President Trump Invites Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer to Discuss Border Security…

President Donald Trump invites the media to stick around and watch as he highlights the resistance between his administration and democrats on border security.
Democrat leader Nancy Pelosi and Senator Chuck Schumer are very uncomfortable allowing the media to hear their resistance discussion.
Advertisements
So if PT shuts down the government, it also in effect shuts down Mueller right since the SC is government right?
Brilliant!!
LikeLiked by 6 people
According to my brother, once the government is shutdown, the Senate and Congress cannot hold hearings, pass bills etc. Now in this case, it only effects certain portions of the government since many appropriation bills were passed by September 30th.
Nancy and Chuck want the President to approve 6 out of the 7 Appropriation Bills that remain and do a CR for HHS. Our President isn’t going to play that game. He won’t sign a single one of those 7 Appropriation Bills.
Even MSNBC is beginning to lose their mind because they know that 70% to 80% of Americans are sick and tired of illegal aliens killing Americans and costing us nearly $130 billion dollars a year.
I hope our President says later tonight that he will never sign another Budget Bill until he has funding for the Wall. The House could not hold a single hearing!
You hit the nail on its head! Even their favorite TV channel had to admit that Democrats will get destroyed on this issue when it comes to public opinion.
LikeLiked by 28 people
Meant DHS not HHS.
LikeLiked by 4 people
No foul, flep – we knew to what you were referring – 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
SPOT ON again Flep. the movie line “the beatings will continue until moral improves” comes to mind in Trump vs the dynamic duo.
LikeLiked by 6 people
“Thats it! Now Democrats have Trump right where he WANTS them! Waaaa, hey! How the he!! Does he DO that?”
LikeLike
Jack says we are still short on votes! Can’t trust him all the time!
LikeLiked by 4 people
The Senate is the problem. A good guess is that the House votes are there, once the “favors” are handed out.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’ll eat my shoe before I believe the house votes are there unless somehow Ryan has vanished and been replaced by a human with a spine.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It’s a disgrace that our elected representatives, charged with keeping America safe, have to be bribed to do so.
LikeLiked by 2 people
This^^^^^^^
LikeLike
BS
LikeLike
Would that, in effect, force a “recess”….one in which appointments could be made? 🤔
Asking for 75 million friends 😉
LikeLiked by 1 person
Not sure to be honest.
LikeLike
Mueller’s office is funded from a permanent indefinite appropriation and would be unaffected in the event of a shutdown.
The employees in the office are considered exempt from furlough and would continue their operations in the case of a lapse in appropriations.
So says the DOJ
LikeLiked by 4 people
Too bad.
Regarding the $5B wall funding (which is like a mosquito to the budget), could the bill be passed out of this House, and then delayed until the next Senate? They would need 7 Senators, then?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Can’t overlap.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That sucks!
LikeLiked by 1 person
No, it doesn’t suck. It’s not a subject that we need to weasel around. Let’s have this fight, out in the open, like the President is doing. Let’s take names. This is a good fight to have.
LikeLiked by 6 people
@ star..thats right…a open, knock down, drag out loud confrontational fight over the wall will benefit MAGA. Because right, is on our side and there is no debate that can change that.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, but a huge number of leakers and leakees would be back at home playing Jenga.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Reassign them to border wall construction………
LikeLiked by 1 person
So who is telling Chuck and Nancy what to say?
The American people do not recognize these two. They do not represent the American people!! MAGA
LikeLiked by 2 people
I think the Justice Department was already one of those funded, which would include the SC.
LikeLike
Schumer needs to be regularly reminded of what he thought of illegal immigration back in 2009.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Dems don’t understand “video tape”. They are like vampires without their reflections…they can’t see themselves.
LikeLiked by 4 people
DT shoulda had this video clip playing in a loop on a monitor in the background during their meeting…along with the clips of obama, bill clinton and hillary clinton saying nearly the exact same thing.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Don’t worry about what’s been said in the past. Let’s call them to the carpet right now. Brilliant move by the President today. It’s time for some hard ball. Bravo, Sir.
LikeLiked by 4 people
If PT wants to really explode the lefts heads he should announce these three initiatives….
1) I will be having the military to finish building the wall and invite all MAGA supporters to come down and help.
2) I have asked for a detail audit and review of the NSA database over the past 10 years to see just how many Americans and who these Americans were that were surveilled and who authorized this illegal surveillance. I will be sharing these findings with all Americans once the audit is complete.
3) I have asked AG Whitaker to consider a SC to look into everything Hillary (Foundation, emails, pay to play etc) to ensure all prior procedures where followed properly by the FBI and DOJ.
These three initiatives IMO will put the left completely on their heels and get them looking over their shoulder as possible illegalities and thus indictments come to light.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Also demand full disclosure of the Congressional Sex Slush fund. That bshould “scare” up a bunch of votes!
LikeLiked by 8 people
@ Chill… Judicial Watch should sue for the info, then post it nation/world wide.
LikeLiked by 2 people
All the while pointing out that it is funded with taxpayer dollars
LikeLike
4) Effective midnight tonight, the Federal Reserve Bank will no longer be an authority for the creation of U.S. currency. This function will now be conducted under the umbrella of the U.S. Treasury. New notes will be available from every bank beginning tomorrow morning at 8 am. All Federal Reserve notes in circulation will remain legal tender for the next 60 days. Beyond that, if they haven’t been exchanged for the new U.S. Government notes, they will be without value for trade or commerce.
Any person will cash holdings above $50 million will have to prove their source income before any exchange above that mark can be made for the new notes. Any corporation with cash holdings above $500 million will have to do likewise.
LikeLiked by 3 people
3) “I’ve known and respected the Clintons for decades, therefore I’m launching an exhaustive, complete, and very transparent investigation into the Clintons and The Clinton Foundation. Hopefully this will put all gossip to rest and and let the Clinton name take its rightful place in the history of this great nation.”
LikeLiked by 3 people
It would be OK for HRC to be tossed in the clink, but it would be more productive to put a SC on Schumer and Pelosi. I don’t have any specific evidence they are criminals, but they give off bad vibes, and really should be investigated.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Whitaker????????????
LikeLike
Do it now!! Only takes 5 minutes to write a personal message supporting Wall or Shutdown!!
Support POTUS
https://www.whitehouse.gov/contact/
LikeLiked by 7 people
Just did!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Same here !
LikeLiked by 2 people
Done! TY for the link
LikeLiked by 3 people
Done!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Already did…thanks.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Just now submitted my message to Whitehouse!
LikeLike
Great idea!
Let’s show our President support.
LikeLike
message sent.
LikeLike
Pence look bored. I wonder what he is really thinking.
I don’t know why but I do not see him on board in 2020.
LikeLiked by 2 people
When Trump is on a roll, all you can do is pay attention and learn from him. Pence did just what he was supposed to do: keep quiet.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Exactly! I suspect one of the reasons Vice President Pence was chosen for that role is his ability to listen without having to jump into the spotlight. Our VSGPOTUS doesn’t need an attention-seeking competitor at his side.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Exactly trapper👍
And Pence is not let Trump go into the fight alone.
He’s in it too.
LikeLiked by 1 person
He look provoked with Schumer.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Not bored, but poker faced.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Pence is perfect as a VP.
He is clean as a whistle, has experience in the Congress, successfully ran a State and they can’t hang any #metoo stuff on him.
He’s also nice and come through like a real guy, so he’s perfect at giving speeches and going out to place that have had natural disasters and helping out.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Shut It Down! Go, President Trump45! GO 🙂
LikeLiked by 6 people
send it here Woo! I just asked him to do just that until it is funded!
https://www.whitehouse.gov/contact/
LikeLiked by 3 people
I wish a MAGA billionaire would pay for an ad that simply flips through pictures of the 33k Americans killed to date by illegal aliens.
With the only words being….
This is why we need to finish the wall.
LikeLiked by 11 people
And a separate ad that flips through the pictures of our homeless and drug addicted. Congress is killing us with drugs at a steady clip.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Maybe it should include the Bad Hombre drug people who crossed the border, too.
LikeLiked by 3 people
RNC should do it and run it until the budget is passed with FULL FUNDING of the whole wall. I agree with shutting it down, but it should be FULL FUNDING! Not a pissy little bit with stipulations.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’m going out on a limb and guessing there is only 1 MAGA billionaire in the USA and he is president.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LOVE IT!! THank you Mr. President! And a great place to end it! 🙂 #MAGA!!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Not comfortable publicly betraying the American citizens they are paid to represent, Pelosi and Schumer are both desperate to get out of the spotlight. Darkness is the friend of treachery.
LikeLiked by 6 people
It does make you wonder what threats the Dems are itching to issue in private.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That was absolutely killer. Pelosi and Chuck U. Schumer did not know what hit them. I first heard sound bites listening to Rush during lunch today. A lot of his show was about this meeting. The left is absolutely unhinged and the actions and attitudes of Pelosi and Schumer during this meeting reflect that. Keep going and keep tweeting Mr. President!!
LikeLiked by 9 people
On the other hand, the way Schumer was smirking at the end, when POTUS said he will take responsibility for a gov’t shutdown gives me pause. I can see the fake news splicing the tape to just “I will shut down the gov’t”, and then cutting to “children dying because the gov’t is shut down” stories. No reference to the wall or border security, just 24/7 propaganda.
Hang onto your hats, it is going to get nasty…
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 9 people
I want immigration reform, too……..
LikeLiked by 1 person
In the form of enforcement and reduction…………………
LikeLiked by 2 people
And sending the illegals back from whence they came.
The pace at which PT45’s policies are adding jobs and increasing wages, it shouldn’t take too many years to fully assimilate everyone here legally with a small, reasonable number of new immigrants per year. IMHO.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Do it! Do it today!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Memo to House GOP: Cancel all vacations and recesses, work weekends, stay in session 24/7 if necessary, and get the job done for the American people. After January, nobody will be paying any attention to you so the time to act is now while you still have a voice.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Niagara, not sure if the goal would be to actually pass the thing, or just to prove that Trump is right when he says he could get the votes in the House. I don’t think the Senate would pass it, but I’m for either option at this point. POTUS wears a lot of hats, but I like sarcastic, confrontational Trump the best. He’s entering the second half of his term swinging.
LikeLiked by 2 people
My take all along has been win or lose, we need to get our politicians on record as voting for America or against it.
LikeLiked by 3 people
What “mimbler” said below is part of the rationale for my post, which is exactly why I would be surprised if Ryan forces his members to go on record with a wall vote. It might expose the hypocrisy on our side.
Congress has a history of Christmas eve surprises (e.g. Obamacare). Maybe funding for the wall will be one of them.
LikeLike
This is what they always do, it will either fail and they can say we tried. Woes me crap the Repubs play even though they’re the majority or it passes yet we get no Immigration Reform. If they’re going to go through the motions put the earlier a Immigration a Bill on the table and lets see who if any Repubs don’t support it!
LikeLike
I think little Chucky was bullied at school.
LikeLiked by 1 person
But then I realize I am really just hoping he was.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I think Chuck was a bully.
LikeLiked by 6 people
He never outgrew it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
No way, he’s a complete chump
LikeLiked by 1 person
Chucky was a whiner..:)
LikeLike
More likely he got his ass kicked on the playground on a regular basis. Schumer is slimy right out of the swamp.
LikeLike
Trump should have said he wants open discussion on the wall with cameras video taping the whole thing.. They want to hide, he doesn’t. Let the whole process take place on cspan from beginning to the end so we can see what we get out of all of them.
LikeLiked by 5 people
This might be a good strategy in dealing with the new Dem majority in the House. All major negotiations with the White House and Dem House leadership will be recorded and uploaded to https://www.whitehouse.gov/
It will keep them honest.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Americans can’t afford healthcare because Schmuck The Buzzard and Weird Hand Nan won’t build the wall and fix immigration! They’re getting Americans killed and hooked on drugs!
You wanted the House, Weird Hand Nan. Now you’ve got it, Sweetie 🙂 You can’t beat President Trump45. Nobody can! LOL! Cheers!
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 14 people
Hey Democrats we want The wall,
Bull The wall Right now,
LikeLiked by 1 person
Chuck and Nancy are sure nervous President Trump held on to last year’s budget.
LikeLike
Doesn’t say what were the two options!
LikeLike
Yoohoo! Schmuck The Buzzard and Weird Hand Nan! President Trump45 invited you to walk into a buzzsaw. And you did! LOLOL 🙂 This is so much fun, yes 🙂
LikeLiked by 2 people
I know this is great, but I just can’t stand to listen to either of these bookend idiots. To think, I grew up in the Bay Area and now live in NY. I have had nothing but a$$e$ like this around me my entire life … hard to believe I have stayed relatively sane and sober.
LikeLike
According to the liberal media, Trump threw a temper tantrum, Nancy and Chuck were trying to tell the truth, and Pence is scared of opening his mouth and was terrorized. I haven’t watched it yet but my take is they can spit out $5 billion without batting an eye.
LikeLike
Good point. Why was the VP even there?
LikeLike
What changed “crying lying Chuck?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Gotta love the fight in this man. SHUT IT DOWN!! President Trump will win this fight.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The gloriousness of a shut down is that the agencies have to submit a list of all those referred to as “non-essential personnel”. For example, during the last shut down the loathsome EPA listed 92% of its employees as non-essential. At the end of the shut down simply don’t call them back. Tell the freaking union that they will be called back in seniority order as needed. This would preclude the big fight which would ensue trying to fire them.
Ta Da! A streamlined government! Put Mulvane in charge.
LikeLike
What could be a better way to pare down the bloated state that has sandbagged Trump’s every move than a crash diet shutdown? Sounds more attractive by the minute.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’m surprised the President wasn’t wearing a Hazmat suit in the presence of raw sewage.
LikeLiked by 2 people
too funny to read!
LikeLiked by 1 person
And this is who they want to lead America’s House of Representatives.
LikeLike
Best line?
“Its called TRANSPARENCY, Nancy.”
“I am PROUD to take the mantle, of shutting down the Government, for border security.”
LikeLiked by 5 people
President Trump and Republicans should be making a huge deal over all of the FULLY-AUTOMATIC ASSAULT WEAPONS that are able to be smuggled into the US across the unsecured border.
Use Fast & Furious reverse jujitsu on Democrats.
LikeLike
They are SOOOoo P.O.’d, that they can’t come out of a ‘private’meeting, a d misrepresent what was said!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I just want to say, Marie Harfffff, you are not the holder of The Truth. Nor are the democrats.
Give us a break. But nice try, though.
LikeLike
I’ve have never in my lifetime witnessed such disrespect for the President of the United States of America as Nancy Pelosi and especially Chuck Schumer showed today. I’ve never seen such outright hatred . Schumer will not even look at Trump when Trump is speaking. but stares at Pelosi. The hate for Trump just drips off of Chuc, eating him alive from the inside out. What miserable miserable humans Chuck and Nancy are.
LikeLiked by 6 people
I was hoping POTUS would say flat out, “We need the wall in order to save American lives. Surely you can agree to that, can you not?”
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
Where have all the eyores gone,
Long time posting, where have all
the yeah butts gone?
Long long comments ago!
“Trump hasn’t fullfilled his campaign promise to build the WALL!”
“Trump has failed us, on immigration!”
Well, is he FIGHTING on immigration, Ann?
LikeLike
Well you may well ask where anyone disagreeing with the Don has gone. Banned is the answer, it’s an excellent solution when you can’t rationally defend your position. A lot like what the Alinsky left does.
LikeLike
They do not ban people here for disagreeing with the President in a respectful way.
LikeLike
Oh dear. The facts are pesky. Last year there were record numbers of 3rd world immigrants, record numbers of legal 3rd world muslims.
LikeLike
“We demand you move this discussion behind walls, Mr. President!”
LikeLike
Let’s build the wall first!
LikeLike
“We have to first build the wall, before you can look to see what’s on the other side…”
(re: shades of “we have to first -pass- the bill, then you can see what’s in it…”)
LikeLike
Here is the bottom line on border security:
Our President stands for protecting you, the American People. The democrats (and republican Uniparty) stand for protecting globalist corporations who care nothing about the American people.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Chuck and Nancy sound EXACTLY like a couple of preschoolers on the playground DEMANDING they get their way or else they’ll take their toys home and won’t share. GOD save us from dimwits like that. And I’m not the least bit religious so if GOD can’t do it, we’ll have to do it ourselves. Of course their constituents WON’T cooperate with us. They only rise from their graves at election time.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Trump should say … “we have 1 TILLION dollar budgets each year, and plenty of that money goes to special interests and each senator/congressman puts tons of “pork” into the bills to “give back” to the congressmen’s “friend” who helped fund their campaigns!
I am asking for 5 billion to protect this country and they don’t want to PROTECT the American People. It doesn’t seem like Politicians care about American Protection, they care more about their special interests groups and helping their “special” friends more than putting America First!
LikeLike