G20 Bilat #2 – President Trump and Australian Prime Minister Morrison…

U.S. President Donald Trump meets with the Prime Minister of a nation who used their intelligence network in an effort to defeat him in the 2016 campaign… Weird.

[Transcript] Buenos Aires, Argentina – 3:08 P.M. AST – PRESIDENT TRUMP: Thank you very much, everybody. It’s an honor to be with the Prime Minister of Australia, Prime Minister Morrison. And we’ve just gotten to know each other, and so far, so good, I have to tell you. I think it’s going to be a great relationship. And we certainly anticipate having a fantastic relationship — always — with Australia.

I know you’ve done a fantastic job in a very short period of time. You’ve done a lot of the things that they’ve wanted over there and that’s why you’re sitting right here. And so I congratulate you.

But it’s an honor, and we will be with Australia and you all the way.

PRIME MINISTER MORRISON: Well, thank you. Thank you very much, Mr. President. Australia and the United States have always been the greatest of friends — not just in periods of strategic cooperation, but economically. And the people-to-people relationships — well, there’s none better.

PRESIDENT TRUMP: Thank you very much, everybody. Thank you. Appreciate it.

Q Mr. President, will you be exchanging pleasantries with Putin? Will you be exchanging pleasantries with Putin?

PRESIDENT TRUMP: I don’t know. Not particularly. I don’t know.

END – 3:10 P.M. AST

