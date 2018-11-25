Russia Opens Fire and Seizes Three Ukrainian Vessels…

The Ukraine/Crimea/Russia crisis flares up again today as Russia blockaded the Sea of Azov then fired upon three Ukrainian naval ships who attempted passage Sunday. After wounding several sailors, the Russians then seized the three boats; igniting another crisis between the two countries and initiating an emergency U.N. Security Council meeting tomorrow.
The EU and NATO alliance will likely call for U.S. assisted military intervention of some sort. The structure of the Ukrainian government is full of western intelligence assets; and once again we can expect the professionally republican and professionally democrat to unite in common cause and demand we go to war….
(Reuters) Russia’s FSB security service said early on Monday its border patrol boats had seized the Ukrainian naval vessels in the Black Sea and used weapons to force them to stop, Russian news agencies reported.
The FSB said it had been forced to act because the ships – two small Ukrainian armored artillery vessels and a tug boat – had illegally entered its territorial waters, attempted illegal actions, and ignored warnings to stop while maneuvering dangerously.
“Weapons were used with the aim of forcibly stopping the Ukrainian warships,” the FSB said in a statement circulated to Russian state media.
“As a result, all three Ukrainian naval vessels were seized in the Russian Federation’s territorial waters in the Black Sea.”
The FSB said three Ukrainian sailors were wounded in the incident and were getting medical care. Their lives were not in danger, it said.
[…] Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko met his top military and security chiefs. Poroshenko said he would propose that parliament impose martial law.
Russia annexed Crimea in 2014 and then built a giant road bridge linking it to southern Russia that straddles the Kerch Strait – a narrow stretch of water that links the Black Sea to the Sea of Azov, which is home to two of Ukraine’s most important ports.
Russia’s control of Crimea, where its Black Sea Fleet is based, and of the bridge mean it is able to control shipping flows.
The crisis began on Sunday after Russia stopped the three Ukrainian ships from entering the Sea of Azov by placing a cargo ship beneath the bridge. (Read More)
First to say it’s time to get out of NATO and focus on our own problems!
Amen
Yeah. Is that EU Army ready to go yet? Time to deploy.
Yup let the EU Army take this one.
Get us out of NATO and the UN and any other thing.
Cognitive dissonance anyone?
I have prayed for 60 years that the un would go the way of the failed league of nations — both entities were and are 1world government organizations. Send the un to brussels where it is in perfect sync with the eu (owo). aristocracy and serfs = owo
Cognitive Dissonance, indeed.
Sounds like Russia was defending its sovereignity, its BORDER, and was willing to use lethal force, if neccesary, to PROTECT its border.
And, if the same people that keep harping about the journalist spy that did/didn’t get killed, start crying that we must go to war with Russis over this
I think I’ll puke.
Justin offered 2 kayaks.
ha ha ha
MAG, you make Putin laugh…
Rumor: Ukranian tug was carrying bomb to destroy the bridge Sundance pictured in the article. Tug was accompanied by Ukraninan ships. We may never know. Anyway, it ended peacefully with the bridge intact. Trump knows that the bad guys want to start a war between US and Russia soooooooo badly. Let’s see what happens.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Something like that would be blazoned across all Russian friendly media. Pictures and video.
LikeLike
I love that clip. Thanks oldschool!
And before someone says I’m a Putin apologist, I’m not. I know what Putin is. I also know what Iran is, what the UK is, what France is and so forth.
As with the Saudis, none of our allies is pure and none of our opponents is the devil incarnate.
Two words: Space Force.
The EU Army is for one purpose only aka full control over EU citizens. Nothing more.
Yes. Space Force. That would do it.
Just joking on the EU Army. As usual, the USA will be leaned on to fight the Evil Russians whom Germany is buying energy from (lol). Hypocrites, all the leftists.
Has the Left said that Trump pulled the trigger yet?
guerillapatriot, in any case we are for Russia and Obama has caused all this problem with the Ukraine, which did belong to Russia. Since 1/2 of Ukraine wants to belong to Russia, just let it happen. The UN needs to keep it nose out of the matter and we need the UN closed down and off of our territory and use the building after a deep chemically clean of the stench used for a vets clinic, or apartments, or whatever. No more payments need be paid to the UN, most all of whom hate us! In any case, so sad to see more deaths no matter who they are but the other half of Ukrainians keep agitating and this is what they get.
It is almost impossible to tell what is really going on in Ukraine. Everyone is playing proxy Intel games in that country. Nato and 5 eye countries have operatives moving and trying to influence while Russia has its operatives and agents moving and trying to influence.
I have no idea what the people in that country actually want and frankly their the ones losing as both sides have the government so split on which way to go that the Government meant to be in they Ukrainian interest has effectively ceased being that.
Only a mater of time before the formal government fully collapses at this rate and it turns into a total failed state instead of just half a failed state.
The greater problem in understanding Ukraine/Russia is… we in the US see history as being 250 years max! And, they have a history that goes back 1200 years. Kiev was not only the capital of Russia at one time, but more on point today, Crimea has been the home of the Russian Navy since 1783. Crimea was always part of Russia until under USSR was transferred to be part of the Ukraine.
The real problem has always been the same. RUSSIA HAS NO WARM WATER PORT!!!
Crimea is all that they have and they will NEVER GIVE IT UP, PERIOD!!!
The two countries have an incestuous relationship, beyond our understanding. Their populations are very commingled, in both countries. Why the US or NATO ever wanted to drive a wedge between them was only looking for WWIII. Think of this… Kiev saved Moscow in WWII. The men of Kiev sacrificed themselves and delayed the German advance to Moscow (before winter) and allowed their families to escape behind the Urals in Russia. After the war the Ukraine was re-built by the Ukraine and Russia people. It had been burnt to the ground.
So does this mean we have to suspend outrage against Saudi Arabia until this new “crisis” is solved?
It gets so confusing trying to remember which “adversary” the Ministry Of Truth wants us to be upset with from moment to moment, and which “crisis” is the most dire.
It would be humorous, though, if Trump actually lifted a finger. Just to point out how unbelievably cowardly and inept Obama was as Russia snatched the Crimea away with zero resistance.
so you think Russia “snatched” Crimea back then? THAT’S your take on the local history.
Can you READ?
does seize, invade, or cover their bets on Yanukovych fit better with your local history? i’m not sure what your take is, honestly. Obama was feckless regarding the annexation, which was really an invasion. his red line failures cost thousands of lives.
Maybe… Crimea was always part of Russia!
The Russian Navy has been there since 1783!
Great point, oh wait not point. just insult.
Crimea has been a part of Russia for a long time. the people there are Russian. We have no business in NATO. they can foot the bill for their own defense.
Crimea has been a part of Russia, longer than most states in the USA. only a brief period from the mid fifties to recently they were not. The citizens voted overwhelmly to return to Russia.
Correct, it has been in the past.
My statement was a play on the common narrative of the situation (the “evil Putin grabbed Crimea” narrative). That is, if Russia was so bad in taking Crimea, why didn’t anyone do anything about it?
My point was to demonstrate the weakness of Obama and the hypocrisy of the left, not to make a political or historical judgment on the history of Crimea or Russia.
Crimea had a referendum with 90 percent approval to be annexed back with Russia.. The people of Crimea love Putin, they speak Russian and their economy has jumped 60 percent under Putin.. Crimea is a resort with beautiful beach’s great people.. This wasn’t the first referendum with the same amount of support they tried in the 90’s but .. well long story
My comment was a facetious play on the “official” Western narrative of the situation in Crimea. Just to point out how they don’t believe their own rhetoric, because if they did then you’d think someone actually would have made a move to “save” Crimea.
“Zero resistance” – exactly right!
The popcorn chair is the one focused on the German discussion. Does Russia’s step wise annexation of Ukraine rise to the level of a real reason for German concern? What will The actual German concern be if / when the USA does not power the NATO (USA) war machine to deter Russian creep?
The real politic is that Putin smelled out the prancing military scoffs at the WWI commemoration and obviously concluded that step 2 in the annexation of the Ukraine was nigh.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Interesting assessment and you may very well be right. Merkel is weakened. Macron is fading fast. Brexit is up in the air.
Europe is weak, and Trump has domestic concerns right now.
Hadn’t thought of the situation this way but appreciate your analysis.
LOL! Why would Germany want to go to war with their most important energy supplier?
Obama cancelled the Missile Shield early on in his Presidency – nary a squawk out of those who now tell us we need to go to war against Russia.
Fuhgeddabbouddit (did I spell that right)
Fffffugheddaboudit?
Putin reminding M. Macron and the EU that Putin is the one really in charge.
Also: Putin creates a Shiny Object to distract the U.S. from the migrant INVASION at our southern border while simultaneously getting the neo-hawks in Congress to call for war.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Any beating of war drums is simply a self identified neon sign that, “I am a bought and paid for employee of the arms manufacturing industry”.
The entire concept of WAR with Russia 🇷🇺 is absolutely funny. I am so thankful this evening that we have PDJT sitting in the WH. He knows there is no such thing as WAR with Russia 🇷🇺. They have as many nuclear ☢️ weapons as we do. You are talking about total annihilation for both countries. There is no such thing as a traditional WAR with them.
Sanctions is the only useful tool against them! Russia’s Economy cannot prosper with targeted sanctions.
Let the UN handle it.
Putin playing games. Wants war to stay in power. Deep State wants US involved. Hi to hell. Not our problem.
Thanks State Department destabilizing Ukraine was such a great idea.
Now THAT is what you call “Russian Meddling”..
Mueller take note it’s not what happened in the 2016 election.
Got it?
initiating an emergency U.N. Security Council meeting….tomorrow.—- Anyone else find it funny that an emergency is not asap? OK just me
The EU and NATO alliance will likely call for U.S. assisted military intervention of some sort.——– NNNNNNNNNooooooooOOOOOOOOooooooooooooo We have our own things to do like keeping the border safe. You all go on without us.
Politicians have zero sense of urgency. Their words, including “emergency” are meaningless.
Agree, not interested in Russia and Ukraine issues.
What’s the emergency? Let Ukraine and Russia handle their own affairs.
I’m no expert on the subject, but it looks like the Russians are dirty bastards. Is Ukraine our ally? If it is, we better do something or stop calling them our ally.
You are full of it.
joeknuckles, hope this reply is accepted today, but half of the Ukraine want to be part of Russia and the other half was caused and supported by Obama so let them be on their own. In history all of many areas were part of Russia. The UN and EU want us to fight for and against Russia. Get real! Do it yourselves since you keep saying you need to have your military, and the UN hates our Republic so let them do whatever. We have enough concerns at the moment. Remove UN from our soil and no more payments.
And if “half” of the Ukraine wants to be part of Russia, what about the ethnic Russians livingi n Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania? If they want to be a part of Russia should those countries lose their independence too?
If they have a referendum and vote overwhelmingly to be annexed back into Russia, then yes they should no longer be independent nations. That’s realpolitik.
Now what?
None of our business.
Not one American life.
For the UN? Pfffft
Yep.
Also, the positive side is now the NEO cons will show their true colors.
I would bet ol Lindsey is having a coniption fit by now..
You bet. 👍
They may even dig up McCain’s corpse and take
it out on a “Freedonia’s Going to War ” tour.
We got guns, they got guns, all God’s chillun got
guns.
Ukraine is, i believe an ally. Russia only picks on it because it can. If we do nothing, we encourage Putin’s next move. A Baltic State? Which are members of NATO? A destabilized Eastern Europe?
Time to hit the bear in the snout. with a 2 x 4.
You are also full of it.
Keep going Dave…….You may need to hire an assistant 😎
I wish we had better propaganda trolls. These are an insult to the intelligence of the average poster on CTH.
Yes, someone should go wake up the pro’s so we can have some fun😎
IKR…
Yawn
Love it Gunny!!
Time for NATO nations to adequately fund the military commitment. OR, if the idea of not caring about Russian annexation of property, then se la vie. USA has no interest in defending a contrived border in open waters.
The main reason Ukraine is being considered for inclusion into EU/NATO (mistakenly leading some to call it an ally), is that by charter an attack on one NATO member is considered an attack on all members and obliges all members to respond. The globalist neocons want war with Russia and the easiest way to get there is to claim (Russian) Crimea is EU Ukraine. Landlocked Russia badly needs its naval ports on the Black Sea, and Crimea controls that. 90% of Crimeans voted to be ruled by Russia. After all Stalin starved to death millions of Ukrainians; what could be more Russian than that?
Since the post Cold War period where the Baltics and Eastern Europe were agreed to be a buffer between East and West, the West has been expanding the EU and NATO right up to Russia’s borders. We have literally surrounded Russia (and China, Iran, DPRK, etc) with various military assets, leaving very little margin for military accident or error. How would USA feel if Mexico and Canada made security agreements with Russia or China and welcomed their military and missile bases (Bay of Pigs)?
Aside from all that, what a perfect photo by Reuters/Alexey to summarize this conflict. Even the jets are perfectly aligned over the bridge and blockade.
It is so weird that the leaders of the EU did not raise holy hell about Obama cancelling the Missile Shield – not to worry, never mind about whether or not Poland and the Czech Republic are concerned.
It is so weird now that Germany made that deal with Russia for energy and yet they want us to be alarmed about Russia – make up your damn minds!
they want to involve us in paying for and endorsing “massing along the border” a great military machine, supposedly to send a message to Russia but actually put into place to roll into those very nations between their tanks and Russia –
then flagrantly disrespecting their sovereignty
as the “the confusion of war” descends and “in the midst of assisting fleeing refugees” which they actually manage to inject INTO those nations, they create chaos with an overwhelming invasion – the Muslim refugees being used like cannon fodder or chess pieces, being moved from one part of the board into another.
Merkel has already said everything we need to know about how she regards the concept of sovereignty.
The “caravan” has failed, therefore the globalists will try to force POTUS into a confrontation with Putin. A “swamp” action.
Exactly.
I was under the impression Putin wasn’t a huge Globalist fan.
He isn’t. But he is an opportunist.
Exactly!
Get rid of both, because they aren’t falling for the original “plan.”
Hillary was supposed to win, so that she could start WWIII. (starts with the destruction of Damascus.) This is how the globalists plan to completely take over the world. If they don’t have Hillary, they will try to force Trump and Putin. Watch! Most of the “uniparty” will be screaming for war. Recall how they attacked Trump for not being confrontational with Putin when they sat down together? This will also hide the swamps dirty linen and prevent anything being accomplished during the lame duck congress.
Expect Trump to do “something dramatic! (we can only guess.)
Rather Putin was able to take the measure of the military scoffs in NATO at the WWI commemoration. That a consensus exists that military spending is view as so passé with the NATO crowd is a clear invitation to Putin to gobble up some more of Ukraine
Expect the uni-party to declare any hesitancy by President Trump to go to war against Russia proof that he colluded with Russia.
McCain is salivating in hell already.
The U-DC will be happy to march us off to a new Gallipoli, all to protect their theft of Ukraine’s natural resources.
Send Hunter Biden and Chelsea Clinton. Let them spill their blood.
Yup, they sucked enough money out of the place. Couple of vampires.
Remember when the Uniparty and MSM praised Trump for sending those cruise missiles to that Syrian air base. To this day it’s the only positive press Trump ever got, and it sickened me.
It was Frank Zappa, I think, who said that global politics is entertainment for the illuminati.
The scale of what they’ll construct to get at PDJT is stunning.
LikeLiked by 6 people
They want to LBJ him.
“armored artillery vessels and a tugboat…” Yeah, some warships. Those crazy no-goodnick Russians. Maybe they can call-in an airstrike from their one aircraft carrier, and flagship of the Russian Navy, the Admiral Kuznetzov. Oh, wait! That carrier is not operational, after a huge crane fell across its flight deck and its dry-dock sank.
Putin must have domestic problems. Always a good reason to beat-on those Ukrainian troublemakers.
They could always fallback on their special forces, the Flying Karamotzov Brothers.
“The EU and NATO alliance will likely call for U.S. assisted military intervention of some sort. “
Our Founding Fathers said we should stay out of foreign entanglements. They were quite explicit and definitive about it. No ambiguity. Will we ever learn?
As it will be in the future, it was at the birth of Man
There are only four things certain since Social Progress began
That the Dog returns to his Vomit and the Sow returns to her Mire
And the burnt Fool’s bandaged finger goes wabbling back to the Fire
And that after this is accomplished, and the brave new world begins
When all men are paid for existing and no man must pay for his sins
As surely as Water will wet us, as surely as Fire will burn
The Gods of the Copybook Headings with terror and slaughter return!
“Never let a good crisis go to waste!” Somehow, this is going to be Trump’s fault. It’s SOP.
Let Germany cancel the Nord 2 pipeline.
Germany wants the Ukraine because the Muzzies took over their country.
And the energy.
IMO, Germany will have less of a dispute with Russia’s move. The German gas deal is of mutual interest to both countries. Quite possibly the deal is more important than provincial borders in Ukraine.
Notice that the timing was totally under Russian control.
They could have done this at any time.
Why now ??
Putin recently was able to measure the NATO leaders at the recent WWI commemoration. Obviously the cut of NATO leaders military jib was loose to almost flaccid.
A sure sign to employ the annexation maneuver.
Are you sure about that? Does Ukraine send military convoys through that straight on a regular basis? If so, then it is clearly Russia deciding to shut that down and Russia determining the timing.
Maybe the election and Mueller and threats of impeachment make us look weak, making this a good time to advance Russian designs. Kind of like going after part of Georgia when Bush was weak.
On the other hand, the attempt to force passage could be new. In that case Ukraine determined the timing of the confrontation.
My first thought was, why did Ukraine poke the Bear?
As I have been looking around, it appears Russia has been gradually tightening down on transit through the straight. Ukraine claims they were following procedures, but no one answered their radio message. It appears Russia insisted on boarding. And Ukraine resisted. Hence the dangerous maneuvers each side is blaming on the other, and the escalation to gun fire.
The EU seems to be insisting that a 2003 agreement to ensure safe passage for both countries be honored. Russia seems to think annexing Crimea makes the passage Russian waters.
Still not sure why now and who started this particular event. Hinges on veracity of Ukraine claiming to attempt contact with no response. No attempt = all Ukraine. Attempt and no response could be Russian affront, but Ukraine still proceeded, so both could have fault. But Russia has long term affront in closing access and violating existing agreement of right of passage.
So we are supposed to let a criminal caravan demand our stuff here at home, but we are supposed to go to war over Russia demanding Ukraine’s stuff halfway across the world? Yeah, no thanks.
#PretzelLogic 🥨
…some open borders are different than other open borders…maybe the Russians should use the tactics advocated by ‘Angels without borders’ — send 10,000 Russian Civilians into the Ukraine who ate purportedly fleeing violence and joblessness in the Motherland…The UN, the American Left, intelligentsia of all ‘stripes and kinds’ would undoubtedly doubtlessly support such actions… no?
That’s the Uniparty for you. Traitors. Every last one of them, from the idiot attorney’s of the 9th Circus to Lyin Ryan and all points in between.
oil prices are way down … so Russian economics is hurting… they need much higher oil prices to maintain their state…
LikeLiked by 2 people
owtolunch: Sounds about right.
Why did the President allow Pence to pick a bunch of neocons to serve in this administration? Won’t end well. Secondly isn’t the timing of this right before the G20 just perfect? Finally I’m thrilled the Nazis president of Ukraine is declaring martial law right before their elections. Isn’t it weird how the Zionist neocons aligned themselves with actual Nazis, and nary a peep from the media?
Some Nazis are more equal than other Nazis.
Looks like the Obama/Clinton cartel had to call in their collusion chips. The Propaganda media must be in it’s element.
The Russians are coming//sarc/eyeroll/middle finger…
They will all receive identical scripts from CIA at 04h00
Yeah, the O/C cartel probably thinks it can talk Deplorables into joining up for another foreign adventure.
Sorry, losers. Fighting “Russkies” is “not who we are.”
“As a result, all three Ukrainian naval vessels were seized in the Russian Federation’s territorial waters ”
Seized and taken where ? Where are the men ? The whole thing is fishy fishy , I wish Haley was gone already.. She is going to do damage before she leaves..
Let’s hope John Bolton is on holiday and out of cell phone range. He’ll want to blow up the world.
Presidential Historian: Deep State Operatives Are Attempting Coup d’état of US President
“Doug Wead: We have very skilled, talented professionals. They’ve overthrown governments in Vietnam and the Philippines, in Iraq and Iran, in Egypt, in the Ukraine. Duly elected democratic governments. They created what they called “popular uprisings.”
What did we expect? That’s there (their) skill set. These people who work some of them in the State Department, some of them in intelligence, some of them in the media. They’ve worked together to overthrow other governments. So it was inevitable they would use the gun on ourselves. So here they go, let’s see if we can do this in America. It looks Like a coup d’état. I don’t know how else you would explain it.”
Putin seems to acquire one territory per US administration, which keeps the US under the “we need to do something” trigger line. Bush = South Ossetia, Obama = Crimea, now it looks like its Trump=East Ukraine.
As long as Montenegro holds we will survive
The fighting in east Ukraine started long before Trump. Don’t try to foist blame for that on Trump.
I am not “foisting blame”. I am just saying Putin acts up once per US administration.
Dear UN,
We’re sorry, we’re dealing with a war of our own right now and won’t be able to help
You know, that war you started with your little “refugee / caravan crisis”, organizing and sending third world criminals into Western countries to destabilize them and wreak havoc on their societies
As much as your political puppets here in the US may yell and scream for war, I won’t allow it, so you’re on your own
Good luck and tell Putin I said hi
Sincerely,
President Donald Trump
Yes, let the rest of the world sort that conflict out. Our country is currently being invaded by hordes of illegal aliens on our southern border. That’s the only war I’m concerned about.
Since I live in Oregon, a sanctuary state, I fear hundreds of those interlopers could end up here. We have too many illegal aliens in our state as it is. And they cause many problems, not the least of which is driving uninsured and driving drunk. They’ve killed many innocent citizens.
Russia is a thug nation, only three generations past feudalism. We all knew that already. Perhaps someone could explain to me how it affects US interests if Ukraine is independent, part of Russia, split up, or if the whole country falls into a gigantic sink hole. What US interests are involved?
The USA interests involved is the war munitions industry and all the Swamp Rats well paid to promote the cause.
I don’t mind if Ukraine, Poland, the Baltic states upgrade their weapons. Every Russia bordering country should have an equivalent to our 2nd amendment, and every single adult in a Russia bordering country should have a rifle at home.
Funny too when considering how determined the powers that be have been trying to get the US to fight against Saudi Arabia, despite the massive help they have provided in keeping oil prices down.
I think the idea is to get rid of the current leader of Saudi Arabia, bring back the old Bush cronies and SA will be our BFF once again.
I think you’re right. They want someone in the mold of “Dopey Prince Alwaleed” back. 👎
Flash to Obama stumbling around confused, “Has anyone seen my Muslim Brotherhood? It was right here a couple years ago.”
Search on “NABU FBI”.
The Deep State has created its own happy spy outpost in the Ukraine.
Here is a tweet thread with alot of info from Lee Stranahan. He has been researching the Ukraine/DNC/Swamp collusion for about 2 years.
Now I’m craving Taco Bell for some reason…
After you get back from Taco Bell, be sure to go through that thread. It is good info from a year ago.
LOL. Thinking the same thing.
Excellent, thanks for the thread
I was wondering if and when someone would remember the intense Ukraine involvement with Hillary and the election. Now that the democrats control the Power of the Purse… it’s a good time to stir up some trouble! Preparing for Ms Graham and RINO Nikki to call for involvement in 3…2…1…
Chalupa’s well covered in Bongino’s book.
Sheryl Atkinson had a lot about her in the
timeline. Maybe it’s time to put the spotlight
on her actions, since they’ll be doing all
kinds of coverage about the Ukraine in the
MSM.
“Nikki Haley ✔
@nikkihaley
An emergency Security Council meeting has been called for tomorrow at 11:00am”‘
Dear Nikki,
How about you abstain from getting involved and voting on this one?
She can’t help herself. I can’t stand that 2-faced ignorant hag… 🙊
I have a personal interest in this one. My son is oresently working in Kharkiv, Ukraine. I am praying for his safety.
He’ll be okay ❤️
Carole, I posted a prayer request for your son’s safety on the Open Thread.
The President of Honduras tells VP Pence that Venezuela is paying for the caravan. A few days later Russia hits Ukrainian ships. Hmmm.
Really….This is a “Nothing Burger”
A couple of bullets fired at some big steel ships. Nobody got hurt.
A crew for that kind of ship is probably no more than 30 or 40 max.
It’s like a cop pulling over someone for speeding.
It’s like that Saudi thing…….
I wouldn’t be surprised if Vlad gave the President’s a “heads up”
“Hey, Mr. President. I got the guys speeding thru my work zone”
“I’m gonna pull em over and slap them around a bit. Is that OK?
“Sure Vlad. Say hello to the wife and kids” 😎
*But But But, I thought Germany & France wanted to start their own EU Army because Pres.Trump was an Enemy……*
The EU and NATO alliance will likely call for U.S. assisted military intervention of some sort. The structure of the Ukrainian government is full of western intelligence assets; and once again we can expect the (professionally republican and professionally democrat) to unite in common cause and demand we go to war….How PREDICTABLE.
Nope, Nope, Nope. Not our problem. Not our war.
DID the Russian ship really did what they all say it did?
H/T to the excellent website vladtepesblog.
BTW, very important.
When looking at any video where there is movement, ALWAYS shut down the sound before or after replay.
Totally amazing the change in perception.
Keeping the liberal [aka, “neocon”] world order
By “neocons,” I refer to followers of the hawkish foreign policy school that began to coalesce in the 1970s around New York writers and academics who had rejected their Communist or Socialist lodestar to become vocal anti-Communists. A generation or so later, from Kosovo to Georgia, from Afghanistan to Iraq, from Libya to Syria, from Ukraine and now back to Iraq, they consistently advocate the use of American power, often American troops, to establish and enforce a “liberal world order.”
By “going home,” I mean returning to the Democratic Party.
After 9/11, the more I learned about Islam, the less I supported the Bush-Obama nation-building counterinsurgencies in Iraq and Afghanistan — high-water marks of neoconservative influence on the direction of U.S. policy and war strategy. We haven’t recovered yet.
At its root, the conceptual strategy behind these wars was driven by the universalist and globalist impulse that denies differences among peoples, religions, tribes, nations, societies of all kinds, as an ideological fundamental to justify the measures required to impose order — the “new world order” President George H.W. Bush talked about, and the “liberal world order” Kagan now discusses. It helps explain why President George W. Bush could plant empty ballot boxes in Islamic Iraq and expect the Bill of Rights and other fruits of Graeco-Roman-Judeo-Christian millennia to grow. I refer, of course, to the calamitous “democracy project” neoconservatives became particularly infamous for driving, which, since 9/11, has only made the world safe for sharia.
But about neocons possibly “going home” to the Democratic Party. The Times reports: “Both Mr. Kagan and his brother are taking considerable pains to describe their advocacy as broadly bipartisan. ‘The urgent priority is to unite internationalists on both sides of the spectrum,’ said Fred Kagan, while his brother, Robert, mentioned his briefing of a bipartisan congressional delegation at Davos and his good relations with top White House officials, including the national security adviser, Susan E. Rice.”
Davos? Susan E. Rice? Why not Samantha Power and Valerie Jarrett while
we’re at it? Internationalists of the world, unite! These are odd selling points — unless you’re seeking Democrat brownie points. I suppose the Republican Party is no longer so hospitable to “interventionism,” and about time. Would that the GOP rouse itself one last time to intervene in a real national security crisis — on the broken U.S. border.
The neo-Marxist (progressive) controlled EU helped overthrow the democratically elected government in the Ukraine. Neo-Marxists (progressives) hate Russia because they stood up to the LGBT militant activists during the build-up to the Sochi Olympics – the moment when the far-left turned on their old ideological ally. Neo-Marxists like Nikki Haley obviously want Russia attacked.
