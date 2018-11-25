Media Begin Full Propaganda Push to Create Victim Narrative around Migrants…

With the reality of hundreds of central American migrants attempting to overwhelm the U.S. southern border by force; and after weeks of denying the migration horde were a threat to U.S. immigration and national sovereignty; the media narrative engineers need to quickly respond with manufactured victim optics.

With a migration force consisting of 95% military-aged males, the media photo journalists, aka. ‘optical narrative engineers’, desperately seek out pictures of the few women and children to accompany their print propaganda [See Reuters].

The open border leftists, deploy almost identical methods as used to represent the false image of Palestinians known as “Pallywood”. These insufferable efforts are manufactured for political consumption.

