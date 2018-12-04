Tuesday December 4th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Ma’ has the story of her puppy Ella’s passing on the Prayer Thread. Bring Kleenex…….
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2011/02/01/prayer-requests-9/comment-page-20/#comment-6406652
Henry Livingston’s poetic letter to his brother Beekman, 1786. One of my absolute favorite works of Henry. There is so much teasing and love in his writing. The music is “Guardian Angels,” and appears in Henry’s music manuscript. Illustrated with vintage postcards.
All Henry Livingston YouTube videos.
http://www.henrylivingston.com/writing/poetry/youtube-videos.htm
Harry Potter – Frosty, the Snowman – The Beach Boys
All my Christmas YouTube music videos.
http://www.iment.com/maida/tv/songvids/xmassong.htm
MASSIVE SCALE AT NUSA PENIDA, INDONESIA
SPOT THE TINY HUMANS ON THE BEACH
wonder if there are any cows down there?
GREAT VIEW OF MT. RAINIER FROM THE TATOOSH RIDGE
After the huge cow and colossal cockerel – meet the TWO-FOOT-TALL squirrel: Massive rodent is spotted munching on a snack in North Carolina
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-6443137/Two-foot-tall-rodent-spotted-North-Carolina-munching-nuts.html
Silent Night – 2CELLOS
Luka Šulić and Stjepan Hauser.
The Noble Bereans And Paul’s Gospel
We have said that the Bereans were commended for listening with open minds to teachings which they had never heard before. Yes, when they were confronted with them. It was the Athenians, not the Bereans, who made it their policy to consider as many viewpoints as possible on every subject (Acts 17:18-21).
The strength of the Bereans was that they kept close to the Scriptures. When confronted with some new doctrine, they did indeed give it an interested hearing, but then“searched the Scriptures daily whether those things were so” (Acts 17:11). Had they found anything in Paul’s message which contradicted the Scriptures they would immediately have rejected it. And for this God calls them “noble”. They were the truly great, the spiritual aristocracy of their day.
Too many believers today aspire to be like the Athenians rather than the Bereans. They say they wish to have open minds, and this is good if it is remembered that an open mind is like an open mouth; not everything should be put into it.
The Athenians went to the other extreme from the Thessalonians, who would not even consider a new doctrine when confronted with it — would not even consider it in the light of the Scriptures.
The Bereans were the wisest of the three. They kept close to that blessed Book, and, when confronted with unfamiliar teachings, immediately subjected them to the test of Scripture.
This is the wisest course, even if only because we are all limited in time and strength. Obviously we cannot spend a great deal of time looking into the conflicting teachings of men without sacrificing a great deal of much-needed time for Bible study, and in the measure that we do this we are bound to grow spiritually weaker.
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/the-noble-bereans-and-pauls-gospel/
Acts 17:18 Then certain philosophers of the Epicureans, and of the Stoicks, encountered him. And some said, What will this babbler say? other some, He seemeth to be a setter forth of strange gods: because he preached unto them Jesus, and the resurrection.
19 And they took him, and brought him unto Areopagus, saying, May we know what this new doctrine, whereof thou speakest, is?
20 For thou bringest certain strange things to our ears: we would know therefore what these things mean.
21 (For all the Athenians and strangers which were there spent their time in nothing else, but either to tell, or to hear some new thing.)
Acts 17:11 These were more noble than those in Thessalonica, in that they received the word with all readiness of mind, and searched the scriptures daily, whether those things were so.
“They kept close to that blessed Book, and, when confronted with unfamiliar teachings, immediately subjected them to the test of Scripture.”
Hebrews 4:12 For the word of God is quick, and powerful, and sharper than any twoedged sword, piercing even to the dividing asunder of soul and spirit, and of the joints and marrow, and is a discerner of the thoughts and intents of the heart.
2Peter 1:20 Knowing this first, that no prophecy of the scripture is of any private interpretation.
21 For the prophecy came not in old time by the will of man: but holy men of God spake as they were moved by the Holy Ghost.
2Peter 3:15 And account that the longsuffering of our Lord is salvation; even as our beloved brother Paul also according to the wisdom given unto him hath written unto you;
16 As also in all his epistles, speaking in them of these things; in which are some things hard to be understood, which they that are unlearned and unstable wrest, as they do also the other scriptures, unto their own destruction.
17 Ye therefore, beloved, seeing ye know these things before, beware lest ye also, being led away with the error of the wicked, fall from your own stedfastness.
18 But grow in grace, and in the knowledge of our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ. To him be glory both now and for ever. Amen.
British guitarist reacts to Glen Campbell SHREDDING, country style!
Phil’s note: “Gentle on My Mind” was written by John Hartford 🙂
Diana Krall understands how some tasty guitar licks can make a good song perfect . . .
Excerpt:
Following more than a year of hard-fought litigation in the hostile Ninth Circuit, Young America’s Foundation secured victory for free speech against the University of California, Berkeley. Through YAF’s lawsuit and subsequent settlement agreement executed over the weekend, UC Berkeley agreed to the following terms set by Young America’s Foundation:
1) Pay Young America’s Foundation $70,000.
2) Rescind the unconstitutional “high-profile speaker policy.”
3) Rescind the viewpoint-discriminatory security fee policy.
4) Abolish its heckler’s veto—protestors will no longer be able to shut down conservative expression.
This landmark victory for free expression means UC Berkeley can no longer wantonly treat conservative students as second-class members of its community while ignoring the guaranteed protections of the First Amendment.
Some mild concern…
Is it my imagination or are there a lot of new people on the threads now? I don’t recognize many of the names.
Do we have trolls? Because the conversation was constantly about ‘Q’. Which is odd.
We are Breitbart.
I find this very confusing. I don’t follow the logic.
Been here long enough that by now even the most cynical know I’m not a troll. I might not agree with everyone but don’t really argue either. The whole Sessions debate was kinda nuts IMHO. Way more division than necessary over that whole mess. Now it looks like the dividers want to go on and on about ‘Q’. Q this and Q that. Ugh!
I’m not into ‘Q’, but I don’t really have a strong opinion about it. Apathetic is a good description. But several posters were making a huge deal about it. Like on and on.
This smacks of when that whole debate about Levin was going on. The Great One (eyeroll)… I’m not a Levin fan, I think he blows with the wind and he’s like the other Never-Trumpers, just on the Trump train to make money (sell books, get a show, and apparently now join forces with Glenn Beck). Yeah, I get that he knows the Constitution. So what, if he was a practicing lawyer for POTUS I’d be impressed.
I will never like the Never-Trumpers. It’s not personal, it’s just business. I feel like we got invaded by the Levin crowd last night because they always bump their likes and get pushy.
That’s just my 2-cents.
Back to prayer and meditation.
While I think some odd provocateurs show up, I think they’re pretty obvious and not very successful.
‘Provocateurs’, that’s a nice term. You’re a good egg, Garrison. I had some other words in mind but provocateur is good 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well, we all have opinions, Donna.
It’s just that too few of us recognize that they don’t ALWAYS need to be expressed.
And so we end up with these long tag-you’re-it tit-for-tats that get out to the far-right indent margin.
And that’s including the regulars. A troll might start it but too few remember the admonishment: “don’t feed the troll”.
Opinions.
You know the old saying.
Oh yeah, I do know the old saying. We all have one, but that doesn’t mean we want to hear from yours…..
Did I just get slapped? That’s okay. I learn from my mistakes. And bonus feature, it’s the variety of the ideas that is so appealing here.
Not the repetition. QQQQQQQQQ, makes my eyes roll to the back of my head. I don’t get it. Not my thing.
Irish Blessing for you Nimrodman 🙂
The light of the Christmas star to you
The warmth of home and hearth to you
The cheer and good will of friends to you
The hope of a childlike heart to you
The joy of a thousand angels to you
The love of the Son and God’s peace to you.
No, no “slap” was intended by me, if that’s what you were inferring.
I was mainly remarking on how those comment strings escalate and go on and on because no one can exercise the restraint of holding their tongue.
Many comment strings here are informational, people contributing more and more info on a topic.
Those troll-and-response strings are not informational, they just take up a lot of thread space and add an air of discord to our environment here.
I’m replying to you because you asked a question and I think Garrison’s and my replies are worthwhile commentary on what you raised.
But I can also restrain. I don’t think you’ll see me on many of those tit-for-tat strings.
So I’m simply pointing out that simple restraint could go a long way in shortening these thousand-comment strings that seem so prevalent more and more.
… and thanks for the blessing, that’s very warm
YW. I’m not very sensitive nimrodman. Really thick skin and I kid a lot. So if you do decide to give me a fresh one, it’s not really going to be an issue. (Yeah, still kidding around 🙂
I like the research and the information here too. Really good stuff. Important.
French: “We Want Trump”
I don’t think this is France. Notice the checkerboard pattern on the police hats. Those are British not French officers.
LikeLike
Yeah, this happened last night too. It’s England right?
Doesn’t matter, they can’t have President Trump. He belongs to the US 🙂
Our border collie, Sweetie, knew my wife might become confused so she stayed by her side. This wonderful dog does the same with her little girl . .
LikeLiked by 4 people
beautiful, thanks
Beautiful story, thanks!
Enjoyed that, Franklin – thanks. Pretty girls and beautiful native costumes, those long red skirts are striking.
It mentioned Viking belts or something, by coincidence I’ve had a video open in another tab on Viking history:
Oh my..
Don’t you know Aryan Vikings back then weren’t missing a thing..
There is an official website for the Camp Fire and Paradise, California response and recovery efforts.
Butte County Recovers
http://www.buttecountyrecovers.org
According to the current report on the link for the Butte County Sherriff’s office, the number of persons who remain unaccounted for has been reduced to eleven (11).
LikeLiked by 2 people
I believe they’ve traced him as far back as the Oracle at Delfi.
Hobnobbing with Hitler explains today’s Elf’in creepiness. 👿
Tesla On Autopilot Drove 7 Miles On Major Highway After Drunk Driver Fell Asleep
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-12-02/tesla-autopilot-drove-7-miles-major-highway-after-drunk-driver-fell-asleep
“One of the officers basically ended up going in front of the vehicle and basically tried to slow it down,” a CHP spokesman stated, and it took about seven minutes for an officer pursuing the vehicle to get it to pull over.
The driver was subsequently arrested for driving under the influence.
Drag queen admits ‘grooming’ children at public library events that are part of worldwide program
… a drag queen has admitted to grooming children to accept transgenderism and the other elements of the alt.sex agenda through a series of indoctrination events held at public libraries, the “Drag Queen Story Hour,” which touts itself as an organization with chapters “all over the world.”
“They’re coming for your children” used to be mocked as “homophobia.”
Now taxpayer-funded libraries are being enlisted in that very campaign to sow sexual confusion and in the worst cases instituting hormone therapy and bodily mutilation on young children who fantasize about being the opposite sex.
https://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2018/11/drag_queen_admits_grooming_children_at_public_library_events_that_are_part_of_worldwide_program.html
MARILYN MONROE WAS NOT EVEN CLOSE TO A SIZE 12-16
http://www.todayifoundout.com/index.php/2012/04/marilyn-monroe-was-not-even-close-to-a-size-12-16/
I thought MM was a great comedic actress. I would watch her movies when I was a little kid. There was singing and dancing and fabulous clothes. She was wonderful!
A great talent.
