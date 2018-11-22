Hubris – James Comey Announces He Will Defy Subpoena…

Former FBI Director James Comey exhibits hubris, sanctimony and stunning amount of arrogance today as he announces his intention to defy a congressional subpoena.

In essence, Comey openly announces his belief in a two-tiered justice system. One standard for the politically connected who float above the law; and another standard for you, me and everyone else:

The background motives of Comey’s refusal are transparent. He knows the dangerous questions cannot be asked/answered in an open or public setting. Additionally, it also seems a little rich for Comey to claim “selective leaking“, when he is an admitted selective leaker.

Both Benjamin Wittes and Daniel Richman received information (and special access to the FBI databases) from James Comey when he was FBI Director with specific instructions to leak that information to the media.

Apparently James Comey believes the awakened electorate don’t know the game he is playing.

He’s wrong.

