President Trump and First-Lady Melania National Christmas Tree Lighting…

President Trump and First Lady Melania participate in national tree lighting ceremony at The Ellipse.
DEVELOPING: Press pool reports President Trump's motorcade has abruptly left the Christmas tree lighting ceremony in D.C.; reason unknown
— Breaking911 (@breaking9111) November 28, 2018
DEVELOPING: Press pool reports President Trump's motorcade has abruptly left the Christmas tree lighting ceremony in D.C.; reason unknown
— Breaking911 (@breaking9111) November 28, 2018
LikeLiked by 9 people
Santa Trump is very busy… gotta get home and check his list of who’s naughty or nice,
LikeLiked by 2 people
We already know the answers….why are they still walking around free?
Hopefully because Rosenstein is drunk on the Christmas nog and Trump’s gonna pull a declas under his nose.
Pray for Trump and his family. They need constant prayers for a hedge of protection.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Sundance: That scared the crap out of me. Read it and my heart just started to pound.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I like that tree! The essence of Christmas spirit.
LikeLiked by 8 people
The tree is Beautiful!! MERRY MERRY Christmas!!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Make “ Merry Christmas” great again !! Beautiful.
That truly is one of the many gifts that God gave us by allowing PDJT lead this incredible country! Christmas 🎄 is special once again for all the right reasons.
LikeLike
Thank You, Sundance! (For all you do!)
The Press Pool doesn’t have a “Need To Know” for every single thing that The President and First Lady do.
LikeLiked by 3 people
We are very fortunate to have a woman with the grace and style of Melania Trump as our First Lady.
LikeLiked by 10 people
I just love her to bits.
Thank you, Sundance, for always showing us the First Couple in their activities. It is so enjoyable.
Thank you SD for including the positive things they both do we are kept from seeing by the fake news lame stream media.
Merry Christmas. It is so nice to see Christmas front and center again. And I love th nativity they put out at the WH. I hope to go see it next year if I can somehow manage to tour the WH at Christmas.
Same. I want to try and do a WH tour someday. I know one has to ask months in advance and request tickets via your Member of Congress.
Gives a really good rundown https://freetoursbyfoot.com/visit-the-white-house-tour/
Was that Antonio Sabato up with The Trumps? Wow–wish he would get hired by the administration!!
The tree looks wonderful!!! 🙂
Merry Christmas
Looking at the President and the First Lady, I think the hatred coming at them from all directions except us, the 63 million deplorables(!) has brought them closer than they have ever been. This is so awesome and important as the evil deep state demons will do anything to divide and conquer. But their constant barrage of hate has only made this POTUS AND FLOTUS stronger!
Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:
You are commenting using your WordPress.com account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Google+ account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Twitter account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Facebook account.
( Log Out /
Change )
Connecting to %s
Notify me of new comments via email.
Notify me of new posts via email.
RSS - Posts
Enter your email address to follow this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.
Join 128,697 other followers
Treehouse Poet Laureate
LikeLiked by 9 people
Santa Trump is very busy… gotta get home and check his list of who’s naughty or nice,
LikeLiked by 2 people
We already know the answers….why are they still walking around free?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Hopefully because Rosenstein is drunk on the Christmas nog and Trump’s gonna pull a declas under his nose.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Pray for Trump and his family. They need constant prayers for a hedge of protection.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Sundance: That scared the crap out of me. Read it and my heart just started to pound.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I like that tree! The essence of Christmas spirit.
LikeLiked by 8 people
The tree is Beautiful!! MERRY MERRY Christmas!!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Make “ Merry Christmas” great again !! Beautiful.
LikeLiked by 8 people
That truly is one of the many gifts that God gave us by allowing PDJT lead this incredible country! Christmas 🎄 is special once again for all the right reasons.
LikeLike
Thank You, Sundance! (For all you do!)
The Press Pool doesn’t have a “Need To Know” for every single thing that The President and First Lady do.
LikeLiked by 3 people
We are very fortunate to have a woman with the grace and style of Melania Trump as our First Lady.
LikeLiked by 10 people
I just love her to bits.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Thank you, Sundance, for always showing us the First Couple in their activities. It is so enjoyable.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Thank you SD for including the positive things they both do we are kept from seeing by the fake news lame stream media.
Merry Christmas. It is so nice to see Christmas front and center again. And I love th nativity they put out at the WH. I hope to go see it next year if I can somehow manage to tour the WH at Christmas.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Same. I want to try and do a WH tour someday. I know one has to ask months in advance and request tickets via your Member of Congress.
Gives a really good rundown https://freetoursbyfoot.com/visit-the-white-house-tour/
LikeLike
Was that Antonio Sabato up with The Trumps? Wow–wish he would get hired by the administration!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
The tree looks wonderful!!! 🙂
Merry Christmas
LikeLiked by 1 person
Looking at the President and the First Lady, I think the hatred coming at them from all directions except us, the 63 million deplorables(!) has brought them closer than they have ever been. This is so awesome and important as the evil deep state demons will do anything to divide and conquer. But their constant barrage of hate has only made this POTUS AND FLOTUS stronger!
LikeLike