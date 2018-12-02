James Comey Agrees to Congressional Deposition…

Former FBI Director James Comey has withdrawn his motion to quash a congressional subpoena and announced on twitter that he will testify to the joint Oversight and Judiciary committee this week:
Washington DC – […] In a court filing in federal court Sunday, Comey’s lawyers moved to withdraw his motion to quash the subpoena, writing he “has now reached an acceptable accommodation” with the House Judiciary Committee for voluntary testimony. (more)
Comey will likely testify on Tuesday.
First quick glance at headline I though it said …Comey agrees to congressional deception.
ok, he’s composing to be deposed.
The snake slithers out of his hole.
I don’t expect anything from Comey except gibberish; if his testimony is anything like his book or Twitter account. The guy believes whatever he is saying at the time. How do you work with that?!
This is nothing but a RINO dog and pony show! End of Story!
Buffalo Bob Goodlatte: Say RINOs, what time is it?
Congress: It’s Howdy Doody/Comey Time!
It’s Howdy Doody/ComeyTime.
It’s Howdy Doody/Comey Time.
RINOs and Howdy Doody/Comey too
Say Howdy Doody/Comey Do to you.
Let’s give a rousing cheer, Cause Howdy Doody/Comey here, It’s time to start the show, So Congress let’s go! It is all entertainment for the GOP base, just like the Obamacare vote.
If we re lucky he ll lie to congress so he can gp to jail
That only applies to people that support our President or simply lie now to save their backsides.
Isn’t the fact that full transcripts will be released the same as a public hearing? Everything will be revealed to the public either way. Surely Comey will use this to say that he can’t answer because of the sensitivity of the matter’.
I’m guessing there will be a sea of redactions…
reasonable surmise………
It’ll amount to nothing.
I wonder if…..
Comey will make a full confession, itemizing all the crimes he has committed….. but then end with…
“Although there is evidence, no reasonable prosecutor would take such a case”
It worked before.
What Difference Does It Make?
The “hearing” will probably be postponed. The month, I mean week of “mourning” will give those a$$holes an excuse to push it up to January. They have an opening on the 4th or 5th….a big one!
LEVERAGE in place of Immediate Justice is temporary = Evil Wins
JUSTICE is long lasting = Good Wins Forever
Bill Mitchell’s Tweet: Globalism IS the Antichrist.
IMO; Clinton Foundation is the Center of Globalism
IMO; Hillary’s Emails was the link to the Clinton Foundation Globalism – (alleged pay to play)
IMO; Any thread of life (No Justice) at the Clinton Foundation = Evil Wins
IMO; Current Civil War is much easier to immediately win than any historical wars; Hillary’s Emails & Clinton Foundation.
Why is that even worth reporting on…nothing will come of it, and we’ll never know what was asked so who cares?
Question: will Comey be able to answer “As these proceedings will be made public I decline to answer as it will compromise national security”? I hope not. If not he will plead the 5th. Any thoughts people?
I think he turned. Just a Hunch.
Comey’s answers…
I’m not sure
I don’t know
I really don’t know
I’m sorry?
I don’t understand
Huh?
Well, yes and no
I said that?
I can’t remember
I don’t recall
Who?
Maybe
My memory isn’t very good
I can’t be sure
Hillary who?
Is anyone ever sure of anything?
Oh come on now
I can’t comment on that
I hope this clears everything up
