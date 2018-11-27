First Lady Melania Trump and Second Lady Karen Pence Visit Red Cross…

First Lady Melania Trump and Second Lady Karen Pence volunteered at the American Red Cross in Washington DC today to assemble comfort kits for deployed American troops. After helping put together some of the kits, the First Lady delivered a speech to the volunteer organization.
Doing jobs some Americans won’t do.
We are so very blessed with our First AND Second Ladies. They are an inspiration with their grace and beautiful hearts.
I think the WH needs to come out with a Commemorative coffee table book with all these beautiful FLOTUS pictures.
Thank you, ladies. Mrs. Veep looks 20 years younger with new haircut. Melania looks spectacular, of course.
This looks like fun! These ladies are themselves an American Treasure.
The White House Christmas décor is gorgeous, with the Red and Green rooms being my favs. Merry Christmas 🙂
Go Melania! We love you! 🙂
Melania is a treasure. Thanks to Karen Pence as well. This year’s Whitehouse Christmas is just splendid. FLOTUS is hitting her stride.
Daily we pray for Her and all the Trump and Pence family members. The USA is on the mend….but much more healing required.
So appreciate all the kind ladies there volunteering their time to do a small kindness for our troops. I’m struck as always by the truly extraordinary beauty of Melania in a room full of “ordinary” ladies as 99.99% of us are…
I am angry that there is zero coverage of Melania or traditional FLOTUS activities (e.g., Christmas decorations, White House tours) in the media.
Over eight years of Michelle on every other magazine cover and countless TV specials.
I will have to trust others to summarize her speech. I could not discern what she was saying due to the poor audio on this (and YouTube’s) video. Suspect the organizers did not setup a direct feed from the podium.
But despite not hearing it, our First Lady looked lovely and seemed to speak as graciously as she always does.
