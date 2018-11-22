Hubris – James Comey Announces He Will Defy Subpoena…

Former FBI Director James Comey exhibits hubris, sanctimony and stunning amount of arrogance today as he announces his intention to defy a congressional subpoena.
In essence, Comey openly announces his belief in a two-tiered justice system. One standard for the politically connected who float above the law; and another standard for you, me and everyone else:
The background motives of Comey’s refusal are transparent. He knows the dangerous questions cannot be asked/answered in an open or public setting. Additionally, it also seems a little rich for Comey to claim “selective leaking“, when he is an admitted selective leaker.
Both Benjamin Wittes and Daniel Richman received information (and special access to the FBI databases) from James Comey when he was FBI Director with specific instructions to leak that information to the media.
Apparently James Comey believes the awakened electorate don’t know the game he is playing.
He’s wrong.
I’d pay good money to see him dragged off in cuffs.
…and I would match….
Possibly Guantanamo after military tribunal?
He doesn’t act like a man who sees himself in legal jeopardy. What appears as hubris might also be an awareness that he has been promised a soft landing.
Have any of us been able to verify whether or not Comey has received any type of immunity deals from anyone? I lost track of the on-again, off-again immunity chatter surrounding Comey and Mueller, and nobody is talking.
“I’d pay good money to see him dragged off in cuffs.”
By a couple of FBI agents that he screwed over and who HATE HIS GUTS! People like Special Agent Robyn Gritz and Special Agent Joe Pientka for example.
Just another congressional subpoena to be ignored. Haven’t kept a running tab on ignored subpoenas but it must be in the double digits.
Serious question: do these congressional subpoena have the force of law or not. It they do why wasn’t Holder jailed when he publicly defied the subpoena?
He doesn’t believe there will be any consequences. He’s right.
Justice – thy name is Huber. Maybe.
If he thought for a second Huber was any sort of threat he wouldn’t be acting the way he is.
Hubris … not necessarily a Fact. Maybe.
Same with Rosey and McCabe. With a previously provided “immunity” from “The One”, BHO; what to worry? All for ONE and one for ALL !!
Just so. Rice, Powers, Strzok, Page, Ohr, and all the rest.
With Hillary as the Unquestionable Queen in Waiting all their actions were a ‘slight straying for the norm’ and easily controlled then concealed under the new (same) administration.
Right until PDJT upset that particular apple cart.
The question now is there an honest man left in Utah? Barring that, is there an honest man left to take the reins at DOJ. Unfortunately the question has been asked and answered for the current head of the FBI. *idk – something about redaction for the cost of a conference table because it’s embarrassing… call me crazy
Barry could only pardon for what was done during his term. Anything after is fair game. I wonder how many laws were broken after Trump was sworn in?
Comey watched Holder defy the subpoena without consequence. Why would he worry?
We’re running out of time to do anything before the reptilian demon-rats assume control of the House in January. What can be done?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Nothing. Unless POTUS makes a big move.
I would say OK James. Public forum it is. Once there, I would question him on everything classified so that when he would state he couldn’t answer in this forum, I would say ‘could you answer in a private forum”. And let the public see his ducking and diving routine and dismantle him that way. Many ways to skin the cat.
When asked can he answer in a private forum he would say yes but never do it…no consequences…ever
Well, we’ve known for some time now that Congress can’t prosecute and I don’t remember any Congressional investigation instigating a criminal prosecution by DOJ so it seems to me that we are back were we’ve always been — DOJ taking the lead to investigate and prosecute people like Comey. Congress is just and has always been, kabuki theater.
Sundance, you are correct on every observation. Comey is wrong, and he well KNOWS it.
He also knows that if he testifies in private that he will have to answer classified questions, He’s playing out the clock. It’s why he wanted democrats to win, and advocated for it.
I literally pray to God that all the wrongdoing that Comey and all his cohorts did gets exposed and that they get punished for their wrongdoing. Soon. Before Judgement Day when we are all held accountable for all we did, thought, or said.
……..and the fact of the matter is he’s being blatantly dishonest about welcoming the questions since he knows they cannot be answered in public……and he knows the media will cover for him.
He’s using the “light” of public testimony as cover for a lie. I’m pretty sure God is not happy with such behavior. As I said already, I hope Judgement Day comes early for Comey and all that participated in the wrongdoing. And that they get held accountable now.
What a turkey.
I hope they cook his goose.
Oh, and Happy Thanksgiving everyone!
When is this guy going to be arrested and charged for the crimes he has committed?
Never……..because his co-conspirators control the DOJ.
Only Marine knock on commie Comey door at 3:00 am will move his ass. VSG PDJT see stealing election everywhere not just Florida,Georgia,Arizona , situation on border,shootings,Pantifa antics will sooner than later require military action.
I’m losing my patience that VSG PDJT is ever going to do anything other than fire off angry tweets about witch hunts. The time to make a move was a year ago.
I’m afraid you ain’t alone.
I’m hanging in there but sensing a groundswell that’s getting fed up with the thumb in their eye.
I’m praying like the rest of you.
Happy Thanksgiving.
In 1950/51 the Kefauver hearings into organized crime were held. Over 600 witnesses (mafia mobsters and other crimimals) were subpoened by Congress. I am not aware of even one gangster who dared defy Congress. Comey knows how weak and compromised our FBI/DOJ/Congress has become, therefore he feels comfortable continuing to thumb his nose at the American people.
It is unthinkable that the former head of the most prestigious law enforcement agency in the US – and tops internationally as well – would openly break the law like this, to the highest legislative branch in the country no less.
We are living in some kind of parallel universe.
There is nothing prestigious about the fixed bureau of investigation. It’s just another derp state “agency” working against We The People.
They have such hubris because they are backed by the international banksters that purchased control of our nation in 1913, paying only the opportunity to commit wanton criminal actions against our nation to the “politicians” and their bureaucRATS.
Kill the feral reserve.
Hang ’em all, and hang ’em high.
Let’s get ready to get sand kicked in our faces by the deep state DC swamp bullies yet again.
Let’s see what AG BANE has to say about this.
Comey may just get publicly reamed then…
Arrogance makes poor cover for fear. What he’s afraid of is a mystery, as no legal consequences will befall him, will they?
An innocent man wrongfully accused would grab the subpoena and run down to Congress, be waiting on the steps for the place to open, in manner of a Black Friday shopper, just chomping at the bit to tell his side of it, the truth.
But people with much to hide expend a great deal of time, effort, and money to hide it, don’t they?
A tall man with a weak face, hiding many secrets. How wonderful to live in an era in which all that has been so cleverly concealed will without fail be exposed.
Trump can do the same thing that the Dems do when they decide to fire the “Subpoena Cannon”: Ignore or plead the 5th!
Eff that guy. That is all I have to say on the mater.
Mazz- right Eff on!
id sit in the front row to see him und Müller hanged
Hillary, too…
Pepe are forgetting that the investigation will shift to the Senate on January 1. The clock will not run out.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Pepe never forgets.
People?
Yeah… smh
That would be correct. Dang cell phone key boards.
Pepe are forgetting that the investigation will shift to the Senate on January 1. The clock will not run out.
Shouldn’t have run out in the House, but the GOP played games to help them along for well over a year and also took a dive in the mid-terms to punish their base, which also helped them out.
When Eric Holder walked on Contempt of Congress charges it was open season. First time in our history a sitting AG was charged and walked away with a smirk on his face. Subpoenas mean NOTHING.
I would honestly like to learn how that was legally possible. Why was Holder not arrested?
I have a little different take on this.. I smell a trap.. As soon as I saw the subpoenas I thought why now? Dems take control in January.. If DOJ doesn’t enforce the subpoenas we are still SOL.. What if DOJ does enforce the Subpoenas? IMO it sets presidents for all future Subpoenas the Dems will issue once in power.. It’s the swamp.. An it’s deep folks..
Happy Thanksgiving Everyone
Just hanging is too good for Comey. He should be drawn and quartered as well. That’s how traitors were dealt with previously.
Any body out there still have any doubts that james comey is a SCUM BAG that HAS EARNED A NEW ORANGE SUIT ??
Haven’t doubted that for 2 years. Yet somehow he’s still running around free, mouthing off at the President, defying congress, and meddling in U.S. elections without consequence.
Hey, they don’t call him Slippin Jimmy for nothing….😎
Revolution ver 2.0. Nothing less.
“Apparently James Comey believes the awakened electorate don’t know the game he is playing. …..He’s wrong”
So? Nothing. Will. Happen.
Now if he was a Deplorable Dreg he would end up in jail. For a long time. But he i not. He is one of The Elite.
“It’s a big club and he IS in it!”
“Apparently James Comey believes the awakened electorate don’t know the game he is playing.”
Oh, we know. He just knows that we in the “awakened electorate” cannot do anything about it, because we believe in the rule of law and it is government’s God-ordained mandate to enforce rules and regulations for an orderly society. If we were under a “vigilante justice” system, by now he would not be free today to proclaim his arrogant hubris towards our Republic.
If we were under a vigilante justice system he would, by now, be standing before his maker facing eternal damnation.
I was actually surprised by the number of people I was seeing who knew immediately that Comey’s call for a public hearing was an attempt to dodge a line of questioning involving sensitive topics.
I hope an increasingly awakened public will demand a 1-tier justice system.
Bring him to court.
Let’s go! Time is wasting.
If those who responsible for enforcing the law would enforce the law, we wouldn’t all be anxiously waiting for an increasingly awakened public
As long as those responsible for oversight and enforcement don’t care to do their jobs, it is what it is.
Lawlessness.
It’s what’s for dinner.
And it’s been going on for years.
“Apparently James Comey believes the awakened electorate don’t know the game he is playing.
He’s wrong.”
My guess is that Comey sniffed the air after our mid-terms and felt very reassured.
Doubt Hillary feels much worry either.
Elections DO have consequences.
I pray, prove my guess wrong.
And we all notice that our Republican friends waited till they are sure Comey won’t have to appear to subpoena him. A bunch of weaklings talking a good game.
Goodlatte and Gowdy didn’t even try to get re elected themselves and waited till they lost the House and there is a month left in their term to subpoena James Comey.
UNLEASH THE DOGS OF WAR AAG WHITAKER/LET’S GET THE PARTY STARTED.
He’s shaping up to be a seat warmer who only makes pomp and circumstances appearances, just like that degenerate from Alabama.
No wonder he was hiding near the blue curtains in his blue suit.
He resists the closed door session because only there could the right questions be asked or, at least, answered because there’d be no legitimate excuse for the “I’m sorry, that’s sensitive information” dodge.
He knows Congress will allow it.
Translation: James Comey: “I’ll only testify in an open public hearing. That way I can cite the public forum as the reason why I can’t answer questions.”
Great minds think alike. See my claim of same above.
LOL, having just now read SD’s column, I see that’s exactly his take, too.
Will HRC, Seth Rich, former director Comey ?
One can only hope.
On Live PD, warrant and subpoena scofflaws are hauled off in cuffs by the dozen every week. Two tier is the Law of the Land.
Still waiting for DOJ to act on Congress’ April 18, 2018 referral for prosecution of Comey
Comey
18 U.S.C. § 242 – deprivation of rights under color of law
18 U.S.C. § 641 – stealing, selling, conveying public money, property or records
18 U.S.C. § 793 – Gathering, transmitting or losing defense information
18 U.S.C. § 1001 – concealment, false representations
18 U.S.C. §§ 1505, 1515(b) – obstruction – making false or misleading statements, or withholding, concealing, altering, or destroying a document or other information
18 U.S.C. § 1621 – perjury
18 U.S.C. § 1924(a) – Unauthorized removal and retention of classified documents or material
It’s been more than 7 months. This is inexcusable.
Wake me up when SOON happens.
sweepyjeff: Funny, I just woke-up from a holiday nap. I think I’ll take another nap.
