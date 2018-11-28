President Trump and First-Lady Melania National Christmas Tree Lighting…

President Trump and First Lady Melania participate in national tree lighting ceremony at The Ellipse.

19 Responses to President Trump and First-Lady Melania National Christmas Tree Lighting…

  1. sundance says:
    November 28, 2018 at 7:30 pm

  2. Curry Worsham says:
    November 28, 2018 at 7:35 pm

    I like that tree! The essence of Christmas spirit.

  3. bflyjesusgrl says:
    November 28, 2018 at 7:38 pm

    The tree is Beautiful!! MERRY MERRY Christmas!!

  4. Mr BiG Time says:
    November 28, 2018 at 7:39 pm

    Make “ Merry Christmas” great again !! Beautiful.

  5. Newton Love says:
    November 28, 2018 at 7:39 pm

    Thank You, Sundance! (For all you do!)

    The Press Pool doesn’t have a “Need To Know” for every single thing that The President and First Lady do.

  6. pnj01 says:
    November 28, 2018 at 7:59 pm

    We are very fortunate to have a woman with the grace and style of Melania Trump as our First Lady.

  7. no-nonsense-nancy says:
    November 28, 2018 at 8:02 pm

    Thank you, Sundance, for always showing us the First Couple in their activities. It is so enjoyable.

  8. JimmyJack says:
    November 28, 2018 at 8:15 pm

    Thank you SD for including the positive things they both do we are kept from seeing by the fake news lame stream media.

    Merry Christmas. It is so nice to see Christmas front and center again. And I love th nativity they put out at the WH. I hope to go see it next year if I can somehow manage to tour the WH at Christmas.

  9. listingstarboard says:
    November 28, 2018 at 8:41 pm

    Was that Antonio Sabato up with The Trumps? Wow–wish he would get hired by the administration!!

  10. kea says:
    November 28, 2018 at 8:47 pm

    The tree looks wonderful!!! 🙂

    Merry Christmas

  11. flova says:
    November 28, 2018 at 9:10 pm

    Looking at the President and the First Lady, I think the hatred coming at them from all directions except us, the 63 million deplorables(!) has brought them closer than they have ever been. This is so awesome and important as the evil deep state demons will do anything to divide and conquer. But their constant barrage of hate has only made this POTUS AND FLOTUS stronger!

