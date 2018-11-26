Nigel Farage Discusses PM Theresa May’s Disappointing Brexit Deal…

British Members of Parliament will vote on Theresa May’s sketchy Brexit deal on Tuesday 11th of December. The U.K. House of Commons is set to debate the pact for five days. More than 100 members of parliament have indicated they could vote against the deal.
Nigel Farage appears on Fox News to discuss the deal that Theresa May has constructed.
I still haven’t seen what exactly is in the deal. I can’t tell whether it’s good or bad, and i don’t really trust the Pundits. I trust Nigel that it’s bad. But where can I see the agreement?
Nigel is absolutely right! The deal she signed onto has no chance of making through the U.K. House of Commons.
Here is a really good article that explains it.
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-6429391/Fishermen-claim-surrendered-French-demands-fishing.html
It is time for Nigel to do something, rather than just talk about it. He needs to get into a position where he can run for PM
With the way elections work in the UK that is literally impossible.
Wish Farage and Tommy Robinson would settle their political differences and team up. There seems to be a severe shortage of testosterone in the UK, so what few male leaders they have should not be wasted working by themselves or engaging in fighting each other. If Brexit doesn’t happen (and soon!) they will never get control over immigration, economics, crime or anything else to do with sovereignty.
UK jailed it’s citizen for having the temerity to read aloud newspaper reports naming convicted criminals. Their government is despotic and working at every turn to harm it’s people.
This entire thing is a testament for bi-lateral trade agreements. Trade blocs and mult-lateral treaties like TPP are just dangerous for sovereignty. The EU sees itself as a hegemon.
Steve Hilton talked about this on his Sunday show. He said May’s deal is to have two more years of meetings to discuss Brexit, instead of severing ties immediately. He thinks May should resign.
Pretty sure May was/is a Remainer. Not surprising that she would be slow walking Brexit.
Establishment way, failure by design
Bang on.
May is in serious trouble. When both the Tories and Labour hate you, you’ve got a problem. The deal, from what I’ve read, is horrible. She caved to the Spanish on Gibralter (even though the Rock voted to stay with the United Kingdom), she caved to the French on getting their fishing rights back (the EU will control all waters for fishing/Brits get less than 40% access), she caved to Junker on allowing the EU to “let” them leave at some point.
They cannot make their own trade deals. They have to abide by what ever the EU Courts decide (regs, taxes,standards) AND the cherry on top is it only costs them 60 BILLION to become a vassal state,
Now, she’s promising “Peerages”, key committee seats, key backing of some MPs, etc to bribe the House of Commons vote. My British friends are aghast and rightfully so.
England needs it’s “1776”
theresa may has negotiated for the exact deal that she wanted… its a crap deal and thats by design… so its either accepted and the electorate hates it and demands a change (which the elites want) or its rejected and she says they should vote again about a new deal… either way ignore the will of the voters is her goal… why you install someone as PM who was a remainer is and was always dumb and it shows
Mrs May is another childless leader, what does she care? Her husband’s fortune is established in the EU. None of what her country has to go through will effect her. They can retire to Brussels and live with the elite. England-pfft
Does Merkel get to keep the UK nukes? I Doubt if she is willing to give up half her nuclear weapons, the other half used to belong to France.
