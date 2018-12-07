SDNY Releases Cohen Sentencing Memo – Apparently Media Reports of Cohen Cooperation Were Greatly Exaggerated…

Within a sentencing memo filed today (full pdf below) the US Attorney’s Office in the Southern District of New York recommends “a substantial term of imprisonment” for Michael Cohen, who has pleaded guilty to fraud and tax charges and campaign finance crimes, as well as lying to Congress.

Reading through the memo – the content of cooperation, and the details that surface as a result therein, are entirely different from all previous media claims:

Additionally, special counsel Robert Mueller filed a second memorandum, recommending no additional prison time for Cohen’s guilty plea for lying to Congress, saying it would be “appropriate” for Cohen to serve any sentence in that case concurrently with the sentence in the SDNY case.

Notice anything missing here?:

Cohen cheated on his taxes and lied to a bank about same; he didn’t fill out a campaign distribution report that almost everyone argues was not a campaign expense; and he misled congress about the timing of his business contacts.

Where’s the Russia collusion?

Where’s the Russia conspiracy?

Now it’s clear why Mueller and SSCI Vice-Chairman Mark Warner needed to work together to get the “lying to congress charge”…. the other three accusations are almost nothing.

The entire narrative around this has been a bigly manufactured bucket of nothingness.

 

21 Responses to SDNY Releases Cohen Sentencing Memo – Apparently Media Reports of Cohen Cooperation Were Greatly Exaggerated…

  1. superfly007 says:
    December 7, 2018 at 6:19 pm

    I have not seen the word Help by the Russian in that whole happy talk memo!

  2. railer says:
    December 7, 2018 at 6:21 pm

    Oh no no no nono… no Cohen Christmas… having sad feels… I was promised…

  3. NickTheDeplorable (@NicholasCain67) says:
    December 7, 2018 at 6:23 pm

    If Cohen would have kept his mouth shut he would have been a hero and probably pardoned by the President. Now he is going to jail and when he gets out he will be disbarred and no one will ever hire him for a job since he cannot be trusted.

  4. Seneca the Elder says:
    December 7, 2018 at 6:23 pm

    If anyone deserves to be brought up on the most serious felony charges of gross prosecutorial misconduct, it is Mueller and his henchmen (and women). Jerome Corsi’s complaint lays it all out and I can’t wait to see the responses:

    https://www.scribd.com/document/394783704/Jerome-Corsi-files-complaint-against-Mueller

  5. Andy says:
    December 7, 2018 at 6:23 pm

    Thats it!?

  6. Dutchman says:
    December 7, 2018 at 6:24 pm

    THATS why the prison reform bill; empty the cells of non violent whatever,…to make room for all who will be doing hard time,..for lieing to CONGRESS!
    “What you in for, kid?”

    “Uhhh lieing to Congress.”

    “No, seriously! What you in for?”

  7. oldschool64 says:
    December 7, 2018 at 6:25 pm

    Yep! Pretty much this!!

  8. rayvandune says:
    December 7, 2018 at 6:26 pm

    The lights will be on late tonight at NYT, WAPO, NPR, etc. trying to figure out how to spin THIS one! My take is if Cohen had anything on Trump wrongdoing, he would have sung like a canary to stay out of jail. So, no song, no wrong!

  9. Curry Worsham says:
    December 7, 2018 at 6:27 pm

    Michael Cohen is a small time crook and a fool. And an idiot.
    That’s all you got Deep State.
    A smart crook would have retreated from the spotlight and never have exposed himself by participating in a high profile campaign like that.
    But Cohen then drew more even more attention to himself by selling “access” to the Oval Office.
    He betrayed our President.
    I hope he gets the full 10 years.

  10. Drogers says:
    December 7, 2018 at 6:28 pm

    ‘…. bigly manufactured bucket of nothingness.’

    Yeah, there’s a surprise.

  11. Risa says:
    December 7, 2018 at 6:29 pm

    When will it be against the law for Congress to lie to American voters????

  12. CopperTop says:
    December 7, 2018 at 6:33 pm

    This is part of the obstruction angle Mueller’s going for. You can’t get POTUS on obstruction for a hint at a pardon if there is no jail time to pardon.

    The Manafort memo indicates that PM lied to SCouncil by saying he had no contact with POTUS admin. when in fact he did through February 2018.

    I’m sure SC is trying very hard but it won’t work as the contact was not with POTUS himself one ca assume.

  13. auscitizenmom says:
    December 7, 2018 at 6:37 pm

    The whole reason they put out the news that Cohen was cooperating and made it sound like he was spilling the beans on the President was to make people believe it. Some still will.

  14. G3 says:
    December 7, 2018 at 6:38 pm

    Fox all have their reading glasses on – latched on to the Russia building meeting—What business meeting hasn’t use the word “synergy”? Didn’t that word get banned last year for over usage? There was no follow up. They need to take their readers off and breathe. There is no building in Moscow.

  15. Mike says:
    December 7, 2018 at 6:42 pm

    From the get go with PapaD, team Mueller leaked to their media lap dogs every time “He flipped, he’s cooperating, he wore a wire, he turned on Trump.”

    This fed the media circus that Trump was “guilty” and attempted to intimidate Trump’s team, and was used to politically wound him. All the nefarious redactions in Flynn’s agreement, the vaguely worded descriptions on Cohen’s “cooperation” are all made for more media circus speculation that this time they really got ’em. Sounds like more BS to me.

    Yet ALL Mueller’s witness’s who supposedly “did” Trump, have pled guilty to LYING.

    If Mueller had anything on collusion, or obstruction he would be getting pleas on conspiracy, etc.

    Building a case 101, don’t base your case completely on statements made by witnesses that pled guilty to LYING.

    I believe this is more public relations by Mueller to push the narrative that Trump’s “close associates” are all liars, and that if only they would tell Mueller the truth, he could prove “collusion.”

