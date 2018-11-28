Melania Trump Liberty University Convocation and Town Hall Discussion on Opioid Crisis…

First Lady Melania Trump delivers a speech at the Liberty University convocation, and participates in a town hall discussion of America’s opioid crisis.

  1. Deplorable_Infidel says:
    November 28, 2018 at 7:58 pm

    “America’s opioid crisis”

    “It’s complicated business, folks.”

    It is a complicated situation with no easy answers, no easy fixes and plenty of blame to go around at a number of different parties. Then there is also the personal responsibility thing that people so often like to disregard these days, calling it a “disease”.

  2. JimmyJack says:
    November 28, 2018 at 8:08 pm

    The more I learn about the opioid epidemic the more distressing the situation becomes. I am now convinced this was strategized against Americans – and directed at specific segments of the US population and regions. The numbers of overdose deaths are staggering.

    Entire communities are being destroyed. It reminds me of the crack epidemic in the 80s – and again, I believe we are seeing drugs for weapons at the root of a lot of this. It was Iran Contra and now it is Awan Contra (obviously not the Contras but now I take contra literally as in opposed to, in this case, Americans).

    This is a far bigger story than people are putting together into a cohesive analysis yet.

    In general in the past I haven’t been sympathetic to anyone struggling with addiction (IDK why, probably bc I haven’t had to deal with it in my personal life and have always felt people choose to use drugs to begin with – petty of me I realize now) but seeing this I am really heartbroken for anyone struggling with addiction and for the loved ones and families of addicts.

    I include those struggling with the opioid epidemic in my prayers now.

  3. JimmyJack says:
    November 28, 2018 at 8:09 pm

    This is a good venue for Melania. I am sure she was treated well there. And it is good to see Eric Bolling at it again after the tragic loss of his son.

  4. Caius Lowell says:
    November 28, 2018 at 8:36 pm

    Obamaj-created opioid crisis, which the Obama-crating corporate media won’t address…

