Texas Judge Rules Obamacare Unconstitutional, Primary Issue Surrounds Individual Mandate, (ruling pdf included)…

U.S. District in Texas, Judge Reed O’Connor (Fort Worth) has agreed with a coalition of 19 states that Obamacare is structurally unconstitutional without an enforced federal mandate that requires individual participation. (full ruling pdf below)
Absent the enforcement of the individual mandate, Judge O’Conner ruled it was impossible for the Obamacare law to remain. Texas and the 19 state coalition successfully argued they’ve been harmed by an increase in the number of people on state-funded insurance rolls.
The plaintiffs argued: when Congress repealed the tax penalty last year for the individual mandate; they eliminated the U.S. Supreme Court’s prior rationale for finding the ACA constitutional in 2012. The Texas judge agreed.
Judge O’Conner found it is clear the individual mandate is the linchpin of the law “without marching through every nook and cranny of the ACA’s 900-plus pages. The court must find the individual mandate inseverable from the ACA,” he said. “To find otherwise would be to introduce an entirely new regulatory scheme never intended by Congress or signed by the president.”
Here’s the ruling:
I live in NY, and NY will not allow outside insurance companies in who have any affordable plans. The Bronze is $700 with a $10,000 deductible.
That’s because Cuomo and his henchmen are the most corrupt pieces of s*** in the universe.
So true, like the 20 some some reports on fracking.
We just got word tonight that our NY county legislature voted for removing plastic bags. Our leader, who ran for governor now is faced with signing this. I will bombard his office with a few facts.
There's so much going on behind the scenes at all times and we get only a tiny peek into some of it without having the benefit of the larger picture. PDJT keeps moving ahead, always.
The case would be different this time in that it’s the lack of a mandate (it having been repealed a year ago) that now makes it unconstitutional, according to this judge. Roberts could still revise his prior belief: in 2012 he had categorized the mandate as a tax, but not all taxes are constitutional. A capitation tax (which is effectively what the mandate was) is explicitly barred in the constitution.
This will go all the way to SCOTUS
Make no mistake.
And Roberts will reinstate it on the grounds its a tax and thus constitutional.
The Deep State have the goods on Roberts re his illegal adoption of 2 Irish kids via South America
THIS:
John Roberts will be the new Anthony Kennedy:
https://amgreatness.com/2018/12/13/john-roberts-will-be-the-new-anthony-kennedy/
I wrote the following back in mid November:
From the thread linked above:
This young lawyer is fantastic and put the following thread together explaining the decision:
The Democrats, RINOs, Leftists, BHO's MISERABLE Legacy, Medicaid For All etc. are DEAD 💀!
Look at the composition of the 5th Circuit that will hear the appeal.
18 Appointed by Republican Presidents (PDJT has 5 of those 18) and only 8 Appointed by Democrat President's.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/United_States_Court_of_Appeals_for_the_Fifth_Circuit
Nancy Pelosi is screwed! They will need 60 votes in the Senate and there are only 47 Democrats. Murkowski and Collins gets them to 49. Lucifer is DEAD 💀! Every other Republican voted for the Repeal Bill. They are short 11 votes. Nancy will come along for the ride.
Plus with 60 votes, it is law and only can be replaced with 60 votes. Can't use Reconciliation. Meaning their Medicaid For All just went up in smoke!
This is a WIN-WIN for our President because if the Democrats Resist, Americans go back to what they were paying before Obamacare. Some states have premiums over 200%+.
Now you CAN keep your doctor. Those that were lazy because the government gave them everything can find jobs since 7 million are available.
DACA will DIE on June 30, 2019!
PDJT appointed Justice Don Willett to the 5th circuit. Justice Willett HATES stupid regulations that impinge on the economic freedom of the citizens.
Please do appeal. Yes, please do. I want to read another one of Justice Willett's phenomenally witty rulings.
For the uninitiated, here is his ruling in the Texas eyebrow threading case.
http://www.txcourts.gov/media/1008502/120657c1.pdf
I’m glad that they ruled the people had standing even though there’s no penalty. This always stuck in my craw. You can’t have the government telling you you HAVE to do something, but then they aren’t enforcing it.
If the government requires you to do something, I’m going to do it regardless of whether they fine you or not, it’s the law. I mean I appreciate that President Trump dropped the penalty but that was not a permanent fix.
Insurance likes those hikes. Not sure how the premiums will return to sanity. I’m just giddy about the possibility of getting rid of all those stealth taxes hidden in Obama care.
Thank goodness. What was supposed to save me $2,500 a year cost me $5,000 a year MORE. So I figure Caliph Obama owes me $7,500 for 10 years.
I’m on Doctor Number Four. And I still haven’t even picked Doctor Number Four yet. It’s been like a calendar year now. I’m sick of picking doctors.
Guess I should get on that though… bad case of Lime or something…
WSB, isn’t there a doctor you like who will negotiate with you? A lot of doctors have worked out cash arrangements for uninsured patients.
ERs are nasty. Had an elderly friend whose family took her to the ER for a relatively minor problem (but they were worried, she was fragile)… It was a Thanksgiving weekend a few years ago. They all came back home infected with disastrous cases of flu from some poor soul who had been in the waiting room. Entire Thanksgiving array of family barfing and feverish, yuck.
There’s gotta be a better way and I think our President is working on that during his sleepless nights…
Thank you for your concern, and so sorry to hear about your friend. Hospitals are nasty and should be avoided.
Since 2003 when I started working as a consultant, I have spent about $130,000 on insurance as a freelancer. I have needed to go to a doctor’s office maybe 12 times.. I know there are some decent clinics near us to make sure I do not face a hospital setting, so that is that.
But somehow, the blue states will have to righten this. I am very afraid of going onto the state MediCaid alternates. So, all, knock wood.
Our premium didn’t go up much, but the deductible more than doubled, and so did the co-pay. Our company (pre-AHA) would deposit $1500 per family , $750 individual into a HSA for us to use for checkups, prescriptions, etc. That was gone after Mary Landrieu sold us out.
The ruling is sound. SCOTUS determined that odimwitcare was only legal IF it was a tax, and the tax reform bill prohibited the individual mandate as a tax. No tax, no odimwitcare, and that sends the last whisper of obo the clown’s ‘legacy’ slithering into the cesspool of oblivion…LOL
From a political perspective, this will force Congress to come together on a bipartisan healthcare bill next year or be replaced in 2020 by their angry constituents. Time for Congress to get the lead out and start working.
One thing that can be done in a bipartisan manner is to address the scam of ‘balance billing’ (known as ‘surprise billing’) by providing a hold harmless clause for patients that select in network facilities and offices from their plans and prohibiting service providers from charging out of network costs to patients for services rendered on issues they have no knowledge of or control over. This is already done for medicaid patients, and it’s time to expand it to everyone.
A bill was started in Tennessee in 2018, a good bill that never received a vote. So I am working on it for 2019 in Tennessee. Time to take it nationally. There is no cost to taxpayers, creates transparency in billing, reduces the complexity of the billing process, and holds physicians, service providers, hospitals and insurance companies to the terms of the insurance policies sold to and paid for by the patients as long as they select in network offices and hospitals.
http://www.capitol.tn.gov/Bills/110/Bill/SB2640.pdf
And there is no way in HELL the SC should have accepted that it was a tax to begin with.
A tax has to be levied ON something affirmative… income, property, a privilege for doing something…
A fine is a penalty for not following a law. In this case, NOT buying Obamacare.
One of the things that makes our health care expensive here is that socialist countries cap prices there. Drug companies are global. So we end up subsidizing all of the R&D, testing, and compliance for socialist countries. This holds true even for drugs developed by foreign countries and sold here. Even those countries know they can charge a higher rate here because we don’t cap our drug prices. Reimportation of drugs would help equalize this, and of course we should never implement price caps here. It just creates shortages and stymies innovation.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Candidate Trump ran on allowing reimportation.
Justin, you touch on one of the reasons for President Trump’s executive order re drug pricing here and to overseas customers. The U.S. consumer has effectively borne the cost of drug research and development (which is huge for virtually every drug) for many decades. He hopes to force prices to foreign consumers up in order to lower domestic prices.
Rachel, as wonderful as your post is, there should be no need for health insurance companies, ever. Just market driven healthcare.
The expensive equipment for catastrophic healthcare will become moot soon.
LikeLiked by 8 people
A pre-existing condition coverage requirement without a two year waiting period isn’t insurance it’s welfare!
LikeLiked by 3 people
You are right, California Joe. Insurance–a very old concept–is protection against something that might occur in the future (in effect, a pooling of monies to indemnify someone in the pool for a loss). We can argue that there should be some sort of recourse for pre-existing conditions, but by no stretch of the definition is it insurance.
I love how the judge says ACA isn’t economically viable without penalty revenue from those who can’t afford the ACA tax-for-healthcare scam in the first place.
https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/federal-judge-texas-strikes-strikes-down-affordable-care-act-n948306
https://whiskeytangotexas.files.wordpress.com/2014/10/865f2-serveimage.jpg?w=625&zoom=2
Question about appealing to SCOTUS: Wouldn’t the Trump Administration be the ones to appeal the ruling and if they don’t then it stands. The other defendants, California etc…, would lack standing I would think to appeal a ruling of Texas et al v US.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
Hugh Hewitt
✔
@hughhewitt
The law is dead. It is dead becaus @SenTomCotton killed it. Without the taxing power, there is no delegated power to uphold it. The Republic will survive. As will health care. Better health care. Health care that is real, not paper guarantees.
LikeLiked by 6 people
"To find otherwise would be to introduce an entirely new regulatory scheme never intended by Congress or signed by the president."
Or by pretzeled by Roberts.
Well….it does not look like John McCain had the last laugh on us deplorables! God Bless this judge for considering the law in his ruling. We have have been conditioned for outrageous rulings so this ruling is a breath of fresh air. We are winning today! Mulvaney and now this!
LikeLiked by 10 people
I’ve always wondered why nobody ever attacked Obamacare over the ramifications involving contract law. By mandating that we buy insurance just for breathing, it essentially forced us all to sign a contract. In North Carolina, there was only 1 option. So the government forced me to sign a contract with 1 insurance company.
if you’re forced to sign a contract the contract is null and void, and if the government is forcing everybody to sign a contract just because we’re breathing and alive, the government has negated ‘contract law’, you could argue the entire premise of contract law was destroyed by congress.
By the way,, NEVER FORGET that Justice Roberts is a snake in the grass. Never forget that. He cannot be trusted and he proved it with that vote.
Rule of law sprouts a green shoot in the desert.
For considering future developments in healthcare, from the archives of Imprimis Online:
"A Short History of American Medical Insurance"
https://imprimis.hillsdale.edu/short-history-american-medical-insurance/
I don't agree with all of the conclusions of the article, but the history is interesting — first insurance plans were for teachers, provided by Baylor University in Texas, designed to help hospitals cover their fixed costs; and Blue Cross Blue Shield began in Sacramento, CA
Some sober celebration reflections.
Roberts Obamacare opinion had four parts. Here we focus only on part three. The others were wise and remain ground breaking.
Now that the narrow tax basis for Roberts part 3 was Congressiionally repealed, the whole ABA thing falls. And Roberts is now vindicated as very wise. He deferred to Congress while elucidating new very strict Congressional limits. See part 4 of his opinion for the example.
Bull. He allowed a "tax" not on income, not on an asset, not based upon any action, but a "tax" on failing to take a mandated action. That's an unconstitutional head tax. That he "allowed" for Congress to undo (or partially undo, as in this case) what they'd wrought doesn't excuse his perfidy.
Public health is a high priority, which is why I was upset when the CDC seemed negligent in their handling of the Ebola case at a Texas hospital, involving a visitor from abroad (who died at the hospital despite their best efforts in a hospital not designed for the level of care he needed)
Most County Health Departments do a good job of providing travel vaccinations and routine childhood vaccinations if you go to them. I noticed that my local Health Department doesn’t seem to offer TB testing anymore, which I find weird if there are people coming over the border with active TB? Over the years a lot of things have changed. But we need very active public health clinics along with drugstore Minute Clinics and Prompt Care Clinics, dentistry and dentures… and regular family doctors or nurse-practitioners, and then the hospital and specialist-level care. These are all different levels and there’s no reason why everything has to go through the same routes at high expense.
There used to be kids’ sports clinics, too for kids who couldn’t afford to go to doctors.for the routine exams they needed before participating in sports. There are organizations that help families get eye exams, hearing exams, glasses and hearing aids… Isn’t there a better way to organize this that has better efficiency than the Veteran’s Administration system? (which also has some good clinics, I don’t want to diss their quality services, I’ve heard of a few)
Want Healthcare and EVERY OTHER PRODUCT COST in the Nation to get lower? One answer will fix all of it … TORT REFORM! Stop the sleaze ball mass tort schysters (too many of whom have never EVEN SEEN the inside of a courtroom) from running their get rich quick schemes that ultimately make everything cost more! Companies MUST pay enormous insurance policy payments to protect themselves – at EVERY level of business. So, of course, they pass those costs onto their consumers. Revise the Court & Legal Rules about what cases can, and cannot, be filed, and you will see insurance premiums go way down, and then the costs of goods and services will follow those lowered insurance costs downward. Try suing a restaurant for serving you a ‘hot’ cup of coffee after you spill it on yourself, and get burned, in the UK. They will laugh you out of the Court Clerks Office! It HAS Been done in America, and the woman WON her case against McDonalds! Hint: That’s why their cups all stress – in writing – that the coffee is HOT! Insurance company paid her off, Mcd’s raised the prices! Nobody lost ANYTHING except the consumers! America is the only country in the world that ALLOWS these kinds of cases to even be filed! America is the only place in the world that allows ME to benefit financially from a chemical exposure that my Great-Grandparents were exposed to – before anyone even thought it might be dangerous! The sad thing is once the lawyers file a case – the Court rarely ever sees them again for the same case, except when they file the Out of Court Settlement Papers! Why? Because the lawyers shop the entire country with TV, Radio, and print ads for clients then build a massive list of ‘plaintiffs’ that are suing …. the insurance company sees how many there are and decides it is cheaper to settle than it is to fight the hare-brained claims! Then they insurance company raises their rates to cover the losses, the businesses HAVE to pay them, so they in turn raise their own costs to the consumer! The ONLY group being screwed are the CONSUMERS! Everyone else in the chain of business just passes the costs on. TORT REFORM! STOP THE MADNESS OF CLASS ACTION SUITS!
The new AG can now take on the medical insurance and pharmaceutical companies for anti-trust. Break up the medical cartels and watch the cost of insurance drop.
True, but if you think we’ve seen the hounds of hell looser over efforts to end illegal immigration and live peaceably with Russia, wait til you see the wolves of hell loosed over ending the health insurance conspiracies.
The Individual mandate wasn’t repealed (thanks McCain). The 2017 tax cut legislation zeroed out the mandate’s enforcement mechanism (i.e. the “tax” to $0.00).
So the question before SCOTUS will be: Is a “tax” of $0.00 still a tax for the purposes of Congress’ taxing power?
If the answer is no, hard to see how the mandate can survive (SCOTUS might try to sever it; the Texas opinion declared that the mandate could not be severed, and struck down the whole law).
If SCOTUS rules that a $0.00 “tax” is still a “tax,” Obamacare survives.
hear is a thought what if the Federal government who was the defendant decides not to appeal the ruling?
