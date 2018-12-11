President Trump Invites Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer to Discuss Border Security…

Posted on December 11, 2018 by

President Donald Trump invites the media to stick around and watch as he highlights the resistance between his administration and democrats on border security.

Democrat leader Nancy Pelosi and Senator Chuck Schumer are very uncomfortable allowing the media to hear their resistance discussion.

373 Responses to President Trump Invites Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer to Discuss Border Security…

  1. Bogeyfree says:
    December 11, 2018 at 2:37 pm

    So if PT shuts down the government, it also in effect shuts down Mueller right since the SC is government right?

    Brilliant!!

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  2. andyocoregon says:
    December 11, 2018 at 2:44 pm

    Schumer needs to be regularly reminded of what he thought of illegal immigration back in 2009.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  3. Bogeyfree says:
    December 11, 2018 at 2:46 pm

    If PT wants to really explode the lefts heads he should announce these three initiatives….

    1) I will be having the military to finish building the wall and invite all MAGA supporters to come down and help.

    2) I have asked for a detail audit and review of the NSA database over the past 10 years to see just how many Americans and who these Americans were that were surveilled and who authorized this illegal surveillance. I will be sharing these findings with all Americans once the audit is complete.

    3) I have asked AG Whitaker to consider a SC to look into everything Hillary (Foundation, emails, pay to play etc) to ensure all prior procedures where followed properly by the FBI and DOJ.

    These three initiatives IMO will put the left completely on their heels and get them looking over their shoulder as possible illegalities and thus indictments come to light.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • Chillin says:
      December 11, 2018 at 3:01 pm

      Also demand full disclosure of the Congressional Sex Slush fund. That bshould “scare” up a bunch of votes!

      Liked by 8 people

      Reply
    • modsquad says:
      December 11, 2018 at 3:06 pm

      4) Effective midnight tonight, the Federal Reserve Bank will no longer be an authority for the creation of U.S. currency. This function will now be conducted under the umbrella of the U.S. Treasury. New notes will be available from every bank beginning tomorrow morning at 8 am. All Federal Reserve notes in circulation will remain legal tender for the next 60 days. Beyond that, if they haven’t been exchanged for the new U.S. Government notes, they will be without value for trade or commerce.

      Any person will cash holdings above $50 million will have to prove their source income before any exchange above that mark can be made for the new notes. Any corporation with cash holdings above $500 million will have to do likewise.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • 813.52Ran says:
      December 11, 2018 at 3:14 pm

      3) “I’ve known and respected the Clintons for decades, therefore I’m launching an exhaustive, complete, and very transparent investigation into the Clintons and The Clinton Foundation. Hopefully this will put all gossip to rest and and let the Clinton name take its rightful place in the history of this great nation.”

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • WRB says:
      December 11, 2018 at 3:21 pm

      It would be OK for HRC to be tossed in the clink, but it would be more productive to put a SC on Schumer and Pelosi. I don’t have any specific evidence they are criminals, but they give off bad vibes, and really should be investigated.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • davidb says:
      December 11, 2018 at 3:36 pm

      Whitaker????????????

      Like

      Reply
  4. fred5678 says:
    December 11, 2018 at 2:46 pm

    Do it now!! Only takes 5 minutes to write a personal message supporting Wall or Shutdown!!

    Support POTUS

    https://www.whitehouse.gov/contact/

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  5. jackphatz says:
    December 11, 2018 at 2:48 pm

    Pence look bored. I wonder what he is really thinking.

    I don’t know why but I do not see him on board in 2020.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  6. woohoowee says:
    December 11, 2018 at 2:48 pm

    Shut It Down! Go, President Trump45! GO 🙂

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  7. Bogeyfree says:
    December 11, 2018 at 2:50 pm

    I wish a MAGA billionaire would pay for an ad that simply flips through pictures of the 33k Americans killed to date by illegal aliens.

    With the only words being….

    This is why we need to finish the wall.

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  8. Sidney Powell says:
    December 11, 2018 at 2:53 pm

    LOVE IT!! THank you Mr. President! And a great place to end it! 🙂 #MAGA!!

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  9. trapper says:
    December 11, 2018 at 2:54 pm

    Not comfortable publicly betraying the American citizens they are paid to represent, Pelosi and Schumer are both desperate to get out of the spotlight. Darkness is the friend of treachery.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  10. mostlyogauge says:
    December 11, 2018 at 2:55 pm

    That was absolutely killer. Pelosi and Chuck U. Schumer did not know what hit them. I first heard sound bites listening to Rush during lunch today. A lot of his show was about this meeting. The left is absolutely unhinged and the actions and attitudes of Pelosi and Schumer during this meeting reflect that. Keep going and keep tweeting Mr. President!!

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
    • WRB says:
      December 11, 2018 at 3:32 pm

      On the other hand, the way Schumer was smirking at the end, when POTUS said he will take responsibility for a gov’t shutdown gives me pause. I can see the fake news splicing the tape to just “I will shut down the gov’t”, and then cutting to “children dying because the gov’t is shut down” stories. No reference to the wall or border security, just 24/7 propaganda.

      Hang onto your hats, it is going to get nasty…

      Like

      Reply
  11. sundance says:
    December 11, 2018 at 2:55 pm

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
    • woohoowee says:
      December 11, 2018 at 2:57 pm

      I want immigration reform, too……..

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • patrickhenrycensored says:
        December 11, 2018 at 3:07 pm

        In the form of enforcement and reduction…………………

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
        • woohoowee says:
          December 11, 2018 at 3:13 pm

          And sending the illegals back from whence they came.

          The pace at which PT45’s policies are adding jobs and increasing wages, it shouldn’t take too many years to fully assimilate everyone here legally with a small, reasonable number of new immigrants per year. IMHO.

          Liked by 2 people

          Reply
    • trapper says:
      December 11, 2018 at 2:58 pm

      Do it! Do it today!

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
    • Niagara Frontier says:
      December 11, 2018 at 3:06 pm

      Memo to House GOP: Cancel all vacations and recesses, work weekends, stay in session 24/7 if necessary, and get the job done for the American people. After January, nobody will be paying any attention to you so the time to act is now while you still have a voice.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • Texecutioner says:
        December 11, 2018 at 3:13 pm

        Niagara, not sure if the goal would be to actually pass the thing, or just to prove that Trump is right when he says he could get the votes in the House. I don’t think the Senate would pass it, but I’m for either option at this point. POTUS wears a lot of hats, but I like sarcastic, confrontational Trump the best. He’s entering the second half of his term swinging.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
        • mimbler says:
          December 11, 2018 at 3:16 pm

          My take all along has been win or lose, we need to get our politicians on record as voting for America or against it.

          Liked by 3 people

          Reply
        • Niagara Frontier says:
          December 11, 2018 at 3:36 pm

          What “mimbler” said below is part of the rationale for my post, which is exactly why I would be surprised if Ryan forces his members to go on record with a wall vote. It might expose the hypocrisy on our side.

          Congress has a history of Christmas eve surprises (e.g. Obamacare). Maybe funding for the wall will be one of them.

          Like

          Reply
    • yohio says:
      December 11, 2018 at 3:53 pm

      This is what they always do, it will either fail and they can say we tried. Woes me crap the Repubs play even though they’re the majority or it passes yet we get no Immigration Reform. If they’re going to go through the motions put the earlier a Immigration a Bill on the table and lets see who if any Repubs don’t support it!

      Like

      Reply
  12. Dazza says:
    December 11, 2018 at 2:57 pm

    I think little Chucky was bullied at school.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  13. Paul says:
    December 11, 2018 at 3:00 pm

    Trump should have said he wants open discussion on the wall with cameras video taping the whole thing.. They want to hide, he doesn’t. Let the whole process take place on cspan from beginning to the end so we can see what we get out of all of them.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  14. woohoowee says:
    December 11, 2018 at 3:01 pm

    Americans can’t afford healthcare because Schmuck The Buzzard and Weird Hand Nan won’t build the wall and fix immigration! They’re getting Americans killed and hooked on drugs!

    You wanted the House, Weird Hand Nan. Now you’ve got it, Sweetie 🙂 You can’t beat President Trump45. Nobody can! LOL! Cheers!

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  15. codasouthtexas says:
    December 11, 2018 at 3:02 pm

    Liked by 14 people

    Reply
  16. Kathylee choi (@Kathyleechoi2) says:
    December 11, 2018 at 3:10 pm

    Hey Democrats we want The wall,
    Bull The wall Right now,

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  17. G3 says:
    December 11, 2018 at 3:13 pm

    Chuck and Nancy are sure nervous President Trump held on to last year’s budget.

    Like

    Reply
  18. codasouthtexas says:
    December 11, 2018 at 3:15 pm

    Doesn’t say what were the two options!

    Like

    Reply
    • woohoowee says:
      December 11, 2018 at 3:19 pm

      Yoohoo! Schmuck The Buzzard and Weird Hand Nan! President Trump45 invited you to walk into a buzzsaw. And you did! LOLOL 🙂 This is so much fun, yes 🙂

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  19. Good_heavens_are_you_still_trying_to_win says:
    December 11, 2018 at 3:17 pm

    I know this is great, but I just can’t stand to listen to either of these bookend idiots. To think, I grew up in the Bay Area and now live in NY. I have had nothing but a$$e$ like this around me my entire life … hard to believe I have stayed relatively sane and sober.

    Like

    Reply
  20. Inthedark says:
    December 11, 2018 at 3:18 pm

    According to the liberal media, Trump threw a temper tantrum, Nancy and Chuck were trying to tell the truth, and Pence is scared of opening his mouth and was terrorized. I haven’t watched it yet but my take is they can spit out $5 billion without batting an eye.

    Like

    Reply
  21. citizen817 says:
    December 11, 2018 at 3:18 pm

    What changed “crying lying Chuck?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  22. bullnuke says:
    December 11, 2018 at 3:19 pm

    Gotta love the fight in this man. SHUT IT DOWN!! President Trump will win this fight.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • Suzanne says:
      December 11, 2018 at 3:58 pm

      The gloriousness of a shut down is that the agencies have to submit a list of all those referred to as “non-essential personnel”. For example, during the last shut down the loathsome EPA listed 92% of its employees as non-essential. At the end of the shut down simply don’t call them back. Tell the freaking union that they will be called back in seniority order as needed. This would preclude the big fight which would ensue trying to fire them.
      Ta Da! A streamlined government! Put Mulvane in charge.

      Like

      Reply
  23. apfelcobbler says:
    December 11, 2018 at 3:20 pm

    What could be a better way to pare down the bloated state that has sandbagged Trump’s every move than a crash diet shutdown? Sounds more attractive by the minute.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  24. citizen817 says:
    December 11, 2018 at 3:20 pm

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  25. Madmax110 says:
    December 11, 2018 at 3:22 pm

    I’m surprised the President wasn’t wearing a Hazmat suit in the presence of raw sewage.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  26. codasouthtexas says:
    December 11, 2018 at 3:30 pm

    too funny to read!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  27. Dutchman says:
    December 11, 2018 at 3:31 pm

    Best line?
    “Its called TRANSPARENCY, Nancy.”

    “I am PROUD to take the mantle, of shutting down the Government, for border security.”

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  28. Sammy Hains says:
    December 11, 2018 at 3:31 pm

    President Trump and Republicans should be making a huge deal over all of the FULLY-AUTOMATIC ASSAULT WEAPONS that are able to be smuggled into the US across the unsecured border.

    Use Fast & Furious reverse jujitsu on Democrats.

    Like

    Reply
  29. Dutchman says:
    December 11, 2018 at 3:33 pm

    They are SOOOoo P.O.’d, that they can’t come out of a ‘private’meeting, a d misrepresent what was said!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  30. Ivehadit says:
    December 11, 2018 at 3:35 pm

    I just want to say, Marie Harfffff, you are not the holder of The Truth. Nor are the democrats.
    Give us a break. But nice try, though.

    Like

    Reply
  31. McGuffin says:
    December 11, 2018 at 3:37 pm

    I’ve have never in my lifetime witnessed such disrespect for the President of the United States of America as Nancy Pelosi and especially Chuck Schumer showed today. I’ve never seen such outright hatred . Schumer will not even look at Trump when Trump is speaking. but stares at Pelosi. The hate for Trump just drips off of Chuc, eating him alive from the inside out. What miserable miserable humans Chuck and Nancy are.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  32. Dutchman says:
    December 11, 2018 at 3:39 pm

    Where have all the eyores gone,
    Long time posting, where have all
    the yeah butts gone?
    Long long comments ago!

    “Trump hasn’t fullfilled his campaign promise to build the WALL!”

    “Trump has failed us, on immigration!”

    Well, is he FIGHTING on immigration, Ann?

    Like

    Reply
    • Reality says:
      December 11, 2018 at 3:48 pm

      Well you may well ask where anyone disagreeing with the Don has gone. Banned is the answer, it’s an excellent solution when you can’t rationally defend your position. A lot like what the Alinsky left does.

      Like

      Reply
    • Reality says:
      December 11, 2018 at 3:51 pm

      Oh dear. The facts are pesky. Last year there were record numbers of 3rd world immigrants, record numbers of legal 3rd world muslims.

      Like

      Reply
  33. The Gipper Lives says:
    December 11, 2018 at 3:42 pm

    “We demand you move this discussion behind walls, Mr. President!”

    Like

    Reply
  34. Ivehadit says:
    December 11, 2018 at 3:43 pm

    Here is the bottom line on border security:
    Our President stands for protecting you, the American People. The democrats (and republican Uniparty) stand for protecting globalist corporations who care nothing about the American people.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  35. jfhdsiu says:
    December 11, 2018 at 3:53 pm

    Chuck and Nancy sound EXACTLY like a couple of preschoolers on the playground DEMANDING they get their way or else they’ll take their toys home and won’t share. GOD save us from dimwits like that. And I’m not the least bit religious so if GOD can’t do it, we’ll have to do it ourselves. Of course their constituents WON’T cooperate with us. They only rise from their graves at election time.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  36. jack says:
    December 11, 2018 at 3:59 pm

    Trump should say … “we have 1 TILLION dollar budgets each year, and plenty of that money goes to special interests and each senator/congressman puts tons of “pork” into the bills to “give back” to the congressmen’s “friend” who helped fund their campaigns!

    I am asking for 5 billion to protect this country and they don’t want to PROTECT the American People. It doesn’t seem like Politicians care about American Protection, they care more about their special interests groups and helping their “special” friends more than putting America First!

    Like

    Reply
Older Comments

