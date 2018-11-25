Media Begin Full Propaganda Push to Create Victim Narrative around Migrants…

Posted on November 25, 2018 by

With the reality of hundreds of central American migrants attempting to overwhelm the U.S. southern border by force; and after weeks of denying the migration horde were a threat to U.S. immigration and national sovereignty; the media narrative engineers need to quickly respond with manufactured victim optics.

With a migration force consisting of 95% military-aged males, the media photo journalists, aka. ‘optical narrative engineers’, desperately seek out pictures of the few women and children to accompany their print propaganda [See Reuters].

The open border leftists, deploy almost identical methods as used to represent the false image of Palestinians known as “Pallywood”.  These insufferable efforts are manufactured for political consumption.

 

Advertisements
This entry was posted in 1st Amendment, Agitprop, Big Stupid Government, Cultural Marxism, Dem Hypocrisy, Fabian Socialists - Modern Progressives, Illegal Aliens, media bias, Notorious Liars, Political correctness/cultural marxism, President Trump, Professional Idiots, propaganda, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

170 Responses to Media Begin Full Propaganda Push to Create Victim Narrative around Migrants…

Older Comments
  1. sundance says:
    November 25, 2018 at 6:56 pm

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  2. mari says:
    November 25, 2018 at 6:58 pm

    The White House needs to give press passes to Conservative media outlets. The American people need to hear the REAL news about what’s happening on the border. We cannot depend on the Democrat controlled media to tell the American people the truth.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  3. sundance says:
    November 25, 2018 at 6:59 pm

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  4. G. Combs says:
    November 25, 2018 at 7:04 pm

    Guatemala ‘closes its eyes’ to rampant child sex trafficking: U.N. | Reuters

    This may be the real reason for those diapers…

    Latin America Still Falling Short in Combating Human Trafficking: Report
    “…In Central America’s Northern Triangle (El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras) the report found that the countries’ gangs often subject children to forced labor by pressuring them to sell and transport drugs. Migrants traveling through the region are also susceptible to forced labor and other human trafficking-linked activities, according to the report.

    Women, children, indigenous people, migrants and LGBTI individuals continue to be the groups most adversely affected by human trafficking in the region, the report found…..”

    Like

    Reply
  5. DT2020 says:
    November 25, 2018 at 7:05 pm

    Meanwhile…

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  6. Molly Pitcher says:
    November 25, 2018 at 7:06 pm

    The mother & kids pic… BEFORE the smoke/gas…her kids are walking barefoot on hardscrabble rock, sand, concrete without shoes and pants? She was planning to drag them up the embankment while she and every single other person has sturdy shoes, pants, sweatshirts, etc on?

    I do NOT understand the idiocy of a tv viewer that doesn’t ask these questions. The talking heads…sure that’s their job, to present a false narrative but viewers…shesh

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
Older Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s