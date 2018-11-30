November 30th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #680

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
🎄 * * * * 25 * * * * more days til CHRISTmas 🎄
MAGA
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…Amen.
🌟 ”The name of the Lord is a strong tower: the righteous runneth into it, and is safe.” 🌟
Proverbs 18:10
-————————————————
Praise– Air Force One arrived safely and everyone is safe in their location for the night
————————————————-
🙏 Pray:
— for POTUS, FLOTUS and MAGA Team at G-20–for safety and successful meetings
— G-20 Opposition leaders to become less relevant in the next two days
— for exposure of Evil all around the world
— that voter fraud is still being investigated
— invaders (migrants) go back homeland-confuse the organizers’ brains
— for Guardian Angels protecting our borders
— for our Military, Border Patrol, Nat’l Guards and LEOs at the border –- protection and readiness
— for those struggling with opioid addiction
— for Paradise and surrounding area-evacuation orders due to flash floods
——————————————————–
🇺🇸 “As long as we have confidence in our values, faith in our citizens, and trust in our God, we will not fail.”
🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸
Amen, Grandma!
I think I would benefit from taking a really deep breath. Right now, I’m down and have been burdened with a fear that we are lost. The midterms were a disaster, our Rhinos succeeded in stabbing us in the back by squandering the opportunity to actually set our country right, the chain migration is unabated, red strongholds like Texas are “purpling”, etc etc.
Idiots (me included) always take the most recent events and think they are the end of history. How many dems crowed of a budding 40 year hegemony when Barack was elected? Then came 2010, 2014 and 2016. Even for us, when PDJT delivered us from Hillary, it was tempting to think we had crossed the finish line.
This is a long road and long battle for the way of life we treasure. I’m taking my deep breath and realizing how many people get proven wrong exactly two years after each election.
This should lift your up and allow you to sleep tonight:
Aren’t you thankful Hillary didn’t win in 2016….We all in the Treehouse are.
By the way, the reason the midterms seems to be a disaster is because of massive voter fraud….that the whole country, and the world, eye-witnessed it.
Every time someone mentions that Hillary lost, I say “AMEN” because it was the beautiful answer to a powerful prayer 🙂
Amen!
🙂
The Left constantly whines “but the popular vote! but the popular vote!”
If faced with it in conversation I explain very slowly, in a calm voice:
The popular vote
Would matter
If that’s how
We elected Presidents
But we don’t
So it doesn’t
Yes Grandma, I agree with you completely about the fraud. And I think the thing that has changed the mood so much is the fact that so far it has been allowed to stand. And we’ve had a DOJ that has not participated in the Trump Presidency to this point.
LikeLiked by 4 people
It’s no relief to think that the reason the rats won was voter fraud…because it worked! They got away with it.
Last weekend my 9 year old niece and I were both reading Nancy Drew books….I hadn’t read one since I was about her age. Oh boy…how our country has changed. Inch by inch they take more territory and the culture descends further and further.
I have truly felt that President Trump was our last chance to fight it. Trying to keep my hopes up but some days it’s harder than others.
It’s definitely hard to look at where we are and definitely EASY to feel that all is lost. How did you feel about our odds in 2008? I was positive our republic was permanently lost when the public invited Barrack back to the Whitehouse in 2012.
Maybe we take in on the chin in 2020. But, maybe things don’t go the way the smart people think. DeSantis did way better with Hispanics in Florida than anyone thought. Abbot in Texas retook the governor’s mansion by crushing Lupe Valdez. The experts are always telling us about things that are set in stone, right up until they’re not. That’s not to say that everything will always turn out opposite of what people say. You throw a rock off the roof, it’s going to hit the ground. However, we need to fight and stay together. Not because we know we’ll win, though that would be nice, but because it’s right and the only choice.
Keep coming here and making your corner of the Republic shine. I will, too.
I actually just finished watching election returns from 2016 once again. That really helps me get through some times.
One, the midterms were NOT a disaster. PT concentrated on winning the one chamber that has the most power.
Two, the House is completely fractured. Impeaxhment would be a failed disaster.
Three, PT still holds the cards for when Nancy and all of her guilty committee chairs start exposing themselves. They will be dethroned pretty quickly.
Four, Hillary Clinton is not President.
Bingo, Amen!
Five.
We have the most wonderful memeable POTUS with Trump. And boy, between the twit zingers and memes, it can really make or break a day.
For example 🤗🤗🤗:
If that is released, I’ll buy it and it’ll be a hit! TY Gil for the giggle 🤭
On the vote fraud. Some of my conservative friends believe (as do I) that the certifications have to take place before fraud can be legally investigated. IF this is true, then it makes sense why it appears that nothing has been done.
We all believe that POTUS knows about the vote fraud, and once again, I can’t believe he doesn’t have a plan.
“Predictions are tough to make,…especially about the FUTURE!”
Lighten up, all is NOT lost. Whether the glass is half full, or half empty, at least I got a glass, and its still got SOME beer in it!
Mueller must be a sociopath to act the way he’s acting – knowing full well he has nothing on the the president so he’s trying to catch tangential figures in perjury traps over irrelevant details. How can he sleep at night? I despise him.
LikeLiked by 3 people
“How can he sleep at night?”
——————————–
Knowing this make me sleep better.
Mueller is deranged….a madman on the warpath…searching for something…anything…to pin it on our President Trump.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The witch hunt is a sideshow, Mueller there to protect the uniparty criminals
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLike
I disagree.. President Trump needs to trust his own instinct and start making his own decisions.. The “experts,” double agent globalist deep staters, are all around him..
The deep state globalists are adamant at keeping President Trump and President Putin at odds with each other.. They fear a Trump/Putin Alliance..
President Putin is driving out a rigged electioneered globalist installed government that was put in his backyard..
In order to antagonize and poke the Bear.. Who of course responds with teeth and claw..
And then to get the baited Pavlov conditioned response from Washington D.C. – which of course was recommended to President Trump by an overwhelming consensus of politicians and advisors..
..Hook Line and Sinker..
I disagree. The President knows this is a “Nothing Burger” but why give the left the ammo to create another Russia…..Russia……fiasco….
That is what they are trying to do…….Allow me to put it this way…..as I mentioned on the other thread…..
Is it better to meet with Putin now………and stir up the controversy over something that is not our concern……. or wait to meet with him when all of this is blown over?
There are two things I will always remember about our President.
The first can be related to his fathers’ advice.
When first starting in real estate our President actually had virtually the same situation as now……..problems all around ……..Some serious….some not…..
But his father gave him the advice: “ Take the Lumps Out”
He needs to deal with China…….Would it serve any real purpose for him to meet wth Putin now?……No……So “Take the Lumps Out”… they can meet later
That is what he has been doing a lot recently……With many things……
Why listen to the MEM….. or burn DC down now…..first….
Take the lumps out……He can meet with Putin anytime he wants..
The point being.. He had made an appointment to meet.. Then cancelled it due to actions in the Ukraine.. And apparently won’t meet again until Putin relents.. I would rather them have kept the appointment and talk, without last minute conditions.. Dialogue is important.. A Trump/Putin Alliance would be a formidable force against globalism..
It is not a nothing burger.. It could escalate into a nasty international conflagration.. His cooler head should prevail though.
[And then there was the Israel/Hamas/Syria issue.. (Yes, they are related). That’s also a dangerous high stakes extremely volatile game..].
LikeLike
Texian; I agree !! I was an early advocate for DJT because I felt it time for a populist to shake the political tree. OUr President di, but I didn’t accurately plumb the depth of corruption in both national parties . Its increasingly apparent we need to create a viable alternative for the ‘ vast red-county majority ‘ extant across the length and breadth of our nation to actively support with their time, effort and hearts as well as money . Ther best path for 2020 would be to seize control of the GOP at every level from local to national and serve notice to the RINOS there’s new sheriff’s in town.
From November 22nd (36:51)
ICYMI…
…can’t recommend this enough
…ouch
Hmmm……his 2020……re-election…….sure does not sound like he’s quitting.
Can anybody see what our President is doing? He is in a boxing match with Mueller.
He could knock him out at anytime……….but he won’t…..
Our President,instead of knocking Mueller out….is “beating him to death”
Classic…..
I hope President Trump will find time to talk to Argentina President about that missing, and now found, submarine. He has said he is looking forward to hearing more about it “next month”.
Would this submarine be the one where some members of the Rothschild’s family was supposedly it in and several countries, including the USA, were helping to look for it when it went missing in November 15, 2017?
Hm this is the first I have heard of this… another thing I need to research….
Nothing more than a challenge with the Forces of Nature.. Nature exploits every weakness.. Every flaw.. Every time.. And on occasion wins..
The crew could not stop the cascade of failing events in time to stop it.. If it was a design or repair flaw, their gallant efforts to gain the advantage were most likely futile.. And not the fault of the crew..
[After the 1986 shuttle disaster due to faulty o-rings, I meticulously cleaned, carefully replaced and then inspected again, every single inner/outer door hatch o-ring on every hyperbaric chamber, diving bell, sat system, etc. that was in operational rotation use.. A mission critical process. It had to be right – every time.. Absolutely no exceptions. This maintenance also made me responsible and liable for any defects that could have led to a catastrophic event should an o-ring installation had been compromised.. And I would be riding in them as well, so.. “Do it right.. The first time..”].
All they’ve ever been taught about George Washington or any of our founders for that matter is they were all racist, slave owning, Christian, white males.
I couldn’t be more sick of the word “racist”!!!
I’m not so sure I would disagree with these students when one looks at the manifold aspects of the corruption POTUS Obama introduced into our government ! Then we get to deal with his inciting racism in what had become a largely race-neutral America .
heh.. Candice has disabled her punch restrictor.
…lmao …Candace for VP 2020 🙂
Now this is funny
This maybe was the goal of GM insiders. Crash the stock price and buy stock at the lower price, so when the price rises they can do a stock buy back. The rich are bleeding these companies and not using the profits for improving the company.
Isn’t that the $oro$ gambit?
Hey, GM;
Move to China, just as soon as you meet your pension obligations, and we’ll be ‘standing on the dock, waving good bye!
Wait for the supporting msm spin…”President Trump is wrecking GM and will put thousands out of work.”
😂 It’s a tipping point!😂
https://twitter.com/Fuctupmind/status/1056971162566250496
https://twitter.com/Fuctupmind/status/1056971162566250496?s=19
I think his original account was suspended – again
try this one:
love him btw
ok something went wrong – not sure how to fix it? (sorry)
The tweets can’t be retrieved at this time… meaning twatter jail, suspended, or thrown off the platform completely, like many others.
This sounds to me like the DOJ/IG is trying to cover for their poor performance, not acting on a whistleblower’s tip and then using overzealous tactics to get the information already in their possession. Nothing more than performance art/kabuki theater:
https://dailycaller.com/2018/11/29/fbi-whistleblower-clinton-uranium
Let’s not call judges Democrats or Republicans….they are Constitutionalists and non-Constitutionalists. That is the true distinction.
Or,….howbout;
CONSTITUTIONALIST Judges, YES
And f’d up libertard in the pocket of globalist idiots who regularly use the Constitution for toilet paper and smile about it, Judges?
Too long?
Darkening Global Economic Outlook to Be Focus at G-20
Correct: Socialism is on its DEATH BED after running out of America’s money.
Solution: END the Welfare State & TERMINATE the Invasions of Illegals.
https://www.theepochtimes.com/darkening-global-economic-outlook-will-be-on-the-g20-table_2727312.html
TRUMP DIDN’T CREATE EUROPE’S RESENTMENT
He just refuses to tolerate its arrogant elites.
November 29, 2018 by Bruce Thornton
https://www.frontpagemag.com/fpm/272071/trump-didnt-create-europes-resentment-bruce-thornton
Now the FBI is blatantly intimidating whistleblowers with impunity.
https://dailycaller.com/2018/11/29/fbi-whistleblower-clinton-uranium
What I find confusing is looking up the magistrate who approved it, I see she had been nominated to a district court by Obama but never made it through the senate. She was re nominated by Trump and the nomination is still pending.
Bait to try and get him to pull the nomination?
As I noted in another comment, we don’t know what they were looking for, and it could have been completely unrelated to the whistleblowing. All we have is his lawyer’s story. Sometimes people become whistleblowers or file complaints with EO, IG, etc. when they are in work trouble and trying to get ahead of it. We don’t have the whole picture here, so I’d be cautious about jumping to the conclusion that his lawyer wants us to jump to.
Does anyone have any information on whether Whitaker or Rosenstein is running the Mueller investigation? I have some libs on twitter presenting MSNBC articles that cite unnamed gov’t sources (eye-roll) who say that Rosenstein is still running Mueller.
I know Joe DiGenova claims that Rosenstein is twiddling his thumbs in his office now but would like to get something substantive on it.
Thanks in advance.
Didn’t they just send Rosy out of town for some key note speaker gig?
Hope they raided his office while he was gone…
And left 2 bugs; one for him to find,…
I’m waiting for the FBI to show up any day now because I, ( ala John Corsi ) probably made some correct surmise on some platform or Email vis a vis the : 1) Muller investigation 2) Comey’s blanket expiation of HRC, 3) USAG Holder’s suppression of evidence in OF&F, 4) POTUS Obama’s role in ” saving Senator Menendez …ad infinitum .
What’s this?
I think it’s coming to a head…. At least the Mueller witch hunt… Cohen’s lies today and the fact that it came out so soon after the President turned in his answers makes me wonder did they ask the President about the Moscow potential building and dates and he answered differently then Cohen ? In other words a perjury trap?
So the got Cohen on a process crime.
Let’s not get too excited until we know more facts. An alternative explanation is that they were looking for something completely unrelated to the whistleblowing. I don’t know this guy, and he may be pure as the driven snow (I hope he is), but it’s also possible that his whistleblowing started as a defensive action when he found out he was under suspicion of something else. That doesn’t mean his information is necessarily wrong, because even if he’s dirty he could still be telling the truth about what he found. But let’s just not jump to conclusions on this one until more facts come out. We’ve only heard his lawyer’s story as presented to the Daily Caller.
I just don’t understand why it would be “illegal” for Trump to consider building a hotel in Moscow before he was President… He has buildings all over the World
Maybe because it is NOT illegal – don’t understand why you don’t understand it?
You got me wrong… I don’t understand why they would bother with something that is obviously legal…
Nigella, be cause it involves RUSSIA !
I think it just sounds good in the MSM – Keeps Russia in the narrative
Russia Outmaneuvers U.S. LNG
“ things have not changed as much as some had hoped. Russia’s market share in Europe is little changed. This has occurred for several reasons. First, very few U.S. LNG cargos have actually arrived in Europe. Second, Russia is not sitting by watching its position erode. Instead, it has expanded its own use of LNG and it has also redoubled its efforts at locking European buyers into gas via pipelines.”
“Russia can still offer cheaper gas than U.S. suppliers in many places. Gazprom may have had to lower prices to Europe to keep U.S. LNG out, but it can easily undercut American exporters. Even in India, Gazprom inked a 20-year agreement for gas at $7/MMBtu, which the WSJ says is about $1 to $1.50/MMBtu cheaper than anything coming from Qatar or the U.S.”
https://oilprice.com/Energy/Natural-Gas/Russia-Outmaneuvers-US-LNG.html
Its monsoon type rain in San Diego right now.. Tijuana must be a muddy mess.
Been raining all day
2 interesting pieces of information from Rahm Emanuel (of all people) today.
1. Many have wondered about the surge of apparent trolls on the site. Well Rahm gives what I think is a clear heads-up on the strategy
https://www.breitbart.com/video/2018/11/29/emanuel-dems-job-over-next-two-years-is-to-divide-trump-and-his-base/
“The next two years are setting up for the election in 2020, and dividing, in my view, the Republican Party and Donald Trump from the base of the Republican Party,” Emanuel shared.
A great way to try to divide Trump from his base is to hit them when they feel down (midterms and the House). And hit them with criticism from the right — Trump is weak, Trump isn’t doing what he said he would do, Ann Coulter is right, etc.
If you go back and look at the posts from the last week that fit the “troll” profile (the ones that remain, great job by Ad Rem to clean them up) — and I’m not talking about long-time Treepers here who are legitimately upset — they will almost certainly fit into the above model. Trump isn’t following through; Trump only cares about himself and not “the cause”; Trump hasn’t built the wall; Trump is letting the Deep State run wild; and so forth. And some of these posts are/were accompanied by quotes or video clips of Ann Coulter, so that you get the message from a figure of supposed prestige (never been a fan, personally).
Astroturfing — trolling, information warfare and disinformation tactics — works. Works well. And it’s insidious. It works even if you don’t realize it. Before long, you feel some of the outrage that the trolls are spreading. That’s the goal.
2. Rahm dissed Beto today.
https://hotair.com/archives/2018/11/29/rahm-emanuel-nominate-loser-like-beto-orourke-president/
Like Coulter, I’m not a fan of Allahpundit from Hot Air. However, when I heard Rahm dissed Beto my immediate reaction was similar to Allahp’s:
“Emanuel’s obviously working an angle in pooh-poohing the party’s new heartthrob, but what is it? Presumably he’s already joined a rival candidate’s campaign or is planning to do so now that he’s retiring as mayor of Chicago…maybe Rahm’s gearing up for a Deval Patrick run.”
I have discussed Deval Patrick here a number of times. I always thought he would run if the Dems won the House. But recently, the vibe seemed to change and it looked like Deval just did not have enough excitement around him to get the nomination, even though Team Obama wants him to be the nominee. Or at least they did want that in the past.
But, if you start seeing Democrats, especially Dems like Rahm who are tied to Obama, start to try to ‘pick off’ rivals to Deval 2020, then it makes you think that the strategy could be to knock out everyone else and have Deval come in as the last man standing.
Obama’s team is very experienced at knocking potential campaign rivals out of races, in a variety of ways. We’ll see if they start to try to do this, in earnest, against people like Beto and Kamala and others.
On your first point, rahms description of the tactics, sure sounds like EXACTLY whst we’ve been experiencing, like the
post recently about “Trump saving his own skin”, and yeah, these idiots that site ann coulter, as if anyone listens to her one trick pony, or they mimic her;
“I voted for Trump to fix immigration, still no wall, blah, blah.
I’ve been suckered in, ‘feeding the trolls’, and forgot the ONLY way (unless you are adrem) to deal with a troll is for everyone to quit feeding it.
Sorry, forgot!
On second point, its old political trick, Nixon used very effectively, and been enhanced since then. Its politics; “its Chinatown”
I change the channel if Ann is a guest, she gets on my nerves with that voice of negativity
Hey, folks – I just watched the latest youtube video from a ‘van dweller’ that I follow. Today, she went into Algodones, Mexico – which is a town located west of .. I think west of Yuma, AZ. (Algodones is known for very inexpensive dentists and pharmacies – I’ve seen other videos about it in the past.) Anyways….she shows in her video the USMC is there – PUTTING UP CONCERTINA WIRE over the existing border fence! In case anyone would like to see it, I’m linking the vid. The part about the USMC putting up razor wire starts at about 3:35 and ends at about 5:30. (It should start at the 3:35 mark but sometimes I somehow manage to screw that up) Really nice to see a sort of “in the wild” glimpse of the work being done to provide more security along the border! Enjoy!
