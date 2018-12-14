Friday December 14th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Sherlock Holmes (Jeremy Brett) – “I’m Gettin’ Nuttin’ for Christmas”. (Hope that everyone here is getting everything they’ve ever wanted. A Happy Christmas to all.)
And if you’d like to think of it as a Wassail song, Benedict Cumberbatch’s Sherlock Holmes in “All About Berries” by Julia Ecklar. Boys Night Out!
http://www.iment.com/maida/tv/hw/video/Sherlock-Holmes-All-About-Berries-Julia-Ecklar.htm
Mary, If I did there would be a lot empty seats in the House and Senate plus the halls of the DOJ and FBI 7th floor would be echoing silence !
Santa will never know what to give you if you don’t ask him. Not a bad item for a Christmas list. Any others?
ROCK LAYERS AT BRYCE CANYON OC
You’ve done it again! Sheer art.
So Soon
How highly the Galatian believers had esteemed Paul; how heartily they had loved him when he had first come to them proclaiming grace! The Apostle recalls it in Galatians 4:13-15:
“Ye know how through infirmity of the flesh I preached the gospel unto you at the first.
“And my temptation which was in my flesh ye despised not, nor rejected; but received me as an angel of God, even as Christ Jesus.
“Where is then the blessedness ye spake of? for I bear you record, that, if it had been possible, ye would have plucked out your own eyes, and have given them to me.”
How happy in grace, how thoroughly blessed, had the Galatian Christians been — when Paul was with them! But let the Apostle turn his back, as it were; let the legalizers come courting on the morrow and suddenly these same believers were ready to go back under the Law. “So soon” had they fallen from grace! The Apostle was dumbfounded! “I marvel,” he says, “that ye are so soon removed from him that called you into the grace of Christ unto another gospel”(Gal.1:6).
How unspeakably sad! And how natural that, hearing the news, the Apostle should sit down immediately to write them this urgent epistle, in large letters.
The temptations to “fall from grace” are as great today as they ever were. It would be well, therefore, to read this letter to the Galatians often so that we might be among those who “stand fast in the liberty wherewith Christ hath made us free” (Gal.5:1).
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/so-soon/
Galatians 4:13 Ye know how through infirmity of the flesh I preached the gospel unto you at the first.
14 And my temptation which was in my flesh ye despised not, nor rejected; but received me as an angel of God, even as Christ Jesus.
15 Where is then the blessedness ye spake of? for I bear you record, that, if it had been possible, ye would have plucked out your own eyes, and have given them to me.
Galatians 1:6 I marvel that ye are so soon removed from him that called you into the grace of Christ unto another gospel:
Galatians 5:1 Stand fast therefore in the liberty wherewith Christ hath made us free, and be not entangled again with the yoke of bondage.
TUMPAK SEWU WATERFALL AT SUNRISE WITH MT. SEMERU IN THE BACK. SCENES STRAIGHT OUT OF JURASSIC PARK.
The underlying composition is so good, it could be used as an example in an art history class.
“Moonbeam” Brown is selling out the Dim’s argument for more ” immigrants” ! CA’s DWRB is planning on abrogating – seizing , not buying – the senior water rights of thousands of its farmers where the Dim’s claim those new arrivals would work . NO water no farm economy, and no food at home or for export to the rest of the nation ! And all this for some fish ! At the rate the Demononrats are going on the invasion issue CA’s new “citizens (aka D. voters ) won’t have enough water to drink let alone bathe . But like personal jet travel, there will water aplenty for the elites I’m sure ! Maybe a water shortage will revive CA’s moribund trucking industry !
“Mom Brought to Tears When Airline Stranger Gives Up First Class Seat for Her Sick Daughter”
https://www.goodnewsnetwork.org/jason-kunselman-switches-seats-with-kelsey-zwick/
Here’s a happy post-Cursday rescue story. It saddens me to read about abandoned dogs who stay were they were dropped, hoping their people will return. It is said that dogs can’t feel emotions like humans do and claiming that they do is just simply Anthropomorphizing. I don’t think that’s true. Because of their long association with humans, dogs (cats too! :-)) reflect human emotions as best they can. They know love and give it uncritically and without reservations. They know bravery too and, especially, and they know loyalty. That’s why an abandoned dog will wait beside the road where he or she was dropped . . . waiting patiently for their people who will never return.
