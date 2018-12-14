CEA Chairman Kevin Hassett Discusses Strong Outlook for 4th Quarter GDP….

If you’ve followed the MAGAnomic discussion threads you will likely appreciate this interview much more than the typical Fox Business viewer.

In this interview White House Council of Economic Advisers Chairman Kevin Hassett discusses the recent rise in retail sales and why he is optimistic about GDP growth.

Additionally, at the 03:00 point of the interview he is questioned about the disconnect between the exceptional growth in the U.S. economy -vs- the current status of the Wall Street stock market. Hassett points directly to the ‘multinational‘ disconnect.

Via Commerce Dept – “Advance estimates of U.S. retail and food services sales for November 2018 were $513.5 billion, an increase of 0.2 percent from the previous month, and 4.2 percent above November 2017. Total sales for the September 2018 through November 2018 period were up 4.3 percent from the same period a year ago.”

Two-thirds of U.S. GDP stems from U.S. consumer sales. Growth of more than 4% year-over-year is excellent and forms the basis for the increases in forecast GDP.

As we head into the holiday shopping season, it is great that monthly retail and food services sales are growing at a healthy pace. The @RealDonaldTrump economy remains strong! https://t.co/nq0Ld7okDv — Sec. Wilbur Ross (@SecretaryRoss) December 14, 2018