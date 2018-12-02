James Comey Agrees to Congressional Deposition…

Former FBI Director James Comey has withdrawn his motion to quash a congressional subpoena and announced on twitter that he will testify to the joint Oversight and Judiciary committee this week:

Washington DC – […] In a court filing in federal court Sunday, Comey’s lawyers moved to withdraw his motion to quash the subpoena, writing he “has now reached an acceptable accommodation” with the House Judiciary Committee for voluntary testimony. (more)

Comey will likely testify on Tuesday.

Advertisements