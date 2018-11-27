First Lady Melania Trump and Second Lady Karen Pence Visit Red Cross…

Posted on November 27, 2018 by

First Lady Melania Trump and Second Lady Karen Pence volunteered at the American Red Cross in Washington DC today to assemble comfort kits for deployed American troops. After helping put together some of the kits, the First Lady delivered a speech to the volunteer organization.

11 Responses to First Lady Melania Trump and Second Lady Karen Pence Visit Red Cross…

  1. Bill Henslee says:
    November 27, 2018 at 4:01 pm

    Doing jobs some Americans won’t do.

  2. 17CatsInTN says:
    November 27, 2018 at 4:04 pm

    We are so very blessed with our First AND Second Ladies. They are an inspiration with their grace and beautiful hearts.

  3. Deplorable_Infidel says:
    November 27, 2018 at 4:04 pm

    I think the WH needs to come out with a Commemorative coffee table book with all these beautiful FLOTUS pictures.

  4. Molly says:
    November 27, 2018 at 4:07 pm

    Thank you, ladies. Mrs. Veep looks 20 years younger with new haircut. Melania looks spectacular, of course.

  5. woohoowee says:
    November 27, 2018 at 4:08 pm

    This looks like fun! These ladies are themselves an American Treasure.

    The White House Christmas décor is gorgeous, with the Red and Green rooms being my favs. Merry Christmas 🙂

  6. calbear84 says:
    November 27, 2018 at 4:11 pm

    Go Melania! We love you! 🙂

  7. lemmonee says:
    November 27, 2018 at 4:25 pm

    Melania is a treasure. Thanks to Karen Pence as well. This year’s Whitehouse Christmas is just splendid. FLOTUS is hitting her stride.

  8. Bob says:
    November 27, 2018 at 4:33 pm

    Daily we pray for Her and all the Trump and Pence family members. The USA is on the mend….but much more healing required.

  9. Convert says:
    November 27, 2018 at 4:35 pm

    So appreciate all the kind ladies there volunteering their time to do a small kindness for our troops. I’m struck as always by the truly extraordinary beauty of Melania in a room full of “ordinary” ladies as 99.99% of us are…

  10. Lulu says:
    November 27, 2018 at 5:11 pm

    I am angry that there is zero coverage of Melania or traditional FLOTUS activities (e.g., Christmas decorations, White House tours) in the media.

    Over eight years of Michelle on every other magazine cover and countless TV specials.

  11. GB Bari says:
    November 27, 2018 at 5:16 pm

    I will have to trust others to summarize her speech. I could not discern what she was saying due to the poor audio on this (and YouTube’s) video. Suspect the organizers did not setup a direct feed from the podium.
    But despite not hearing it, our First Lady looked lovely and seemed to speak as graciously as she always does.

