ads for clients then build a massive list of ‘plaintiffs’ that are suing …. the insurance company sees how many there are and decides it is cheaper to settle than it is to fight the hare-brained claims! Then they insurance company raises their rates to cover the losses, the businesses HAVE to pay them, so they in turn raise their own costs to the consumer! The ONLY group being screwed are the CONSUMERS! Everyone else in the chain of business just passes the costs on. TORT REFORM! STOP THE MADNESS OF CLASS ACTION SUITS!

  32. Paco Loco says:
    December 14, 2018 at 11:54 pm

    The new AG can now take on the medical insurance and pharmaceutical companies for anti-trust. Break up the medical cartels and watch the cost of insurance drop.

    • Sentient says:
      December 15, 2018 at 12:05 am

      True, but if you think we’ve seen the hounds of hell looser over efforts to end illegal immigration and live peaceably with Russia, wait til you see the wolves of hell loosed over ending the health insurance conspiracies.

  33. Revenant says:
    December 15, 2018 at 12:00 am

    The Individual mandate wasn’t repealed (thanks McCain). The 2017 tax cut legislation zeroed out the mandate’s enforcement mechanism (i.e. the “tax” to $0.00).

    So the question before SCOTUS will be: Is a “tax” of $0.00 still a tax for the purposes of Congress’ taxing power?

    If the answer is no, hard to see how the mandate can survive (SCOTUS might try to sever it; the Texas opinion declared that the mandate could not be severed, and struck down the whole law).

    If SCOTUS rules that a $0.00 “tax” is still a “tax,” Obamacare survives.

  34. Curry Worsham says:
    December 15, 2018 at 12:06 am

    The *itch is dead.

