President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump Pay Respects to Former President George H.W. Bush…

As former President George H.S. Bush lies in state at the U.S. Capitol, President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump visit Capitol Hill and pay their respects to the former President.
The salute at the end was very touching and extremely respectful.
Simple, quiet and dignified.
President Trump and First Lady Melania are very nice people. Very nice.
The Bushies, Dana Perino and her ilk have been nothing but a bunch of National Pains in the Azz. Trying to subvert the President that We the People put in office at every opportunity.
