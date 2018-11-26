President Trump Impromptu Presser Departing White House….

President Donald Trump holds an impromptu presser on the south lawn of the White House as he departs for two MAGA rallies in Mississippi to benefit Senator Hyde-Smith.
Topics include: Russia -vs- Ukraine; GM decision to close plants; climate-change reports; Mexico and the Central American migrant invasion; Brexit and U.K. trade restrictions.
Strange I didn’t here Acosta chirping….
Nope
I heard some high-pitched “female” voice arguing with Trump stating “her” opinion as correc,t and Trump as wrong. (on Obama policy separating at border).
It COULD have been Acosta… cold weather having shrunk his gonads
I think the reporters should be named. I want to know who the high pitched voiced dame was challenging the president and for whom she works. These reporters remind me of the compys in Crichton’s book, “Jurassic Park”, chicken sized dinosaurs who gang up on the victim and peck and peck and peck. Just as deadly as the raptors and T Rex, just more of them. I am totally fed up with the American media.
Your making a heck of an assumption (that he HAS gonads), like assuming he has a brain, its a BIG assumption, whereas Acostya is just a BIG ass,….umption.
Did he ever have gonads? (I really don’t want to know)
Ref: The song “Colonel Bogey”
“Two, but very small”
😖🤚 NO … don’t look … you’ll go blind … 😎
Here you go:
Since he got his press pass renewed he no longer chirps, he gobbles 🙂 Plus, he refuses to go anywhere where he isn’t guaranteed to be the center of attention.
I haven’t heard nor seen him since the Court ruling in his favor.
I think he’s terrified of asking a question. He doesn’t know what President Trump will do. Trump could be super-nice with him, calling him ”Jimmy” which would further reduce him.
From everything we’ve seen as of the beginning of Trump’s candidacy, any reporter/journalist that enters into a conflict with Trump ends up as a major loser not only in their professional life but also their personal life.
Good stuff especially on trade and the border
That right there was a clinic from a master!
He knows that we are on the winning side of the issue on the Southern Border with a large percentage of Independents. The “Muh Children” means absolutely nothing to a majority of Americans. Here is some recent polling from one of the best out there:
As for GM’s decision from earlier today, they will PAY dearly if they don’t reverse course!
Why the hell are they producing cars in China 🇨🇳 that will be shipped to the USA 🇺🇸. January 1st cannot get here fast enough. That is when the 10% tariff on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods goes to 25%. At that point in time PDJT and his Killers should immediately implement 10% tariffs on the remaining $267 billion of Chinese goods. They can put in a three to six month window where that 10% moves up to 25%.
Good luck to GM, Ford, Apple etc. to produce their items in China 🇨🇳 and sell them back into our country. They will price themselves out of the market allowing American Manufacturers to pick up the ball and run with it.
This is all part of the process of getting our Economy aligned to Main Street rather than Wall Street. My heart goes out to those employees that may lose their jobs. Thankfully there are so many job opportunities for them to fall back on. Before they know it, our President will have succeeded and they can pick their plant they want to work at.
It is only a matter of time before the floodgates into our country are open for businesses to move back.
From the article linked above:
‘I’m worried about what’s going on in Canada’: Magna’s CEO concerned about competitiveness
The U.S. is becoming increasingly attractive for investment due to its competitive tax system and significant changes to automotive provisions in NAFTA could also hurt North America
The company’s chief financial officer Vincent Galifi said the U.S. has become an increasingly attractive jurisdiction for investment because of its more competitive tax system.
“If I look at after-tax returns, the U.S. now has an advantage,” he said.
“So if we have two equal projects — ‘jurisdiction a’ and ‘jurisdiction b’ — and in ‘jurisdiction b’ I get more after-tax dollars, that’s where we’re going start to allocate more dollars… we have to think about what the tax burden is on companies operating in Canada.”
Very accessible.
velvetfoot, and that is why I voted for and like our President. I am from the MidWest where we say what we want just as does he. He has proven in less than 2 yrs. that America First is paying off and other countries are confounded not having met up a president n this country with gonads! Who cares about Acosta and in reality I don’t list to any of fake news and yes they can be closed down and it has taken place more than once by previous Presidents. They sure in hell think we are all dumber than they are. NOT! I do appreciate the pressers for us to even listen to and even know that he has a lot of stuff going on that we will hear or see much later. He thinks ahead, he studies ahead, he informs himself ahead by week, months and years. This is something that confuses other countries and many in this one. He is dynamite! (I loved that Good Times on TV years ago and now revived on TV). Like good dry dynamite he crushes them!
We all assume that the loud whining noise in the background is all from the helicopter seen behind Trump… but I think that a lot of the whining noise is Jim Acosta (off camera)
Great presser! Informative for us who follow PDJT.
I like the way he handled the “reporters”: he picked them and totally ignored the high pitched banshee when she was trying to virtue signal.
He completely ignored her and moved on!
Lol, He doesn’t believe in the latest WH climate report😂 Love President Trump! And….
He’s right! We’re the only country in the world that’s improving our air quality while the rest of the world isn’t. Us doing more will not save the world. All these Climate Change Radicals need to go scream, jump, and make demands in India and China, not here.
China and India should put scrubbers on their coal fired power plants. It dramatically reduces the coal dust that hangs in the air and coats everything with black dust. Just that one little step improves the quality of life for everyone.
Someone needs to school me here.
It’s PDJT’s White House. He is the head of the entire Executive Branch.
So why is ANY report being published by “the White House” that doesn’t have the President’s full approval and signature?
Someone needs to enlighten me. I’ll confess that this one has done a 30,000 ft flyby over my head.
It was a report demanded by Congress and compiled by 13 Fed Agencies… so not really a WH report.
A bunch of nonsense created by Obama to further the Climate Change Agenda.
https://dailycaller.com/2018/11/24/climate-change-donald-trump-report/
Former Prime Minister of Great Britain, Tony Blair had the best word to describe the media when he’d called them feral.
