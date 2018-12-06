Report: William P Barr Possible Lead Candidate for U.S. Attorney General….

According to a report in the Washington Post William P Barr is the leading candidate to replace Jeff Sessions as U.S. Attorney General. Barr previously served as AG under George HW Bush. The other possible candidate is Rep. John Ratcliffe from Texas.
(Washington Post) Former attorney general William P. Barr is President Trump’s leading candidate to be nominated to lead the Justice Department — a choice that could be made in coming days as the agency presses forward with a probe of Russian interference in the 2016 election, according to multiple people familiar with the deliberations.
Barr, 68, a well-respected Republican lawyer who served as attorney general from 1991 to 1993 under President George H.W. Bush, has emerged as a favorite candidate of a number of Trump administration officials, including senior lawyers in the White House Counsel’s Office, these people said. Two people familiar with the discussions said the president has told advisers in recent days that he plans to nominate Barr.
One person familiar with the discussions cautioned that while Barr is the leading candidate, the decision is not final and the president could decide to pick someone else. (read more)
Seems a little swampy to me
Same here.
Just have to trust it’s not a case of someone pi*’ing down our leg while telling us it’s raining.
I assume this is misdirection on POTUS. If he actually hires a bush bum boy I have to question if Trump has been compromised. Is he trying to add to his list of bad hires. Sessions 2.0. C’mon man!!!!
BARR IS SCUM!
HE, CLINTON, AND OLIVER NORTH TURNED CONTRA AID INTO A MURDER AND DRUGRUNNING OPERATION.
THEY WERE ALL IN ON THE COUP AGAINST PRESIDENT REAGAN.
PROOF? TERRY REED’S BOOK “COMPROMISED: BUSH, CLINTON, AND TH E CIA.”
ALL CAPS WARRANTED BECAUSE BARR IS A THREAT TO OUR LION!!
I’m with you and Suspicious Cat! There’s another one with that creepy “psychopathic smile”.
Swampy for sure and most likely to do nothing in reference to Crossfire Hurricane and other swampy things.
Very swampy. Leave anyone in the former Bush/Bush administration out, especially for AG. Let go for the real AG swam-slayer and let the chip fall where it is.
Why suspicious cat?
Because it’s the Wash. Compost…
Because ANYONE WAPO wants, we the people definitely do NOT want. If they like him, he will be WORSE than Sessions, probably someone like Comey. More disinfo. That’s why we need a counter, to blunt this crap. Remember WAPO is an “arm” of the CIA. Also WAPO is owned be Bezos, someone who definitely is NOT MAGA. I hope it is Joe Digenova, just to watch Cabal heads explode.
Joe DiGenova would take a hatchet to the corruption at the DOJ. He’d massacre it, and he’d be great.
The problem is that the AG nominee has to clear the senate. Trump has choppy waters to navigate. Fortunately though I feel that whoever Trump picks, as long as they’re not unqualified and not too far outside the mainstream will be able to be confirmed in the Senate, especially since jerks like Jeff Flake are gone.
The same Jeff Flake who is adamant that Mueller be protected.
The same Jeff Flake who is up to his eyeballs in funny business in Africa involving Uranium.
He could appoint Joe D as acting Attorney General for seven months then reappoint him for another seven months.
Ok now I get it. Thank you both.
From the article linked above:
Administration officials expect Barr’s nomination would be received positively by Republicans who respect his experience and Democrats who would likely view him as an old-school GOP lawyer with no particular personal loyalty to the president.
At that time, Mueller led the department’s criminal division, reporting directly to Barr. The two worked together on the multiyear investigation into the 1988 terrorist bombing of Pan Am 103 over Lockerbie, Scotland.
I sincerely hope President Trump is getting sound MAGA advice on his next AG pick.
It’s pretty clear to me that Barr is being groomed for the position because he would likely let Mueller continue to run cover and would probably shut down Huber/IG.
I have a different take… based on Barr’s recent comments about how Mueller should be reigned in 😉
This might be the right guy.
What if Barr is lying to con Trump? POTUS has been buffaloed and conned before- sessions, Rosy, wray. I could go on and on.
That is the EXACT quote that stood out for me, flep!
Mueller worked for him? Oh hell no. Barr sounds too swampy to me.
“no particular personal loyalty to the president”
Oh, he’s got loyalty alright. And it most definitely ain’t to the President.
Weather balloon by WaPo more than likely…suspicious.
Why Suspicious Cat? Because SC knows that, despite all the out of this world fairy tales we heard at yesterday’s funeral, having worked for the CIA and for GHWB, etc. is NOT a positive qualification for serving our American Republic, as it was founded! Also — “interesting” timing of this leak — the day after the funeral when we are all supposed to be in an emotional state after having fallen for the GHWB character fairy tales. The deep state critters truly think the American people are dumber than a box of rocks. Geez.
Oh oh, suspicious cat appears again!
The difference between President Trump and previous presidents is that President Trump did not arrive with a large cadre of political operatives and supporters to whom he owed jobs. He also did not have the political connections that other presidents have had. While that was a very good thing, it does make filling positions more difficult. He has to depend upon his staff (some of whom are still swampy) to make recommendations. I am leary of a former Bush official in the position but I do not know enough about him to make an informed opinion yet.
Guiliani ran a 400 person law firm and was a prosecutor. Plenty of good people but he made bad hires.
If Washington Post is saying it, there’s ZERO chance of it being valid.
It could also be wishful thinking hoping to get him selected.
Well respected. No thanks. Just another Swampling.
The cat scares me……
Let the attacks on Mr. Barr commence! No idea why they let this info out. Hope he’s strong and up for a fight
Really? No idea? How about this: “You want Barr? OK. Let’s try it out. Leak it.”
The Washington elite waggle their pinkies in the air as they nod their approval over their tea. Meanwhile, the Trump deplorables outside the gates revolt and begin burning cars at the word they will be getting another card-carrying swampite to protect, defend, and whitewash the corruption in the DOJ/FBI, instead of a sharp-fanged alley cat to tear apart the canary cage, which is what they have been demanding.
How’s that?
“No idea why they let this info out.”
Red Herring I would guess.
Is someone leaking info, if so, is the leak real, but the facts false? Dunno 🤷♂️
He seems familiar… especially this time of year.
It’s a Devlin Barrett story… I’ll wait until Trump announces it
A reliable news source, that Washington Compost. I wonder if anyone keeps tabs on how many of Bezos’ stories are obvious, politically-motivated bold faced lies. The percentage must be quite high.
We maybe related😂.
Me think it be time probably February 2019 to start the action used on the Rockefeller’s oil empire or AT&T to open up America to the younger entrepreneurs. By using a rock crusher on Amozon, Facebook, Google you know the names.
Lillle pieces?
Fine and all, but why should I be excited?
Serious question.
The Washington Compost describes Barr as a “well respected Republican” and Ratcliffe as a “conservative”. Barr’s daughter works for the DOJ also……hmmmm. Which one would the suspicious cat choose?
Mueller is a supposed republican.
Party identification in Washington DC is a funny thing. Typically it depends on which party is in the White House. Comey and Mueller are (considered) Republicans because Bush was in the White House when they came to prominence.
Party ID is obviously irrelevant otherwise – these people are all establishment/UniParty.
“Mueller is a supposed republican.”
Ah yes. A “Life-Long Republican”, if I recall correctly. Like Comey. Another “Life-Long Republican”. And so many other “Life-Long Republicans”.
Sick of it. The whole thing.
Sundance’s cat has two eyes, very good ones.
None of the above!
Sounds like another useless choice. I hope the story is false.
FTA: The Bush Justice Department sought to contain the scandal by pretending the Italian bank knew nothing of its Atlanta office’s huge Iraqi dealings — despite suppressed C.I.A. evidence to the contrary.”
That would be the Bush 41 White House & Justice Department under the extremely murky Attorney General William Barr and criminal division chief, later US attorney, later acting deputy attorney general, later FBI director, current Special Counsel Robert S. Mueller III.
Well, that’s all I need to know. Quite obvious who is pushing this nomination — Mueller. Get it announced in WaPo and it takes legs.
Don’t fall for it POTUS. You and We The People deserve better.
This is like having a continuously unstoppable termite infestation.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Now I am not liking this guy…
“This would be like watching the Sessions car wreck all over again in slow motion”
please chose Mr Joe diGenova!!
Well, we know who Deep State’s pick is. I like Ratcliffe but AG DiGenova and DAG Powell have better rings. Trump needs door kickers and skull crushers who are will to burn DOJ down to the ground if they determine it can’t be salvaged. Sometimes amputation is the best medicine.
Who is Powell?
I am still holding out for the Rosenstein anagram.
Read this news earlier today and kept thinking I needed to get to the treehouse and see if Sundance has commented on this individual. Just opened and there is the suspicious cat….cracked me up. I realize this is very serious, and hope there will be more on why the cat? It could have been an alligator in a swamp…..
Barr worked for the CIA in the 1970s and then GHW as AG. Both disqualifying IMO.
Make your voices heard. The good thing about the floating of names is it gives us a chance to voice our thoughts:
https://www.whitehouse.gov/contact/
The next AG, whomever he or she is, needs to be a vigorous advocate for cleaning up the DOJ and FBI.
My spider sense tells me that Barr would not be the guy. He has a real “Christopher Wray” aura about him.
Part of me thinks President Trump did this purposely to see if the Cabal and their media puppets will start bashing George’s guy right on the heels of his funeral.
😉
He got this one to throw in her endorsement!
Good grief. Right about the time this chick starts making a little sense, she cracks herself upside the head with a 2×4 again.
Barr HODAR!!
“Bill was Of Counsel at Kirkland in 2009 and rejoined the Firm in 2017. Bill attended Columbia University where he received his A.B. in government in 1971 and his M.A. in government and Chinese studies in 1973. He served in the Central Intelligence Agency from 1973 to 1977.”
https://www.kirkland.com/lawyers/b/barr-william-p
Oh brother.
Hey @realDonaldTrump –> William Safire called William Barr the “Coverup General.” Not the right man to drain the Swamp. #AmericanBetrayal #MAGA
That’s it. Deep State Uber Alles.
First: Do not believe anyone from the President’s team leaked this. He surely understands, and would keep his cards close to the vest on this.
Second: How long do you think the President has been calculating who the next AG should be? This is not an AG he needs.
Third: Do they still think the President is in mourning and would nominate a Bush guy?
Gimme a break.
Finally……The President has to nominate someone who will clean up this mess, kick over some tables, throw Mueller out, and go after these crooks.
This guy is like watching paint dry.
Until we hear it from the President, I am not getting too excited about this.
It’s a yawner…
The “future is female” says some.
Sidney Powell.🔨❤
Barr (a Jewish name) + was AG for the evil GHWB = More Swamp; + Potus’ “Senior Administration Officials” (=already Too Much Swamp) are the ones who want Barr.
That’s enough to equal a “suspicious cat” right there, without having researched the guy’s mindset, background, loyalties, prior case history, citizenship status (dual?), etc.
I don’t believe Barr is a Jewish name. Even if it is, why is that relevant?
I hope he can find someone who has not worked with Mueller, Rosenstein or any other of the other long-term swamp creatures. Anyone else, like this Mr. Barr, can most likely be compromised regardless of their intentions.
Believe POTUS too smart to fall for this trap. God help us if I am wrong. Senate confirmation easier in January. Rep number is 53 then and Flake and Corker gone for good. Hallelujah.
Merry Christmas one and all. Peter Rabbit
.
Barr, 68, a well-respected Republican lawyer who served as attorney general from 1991 to 1993 under President George H.W. Bush…
Someone we admire just galactically trolled the Post.
Why did his stint as AG end and Janet Reno begin?
Joe D for AG. A honest man who knows where all the bodies are buried!
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Joseph_diGenova
I’d like to say one step forward ,two steps back, but other than the election of our great President Trump, I haven’t seen a step forward!!
Why not choose a highly competent outsider? Say, a non-ivy league educated midwesterner with a strong love for our constution. Someone relatively untouched by east coast darkness. A Constitutionalist Wolverine!
Next.
My cynical first thought went to it maybe being part of a deal – don’t bash me anymore especially during Pres Bush funeral week, and I’ll pay you back with a nice AG pick for your longtime pal. Sorry, that sounds harsher than I mean it to- I’m actually a Forever Trumper. 🙂
“the president could decide to pick someone else”…
Too Old. Too Blue….
