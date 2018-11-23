WaPo: Jerome Corsi in Negotiations With Mueller for Plea Deal…

Jerome Corsi is famous for his research, analysis and theories surrounding the life story of President Obama. In most mainstream media circles Corsi was labeled a ‘conspiracy theorist’. Then again, some conspiracies are not theory; and seeing the Washington Post take lead against Corsi only cements Mueller’s deep state allies are feeding the info.
As word spreads about Robert Mueller snaring Corsi inside his investigative quicksand, don’t be surprised to find people wondering if Corsi’s work into the background of Obama isn’t the real motive behind snare deployment.
(WaPo) Conservative writer and conspiracy theorist Jerome Corsi is in plea negotiations with special counsel Robert S. Mueller III, according to Corsi and another person with knowledge of the talks.
The talks with Corsi — an associate of President Trump and GOP operative Roger Stone — could bring Mueller’s team closer to determining whether Trump or his advisers were linked to WikiLeaks’ release of hacked Democratic emails in 2016, a key part of his long-running inquiry.
Corsi provided research on Democratic figures during the campaign to Stone, a longtime Trump adviser. For months, the special counsel has been scrutinizing Stone’s activities in an effort to determine whether he coordinated with WikiLeaks. Stone and WikiLeaks have repeatedly denied any such coordination.
[…] Corsi confirmed the plea negotiations after they were first reported by The Washington Post on Friday. “It’s true. Your story is accurate,” he said, declining to comment further except to say there may be further developments next week.
David Gray, an attorney for Corsi, declined to comment, as did a spokesman for Mueller. An attorney for Trump declined to comment. (read more)
…Got me a taxidermy ally back in Hawaii who gonna have a field day when he sees what I bring em’…
Now pardon Corsi.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Does Corsica need a Go Fund Me?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Mueller isn’t wrapping up. They want Whittaker gone so Rosenstein can give him a new mandate. That’s why they are panicked about Whittaker. If he stays and orders a report, mueller is done. They want 2 more years of mueller. Mueller is gonna make a phony case about stone and guccifer2. It will be circumstancial, but enough for the house to hang it’s hat on.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Mueller needs to be the First one to go to prison for the rest of his corrupted life ….. He is probably as bad or worse than Obozo or crooked Hillary …….
LikeLiked by 4 people
For what? The Witchhunt promises crimes and gives only entrapment…wait for actual charges…
LikeLiked by 1 person
I never trusted Corsi there is something about him that is snake like.
LikeLiked by 2 people
He’s a conspirator, but he was right about the birth certificate.
LikeLike
Every time I read one of these articles, my blood pressure begins to rise. These POS have had free reign over anything and everything they want. I have to hold onto the fact that our President will have the last laugh in the end.
There is no way he can say that he has MAGA of is KAG as long as our country has a two tiered Justice System.
LikeLiked by 8 people
You are experiencing a moment of clarity.
IMO, Mueller has been the key to sustaining the deep state’s success in resisting the President. It appears he will be on the job until he connects enough dots, some of which will be completely contrived, to build a case of obstruction of justice against the President, which was his objective from the beginning. At a minimum, that “political noise” will greatly impair the remainder of the President’s term.
Jeff Sessions will likely be universally considered the root cause if the President loses in 2020.
LikeLike
> “Now pardon Corsi.”
Better yet, Wittaker should release, unredacted, everything the (R)s in the House have requested.
LikeLiked by 2 people
He was one of the lawyers who hung on the longest with the Birther stuff…
His Web site survived for around 3 years until it was just too dangerous fr one’s computer to even just hoover over the information in the site
Hmmm Sundance this should be interesting….
LikeLiked by 4 people
I do not like the label that the left have applied to those who believed the strong evidence regarding Obama’s true birth place. The term “Birther” is derogatory. The label was a typical Saul Alinsky tactic to make ones enemies appear to be nothing but a bunch of nut jobs. The facts point quite heavily that Obama was indeed born in Kenya.
This same derogatory kind of labelling has also been applied to anyone who actually took the time to study the facts surrounding the obvious inside job of 911. Still today, the term “Truther” is applied to anyone who dares to even imagine that their own government would murder 2,996 innocent people as a quote, “Pearl Harbor moment” in order to start a war.
LikeLiked by 7 people
I don’t know where Obama was born, but I know with certainty that the two birth certificates he produced were fakes. The Certificate of Live Birth had a debossed seal (when a true Hawaii COLB would have an embossed seal), and the long-form birth certificate was obviously created in a computer. The template for the Obama LFBC was clearly that of a twin – probably one of the Nordyke twins whose LFBC had been on the internet for years prior to the April 2011 release of Obama’s LFBC. Characters were copied and pasted exactly where one would have had to – in order to change the birth certificate of a twin into one purportedly from a single birth. The pixelization of copied characters was EXACT – something that would not happen by scanning and was not a byproduct of optical character recognition.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Most of the best discussions of the copying and pasting has been scrubbed from the internet. Here is one good remaining snippet. https://lgstarr.blogspot.com/2011/05/odds-are-racist.html I have also personally archived the many pixelization anomalies in the Obama LFBC.
LikeLiked by 1 person
There is a detailed explanation of the points of forgery and how they were applied to the fake certificate on you tube. I’ll try to link it here… https://youtu.be/jk3KRxTfkLM?t=37
LikeLike
He has and had the Whitehouse put out a fraudulent birth certificate. Karl Denninger a PC genious, and others noted it over and over again. Many things about Obama, we didn’t agree with, but his damn birth Certificate was a fraud! No one will ever convince us otherwise.
LikeLike
Whether he was born in Kenya or Hawaii he was not born to TWO CITIZENS… his father’s loyalty was to Kenya, thus Obama’s dual loyalty, which precudes him being eligible to ascend to the Presidency.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Precludes
LikeLike
As far as I am concerned the term birth is the easiest way to describe the movement which I still feel was very valid….Too many things where happening to those people and forums that got close to any proof on Obama’s past…
Luckily i was able to savage my puter after one nasty virus took over another Birther site.
If you want to fight PC language Devilbat, then fine…I will still call it the Birther Movement..
LikeLike
Malik Obama — Hussein’s brother — had an interesting tweet last year on the subject . . .
LikeLiked by 1 person
Do believe that that BC is the one hat many got hacked over..
LikeLike
Bigger irony. Hillary is the one that brought it up in his first primary.
LikeLiked by 3 people
If you’ve done nothing wrong and you’re a journalist with 1st Amenement protection, why the hell are you taking a plea deal? All you have in life is your reputation. You should defend it with everything you’ve got.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Lawyers are all on the Uniparty side.
LikeLiked by 6 people
What difference does it make? Did you read the article? Corsi has clearly and publicly said that he testified to the truth as he knows but Mueller the Magnificent won’t accept it. Mueller is thus trying to put testimony into Corsi’s mouth and have Corsi recite. This is what an Inquisition does – everyone should study history. This alone should be enough to end the Mueller Inquisition – Corsi should be singing to high heaven, in every public outlet possible, that Mueller isn’t looking for truthful testimony, he’s looking for someone to recite lines from a script he’s written. The guy 70 and has represented himself as a “fearless truth-teller” for years. Now that the rubber has hit the road, he’s rolling over and showing his belly, just like Flynn.
LikeLiked by 4 people
This is it
FBI tactics. Threats
Quote from LA T article:
“The deal is not yet complete and could still be derailed. Last week, Corsi said his efforts to cooperate with prosecutors had broken down and that he expected to be indicted for allegedly lying. He described feeling under enormous pressure from Mueller and assured his supporters that he remained supportive of the president.
In a webcast and a series of interviews, Corsi said he had spoken to prosecutors for 40 hours and feared he could spend much of the remainder of his life in prison.
After two months of interviews, Corsi, 72, said he felt his brain was “mush.”
“Trying to explain yourself to these people is impossible,” he added. “I guess I couldn’t tell the special prosecutor what he wanted to hear.”
https://www.latimes.com/nation/politics/la-na-pol-jerome-corsi-wikileaks-investigation-20181123-story.html
LikeLiked by 4 people
Dr. Corsi is in the process of being “Mike Flynned” by Mueller’s Inquisition. It wouldn’t matter if Dr. Corsi testified for 2,000 hours to the Mueller Inquisition Team. The MIT identified an area (perhaps something as small as a SINGLE PHRASE in a SINGLE SENTENCE) in Dr. Corsi’s testimony, and that is enough to go for a “Mike Flynn” situation (Papadopulous got caught in the same way if I recall correctly). Add into the mix that Dr. Corsi’s health hasn’t been up to par for years and you get a plea deal.
What the MIT is going to try and to now is to either twist the plea deal or to get Dr. Corsi to “compose” with the ultimate goal of attempting to tie President Trump into the “Russia Collusion” garbage.
Also remember that the Democrats are taking over the House in about 6 weeks. Perfect timing for the MIT to give them more fodder to attempt to start impeachment proceedings against POTUS.
WHERE IS GIULIANI? He needs to be on this like flies on dung.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And I would not believe anything from LATimes
LikeLike
Did. Trying “get” him, they are. Law, facts, justice don’t matter.
LikeLike
These same tactics should be used against the deep state plotters.
LikeLike
What Mueller does is to offer this kind of deal:
1) Plead guilty to something that will get you very little prison time.
or
2) I will throw about 30 different long prison times charges at you and with the biased juries I will get in DC or NYC, at least one of the charges will almost certainly stick.
Do you feel lucky, victim, well do you?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Why are you even talking with the FBI?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Like Manafort?
LikeLiked by 1 person
What’s the crime? Not liking Obama? Liking Trump? Those are now crimes?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Capital crimes.
LikeLiked by 1 person
capital crimes for Trump supporters, a pat on the back for those who voted for HER.
LikeLike
Why is ANYONE in their right mind even taking a meeting or talking with the FBI at this point ? Subpoena me to a grand jury if you want to talk. I wont have a lot to say im sure. You cant trust these people.
LikeLike
You will only talk your way into a crime… never talk your way out of one.
LikeLike
I don’t know. Financial ruin?
LikeLike
Is not Bob Mueller the biggest conspiracy of all? Of all time?
LikeLiked by 3 people
I meant to say:
“Is not Bob Mueller the biggest conspiracy theorist of all? Of all time?”
I guess either sentence works.
LikeLiked by 3 people
No.
Conspiracy practitioner.
Nothing theoretical about Mueller’s conspiracies against the President and the United States.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, the conspiracy that the Russians hacked our 2016 presidential election is the Mt Everest of conspiracy theories.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Man, talk about a stretch.
LikeLike
So this is pay back for Corsi questioning the Divinity of Obama’s online Birth Certificate of Immaculate Conception ?
LikeLiked by 10 people
Bingo.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Corsi was one of the first to write a book about Obama and was detained in Kenya at one point for all of his snooping efforts.
This is part of the payback for research that goes back to 2007.
“He had been planning to launch his book, entitled The Obama Nation Leftist Politics and the Cult of Personality, before traveling to one of Nairobi’s slums to donate money to the Senator’s half-brother George, who was found living in squalid conditions two months ago.
But officers swooped hours after Dr Corsi was described as “author of a smear crusade” by local newspapers. Journalists were turned away from the hotel suite where the launch was due to be held. “He shouldn’t have had anything in the paper this morning,” said one. “That was his mistake. He should have kept it secret.
A source at Nyayo House, where Dr Corsi was being held, said the author had been detained for references made to Raila Odinga, the Kenyan prime minister, and allegations that his Muslim supporters had engaged in a wave of violence that rocked the country after December’s disputed elections. The allegations are not taken seriously in Kenya, were Mr Odinga is widely seen to have been cheated out of a legitimate victory.
In the promotional literature for his book, Dr Corsi promised to reveal sinister links between Kenyan politicians and Mr Obama.”
https://tammybruce.com/2008/10/jerome_corsi_detained_in_kenya.html
LikeLiked by 8 people
Thank you. I wished my like thing worked.
LikeLiked by 2 people
😁
LikeLike
Mooch did say she was never going to forgive Trump for questioning her husband’s conception. Pffft
LikeLiked by 1 person
What a wonderful description,Bravo.
LikeLike
Prosecuting a journalist. Left is silent.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Leftists only deserve Free Speech apparently.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s not the only thing “free” they believe themselves to deserve.
LikeLiked by 1 person
They were silent with Dinesh D’Souza also.
LikeLiked by 3 people
“….determining whether Trump or his advisers were linked to WikiLeaks’ release of hacked Democratic emails in 2016, a key part of his long-running inquiry.”
—–
I thought the “key part” of Mueller’s inquisition was whether or not the Russians somehow interfered with the electoral process to such an extent that it got Trump elected, and that Trump was a willing participant in such a Russian plot to steal the election. How the, WikiLeak’s release of hacked emails part of that investigation, or is Mueller off on a tangent that the original SC instructions don’t give him authority to go on?
Corsi’s articles (never read any of his books) are fascinating, with plenty of references and proof to back up his claims. If only we had a true conservative TV station/network that would’ve kept Mr. Corsi’s work in the public eye, we might’ve actually uncloaked the Magic Negro long ago. And everything he did would be null and void, because he was a fake president.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Yes, we readers know there are 3 sets of emails. Hillary, podesta, DNC.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Jerome Corsi should be canonized for the work he did in producing his book Obama Nation.
LikeLike
Ask me if I think rule of law has any legitimacy here.
LikeLiked by 3 people
OMG, another tidbit leaked to the WaPo? Maybe AAG Whitaker can squeeze his department to come up with the latest source. 🤔
LikeLiked by 3 people
“Maybe AAG Whitaker can squeeze his department”
If he does that, the environmental wackos will be all over him because the only thing he will get is methane emissions from flatulence.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Is Mueller going to go after everyone who thought Obama, I mean legally born Barry Sotero, who had 1 mother but multiple fathers so to the birth cert we all went for clarification only to find multiple copies and strange 2008 terms, wasn’t quite in line with constitutional requirements?
If that’s the case, then half this country better get a lawyer b/c Mueller’s coming for us since we all helped get Trump into office.
Mueller’s attack on free speech (a writer) even if he used wikileaks is a mistake imo. Isn’t the left always yapping about the rights of informants & Grassley is a staunch supporter of informants. But then again, Mueller is out of control.
LikeLiked by 6 people
I was never involved in the birth cert movement. I only found it informative that so many strange things surrounded it. It was like reading the National Enquirer. I always took it as a grain of salt.
LikeLiked by 3 people
It just appears he was born out of wedlock with an American father, Frank Marshal Davis, i think his name was. While potentially embarrassing, it doesnt make him ineligible. And I, like many other believe it was left ambiguous as a bouncing-betty they hoped would blow up the political opposition and it did. Anyone who uncovered his real father would look petty and foolish leveraging a ‘bastard child’ status as detrimental.
LikeLike
Look at Obama then look at Muhammad Subud of Indonesia. He was a cult leader involved in the coup led by Suharto, installed by the CIA of whom both Little Barry and his mother Stanley Ann Dunham were agents. The woman Loretta Fuddy who released the fake BC died mysteriously in a plane crash. She was the sole fatality, had recently paid off her mortgage of several hundred thousand dollars and was a member of this Subud cult with chapters in Hawaii and Chicago
LikeLike
BIngo. Spitting inage of that guy.
LikeLike
Joan did you ever LOOK AT that claimed birth certificate when it was on the White House web site? It was a self-evident fake.
I don’t know where or when he was born let alone who his real parents are but isn’t a clearly fake birth certificate a suggestion that the truth would somehow be very bad for Obama? In other words that ‘birther’ ISN’T just a conspiracy theory?
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’ve been involved in the digital graphics industry for 33 years, since the technology was in its infancy. That “birth certificate” that Obama produced was the most pathetic forgery attempt imaginable. The document was laughable; it so obviously contained many, many alterations to a scanned document, and those alterations were incredibly poorly executed. I would rate the experience of the person who did those alterations as a novice, and a bad novice, at that. Let’s call that “digital technician” a total amateur, just like Obama, himself. I tell people that the presentation of that document is the digital equivalent of somebody trying to pass off as an original da Vinci a childish crayon drawing of the Mona Lisa. It was that bad.
I had formulated my own opinion (experienced opinion) immediately, on the same day the document was made public. However, several years later, when Jerome Corsi’s Cold Case Posse released their published report of their investigation into Obama’s birth certificate document, I learned a great deal more, beyond my own observations. That investigative team did an impeccable job, and it is not “conspiracy theory”; it is cold, hard, indisputable facts.
By the way, I’ve never thought that Obama was born in Kenya, as he himself claimed for many years because it was to his advantage. Having read a great deal about the topic, I am of the opinion that Frank Marshall Davis was his real, biological father. All of the pieces fit together in that scenario; it is the only scenario where any of the pieces fit together. So, Obama is, in fact, a natural born citizen and did qualify to become president. He is also, however, and unfortunately, a pathological liar.
LikeLiked by 7 people
I always thought Obama’s father was Mohammed (Pak) Subu…
LikeLike
I see you are trying to save yourself /s
LikeLike
Not legally born Barry Soetoro. He took that name in Indonesia when his mom Stanley married Lolo Soetoro.
LikeLike
AND Lolo Soetoro ADOPTED HIM making him an Indonesian citizen. That is why little Barry could go to a school RESERVED FOR Indonesians.
It is also why Brennan, as a contractor, got into the passport records and destroyed Ann Dunham’s passport showing the citizenship change. For that act he was rewarded with Director of the CIA.
LikeLike
2001: ‘certainly we should have an investigation into what happened’
— ‘Go away son. you are being unpatriotic’
2004: ‘Certainly we should be concerned about how torture is defined’
– ‘Go away son. Stop reading foreign propaganda’
2008: ‘Certainly we should be concerned about withdrawal from ongoing armed conflicts’
– ‘Go away son. This election is a watershed moment for America’
2012 ‘Certainly we should be concerned with funding terrorism in Libya and Syria’
– ‘Go away son. No more from you and your wild conspiracies’
2016 ‘Certainly we should be concerned with ongoing cover up of Clinton official communications’
– ‘Go away son. A) nothing burger. B) Powel did it. C) whats a subpoena? d) shaddup’
2018 ‘certainly we should be concerned with the potential weaponize power of the FISC’
– ‘Go away son. They never wire tapped Trump. Shaddup.I SAID SHADDDUPP!’
^^^^ Brief history of a Former Liberal Democrat. ^^^^^^^^^^
LikeLiked by 3 people
Mr. Corsi, when questioned by Muellers minions, you should have simply said, “I feel that I am a target of an out of control prosecutor. I wish to exercise my 5th Amendment right to remain silent.”
LikeLiked by 4 people
Indeed. But I seem to recall articles where Corsi actually said he “had nothing to hide” so he wasn’t afraid to “cooperate” with them.
We should all remember how this has gone down over and over again next time anyone says “if you’ve done nothing wrong, you have nothing to fear.”
More genius from our founding fathers to include the 5th amendment.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Then be prepared for a 3am raid on your home.
LikeLike
Listening to Jerome Corsi’s brief comments last week about his testimony and reading between the lines, it seems like it is virtually impossible to testify to Bob Mueller’s team and NOT get caught in some sort of inconsistency, i.e. perjury.
An example might be:
FIRST TESTIMONY
Prosecutor: “Mr. Corsi, what time did you go to bed on Election Night 2016?”
Mr. Corsi: “I don’t know, I went to bed at about 10:30pm, watching the results come in, but I fell asleep sometime after midnight, perhaps it was about 1:30am.”
SECOND TESTIMONY, 5 WEEKS LATER
Prosecutor: “Mr. Corsi, again, what time did you go to bed on the night of the 2016 election?”
Mr. Corsi: “My recollection is I went to bed early, laying in the bed watching the returns come in. That may have been about 11am. However, I was enthralled by the drama unfolding on TV and probably was awake until 2am, or so.”
Bob Mueller: “WE GOTCH-YA! You lied to a federal prosecutor. Perjury! We’re going to advise the maximum sentence of 20 years in the federal penitentiary.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Essentially accurate, this is how a prosecutor/fbi sets up a perjury trap.
However, Mueller ‘inherited’ a ‘counter-intel’ investigation; ‘Russian interference in the 2016 campaign, and possible ‘collusion’ with the DJT campaign’.
Muellerwas INITIALLY appointed to investigate ‘obstruction of justice’, for firing Comey.
Anyway, since he inherited the counter intel investigation, he ALSO inherited the investigative techniques normally reserved for ONLY counter-intel or terrorism investigations, such as fisa warrants.
So, before meeting with Corsi, or anyone else, Mueller would know you pulled a girls hair, in kindegarden, shoplifted as a teenager, slept with a prostitute in your 20’s, once smoke marajiuana,….in short he knows everything there is to know.
If you have ANY ‘dirty secrets’ in your background, be they illegalities (technicality or otherwise), or just something embarrasing, mueller team KNOWS it, BEFORE their first meeting with a ‘target’.
So, if they ask you about your ‘dirty secret’, and, not realising they already have the whole story, you lie about it, BINGO, they GOT you.
And, of coarse if they then prosecute you for lieing to them, they will have to make it clear WHAT you were lieing about, thereby exposing your dirty little secret.
Unless, that is, you cooperate.
This is how ‘our’ Federal Prosecutors have achieved a 97% conviction rate, in a system that was deliberately designed to give the acvused defendant inherent advantages.
And Mueller and his team are some of the best at ‘working the system’ the sleaziest of the sleaze.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“like it is virtually impossible to testify to Bob Mueller’s team and NOT get caught in some sort of inconsistency, i.e. perjury.”
Michael Caputo did it. However, his legal bill exceeded $200,000. His attorney was one of the 10 things he gave thanks for this past Thanksgiving.
Episode Info
https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/still-standing-with-michael-caputo/e/57356057?autoplay=true
Topics: Speaker Pelosi Redux * White House Press Rules * Trump and Khashoggi * Things I’m Thankful For
LikeLiked by 1 person
Michael Caputo is a pretty awesome dude. Having listened to him a number of times, he seems like a real quality person to me. Just sayin’.
LikeLike
At one time a man named Heinrich Mueller was the head of the German Gestapo secret police. Now a man named Robert Mueller is the head of an American Gestapo.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The revolution is over. Incrementally and steadily the life of MAGA idealism is being drained. Not the swamp. Like the Tea Party, great enthusiasm and energy at the beginning, then slowly dissipated by the deep state and internal disputes. And not a single mainstream institution, media power or monied enthusiast to grow the cause.
Donald Trump has always been a great self promoter and shrewd tactician in the real world, but ideals inevitably die and are buried by the deep state. Despite a bravado burst of daily tweets, he has become a prisoner of the system. Empty threats are a wase of time if not fulfilled.
The Mr Smith Goes to Washington theme is a fantasy. Outsiders are destroyed and personally humiliated. And everyone associated with them.
The first two years will likely look like a golden age compared to the next two.
I’m tuned out from following each tease. 64 D chess, Sessions a white hat, wait for Horowitz, the small group is singing, tick tock, Mueller is winding down, the unredacted files with change everything, wait for Huber, after the midterms, ad infinitum.
The President has done some great things, but he is a one man show, unlike Democrats, who have an entire infrastructure working in sync.
We are at the halfway point in the story. Will the plot line change or will it follow the inevitable foreshadowing that is ominously indicated?
LikeLike
Seriously? 45 is the President and his influence is greater today than ever! With 2018 Election Steal, all strategies were employed and still MAGA wins! In 1943 the battles were endless and the Axis Powers were on the verge of victory yet we prevailed! Today, we have changed the landscape with the Heartland Moving Mountains!!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
If you research former POTUS Chester Arthur and have the ‘will and tenacity’ to research aka 0bama, you will establish that President Trump is legitimate POTUS # 43.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m tuned out from following each tease. 64 D chess, Sessions a white hat, wait for Horowitz, the small group is singing, tick tock, Mueller is winding down, the unredacted files with change everything, wait for Huber, after the midterms, ad infinitum.
^^THIS. Sad to say but there aint no happy ending. The bad guys in the bureaucracy win. Erosion is a steady force that grinds away stone.
LikeLike
Erosion is a perfect metaphor, agreed. Either the good guys need to throw the hail mary now or get out. So tired of it.
LikeLike
Wow…who knew?
LikeLike
This really is a fine comment — if not encouraging. The big unknown is how fast Americans figure the situation out but the evidence isn’t favorable.
Unless the top of the Progressive/Democrat Party can be called to account in the second half of Trump’s term — most likely in the next six months — I think the odds are grim.
We’re likely pay dearly for not strengthening his hand in the just-completed midterms. Of course the Republicans didn’t WANT that to happen but fixing blame doesn’t make the future any brighter.
The Democrats will not be able to govern even after they no longer need worry about elections but that’s just Yugoslav Wars 2.0. And it’ll be equally hard to determine who won when we do it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The GOP, if it was an honest conservative party, could have done some great things for America with Trump at the helm. Instead, they did what they could to stop him. We don’t know what will happen in the next two years….
LikeLike
This is the best overall analysis I have seen and I have seen a lot of them. It is certainly not the happiest, but it is the most open and honest … … certainly at this point.
LikeLike
History Teaches says:
“The revolution is over. Incrementally and steadily the life of MAGA idealism is being drained. Not the swamp. Like the Tea Party, great enthusiasm and energy at the beginning, then slowly dissipated by the deep state and internal disputes. And not a single mainstream institution, media power or monied enthusiast to grow the cause.”
_________________________________________________
What you describe is not the doing of President Trump it is the failure of American sleazy people who sold their soul for a bag of silver.
I like to believe that the Mega people the true Trump supporters will keep the firer for the vision.
What you describe a weak people wihout love for country because if they had they would not loose their faith and resolve.
What I think is you bought into propaganda of the left and try to psych conservatives believing Mega is over but I found it not to be true.
I know the heart of Americans the true American not the soy boy on the East cost and west coast. True Americans are never defeated by propaganda. We are stronger than anyone believes and we believe.
God Bless America and President Trump
LikeLike
Sorry folks. Roger Stone said his wikileaks source was Corsi, Corai denied that publically, and to Mueller, and to apparently to Mueller’s grand jury. Then Stone’s team turns up legit (custody trail) emails proving Stone truthful and Corsi lied. So down he goes under good old 18USC1001 false statements and 18USC1621 perjury under oath.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Mr. Ristvan, what is Trump’s jeopardy at this point? Just guilt by association in the press?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I thought that was Credico, not Corsi. What am I missing?
Like
You are confusing Corsi with credico
LikeLike
Confusion reigns. I, too, thought Stone said Credico.
“Stone said he has communicated indirectly with Assange in the past through the radio host Randy Credico. Credico will testify before a grand jury on Friday. Stone is also known to have been in direct communication with WikiLeaks and Guccifer 2.0 during the election.”
http://www.businessinsider.com/jerome-corsi-subpoena-roger-stone-mueller-2018-9
LikeLiked by 2 people
Then later in same article, Corsi wrote that Democrats had “mistakenly” used Stone’s tweet “to ‘prove’ Stone had advance knowledge Julian Assange of WikiLeaks was about to release emails hacked from John Podesta…”
“Having reviewed my records, I am now confident that I am the source behind Stone’s tweet,” Corsi wrote.
To tweet or not to tweet, that is the question. Darn social media.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Then again, some conspiracies are not theory; and seeing the Washington Post take lead against Corsi only cements Mueller’s deep state allies are feeding the info.”
Of course, Mr. Corsi’s latest book would not have anything to do with it, either (/sarc)
“….The truth behind how well-funded hard-left extremists, the mainstream media, and Obama/Clinton holdovers in the government bureaucracy have combined with clandestine forces within the US intelligence apparatus – the “Deep State” — to block and undermine Trump’s every move…..
….By dawn on Nov. 9, 2016, the Deep State forces that expected Hillary Clinton to continue the leftist politics of Barack Obama were already planning Donald Trump’s demise….
…..What emerged from the hard left was a political strategy calculated to block Donald Trump from being inaugurated, and if that failed, to make sure Donald Trump would not long serve out his term as 45th President of the United States.
Investigative journalist and conspiracy expert Jerome Corsi goes into shocking detail about how this Deep State or Shadow Government secretly wields power in Washington, and why the Deep State is dangerous – capable of assassinating Trump, if efforts to impeach him or to force him to resign fail….”
2Timothy 3:12 Yea, and all that will live godly in Christ Jesus shall suffer persecution.
LikeLiked by 1 person
He’s know this was coming for months. Lots of talk shows.
Confirmation not surprise.
LikeLike
Corsi is a Zionist. I care little what happens to him. Not to mention ever answering the FBIs questions with anything other than “I don’t know”
LikeLike
What does this mean? In the middle east, who should we support?? Its like looking at the entire world and refusing to accept reality???
LikeLike
None. I want out of that sandbox. Let them sort it out. We can be allies with the victors.
LikeLike
I suppose in WWII we should have let them sort it out also. Once Hitler won we could have been allies with him. Hitler definitely was not a zionist, so right up your ally.
LikeLike
So you dont like Zionists?
LikeLike
“Corsi is a Zionist. I care little what happens to him.”
Does that make you an anti-semite? Just askin’.
LikeLike
You mean Corsi is fair game to the Dims’ corrupt persecutions because he happens not be a rabid, imbecilic, bitter, useless Jew-hater?
I see where you’re coming from.
LikeLike
I think he means ‘person who dehumanizes Palestinians and advocates escalating violence in the middle east as a means to solve disagreements’. I would guess that and not specifically anything else such as antisemitism. ANyone who wants to squash the issues into black and white wouldnt seem like a treeper, as treepers like the nuances in complex issues. 🙂
LikeLike
Not really, Andy, it means somebody who invents a “palestinian” identity which doesn’t exist and claims that Jews should take barbarous violence from pedophile-worshipping murderers like the “good” Jews the left tends to like.
When it comes to Jew-hatred, this “palestinian” fantasy has nothing to do with nuance and everything to do with lies, with intolerance, with love of pedophiles (Islam was FOUNDED by a sick pedophile who raped a six years old girl), and with visceral hatreds masquerading as “complex”.
No real treepers is an advocate of pedophilia, islamic or otherwise.
I hope that helps you clarifying your own confusions.
LikeLike
PS If you are curious about who is dehumanizing “palestinians”, well, it’s “palestinians” themselves. Consistently, barbarically so.
One of many thousands of examples helpful in educating yourself:
https://www.truthorfiction.com/babybomber
LikeLike
I recently read an article by Jeff Carlson in The Epoch Times. The focus of the article was the Mueller probe into Paul Manafort and his alleged business relationships with corrupt Russians. The article provided details and outlined Manafort’s criminal malfeasance with Russian oligarchs. Also mentions Christopher Steel’s association with these same Russians. Additionally mentions some of the current FBI and DOJ players; Lisa Page, Andrew McCabe, and Bruce Ohr and their involvement in Manafort’s transactions as far back as 2006. This makes me wonder if Manafort was the “plant” imbedded into the Trump campaign.
“As Steele and Ohr were having their discussions, Manafort reached out to the Trump campaign on Feb. 29, 2016. Manafort and Trump hadn’t been in communication for years until the Trump campaign responded to Manafort’s offer”
“During at least some portion of Manafort’s involvement with the Trump campaign, Manafort may have been under FBI surveillance. CNN reported in September 2017 that Manafort had been under FISA surveillance since 2014 related to his work for Ukraine’s former ruling party. The FISA warrant reportedly expired sometime in the spring of 2016. “The government snooping continued into early this year [2016], including a period when Manafort was known to talk to President Donald Trump,” according to CNN.”
https://www.theepochtimes.com/is-mueller-probe-of-manafort-actually-looking-into-russian-oligarch-deripaska
LikeLike
So, spending weeks on solitary confinement was included in Manafort’s job description? That was part of the collateral personal damage that Manafort had to incur as part of his job as FBI plant? Or are reports of his solitary confinements BS and he really has had privileged treatment behind bars?
LikeLike
Bombshell Text Messages just found on an old phone support Roger Stone’s Claims About WikiLeaks Backchannel
https://dailycaller.com/2018/11/14/roger-stone-wikileaks-randy-credico-mueller/
LikeLiked by 1 person
Stone and Credico have engaged for months in a public dispute over Stone’s claims. Credico adamantly denies he was Stone’s link to WikiLeaks.
Credico went to London and there is a pic of him outside the Equadoean ambassy.
Stone and Credico’s public and private statements throughout the spat provide context to the events leading up to the WikiLeaks release. To help make sense of the dispute, here’s a timeline of events before and after the Podesta dump, which occurred on Oct. 7, 2016.
–Margaret Ratner Kunstler: A left-wing attorney who has represented WikiLeaks. She is close friends with Credico. She was on Credico’s show
Credico also tells Stone: “I’m best friends with [Assange’s] lawyer and leave it at that and leave it alone.”
https://dailycaller.com/2018/11/22/mueller-credico-stone-wikileaks/
LikeLike
Are Clinton Foundation Whistleblowers About to Speak Out?Sean HannityVerified account @seanhannity Nov 21
Death Metal Hippie @m_benn
Replying to @seanhannity
Sean, thank you for posting this. It’s given me the courage to speak up. I am a former employee of the Clinton Foundation and have seen many things. I have to remain anonymous, but look into their connections to the Ligma Corpoation #MAGA #QAnon
https://bongino.com/are-clinton-foundation-whistleblowers-about-to-speak-out/
LikeLike
Ligma corp. that’s funny. It’s a ligma balls joke. Real mature
LikeLike
Ligma Corporation Manufacturing Facility
https://www.korteco.com/construction-projects/ligma-corporation-manufacturing-facility/
“Nashville, Illinois was chosen over 50 other Midwest cities for the site of Ligma Corporation, which manufactured interior trim kits for automobiles.”
LikeLike
With Gestapo like Mueller, politically biased out of control judges all over the place, Goebbels like MSM and democrat voter/election grand theft, just to scratch the surface, we are living under far worse tyrants than our Founding Fathers did under King George.
LikeLike
Seems to me that Assange is key here.
Rather astonishing that he is still alive.
LikeLike
Corsi has been very vocal about Uranium One. This is to silence him. Mueller and Rosenstein are protecting themselves.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I suggest you checkout Dinesh D’Souza’s Youtube. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3WEh51z1H_o
Fairly early on in his talk (first hour) he mentions that Obummer’s judge was talking twenty years in jail for a $20,000 dollar donation instead of the stipulated ? $1,400 ? for a friend’s senate race. In addition to the campaign finance violation, they were talking bank fraud (it was a check) and mail fraud (he mailed the check) …. as additional charges.
OH, and I just found a niffy PDF: Federal Prosecution of Election Offenses A real eye opening read if you want to know if non-citizens can vote and other interesting stuff…
Now if we can only get charges made against all the big media corporations for campaign finance violations and toss the CEOs in jail….
Why in Hades is Dinesh tossed in jail and all the rest of the violators allowed to walk free???
LikeLike
Dinesh was jailed because of the Obama movie, 2016.
LikeLike
Oh, I am very well aware it was a political hit job just like the Jerome Corsi indictments are a political hit job.
Rule of Law? We haven’t had Rule of Law in decades, and probably more like a hundred years.
LikeLike
By the way does anyone still think Mueller is some kind of stealth white hat?
LikeLike
“As word spreads about Robert Mueller snaring Corsi inside his investigative quicksand, don’t be surprised to find people wondering if Corsi’s work into the background of Obama isn’t the real motive behind snare deployment.”
Remember this: Jerome Corsi is legally considered to be a WITNESS.
The person who initiated the “birther movement” was Hillary Clinton.
****If the birther issue was Mueller’s primary reason to go after Corsi, Hillary would be in his snare bag too.****
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
Back in 2008, Hillary Clinton started the birther movement.
Something else is going on with the Mueller investigation.
I think everything we are being told by the media is nothing but a ruse…..which may be a good thing.
“Plea deal?” Smoke and mirrors.
Collusion is NOT a crime, so what is Mueller really investigating?
The Obama’s and the Clinton’s HATE each other.
Obama is a far left radical Marxist. Bill Ayers and the Weather Underground….
Hillary used to be a Goldwater Girl…yes, Hillary was actually was a republican in her early years.
Compared to the Obama’s, the Clinton’s are moderates.
Before the Obama’s came along, there was not much separation between the democrats and republicans in America. What happened after the 2000 Presidential Election between Bush and Gore was trivial in comparison to the political divide that transpired in 8 years under Obama.
Never forget the fact that before Donald J. Trump ran for POTUS, he was a democrat.
Trump invited Hillary and Bill Clinton to his wedding with Melania.
Ivanka and Chelsea were good friends long before DJT became President Trump.
So WHO is Muelller REALLY investigating?
Today’s news about Jerome Corsi tells me that Mueller is investigating the Obama’s and their network.
President Trump could have fired Mueller on day 1 under the Appointment Clause.
Even though Mueller was NOT confirmed by the Senate, (which was recently pointed out in a Tweet by PDJT) President Trump kept him.
Think about that! Keeping Mueller on the job was not a mistake.
I think Mueller, the Clinton’s, and Team Trump are going to take down the Obama Network that infiltrated America.
LikeLike
Pray you are right….But I will say I am beginning to get really frustrated with America, especially the Americans who have been dumbed down so much that they don’t even know basic academics, especially real history of America and the world.
LikeLiked by 2 people
How can they know the real history of the USA when the Commies have been rewriting it since John Dewey took over the education system over 100 years ago?
Heck I have seen at least three or four different versions and I am not even a history buff. I hated history in school and took science and math courses instead. (Probably why the commies didn’t get a chance to muck up my head)
LikeLike
That is why I am reading through the presidents …
LikeLike
I’m sorry, zooamerica, but Mueller is a bad man with bad intentions. It is exactly as it appears to be: Mueller is a bad cop and will stoop to the lowest depths to gain even the most insignificant conviction or guilty plea. He has demonstrated this time and time again in his past. He is corrupt and is performing corrupt deeds for the deep state.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Here We Go: Office of Special Counsel Opens Investigation on Acting AG Matt Whitaker Over Hatch Act Violations
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/11/here-we-go-office-of-special-counsel-opens-investigation-on-acting-ag-matt-whitaker-over-hatch-act-violations/
LikeLiked by 1 person
Fire me. Please fire me. I want to go home. Fire me. Please please please fire me.
LikeLike
Alrighty, SC has gone way beyond the limits of anything it has been reported they’re supposed to be investigating for the umpteenth time. I thus conclude conflicted Mueller and his 13-17 conflicted henchmen run the entire US DOJ.
LikeLike
My guess is an innocent man caught in a perjury trap. Corsi’s recollection on some minor point was different from someone else’s (Stone?), so Mueller labels Corsi’s as perjury and works out a plea deal on it.
Mueller the supposed big game hunter came up craps on his entire investigation. He is now desperate for wall trophies and is reduced to skinning mice just for something to show for his expedition. “Look here! The dangerous Corsi Mouse! Fear it!” Hahahahaha
Never, ever, EVER talk to the feds. How many times do we have to type this, print this, publish this? I’m not talking about something YOU filed a complaint about. I’m talking about some fed shows up at your door unannounced and wants to ask you about anything YOU did not call THEM about.
“Hello, Mr. Gurgleneimer. I am Special Agent Jones. Did you post this comment on the ihatebroccoli.com web site?”
“Lawyer.”
LikeLike
I have to say if you are dumb enough to talk to the FBI, you deserve whatever fate they end up giving you. Corsi is an idiot for talking to them.
LikeLike
No!
Not assessing the full corruption and abuse at the core of “sacred” American institutions does not make you fare game for persecution.
LikeLike
fair
LikeLike
Corsi lost me when he got involved with Alex Jones.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Lt. Quarles Harris Jr.,24 turned FBI informant on the passport leaks was shot and killed way back in 09 when Corsi was hitting hard balls , and the police were on the murder scene with in a minute due to the use of a shot spotter device ,
Lots of similarities with the Seth Rich case ,like by the same hitman ,if you dont know who Seth is ,Seth was a communist that would walk around waring the American flag but was to stupid to arm himself , he also leaked to wiki and blew up the spot for hillz
The significance of Harris is that he was was found with credit cards(American Express) in his possession which were flagged as fraudulent. When questioned, Harris had information revealing a breach in passport records conducted on an ongoing basis by employees with access to the State Department’s Passport Information Electronic Records System(PIERS). Harris also had information relating to employees who had illegally accessed Obama’s passport records, and was cooperating with government officials about this. Like the communist Seth he was no hero, just another cog in the wheel behind the secrecy of Obama’s birth certificate and records which remain sealed. Obama never lived in Connecticut but reportedly has a social security number from that state issued in 1980. According to Jerome Corsi’s book : Where’s the Birth Certificate?
Mueller isn’t even a good lawyer he’s a garbage man a janitor, he’s just cleaning up for obama hillz
LikeLike
When did Jerome Corsi become “an associate of President Trump”? That is a new one afaik.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Exactly. Just like Roger Stone being a long time associate. Stone was fired after three months as campaign manager but has run around since proclaiming to still be a part of the campaign.
Stone is also Manafort’s former business partner. If he was really an associate of PDJT, why didn’t he warn him about Manafort’s shady business practices. Instead in his quest to sabotage Corey Lewandowski, he inflicted the campaign with Manafort.
When did Corsi become an “associate?” Both Stone and Corsi are sleazy grifters who put themselves in Mueller’s line of sight to get themselves attention.
President Trump doesn’t deserve to be dragged through the mud because of the sleazebags.
LikeLiked by 1 person
this just confirms EVERYTHING Corsi has talked about over the years is true.
if it wasn’t…they wouldn’t bother.
this tax payer funded scam is a bigger conspiracy than anything Corsi has talked about.
it’s a disgrace.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Two years is a very short span of time. All of what has transpired within the past two years with Meuller, Scessions and the absolute lack of fight in anyone on Trump’s team is not going unnoticed. Time is running out.
The Dimms have already declared war on America now that they have won the House. The noise will only anger people. This is not helping Trump in the least to have people associated with his name under suspension. Someone needs to step up or there may not be a Donald Trump on the ballot in 2020.
LikeLike
Saint Barack Obama is in the midst of his campaign to be named Chairman of the UN Assembly, to coincide with Democrat Party’s anticipated wins in 2020. Mueller and Deep State have to defend and keep his image as clean as possible.
LikeLike
Didn’t know Islam has saints.
LikeLike
The flip side to what Muelley is doing with Corsi would be the total silence regarding the *proof* Sharyl Atkisson has that derp state was spying on her.
LikeLike
Mueller is a sweating puppet scared for his life of Deep State, just like Hillary Clinton. No one would be happier than Mueller if somehow the good guy President Trump is victorious over the witch hunt because Mueller will end up feet first like ex-CIA Hayden one day when his usefulness is over. Think about it, Mueller. Think about it, Rosenstein. You are nothing but disposable American assets to the foreign Imperialists.
LikeLike
To coincide with a lot of flying reindeers on Christmas Eve.
LikeLike
The talks with Corsi — an associate of President Trump and GOP operative Roger Stone — could bring Mueller’s team closer to determining whether Trump or his advisers were linked to WikiLeaks’ release of hacked Democratic emails in 2016, a key part of his long-running inquiry.
WaPo is hilarious! Always trying to get the hopes up of the libtards. After two years Mueller COULD be getting closer to DETERMINING something? Seriously?? lol They can’t possibly think that, can they? That stupid IC report said Putin ordered it but the Wikileaks dude (not Assange but someone else who runs the site) said that’s false and it was an inside job. My bet is on the Awans. Maybe the Awan bros were secretly trying to help us. lol And it’s absurd to call it a “hack” when some stupid idiot falls for a phishing email asking for a password.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh Assange said it too. It wasn’t Russia. https://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/news/world-news/julian-assange-russian-government-not-source-of-leaked-dnc-and-podesta-emails-wikileaks-editor-contradicts-cia-claims-in-new-interview-35300175.html
WikiLeaks editor Julian Assange has again denied that emails from the Democratic National Committee (DNC) and Hillary Clinton’s campaign chairman John Podesta were hacked and leaked to his organisation by the Russian government. In an interview with Sean Hannity he was asked: “So in other words, let me be clear…Russia did not give you the Podesta documents or anything from the DNC?” The Australian founder of the whistleblowing website, who has been living in the Ecuadorian embassy in London for over four years, responded: “That’s correct.” […] Last week Craig Murray, the former UK ambassador to Uzbekistan, who is a close associate of Assange, dismissed the CIA’s claims that Russia was the source of the emails as “bulls***”. […] Mr Murray said: “I know who leaked them. I’ve met the person who leaked them, and they are certainly not Russian and it’s an insider. It’s a leak, not a hack; the two are different things.
LikeLike
Yea, the media is always trying to tie everything to Trump. It’s laughable.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“… absurd to call it a “hack” when some stupid idiot falls for a phishing email asking for a password”
Can’t vouch for the veracity of this article but I think this girl is really pretty so I enjoy posting her photo
How Podesta’s Gmail Account Was Breached
Clinton campaign staff was duped by hackers
http://www.thesmokinggun.com/documents/crime/how-john-podesta-got-hacked-839125
LikeLike
stupid idiot = Johnny “Password” Podesta
LikeLike
The unlimited resources of government Lawfare makes people cooperate. Who holds Prosecutors accountable? The DOJ’s, AG. Jeff Sessions. He sold us out. And now he wants to run against Doug Jones.
LikeLike
Anybody from AL know how Sessions is being received back home?
LikeLike
Jeff Sessions is one of the most despicable human beings in history.
He is the ethical cousin of Lavrenti Beria.
Well, he’s worse than that. Sessions betrayed and destroyed people *without* the Stalinist kind of pressure.
A curse on the dirty, cowardly, traitorous moral dwarf.
LikeLike
Smucky has one thing right. Intel officials ‘have six ways from Sunday at … at getting back at you,”.
LikeLike
The Destroy-POTUS movement is an avalanche at this point.
Add the Corsi stories to these and what you have is a tsunami headed for POTUS.
W. T. F!!!!!!!
And there are a dozen other stories just today. I mulled whether or not to post these but we need to be fully aware of the scope of the assault. This is obscene! Where the he11 is the cavalry? Where are the reinforcements?
Ex-CIA Officer Claims He’s Flooded With Requests From Democrats On How To Take Trump Down: ‘They’re Going After Him With A Hatchet’
https://www.weaselzippers.us/403522-ex-cia-officer-claims-hes-flooded-with-requests-from-democrats-on-how-to-take-trump-down-theyre-going-after-him-with-a-hatchet/
Here We Go: Office of Special Counsel Opens Investigation on Acting AG Matt Whitaker Over Hatch Act Violations
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/11/here-we-go-office-of-special-counsel-opens-investigation-on-acting-ag-matt-whitaker-over-hatch-act-violations/
N.Y. Supreme Court clears the way for state lawsuit against Trump Foundation
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/2018/11/23/trump-foundation-n-y-judge-says-suit-against-group-may-proceed/2093488002/
LikeLike
Sen Burr, Russia investigation will continue into 2019. Can’t McConnell replace him as chairman?
https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/trump-burr-russia-probe-continue/2018/11/23/id/891731/
LikeLike
Saved from over 7 years ago about LTC Terry Lakin, but connects with Jerome Corsi also wanting Obama to pony up a hard copy authentic birth certificate rather than some online junk.
“For more than a year, Lakin plied all regular channels to get at the facts. He had no intention of becoming a martyr to the cause, but in 2010 he received deployment orders to Afghanistan. Said the order: “Bring five (5) copies of your birth certificate. For Lakin, that did it. If he had to produce a birth certificate to deploy, Obama needed one to send him.”
Seems like a very reasonable request in any nation with anything at all resembling the rule of law, not the rule of man.
“By refusing deployment — he had already served in Afghanistan and Bosnia — Lakin hoped to take advantage of military due process to resolve the eligibility question. He did not succeed.”
Well, the utter disgrace that is now the United States Army, acting as Obama’s personal Praetorian Guard, and in direct violation to a U.S. Army Officers unambiguous oath to protect and defend the United States Constitution, gave him their version of the new career uber alles U.S. Army’s version of “due process”, a Stalinist Witch Trial Kangaroo Court where they did not even allow him to do discovery, nor call witnesses, nor in any way defend himself, and they basically burned him at the stake as a heretic. But at least the career uber alles U.S. Army did not convict LTC Terry Lakin for treason and sentence him to life imprisonment at a penal colony at Devil’s Island in solitary confinement to spend almost 5 years under the most inhumane conditions, like the French of over a hundred years ago did to Captain Alfred Dreyfus, but that does not mean they didn’t want to..
“The media brought no pressure to bear on his behalf.”
They looked the other way as the career uber alles U.S. Army served their New Fuhrer and his New Reich.
“To the degree that the media noticed, they ridiculed him. Our progressive friends had found a military protester they could not embrace.”
Well at least our “progressive friends” didn’t crucify him as the career uber alles U.S. Army did, so at least they may not be totally without any honor, although if ever there was a case of “damning by feint praise” this is it. . Remember when Obama was talking about having some new force, presumably to serve him personally, well he has got it in the career uber alles U.S. Army.
LikeLike