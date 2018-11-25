Media Begin Full Propaganda Push to Create Victim Narrative around Migrants…

With the reality of hundreds of central American migrants attempting to overwhelm the U.S. southern border by force; and after weeks of denying the migration horde were a threat to U.S. immigration and national sovereignty; the media narrative engineers need to quickly respond with manufactured victim optics.
With a migration force consisting of 95% military-aged males, the media photo journalists, aka. ‘optical narrative engineers’, desperately seek out pictures of the few women and children to accompany their print propaganda [See Reuters].
The open border leftists, deploy almost identical methods as used to represent the false image of Palestinians known as “Pallywood”. These insufferable efforts are manufactured for political consumption.
Geraldo is a tiresome fool.
(We can also thank Geraldo for the mobs of mentally ill loose on our streets, and the mass shootings which resulted from it. Check the timeline. But…That’s another story for another day. The point is he is easily suckered).
Whorealdo….
His continued presence on Fox News says a LOT about Fox News… Gnomesayin? 😎
( Juan Williams…. same, same. And many others)
Looking at the many responses to his tweet, NO ONE agrees with him..😂
The White House needs to give press passes to Conservative media outlets. The American people need to hear the REAL news about what’s happening on the border. We cannot depend on the Democrat controlled media to tell the American people the truth.
This is why all the CONservative “Media” want Chris Christie for the next AG, and exactly why Christie should NEVER be AG. Thank you for tweeting this out.
Guatemala ‘closes its eyes’ to rampant child sex trafficking: U.N. | Reuters
This may be the real reason for those diapers…
Latin America Still Falling Short in Combating Human Trafficking: Report
“…In Central America’s Northern Triangle (El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras) the report found that the countries’ gangs often subject children to forced labor by pressuring them to sell and transport drugs. Migrants traveling through the region are also susceptible to forced labor and other human trafficking-linked activities, according to the report.
Women, children, indigenous people, migrants and LGBTI individuals continue to be the groups most adversely affected by human trafficking in the region, the report found…..”
Meanwhile…
The mother & kids pic… BEFORE the smoke/gas…her kids are walking barefoot on hardscrabble rock, sand, concrete without shoes and pants? She was planning to drag them up the embankment while she and every single other person has sturdy shoes, pants, sweatshirts, etc on?
I do NOT understand the idiocy of a tv viewer that doesn’t ask these questions. The talking heads…sure that’s their job, to present a false narrative but viewers…shesh
