James Comey Refuses To Answer Most Critical Questions – Corrupt FBI Lawyers Block Disclosure…

Apparently the institutional protection system was in full force today as current FBI lawyers blocked any questions directed toward former FBI Director James Comey as they related to FBI investigations of Hillary Clinton; applications to the FISA court and the use of the Steele Dossier. Darryl Issa explains a transcript will show the severity of shielding:
This is going absolutely nowhere. It is a waist of time because it is going nowhere. I’m very sorry to say, as our country is in the balance, but true justice lost another battle today. The war ended before it started, really. November’s election put a fork in it – it’s done!
So why even have oversight by Congress if DOJ and FBI can just be accompanied with an FBI or DOJ attorney who will tell them “don’t answer that”.
“…he’ll come back on Dec 17 before Judiciary Cmte for more questions” he’s not going to answer.
Ok, so Whitaker is a dud too? Is ANYBODY trying to get control of the “Justice” dept?
Back to pet peeve: R’s abject refusal to communicate effectively (or actually acknowledge that it’s even important in the INFORMATION age) on just about any topic. By all means allow the dems, and the obsequious U.S. “journalists” to gin up any and all narrative and force the Rs to deny, explain, ignore, and screw it up.
Comey went to court to try to avoid not answering questions. First thing out of the Rs on the committee should have been: Comey busted. America now knows that he wasn’t REALLY interested in “daylight” and transparency when he was resisting congress. He knew he would be hit with questions that would incriminate him… etc etc.
Nope, not the Rs. They’re all into playing defense. Somehow offense doesn’t appeal to them. Are they lazy, stupid, compromised? What’s their problem with winning?
Dems have their talking points echoing through the “news” rooms. The Rs are whining.
We can talk all we want about how we the people own the government, how the politicians work for us, but it’s all BS
We the people don’t own anything. We don’t even own our own votes
The elitist cabal that runs every facet of our government owns it lock, stock and barrel, and they can do anything they want
Every government department and every institution is under their control. Almost every politician, bureaucrat and judge are their minions and partners in crime
Almost nothing can be done about it because those entrusted to watch over and remove the corruption and criminality are themselves corrupt criminals or too intimidated to act
The Congress and Senate allow departments under their control to dictate what they will or won’t do
Bureaucrats who are mandated by law to surrender any and all documents when asked simply refuse and nothing is done about it
Our government is a sham, a fraud. There is zero representative government. What we pay for and what we want means nothing to them. The Constitution means nothing to them
We the people are tax slaves, nothing more
I’m not sure Trump holding out for leverage will work, as I’m now even thinking releasing the unredacted documents won’t amount to much, because they know they own the government and half the citizens are too brainwashed and stupid to understand or care
The BS just keeps going. Enough evidence to take down anyone, yet nothing ever becomes of it
When those with the power to stop the corruption and criminality are on the same team as those committing the usurpation of our government, we cease to exist as a Constitutional Republic or even a democracy, and become nothing but serfs to a ruling oligarchy
For most of human history, humans have lived in bondage. What we have now is just the appearance of freedom.
“It’s all one ghetto man, giant gutter in outer space.”
Rust Cohle
True Detective
The question I want Comey (and Priestap) to answer is if he discussed the “case we’ve been waiting on now while Andy is acting” and what that was.
Strzok-Page texts calling to ‘open’ case in ‘chargeable way’ under fresh scrutiny
By Catherine Herridge | Fox News
September 17, 2018
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/strzok-page-texts-calling-to-open-case-in-chargeable-way-under-fresh-scrutiny
-snip-
Two hours after Comey’s termination became public on May 9, 2017, Strzok, a now-former FBI agent, texted Page, his then-colleague and lover: “We need to open the case we’ve been waiting on now while Andy is acting.”
“Andy” is a reference to then-Deputy Director Andrew McCabe who temporarily took over the bureau until Christopher Wray was confirmed as director in August 2017.
Page, a former FBI attorney, replied to Strzok: “We need to lock in (redacted). In a formal chargeable way. Soon.”
Strzok concurred. “I agree. I’ve been pushing and I’ll reemphasize with Bill,” believed to be Bill Priestap, the head of the FBI’s counterintelligence division.
-snip-
POTUS tweeted about this back in September 2018
Your head will explode listening to this
I am amused. Comey thinks he got away with something but he is a fool. The lawyers working with him are fools as well. They won’t feel so frisky after the FISA and other documents are released and, contrary to popular opinion, that won’t be long in coming.
It baffles me how easily people are led to believe that President Trump and the Military Intelligence are nothing but a bunch of buffoons incapable of working around these traitors. After what the President did to gain the oval office in the face of what many would see as insurmountable odds we are so quick to write him off.
I’ll throw my cards in with President Trump and the Military anytime over a bunch of long standing buffoons who somehow think they are untouchable. Arrogance and pride bring people down fast. Remember that the Bible says; “God resists the proud but he give grace to the humble.” I firmly believe God is on our side in this fight and he will humble the foolish globalist cabal and do it in such a way that they will never be able to rise again. God never does anything by halves.
Running out the clock. What a crook.
Hate to say it but from the tweets posted above the following is the correct one … “Incoming Judiciary Cmte chair Nadler on the probe of Comey. Asked if he will end it once he becomes chair: Yes…because it’s a waste of time to start with. The entire purpose of this investigation is to cast aspersion on the real investigation which is Mueller.”
Oh, and elections have consequences.
