Macron Blinks – French Prime Minister to Announce Suspension of “Fuel Tax”…

Breaking overnight the French government is attempting to stem the growing civil unrest by announcing they will suspend the plan to implement the upcoming fuel tax. However, the Yellow Vest protests have grown to personify much more than a new fuel tax.
The protests have morphed into a much larger anger about the influence of a disconnected elite political class, personified by President Emmanuel Macron, over the lives of the ordinary French citizen. The fuel tax was the last straw, the underlying issues remain.
(Via Associated Press) PARIS (AP) — French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe is to announce a suspension of fuel tax hikes, a major U-turn in an effort to appease a protest movement that has radicalized, French media reported Tuesday.
Both Le Monde newspaper and France Info radio said the planned increase, which has provoked riots, will be suspended for several months. Philippe is also expected to announce other measures aimed at easing tensions, just three weeks after claiming that the government would not change course and remained determined to help wean French consumers off polluting fossils fuels.
Philippe will make an announcement later Tuesday to legislators from President Emmanuel Macron’s party. There was no immediate comment from his office Tuesday morning.
It’s unlikely Philippe’s announcement will put an end to the road blockades and demonstrations, with more possible protests this weekend in Paris.
“It’s a first step, but we will not settle for a crumb,” said Benjamin Cauchy, one of the leaders of the protests.
After a third consecutive weekend of clashes in Paris led by protesters wearing distinctive yellow traffic vests, Philippe held crisis talks with representatives of major political parties on Monday. He also met with Macron and other ministers in order to find a quick solution to the crisis.
Facing the most serious street protests since his election in May 2017, Macron has canceled a two-day trip to Serbia to stay in France this week. (read more)
Large groups of French civil servants have joined in unity with the overall Yellow Vest movement. A disconnected President Macron, representing the elite globalist views held by out-of-touch French politicians, is in real trouble….
It’s too late.
awesome.
Awesome! Thanks for sharing
Thank you. 😁 This oldster needed that positive boost!
The die has been set hasn’t it? “They” will bend to the citizens’ will so long as they can mount a credible threat to their legitimacy and power.
Which is why they’re trying to cow us with mass immigration and letting the dindus of various colors run amok.
I,,,,,Never …..Get…..Tired …..of …..This…..Video!
I am buying my own yellow vest today……Just in case the globalists aren’t getting enough of the message in France…Germany…Belgium!
Somehow, I don’t think “suspend for a few months” is going to cut it. Even the French must be able to see that this means nothing but, “Calm down and we will beat you severely about the head and shoulders later.”
Heat the tar; we’ll supply the feathers.
That mindset is the personification of “French Privilege”.
Media, Democrats, RINOs, and DC swamp: Trump is causing chaos! Trump is causing chaos! Orange Man Bad! Orange Man Bad!
No, YOU (Media, Democrats, RINOs and DC swamp) are causing the chaos. You.
“Will be suspended for several months.” (?) So long, it’s been good to know ya.
I hope that President Trump has a quiet chuckle at the hot soup that Macron has cooked up for himself.
But it’s all Trump’s fault! 😆
Via la France!
Or Vive. Or is it Viva? 😉
Got me. 😊
Vive la France. It’s an optative subjunctive lol.
Wherefore but by the Grace of God and President Trump that could be going on in America too if Hill-da-beast was elected head of the pack of globos. We would be soooooooooooooooooo bad off with NO way out. Thank God for President Trump every day.
It’s ironic the French are more violent against their own leadership than they have been historically against foreign invaders.
Yeah, if they just faced South, then turn left, and then drive out the Muzzies …….now that would be a party Worth watching……
Get the water cannon guys on your side and clean out all the “No Go” zones…
😎
Not time to celebrate just yet…
We’ll know more after their EU Puppet Masters weigh in. None of this will go over well with them!
They mean business!
We’ll see… All they’ve accomplished so far is to expose their country’s ridiculous GOVT MADATED driving jackets.
I love this jacket now. The government (accidentally) provided the protesters with an instant uni.
When I see “Yellow Jackets” I think of nasty hornets stinging over and over and over again.
So does Macron by now.
Wait for Germany to wake up.
Not a protest, an insurrection.
Don’t think this is a truthful accounting by the AP article. Seems like way too much upset over such a small tax hike.
Must be leaving something out. It doesn’t make sense that so many French citizens would flip out over 4 cents more a liter. Not logical…..
Nor is their $7 gallon gas price, 60% of which is comprised of Taxes!
Yes it is more than that now.
Regarding your 4 cents mention, isn’t that exactly what is said by Fed, State and local governments, as year after year they confiscate more private money.
Oh it is only 4 cents here, 10$ there, we all know that adds up fast.
Well there is the saying “the straw that broke the camel’s back”….of itself is still a straw and a fuse.
Just remember…………. leftists can – and probably will – do the same thing here.
Only religion can prevent democratic rule from developing into mob rule. A nation can prosper only as its citizens are religious, intelligent, capable of service and eager to render it. (Roger Babson);….sigh
Oh yeah, Islam is the perfect example to follow there.
The yellow vests are not leftists. They are only one step further than the Tea Party or the Deplorables.
What do you expect to happen here if the Deep State subverts Trump and the will of the People?
The yellow vests will come out and we will march….and march….and march….Until they resign or suicide themselves. Because, for sure, we don’t want this to turn into a Civil war.
This quest for freedom, this unquenchable thirst for life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness in America is not attainable through the election process as we know it today. It has been stolen, subverted and turned into a Brave new World of voting corruption. The yellow vests in Europe are foreshadowing what happens here if the Deep State does not take defeat with total surrender. Why do you think all those republicans decided not to run in the Mid terms? it wasn’t because they wanted to become lobbyists. It was because their choice was resign or be outed, prosecuted, jailed or hung. Trump hasn’t made Gitmo five times larger for nothing!
These globalist scum NWO lunatics and the liberal left is pushing countries to war.
So far of the Civil variety, huh?
They have slapped a new tax on us here in Arizona (36$ tax per vehicle to be paid yearly with registration). I wonder what green taxes would have been slapped on us at the federal level if not for Trump and if Americans have the stomach to violently riot in the streets like France.
And that’s with Republicans running the state. Just wait till your Dems take over!
Luckily AZ is still a red state unless we don’t get the illegal immigration under control and soon… I hope any funding for a border wall starts being built right here in AZ. This is were many of illegals get into the USA! Border wall now like our lives depend on it!
What does that bring the cost of annual registration to?
It depends on how many vehicles you have, the value of the vehicles, etc. Ours just went up 72$ per year.
I’m still waiting for the French to make the connection : Socialist parasites ==> Climate scam ==> massive fossil fuel taxes from hard working frenchmen into socialist elites’ pockets.
They’ve made it as far as recognizing the Climate scam. But it begins with godless socialist parasite criminals and their BS propaganda piped into the schools, entertainment and the media.
Socialist parasites ==> mass immigration ==> more tax money to socialist elites’ pockets who own the orgs that support the migrants and are in on the drugs and trafficking too. That’s another good one.
Hard working Frenchmen…
Well that just proves the point that their whole system discourages working for a living and yet despite it all many over there are still trying.
Late-breaking, Breitbart is saying the leaders say a suspension isn’t good enough. They want the tax cancelled.
two stories, a friend has a son with what would have been called in olden days a hare lip he needs 8 I think operations. My friend has a 26 year old one man company. His son’s next operation will have him pay 6 000 euros, the state mandated health insurance only covers three quarters costs 24 000. Our system used to be similar to your pre Obama one. It’s currently being pushed to single payer. This despite his paying massive sums into it. At the same time fertile lesbians are being allowed free in vitro.
A friend’s brother, works with children, earns minimum wage, 1 100 per month. Has a 40 km round trip to go to work,drives for his job. Diesel tax, extra 300 e for him.
And they wonder why France is exploding.
Went to go to work yesterday, my weekly train ticket had increased from 30 to 38 euros with no warning.
Do you hear the people sing….singing the song of angry men…..!
We hear you France…we hear you!
Dangerous to piss off the French. We throw tea in the harbor. They roll out the guillotines.
This POS was suppose to be the face of the Globalist Movement! The same POS that felt he needed to chastise our President about Nationalism. Our President fights every single day for every single American. He believes in his heart in the policy of America First. This POS fights for the elitist and believes in a world with no borders.
I wouldn’t hire this man to walk my dog! I can’t tell you how happy I am that he will be the face that will forever be attached to the DEATH of Globalism!
A problem is that they are really locked in to globalist goals to be funded by this tax. It is not just a domestic issue.
Media here will not include the carbon control aspect of this tax, or will throw it in far down the page. Again, that is not ” journalism,” but is “propaganda.”
