James Comey Files Motion to Avoid Congressional Testimony….

Former FBI Director James Comey filed a motion today to avoid a congressional subpoena requiring testimony on December 5th to a joint House committee. James Comey is attempting to limit his legal risk exposure by controlling the venue for testimony.
In an open or public hearing classified information cannot be discussed. The primary issues surrounding his involvement in the 2015, 2016, 2017 intelligence operation against President Trump known as “spygate” surround classified information. Additionally, the structure of a 40 member open hearing limits the usefulness of that venue.
The ever conniving Comey understands how to manipulate the structure to his benefit and is attempting to avoid a closed and more purposeful hearing. (full pdf below) If Comey can drag things out to the next, Dem-controlled, congressional session, he’s home free.
.
Comey will be more than happy to show up in January for his open hearing full of soft, fluffy questions…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Maybe in the house. Let’s see what the Senate does with its oversight responsibilities.
LikeLiked by 4 people
the Senate Intel committee is corrupt.
LikeLiked by 7 people
You bet. The only important piece here is the new AG and an indictment.
LikeLike
Why would be home free if a grand jury is formed or is there another option to bring these creeps to justice These people must pay.
LikeLike
Bingo, Dee. Paging Mr. Whittaker. Sir, do you go to work everyday? Or you just collecting a paycheck?
LikeLike
Grant him his open hearing,ask the classified questions.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Then he will say, “I can’t answer that because it’s classified.” See how that works? That’s why he wants it public so he can worm his way out of it.
LikeLiked by 6 people
“Then you can answer that in tomorrow’s closed session.”
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yeah, have both open and closed hearings. Have the open hearing first, then the closed hearing as follow up.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Better still …”ok clear the room…”
LikeLiked by 3 people
That will work.
LikeLike
Leftists always project their deeds…their sources and methods…onto their enemies….they learned it best from ol’ uncle joe…(stalin
LikeLiked by 1 person
Motion denied!
Get your keister to the hearing, or, be charged with contempt!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Even if he is charged with contempt what is that going to illicit? How did that work out for Holder?
LikeLike
Even if he has a closed hearing I won’r waste my time by watching it.
LikeLike
I meant open hearing.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Need an “edit” button don’t we?
LikeLiked by 7 people
What an arrogant crook!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I hope some is answering his tweets. He is a total liar and his current actions show that clearly.
LikeLike
Thats okay Jimmy boy, we the people will see it in a public trial
LikeLiked by 1 person
meainingless, let me know when Whitaker is going to appoint a SC or hold anyone accountable.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Wasn’t that what that guy was supposed to do , what was his name, you know the guy from Utah, the invisible man , Yeah right Huber., Sessions Jr
LikeLike
D5 will soon be here
LikeLike
I wish I could care…..but the way the hapless GOP has handled these things in the past few years, it really doesn’t matter, does it?
Trump just needs to release the documents……….
LikeLiked by 3 people
Your not going to get your wish! This is the ultimate who will blink first. Each will try to wait the other out. Our President is playing the long game. He will not blink first. Mueller is dealing with an angry 😤 public that just gets angrier by the day. He also will never have Rosenstein overseeing his Witch Hunt. At some point a new AG will be selected and confirmed which will limit his timetable drastically.
While this waiting continues, our President’s agenda continues to move along due to the Leverage he has on RINOs, Democrats, World Leaders etc.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sooner or later Karma is going to come into play, and the last place I want to be is Washington, D.C.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Maybe Trump can say Comey is free to discuss classified info…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Will Comey be allowed to answer questions behind the drapes?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Only if we can burn the drapes afterwards. They will be too dirty to be effectively laundered.
LikeLike
I started laughing just thinking of the big galoot 6’6″ trying to hide behind the drapes. What a doofus.
LikeLike
Galoot technically starts at 6’8″ which is what that treasonous worm tops out at 😉
LikeLike
Are you serious? 6’8″
LikeLike
Next Xfiles: Somebody in the FBI spoke the truth, Muldur and Scully investigate the paranormal event.
LikeLiked by 1 person
He’s home free, the last issue the House took up and moved on between Thanksgiving and after New Years was the Pearl Harbor attack and they got that out of the way quickly so they could go home.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Seriously – this feels like what we’d have to go through to get to the bottom of the truth of who was behind the JFK assassination (55 years later).
LikeLike
What are the odds, the repubs withdraw the subpoena?
LikeLike
So if the committee asks enough questions that involve “classified” answers, won’t Comey the Coward have no choice but to appear in a closed setting to answer those questions? Or is the problem here, that the committee can’t even ask questions in an open setting which they know would result in a “classified” answer, regardless if they have “classified” information in the question?
My God . . . reading back my post, I realize just how twisted and constricted our government has PURPOSEFULLY become, when elected officials tie themselves up so tightly, they can’t even talk about what needs to be talked about because it might bring-in stuff they aren’t allowed to talk about. Yeah, like that strategy in government makes ANY sense {sigh}
The congress are the ones who made these dumb laws, but ya know…. I think the laws were crafted for instances exactly like this one. Lawyers….. pffftttt!
There are waaaayyy too many lawyers in government – nothing gets done, constant lawyering and wrangling just to get to a position where one of them are “safe” to ask a damn question.
This is absurd!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Justice simply depends on the ruling of a judge, then a possible appeal, and the clock running out; he will avoid testifying by manipulating the legal system and the fact that Republicans lost the house.
The Republicans might try dumping the joint committee and running him through the Senate committee where they have a continuing majority.
t
LikeLiked by 1 person
I can’t believe Comey and Brennan and Clapper and those even yet to be identified, et al., are all going to get away with their conspiracies, high crimes, and misdemeanors. In fact, the majority of them are all being highly monetarily rewarded, and further receiving high praise from the Left. It is a colossal travesty. It is absolutely surreal, and these United States of America are never going to be the same America I grew up loving, cherishing, and deeply admiring ever again.
LikeLike
Comey talking about transparency… what a hoot!
LikeLiked by 2 people
He thinks he’s some kind of King maker, oh he can run out the clock but he’s not home free Judicial Watch isn’t going to let him crawl back into the swamp.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The fact that a spineless deranged lying Obama/Hillary loving waste of space coward like Comey, could be FBI director, is just another glaring example of how far DOWN America has become. Trump is trying to put the brakes on it. But right now the deep state continues. Via FAKE Mueller and Rosenstein and Democrats that should be in jail. But are all still walking around. Most still drawing salaries and pensions, paid for by those of us they are arrogantly and blatantly attempting to subvert and negate. And that is putting it nicely. Time for TALK TO BE OVER and SOMETHING ACTUALLY BE DONE ABOUT IT!
LikeLiked by 1 person
So we got Goodlatte and Gowdy? Buy big jars of Vaseline!
LikeLike
I’m certain there is some obama appointed Federal Judge who will issue a stay until January 2019. That’s a no brainer. Mueller knows which ones to use!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Pretty much any judge on the FISA court. They apparently are very easily duped. History shows.
LikeLike
That is because they were select by Chief Justice Roberts!
LikeLike
Until convicted, the high level deep staters are a lot more cunning and shrewd than expected. Not one of them has turned, confessed, suffered or been shunned. Most have instantly found other streams of income and retained pensions and connections. None have become pariahs in the MSM, but in fact are treated like heroes.
They are all safely protected in their hard shell case, safe from breaking or cracking.
Two years of almost daily ‘witch hunt’ tweets and big talk at rallies. Yet who is constantly on the defensive, fighting for professional and personal survival. And which family is suffering most, and likely to endure long term fallout into the far future?
Like sports event, you have to evaluate reality by the current score. While the game continues to 2020 there is hope for a reversal, but right now this isn’t ‘winning’ in terms of MAGA momentum.
Border walls, ‘drain the swamp’ and ‘lock her up’ were the themes that drew the most enthusiasm and applause during the campaign. They tapped into the deep emotion felt by millions watching the crimes of the century unfold.
Even now Obama is taking credit for the economy. History is being revised literally hour by hour. Every single EO of this term will be maliciously reversed if there is a Democratic win in 2020. All the international diplomatic hard work will be sabotaged with a ‘return to normal.’
And as a point to ponder. How many schools or monuments will be named after Donald Trump if the MAGA movement doesn’t grow roots and endure strongly.
Sorry to sound negative, but hopefully the second half of this term gains momentum and delivers some strategic knock out punches.
LikeLike
It often looks like this will be a scorched earth fight. The Uniparty will never negotiate.
LikeLike
This is the same guy who hid the trump investigation from Congress because it was “so sensitive “ even though that is the purpose of that briefing
Jimmy the Weasel
LikeLiked by 1 person
Good call Doug.
“Comey the Weasel”.
LikeLike
I blame both sides. Yes, haul his azz in and question him for all the world to see. When Comey claims the answer is “classified”…..have that hearing right after the public hearing.
But they won’t do that, don’t really want the answers. It’s been 2 years now…..
Is anyone still confused about what happened? They put on a show, like the Clinton tour. Only our tickets cost a hellva lot more. We fund this bullshiite.
Final Act: Scene II
The Swamp is waiting for Nancy Pelosi.
RINO’s/Globalists act like their hands are tied.
The audience believes them.
Works every time.
LikeLike
The simple urban phrase is “Being Gowdy’d”
See, also, “Gruber’d”
See, also, “Ryan’d”
“Goodlatte’d” is a bit hard to say…but…the same.
Meanwhile normal people go about their lives and don’t pay any attention to this assclownshow, while the Marxists are organizing bags of mail-in ballots for 2020.
LikeLike
Sounds like it has taken from the time the subpoena was issued until today for Comey’s law team to shop an adequately liberal judge to quash the subpoena.
LikeLike
Victor Davis Hanson was right when he said that the state goes after the middle-class to fine them for things like their mailbox being 2 inches too high (that was his example), but the unbelievably over-the-top criminals, public officials get away with murder. Is it any wonder that our Founders wanted us to have guns, if for nothing else than to signal a reminder to this corrupt political class not to piss us off, too much. The game playing is so obnoxious.
LikeLike
Congress is pathetic when it plays at subpoenas and hearings. What happens if the witness defies a subpoena? When was the last time they held someone in contempt and confined him in their jail? They gave up conducting effective fact-finding long ago.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Was that Scooter?
LikeLike
First clue, taxpayer funded stable more than likely with Victoria Secret wardrobes. Remembering the girls bicycle from the last administration.
LikeLike
The answer is show up or face the consequences. Perhaps he could room with Manafort in solitary.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
I would like to see large tv screens in the Senate so Senators can play short vids like this to back up the content of their speeches. Those large cardboard signs do not cut it.
LikeLike
The Trump administration and Congress better be adept in how they respond to this motion. I am really getting tired of these yahoos getting impunity for their illegal actions and crimes. It seems to me Comey should be branded public enemy #1.
LikeLike
And for the First Race of the Trifecta….they are lining up in the gates….
Gate #1
He is a lying, leaking, cowardly, delusional traitor ….The tallest transgendered lesbian dwarf in the entire Obamadom. It’s Homey Comey…
AKA: “Slimeball James” AKA: Slippin Jimmy….”Shady James” has been added by VSG..and it seems a likeness to Frank Burns of MASH…AKA” Ferret Face… Klinger submitted the name…Hot Lips Comey….hmm. under consideration… there’s a book on em…but still being verified.. Jimmy The Weasel…another addition….Blow me Comey…hmm..sucks to be him…
Gate#2;
It’s Wild Bill….not all the way in yet…seems to be an issue with a zipper. His Jockey Epstein is a scratch…So Prince Andrew will take his place.
Gates#3:
It’s Leaks McCabe.. McCabe’s Jockey…. The Tooth Page, is taking the whip to him already…hmmm…The Tooth Page is opening up behind closed doors…
Gate #4:
It’s the Purebread, Leaker, Traitor, Liar, Felon… Rosenstein…. alias “the talker” alias “Mr. Peepers…He is ridden by Shifty Shcitt…..Shifty had some problems getting the large size goggles, but seems to have come thru..
Gate #5: Seems to be having trouble getting into the Gate…she seemed to have gained a few pounds, hmmm….especially around the legs…It’s Cankles……. It’s Jockey…Plus Loretta..AKA” HAG II. There seems to be some delay due to the loss of a shoe.
Popcorn……get your popcorn here……..popcorn…😎
LikeLike
If there is a closed congressional hearing, with all the new Democrat Congress Critters there will be leaks.
LikeLike
Failure theater, part CXLIX.
LikeLike
Oh, the precious elites. My ‘legal team’…
Comey, go straight to hell!!!
LikeLike
MILITARY TRIBUNALS: Why They Are Absolutely Necessary
Posted on March 3, 2018 by State of the Nation
Military tribunals are especially required to prosecute the Deep State criminals, rogue Intel & SS agents and Shadow Government perps who are conducting a soft coup against the POTUS. But why military tribunals?
Because those traitors practically own and operate the
U.S. Criminal Justice System, that’s why!
MORE:
http://stateofthenation2012.com/?p=95604
LikeLiked by 1 person
Absolutely 🇺🇸
LikeLike
Waiting for Trey Gowdy, “What does Mr Comey have to hide?”
LikeLike
Comey The Clown. This idiot has the right to remain silent. He might just want to exercise that right.
LikeLike
So this is how the game is played
“The FBI raided the City Hall office of Chicago Alderman and former Trump tax accountant of 12 years Edward Burke on Thursday morning, according to the Chicago Tribune. It is unknown whether the raid has anything to do with Trump, however Burke’s tax office was not raided.
Some have questioned whether the raid was political in nature, as Burke is standing for reelection in some 90 days, while his wife, Anne Burke, was just sworn in Thursday morning to another term on the Illinois Supreme Court.”
Trump needs to reread Machiavelli’s The Prince.
Time to Jamal Khashoggi Comedy
LikeLike
No open hearing. Cut the losses. I don’t need to hear Comey say, even once, “I have been advised by counsel not to answer that question”. I don’t need to hear a Demosocialist use their time to rant off subject about something like immigration (have you noticed they usually assign this to a black person so any criticism of the circus that they are creating is “racist”. I especially don’t need to hear the Demosocialists, at the end of the hearing, congratulate Comey for his service and great courage for “testifying”.
LikeLike