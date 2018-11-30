G20 Bilat #2 – President Trump and Australian Prime Minister Morrison…

Posted on November 30, 2018

U.S. President Donald Trump meets with the Prime Minister of a nation who used their intelligence network in an effort to defeat him in the 2016 campaign…  Weird.

.

[Transcript] Buenos Aires, Argentina – 3:08 P.M. AST – PRESIDENT TRUMP: Thank you very much, everybody. It’s an honor to be with the Prime Minister of Australia, Prime Minister Morrison. And we’ve just gotten to know each other, and so far, so good, I have to tell you. I think it’s going to be a great relationship. And we certainly anticipate having a fantastic relationship — always — with Australia.

I know you’ve done a fantastic job in a very short period of time. You’ve done a lot of the things that they’ve wanted over there and that’s why you’re sitting right here. And so I congratulate you.

But it’s an honor, and we will be with Australia and you all the way.

PRIME MINISTER MORRISON: Well, thank you. Thank you very much, Mr. President. Australia and the United States have always been the greatest of friends — not just in periods of strategic cooperation, but economically. And the people-to-people relationships — well, there’s none better.

PRESIDENT TRUMP: Thank you very much, everybody. Thank you. Appreciate it.

Q Mr. President, will you be exchanging pleasantries with Putin? Will you be exchanging pleasantries with Putin?

PRESIDENT TRUMP: I don’t know. Not particularly. I don’t know.

END – 3:10 P.M. AST

4 Responses to G20 Bilat #2 – President Trump and Australian Prime Minister Morrison…

  1. fleporeblog says:
    November 30, 2018 at 8:40 pm

    I hope our President whispered in his ear that he has all the goods on their country and their role in the “Soft Coup”! Afterwards saying today is a perfect day to reassess that trade deal.

  2. seabrznsun says:
    November 30, 2018 at 8:54 pm

    Militarily, Australia was and still is in an extremely important area and may again be needed logistically and strategically should China act out. That’s the only thing I can figure.

  3. rashomon says:
    November 30, 2018 at 8:55 pm

    GREAAAAAAT(e) cat!

  4. Chris in Australia says:
    November 30, 2018 at 8:56 pm

    I hope to hell President Trump asks Morrison, what was Turnbull and Downer up to !

