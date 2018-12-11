Tuesday December 11th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Life-Savers
“The world passeth away” (1 John 2:17).
“The whole world lieth in wickedness (1 John 5:19).
Christians who spend their time and energy in social service, civic reform, programs for the uplift of the community, etc., forget that this world is like a sinking ship. They are wasting their time and energy trying to save the wreck instead of saving individuals from the wreck.
Paul lived in a day when politics were corrupt, when power trampled righteousness under foot, when society was degraded, when purety was laughed at, and immorality was exalted. He saw what was called “art and culture” dragging thousands down as it tempted them from statues that almost lived, and from writings and pictures so vile that they were only surpassed by the actual immorality from Nero’s court down.
Yet you never find him taking part in political campaigns, nor urging social reform. His great aim was to present the Lord Jesus Christ as the One to whom individuals must fly for salvation.
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/life-savers/
1John 2:17 And the world passeth away, and the lust thereof: but he that doeth the will of God abideth for ever.
1John 5:19 And we know that we are of God, and the whole world lieth in wickedness.
Why not do both? Working in your communities gives many opportunities to speak of your faith.
“Why not do both?”
I do personally. These short articles were originally published in a brief newspaper column. This (I believe) was written to counter the notion that the church had to work to reform society (instead of placing the emphasis on redeeming the individuals in that society). Especially errors such as “if we worked hard enough, we will get the Kingdom, etc.”
The fault for the decay in society today can be laid at the professing local churches that abandoned our inner cities for the suburbs, a trend that started in the 1950’s. Our small local church held out until two years ago, when rent at the local community center on a major bus line in the city of Buffalo became prohibitive.
For the 10 years prior to this at this location, we NEVER had a single individual walk in from the street, despite having a large sign placed outside when we met on Sunday morning and Wednesday evening. We may have had one or two when we were at a location down the street for nearly 10 years before that,
http://gracefamilybiblechurch.org/
I am not in the picture, because I took it.
“For the 10 years prior to this at this location”
https://www.facebook.com/pages/George-K-Arthur-Community-Cent/168031489873659
https://www.chamberofcommerce.com/buffalo-ny/7211400-george-k-arthur-community-center
“They are wasting their time and energy trying to save the wreck instead of saving individuals from the wreck.
Paul lived in a day when politics were corrupt, when power trampled righteousness under foot, when society was degraded, when purety was laughed at, and immorality was exalted”
Ephesians 2:1 ¶ And you hath he quickened, who were dead in trespasses and sins;
2 Wherein in time past ye walked according to the course of this world, according to the prince of the power of the air, the spirit that now worketh in the children of disobedience:
3 Among whom also we all had our conversation in times past in the lusts of our flesh, fulfilling the desires of the flesh and of the mind; and were by nature the children of wrath, even as others.
2Corinthians 4:3 But if our gospel be hid, it is hid to them that are lost:
4 In whom the god of this world hath blinded the minds of them which believe not, lest the light of the glorious gospel of Christ, who is the image of God, should shine unto them.
1Timothy 2:1 ¶ I exhort therefore, that, first of all, supplications, prayers, intercessions, and giving of thanks, be made for all men;
2 For kings, and for all that are in authority; that we may lead a quiet and peaceable life in all godliness and honesty.
3 For this is good and acceptable in the sight of God our Saviour;
4 Who will have all men to be saved, and to come unto the knowledge of the truth.
5 For there is one God, and one mediator between God and men, the man Christ Jesus;
Titus 3:1 ¶ Put them in mind to be subject to principalities and powers, to obey magistrates, to be ready to every good work,
2 To speak evil of no man, to be no brawlers, but gentle, shewing all meekness unto all men.
3 For we ourselves also were sometimes foolish, disobedient, deceived, serving divers lusts and pleasures, living in malice and envy, hateful, and hating one another.
4 But after that the kindness and love of God our Saviour toward man appeared,
5 Not by works of righteousness which we have done, but according to his mercy he saved us, by the washing of regeneration, and renewing of the Holy Ghost;
6 Which he shed on us abundantly through Jesus Christ our Saviour;
7 That being justified by his grace, we should be made heirs according to the hope of eternal life.
8 This is a faithful saying, and these things I will that thou affirm constantly, that they which have believed in God might be careful to maintain good works. These things are good and profitable unto men.
Love it. Thanks. I believe that the purpose of life after salvation by faith alone in Christ alone, is to “grow in grace and the knowledge of our Lord, Jesus Christ.” The means of growing in grace is found in the study and teaching of God’s Word. Our Christian “works” are the result of spiritual growth not the “means”. Those works such as effective prayer, worship, social good, giving, etc. come “naturally” to the spiritually, mature Christian. God revealed his will, plan and purpose to the world through His Word, the mind of Christ! Works of the natural man (unbeliever), simply wood, hay and stubble 1Cor 3:12, to be burned and the judgment seat of Christ. This message: foolishness to the natural man for only those with the filling of the Holy Spirit can understand it. Those without a relationship through faith are without hope, without eternal life and without Jesus. A tragedy worse than any corruption or criminality we read about here at CTH.
