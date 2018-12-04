Macron Blinks – French Prime Minister to Announce Suspension of “Fuel Tax”…

Breaking overnight the French government is attempting to stem the growing civil unrest by announcing they will suspend the plan to implement the upcoming fuel tax. However, the Yellow Vest protests have grown to personify much more than a new fuel tax.

The protests have morphed into a much larger anger about the influence of a disconnected elite political class, personified by President Emmanuel Macron, over the lives of the ordinary French citizen. The fuel tax was the last straw, the underlying issues remain.

(Via Associated Press) PARIS (AP) — French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe is to announce a suspension of fuel tax hikes, a major U-turn in an effort to appease a protest movement that has radicalized, French media reported Tuesday. Both Le Monde newspaper and France Info radio said the planned increase, which has provoked riots, will be suspended for several months. Philippe is also expected to announce other measures aimed at easing tensions, just three weeks after claiming that the government would not change course and remained determined to help wean French consumers off polluting fossils fuels.

Philippe will make an announcement later Tuesday to legislators from President Emmanuel Macron’s party. There was no immediate comment from his office Tuesday morning. It’s unlikely Philippe’s announcement will put an end to the road blockades and demonstrations, with more possible protests this weekend in Paris. “It’s a first step, but we will not settle for a crumb,” said Benjamin Cauchy, one of the leaders of the protests. After a third consecutive weekend of clashes in Paris led by protesters wearing distinctive yellow traffic vests, Philippe held crisis talks with representatives of major political parties on Monday. He also met with Macron and other ministers in order to find a quick solution to the crisis. Facing the most serious street protests since his election in May 2017, Macron has canceled a two-day trip to Serbia to stay in France this week. (read more)

Large groups of French civil servants have joined in unity with the overall Yellow Vest movement. A disconnected President Macron, representing the elite globalist views held by out-of-touch French politicians, is in real trouble….

Turn volume down before you click on video.

Hundreds of ambulance drivers unhappy with the Social Security Law are blocking the Champs Elysées in Paris.pic.twitter.com/9YSFdUq1aL — Rising serpent (@rising_serpent) December 3, 2018

