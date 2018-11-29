President Trump and First Lady Melania Arrive in Buenos Aires, Argentina for the G20 Summit…

President Donald Trump and Fist Lady Melania Trump arrive in Buenos Aires, Argentina, for the G20 Summit of world leaders. Secretary of Treasury Steven Mnuchin and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrived with the first couple met by local dignitaries.
Lord protect them and bring them back safe and sound, send your angels to watch over them and destroy any evil plans. In jesus’s name we pray.
I was typing that myself, yours is better.
Amen.
Ditto!
Beautiful first post! Amen 🙏
Amen
Being an engineer type, the thickness of the door on the “beast” and the size of tires I am guessing while in the car they are well taken care of.
While watching them in Buenos Aires entering the beast I had this crazy thought: stay there Mr President. Conduct business from inside the beast. I will sleep better. I know thats impossible but its such a pleasant thought.
Trump’s “Beast” reminds me of Batman’s “Tumbler”.
I’ve flown from Orlando direct to Sao Paulo, Brasil before, nine hours in air. I’d would love to make that kind of time,
Amen!
Amen!
Amen.
Amen
Amen
LORD, guide and protect these, Your Servants, our devoted President and his lovely and gracious wife, Melania. And his team and staff… by Your Mercy.
In the Holy Name of Jesus, our Savior and Lord.
Amen.
Looks much more mild there than DC…
I think is summer there.
Not summer yet, still spring with some cold days yet. Today it looked windy and cold.
It is spring time going into summer. They have the opposite seasons from us that live up north.
I have an aunt and uncle that migrated to Argentina 🇦🇷 from Italy 🇮🇹. My dad would go during the winter to visit them. He loved it because it was summertime there. My uncle who passed really struggled to make ends meat. He and his family lived in Buenos Aires.
My aunt was lucky in that her husband was very well off. They had a summer home in Mar del Plata in Argentina. That is where he would spend much of his time.
He once took my little sister while she was in high school. They told her not to speak a word outside the house in Buenos Aires. She only spoke English and they were afraid of someone kidnapping her for ransom.
Crime has increased exponentially since the time you are describing flo and its very violent crime. They could kill you to take your cellular phone. Mar del Plata is a beautiful city but it is infested by crime too.
My company had a small office in Buenos Aires from about ’09 to ’14.
I went to Argentina about twice a year for about 2 weeks a clip during that time frame., and traveled to many cities in the entire country.
It was safe for Americans and a great place to do business, but socialism and corruption eventually killed the country. Somewhere around ’12, the gov’t started putting a 30% tax on any dollar you wanted to remove from the country. So, if I wanted to take $100K in profit from my company, I had to pay the gov’t $30K. We stopped investing in the country shortly thereafter, and closed our office in ’15.
While business travel is a pain in the ass, I enjoyed going to Argentina.
Argentina is one of the most beautiful countries on earth. Spent some time there in 1990. Only their historic invasions and corrupt politicians continue to suppress what shoud be a first world country.
Sadly, ours is now on a parallel.
They’re simply the best.
Better than all the rest.
President Trump and First Lady Melania look like God’s Glory shining upon the world to see.
What a picture!
The Presidents get very close to their wives….their only true friends and confidants.
Both, American treasures.
We are so very, very fortunate.
Everyday I count my blessings they are my / our President and First Lady.
I marvel that she can keep coats on when they are slung so casually and elegantly over her shoulders. Just…WOW!! God bless you both.
Walking on her spikes at the same time!…down steps even….gee whiz
It is the West Palm Beach uniform.
I think her personal style signature will probably be the way she favors her full length coats draped over her shoulders, which she does in any climate, just as Jackie Kennedy’s signature was a pill box hat with any outfit in any climate. What will history point to as Michael’s signature? His shoulders and wigs? Great!
Those tiresome sweaters.
The boob belt.
The photo posted is epic.
That is like The Mona Lisa of 21st century political art.
President Trump looks like George Washington and Melania looks like a Goddess.
I was in Buenos Aires in 1981 and fell in love with that city. The legacy of Juan Peron was that he destroyed those who might succeed him so when he died, there was a vacuum of leadership. Evita bankrupted the country and anarchy threatened to overtake the country. They have had a hard journey since that time but with the right leadership, Argentina could be great again.
Beautiful. Dinner at 12:30 AM, tango until 4. The cemetary is one of the most unique in the world, and Bariloche is divine!
“Agua para mis cabillos, y whisky para mis hombres! Ahora mismo!”
The only words I ever learned in Spanish, but the bartenders got a chuckle out of it!
I spent a some time in Argentina during my years in the Navy in the 70’s. Friendly people and I always felt safe on the streets, day or night. I’m sure it’s changed.
I especially remember that it was there I had some of the best steaks I ever tasted.
To other countries the USA must look like a badass with our handsome POYUS, breathtaking FLOTUS and the vehicles/airplane! So wonderful to be an American!!
Well, I have to say…the Argentinians are some of the best looking people on the planet. After all of the invasions, they seemed to pick up the best physical features from all of the invaders.
They are also have the most cosmetic surgery. For whatever reason.
They’re mostly Italian. Like the current fake pope. (I hold that BXVI is still pope – the Barnhardt hypothesis).
The US Ambassador to Argentina is a friend of mine of more years than I will admit in public–since we both had spots. Ed Prado and his wife Maria are seen walking toward the camera at the 2:33 mark. Ed was a Federal Public Defender in San Antonio Texas, a US Attorney, then a federal district judge, then on the 5th Circuit, now Mr. Ambassador. Great guy, fabulous sense of humor. Boy is he busy right now!!
OOPS. Make that the 2:03 mark 🙂
Nice folks down there in Argentina!
Who would have known. Thanks for the info Sidney.
I’m not sure why your comment made me think of Richard Racehorse Haynes, but it did.
Sidney , I always enjoy a Personal Addition
to the story at hand !
Thank You for Sharing Yours 😊
Sidney, what odds would you give on an announced Bilateral Trade Deal framework with Argentina this week?
Might Ambassador Prada be working to displace Russia from their pending $6 Billion Nuclear Power deal … over Ukraine?
I always love FLOTUS attire! She has great style! I hope someone at some point does a big thick coffee table book with hundreds of pictures of her!u
GOD BLESS President Trump and FLOTUS Melania. Grateful each day for Trump and his dedication to MAGA and caring about the citizens (Legal) of the United States. May he be blessed with excellent health and a smooth journey in all that he does. Amen
The classiest & most beautiful First Lady and her PATRIOTIC USA loving husband. Wow, what a sight and the Beast with those black tires isn’t bad either.
…POTUS/FLOTUS have certainly learned the optics value of handholding …they were frequently tagged for not doing so early in his term
…she is simply stunning …and certainly appears to be growing into the role
The Excitement Never gets Old ,
seeing Our President and First Lady
step out of the plane
to meet the waiting dignitaries !
God Bless President Trump and Melania !
Did y’all catch Secretary Pompeo’s smile? I’m fascinated with the way that man stops time with a few terse words and a stare, yet his whole face can light up with the warmest smile.
Same reaction to Pompeo … contrasted with a more serious greeting from POTUS.
Of course, China would not only give us 0% chance of a fair trade deal but despise us for being so weak.
