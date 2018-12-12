December 12th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #692

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
🎄 * * * 13 * * * more days til CHRISTmas 🎄 Jesus is the Reason for the Season
MAGA
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…Amen.
🌟 “ When they saw the star, they rejoiced with exceeding great joy.” 🌟
-–Matt 2:10
—————————————–
🙏 Pray:
— for President Trump and his family –for 24 hour protection
— God’s guidance for President Trump and his MAGA team this week
— for integrity of all President Trump’s nominees.
— Senate to confirm all President Trump’s nominees.
— for a new MAGA Chief of Staff for President Trump
— for Paul Ryan and Mitch McConnell to do the right thing now to pass 100% of Wall fund, USMCA, immigration reform. and any other bills waiting in Congress to be passed.
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders, land and sea
— for our Military, Border Patrol, Nat’l Guards and LEOs at the border –- protection, readiness and watchfulness
— for persecuted Christians all around the world
— for those facing CHRISTmas without their loved ones who passed way in 2018
—————————————————–
🇺🇸 ”There in Bethlehem Mary and Joseph held in their hand the Son of God, the light of the world and through him the promise of eternal salvation.”
🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸
You again left the FBI, DOJ and CIA out of your prayer. Please pray that they all get what they deserve and every last ounce of it. Thank you. Amen..
What we really need is a LOT more Whistleblowers out of these agencies.
Come on, folks, come forward, clear your conscience, and be a hero.
I’m still laughing at how President Trump put Ms. Pelosi and Mr. Schumer squarely in the public crosshairs with some real ‘ transparency ‘ !! Watching both squalling and begging to get the discussion behind closed doors away from press eyes and ears made my day ! Thank you Mr. President !!
And many, many thanks to you Sundance for bringing us the analyses, insights and information making this site such a great source of information and entertainment !
