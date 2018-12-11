Jared Kushner Discusses Ongoing White House Agenda Items…

Posted on December 11, 2018 by

A relatively rare interview with a key senior advisor and emissary for President Trump, Jared Kushner. Topics include: the upcoming chief of staff position; federal prison reform and the first-step act; and the ongoing dialogue in the middle east.

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Iran, Israel, media bias, President Trump, Press Secretary - Trump, Saudi Arabia, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

One Response to Jared Kushner Discusses Ongoing White House Agenda Items…

  1. 🍺Gunny66 says:
    December 11, 2018 at 2:33 am

    Well, that is actually the first time I have ever heard him speak

    Quite impressive . Well spoken, seems extremely intelligent, and straight forward.

    Looks kind of “geekish”, but when he speaks his tone and vocabulary maintains your attention.

    Actually, to a point, made Hannity sound like a “rube”

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s