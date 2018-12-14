CEA Chairman Kevin Hassett Discusses Strong Outlook for 4th Quarter GDP….

If you’ve followed the MAGAnomic discussion threads you will likely appreciate this interview much more than the typical Fox Business viewer.
In this interview White House Council of Economic Advisers Chairman Kevin Hassett discusses the recent rise in retail sales and why he is optimistic about GDP growth.
Additionally, at the 03:00 point of the interview he is questioned about the disconnect between the exceptional growth in the U.S. economy -vs- the current status of the Wall Street stock market. Hassett points directly to the ‘multinational‘ disconnect.
.
Via Commerce Dept – “Advance estimates of U.S. retail and food services sales for November 2018 were $513.5 billion, an increase of 0.2 percent from the previous month, and 4.2 percent above November 2017. Total sales for the September 2018 through November 2018 period were up 4.3 percent from the same period a year ago.”
Two-thirds of U.S. GDP stems from U.S. consumer sales. Growth of more than 4% year-over-year is excellent and forms the basis for the increases in forecast GDP.
Housing is soft because the economy was too strong. People parked their money in stocks and don’t want to pay tax when they pull it out for down payment. Higher rates hurt sales a little.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Our county and town housing prices are way up, however, we are on the 1.3 hour train to NYC.
LikeLiked by 1 person
We are so lblessed that Barack Obama set all this good economic action in motion right before he left office. That’s what CNN says, so it must be true.
LikeLiked by 3 people
/s.
LikeLiked by 3 people
“he left office”
If HRC had “won”, things would have just continued to get worse. With him and ValJar right down the street, it would have been like he never left. I hope he finds consolation in those puffers because I do not think history is going to be kind to him – and he will live to see what a failure he really is.
LikeLike
Nothing beats a happy warrior, and Hassett is one of the happiest.
As Sundance has said, the Dow will get pared as the multinationals feel the effects of Trump cleaning up the USA’s trade imbalances. Will take time to adjust.
Trillions at stake. That’s why The Establishment hates him. He’s ruining BIff’s fake billions, and the fake billions of Biff’s son and Biff’s grandson. Bluebloods are outraged.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I’ve got money in the market, the way I see it is the b.s. that the stock market has been based on for years is being replaced by solid, shored up reasoning for investing. So i’m not worried about it long term. I think the day will come when investing in a company will make sense again, whereas right now it’s basically like playing the lottery.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Totally agree, Ron, and well said.
Better times should be coming. As long as the Dem House doesn’t try to hold off on approving the pending treaties.
Trump has pretty much wrecked the global economy (China), and for good reason. And that’s why China (and the EU) is more ready to make a deal now.
China wants to get a deal done, that seems clear. We just need to get that wrapped and make sure that the Dem House, if they’re involved. doesn’t try to kill the deal.
Also, no more arrests like the Huawei one which could be attempts to sabotage such a deal from getting made.
LikeLike
If you missed it three months ago, Kevin Hassett took real umbrage when Obama claimed that he was the one who turned the economy around. So he gave a press conference, proving, with charts and statistics, that Obama was full of Sh**.
LikeLiked by 4 people
“I think that if anyone were to assert, that the capital spending boom that we’re seeing now, was a continuation of the trend that President Trump inherited…well, um…. they wouldn’t get a high grade in graduate school for that assertion.”
“If you were going to assert that the current good news is just the extension of a recent trend then you’d just be simply factually incorrect.”
“the notion, again, that someone might defensively attempt to assert that this is the continuation of a trend, is almost laughable if you look at this chart”
LOL President Trump even has his statisticians going hard on Obama too.
LikeLiked by 1 person
We have a truly amazing economic team being led by Our President, and I have a new twitter feed to follow Yay. Happy Friday I’m Looking forward to economy of scale coming into form for U.S. producers, and transportation infrastructure efficiencies growing to really get Our GDP screaming.
LikeLiked by 2 people