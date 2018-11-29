James Comey Files Motion to Avoid Congressional Testimony….

Former FBI Director James Comey filed a motion today to avoid a congressional subpoena requiring testimony on December 5th to a joint House committee. James Comey is attempting to limit his legal risk exposure by controlling the venue for testimony.

(Tweet Link – Document Link)

In an open or public hearing classified information cannot be discussed. The primary issues surrounding his involvement in the 2015, 2016, 2017 intelligence operation against President Trump known as “spygate” surround classified information. Additionally, the structure of a 40 member open hearing limits the usefulness of that venue.

The ever conniving Comey understands how to manipulate the structure to his benefit and is attempting to avoid a closed and more purposeful hearing. (full pdf below) If Comey can drag things out to the next, Dem-controlled, congressional session, he’s home free.

.

Advertisements