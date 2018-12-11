Jared Kushner Discusses Ongoing White House Agenda Items…

A relatively rare interview with a key senior advisor and emissary for President Trump, Jared Kushner. Topics include: the upcoming chief of staff position; federal prison reform and the first-step act; and the ongoing dialogue in the middle east.
Well, that is actually the first time I have ever heard him speak
Quite impressive . Well spoken, seems extremely intelligent, and straight forward.
Looks kind of “geekish”, but when he speaks his tone and vocabulary maintains your attention.
Actually, to a point, made Hannity sound like a “rube”
