Melania Trump Liberty University Convocation and Town Hall Discussion on Opioid Crisis…

First Lady Melania Trump delivers a speech at the Liberty University convocation, and participates in a town hall discussion of America’s opioid crisis.
“It’s complicated business, folks.”
It is a complicated situation with no easy answers, no easy fixes and plenty of blame to go around at a number of different parties. Then there is also the personal responsibility thing that people so often like to disregard these days, calling it a “disease”.
The more I learn about the opioid epidemic the more distressing the situation becomes. I am now convinced this was strategized against Americans – and directed at specific segments of the US population and regions. The numbers of overdose deaths are staggering.
Entire communities are being destroyed. It reminds me of the crack epidemic in the 80s – and again, I believe we are seeing drugs for weapons at the root of a lot of this. It was Iran Contra and now it is Awan Contra (obviously not the Contras but now I take contra literally as in opposed to, in this case, Americans).
This is a far bigger story than people are putting together into a cohesive analysis yet.
In general in the past I haven’t been sympathetic to anyone struggling with addiction (IDK why, probably bc I haven’t had to deal with it in my personal life and have always felt people choose to use drugs to begin with – petty of me I realize now) but seeing this I am really heartbroken for anyone struggling with addiction and for the loved ones and families of addicts.
I include those struggling with the opioid epidemic in my prayers now.
This is a good venue for Melania. I am sure she was treated well there. And it is good to see Eric Bolling at it again after the tragic loss of his son.
Obamaj-created opioid crisis, which the Obama-crating corporate media won’t address…
While I hold Obozo and his acolytes responsible for almost all of the recent deterioration of the American culture, a review of the opioid crisis’ root causes does not place the origins of the crisis concurrent with Obozo’s election.
I also know this because I was warned by my doctor about addiction to opioids when I was prescribed pain killers after serious injury in the late 1990’s. The warning was so scary to me I took them only for 3 days and, despite continued pain for anther two weeks, I stopped using them.
Here is a condensed report:
https://www.tennessean.com/story/news/2017/04/08/timeline-how-opioids-crisis-began-took-hold-tennessee/98866140/
Can you next please remind me why the term “Obamaphone” is incorrect because the government had been giving phones away before Obama came to office because I forget.
Well that’s pretty Off Topic but real quick – . There was a cell phone giveaway as part of the welfare program Obama used to buy a few more million votes. Here is the website.
https://www.obamaphone.com/
Pain management doctor after neck/shoulder injury prescribed fentynal patch for me late 90’s. Same reaction. Went back at him when he told me it “wasn’t addictive” and told him “You take them for two weeks”
I can see people getting hooked by doctors in the beginning.
