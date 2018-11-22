Hubris – James Comey Announces He Will Defy Subpoena…

Posted on November 22, 2018 by

Former FBI Director James Comey exhibits hubris, sanctimony and stunning amount of arrogance today as he announces his intention to defy a congressional subpoena.

In essence, Comey openly announces his belief in a two-tiered justice system. One standard for the politically connected who float above the law; and another standard for you, me and everyone else:

The background motives of Comey’s refusal are transparent. He knows the dangerous questions cannot be asked/answered in an open or public setting. Additionally, it also seems a little rich for Comey to claim “selective leaking“, when he is an admitted selective leaker.

Both Benjamin Wittes and Daniel Richman received information (and special access to the FBI databases) from James Comey when he was FBI Director with specific instructions to leak that information to the media.

Apparently James Comey believes the awakened electorate don’t know the game he is playing.

He’s wrong.

75 Responses to Hubris – James Comey Announces He Will Defy Subpoena…

  1. snarkybeach says:
    November 22, 2018 at 4:29 pm

    I’d pay good money to see him dragged off in cuffs.

    Reply
    • Kent says:
      November 22, 2018 at 4:38 pm

      …and I would match….

      Reply
    • Countrywatch says:
      November 22, 2018 at 4:39 pm

      Possibly Guantanamo after military tribunal?

      Reply
    • Niagara Frontier says:
      November 22, 2018 at 5:44 pm

      He doesn’t act like a man who sees himself in legal jeopardy. What appears as hubris might also be an awareness that he has been promised a soft landing.

      Have any of us been able to verify whether or not Comey has received any type of immunity deals from anyone? I lost track of the on-again, off-again immunity chatter surrounding Comey and Mueller, and nobody is talking.

      Reply
    • G. Combs says:
      November 22, 2018 at 5:45 pm

      “I’d pay good money to see him dragged off in cuffs.”

      By a couple of FBI agents that he screwed over and who HATE HIS GUTS! People like Special Agent Robyn Gritz and Special Agent Joe Pientka for example.

      Reply
  2. Non=combative. says:
    November 22, 2018 at 4:30 pm

    Just another congressional subpoena to be ignored. Haven’t kept a running tab on ignored subpoenas but it must be in the double digits.

    Reply
  3. DCinNC (@DCinAZ) says:
    November 22, 2018 at 4:30 pm

    He doesn’t believe there will be any consequences. He’s right.

    Reply
  4. wemakeourstandhere says:
    November 22, 2018 at 4:31 pm

    We’re running out of time to do anything before the reptilian demon-rats assume control of the House in January. What can be done?

    Reply
  5. Rhoda R says:
    November 22, 2018 at 4:34 pm

    Well, we’ve known for some time now that Congress can’t prosecute and I don’t remember any Congressional investigation instigating a criminal prosecution by DOJ so it seems to me that we are back were we’ve always been — DOJ taking the lead to investigate and prosecute people like Comey. Congress is just and has always been, kabuki theater.

    Reply
  6. Greg1 says:
    November 22, 2018 at 4:36 pm

    Sundance, you are correct on every observation. Comey is wrong, and he well KNOWS it.

    He also knows that if he testifies in private that he will have to answer classified questions, He’s playing out the clock. It’s why he wanted democrats to win, and advocated for it.

    I literally pray to God that all the wrongdoing that Comey and all his cohorts did gets exposed and that they get punished for their wrongdoing. Soon. Before Judgement Day when we are all held accountable for all we did, thought, or said.

    Reply
    • Greg1 says:
      November 22, 2018 at 4:52 pm

      ……..and the fact of the matter is he’s being blatantly dishonest about welcoming the questions since he knows they cannot be answered in public……and he knows the media will cover for him.

      He’s using the “light” of public testimony as cover for a lie. I’m pretty sure God is not happy with such behavior. As I said already, I hope Judgement Day comes early for Comey and all that participated in the wrongdoing. And that they get held accountable now.

      Reply
  7. Matt Transit says:
    November 22, 2018 at 4:36 pm

    What a turkey.
    I hope they cook his goose.
    Oh, and Happy Thanksgiving everyone!

    Reply
  8. littlequilterkitty says:
    November 22, 2018 at 4:36 pm

    When is this guy going to be arrested and charged for the crimes he has committed?

    Reply
  9. emet says:
    November 22, 2018 at 4:37 pm

    In 1950/51 the Kefauver hearings into organized crime were held. Over 600 witnesses (mafia mobsters and other crimimals) were subpoened by Congress. I am not aware of even one gangster who dared defy Congress. Comey knows how weak and compromised our FBI/DOJ/Congress has become, therefore he feels comfortable continuing to thumb his nose at the American people.

    Reply
  10. Jimmy Jack says:
    November 22, 2018 at 4:37 pm

    It is unthinkable that the former head of the most prestigious law enforcement agency in the US – and tops internationally as well – would openly break the law like this, to the highest legislative branch in the country no less.

    We are living in some kind of parallel universe.

    Reply
    • TheHumanCondition says:
      November 22, 2018 at 4:52 pm

      There is nothing prestigious about the fixed bureau of investigation. It’s just another derp state “agency” working against We The People.

      They have such hubris because they are backed by the international banksters that purchased control of our nation in 1913, paying only the opportunity to commit wanton criminal actions against our nation to the “politicians” and their bureaucRATS.

      Kill the feral reserve.

      Hang ’em all, and hang ’em high.

      Reply
  11. Dances with Wolverines says:
    November 22, 2018 at 4:37 pm

    Let’s get ready to get sand kicked in our faces by the deep state DC swamp bullies yet again.

    Reply
  12. stg58animalmother says:
    November 22, 2018 at 4:40 pm

    Let’s see what AG BANE has to say about this.

    Reply
  13. Paul Vincent Zecchino says:
    November 22, 2018 at 4:42 pm

    Arrogance makes poor cover for fear. What he’s afraid of is a mystery, as no legal consequences will befall him, will they?

    An innocent man wrongfully accused would grab the subpoena and run down to Congress, be waiting on the steps for the place to open, in manner of a Black Friday shopper, just chomping at the bit to tell his side of it, the truth.

    But people with much to hide expend a great deal of time, effort, and money to hide it, don’t they?

    A tall man with a weak face, hiding many secrets. How wonderful to live in an era in which all that has been so cleverly concealed will without fail be exposed.

    Reply
  14. Marka3 (@SafeSpcIntruder) says:
    November 22, 2018 at 4:43 pm

    Trump can do the same thing that the Dems do when they decide to fire the “Subpoena Cannon”: Ignore or plead the 5th!

    Reply
  15. mazziflol says:
    November 22, 2018 at 4:45 pm

    Eff that guy. That is all I have to say on the mater.

    Reply
  16. Avi says:
    November 22, 2018 at 4:47 pm

    id sit in the front row to see him und Müller hanged

    Reply
  17. Anonymous says:
    November 22, 2018 at 4:49 pm

    Hillary, too…

    Reply
  18. Trump2020 says:
    November 22, 2018 at 4:51 pm

    Pepe are forgetting that the investigation will shift to the Senate on January 1. The clock will not run out.

    Reply
  19. Trump2020 says:
    November 22, 2018 at 4:51 pm

    Pepe are forgetting that the investigation will shift to the Senate on January 1. The clock will not run out.

    Reply
  20. Mncpo(ret) says:
    November 22, 2018 at 4:56 pm

    When Eric Holder walked on Contempt of Congress charges it was open season. First time in our history a sitting AG was charged and walked away with a smirk on his face. Subpoenas mean NOTHING.

    Reply
  21. RoninInCA says:
    November 22, 2018 at 4:56 pm

    I have a little different take on this.. I smell a trap.. As soon as I saw the subpoenas I thought why now? Dems take control in January.. If DOJ doesn’t enforce the subpoenas we are still SOL.. What if DOJ does enforce the Subpoenas? IMO it sets presidents for all future Subpoenas the Dems will issue once in power.. It’s the swamp.. An it’s deep folks..

    Happy Thanksgiving Everyone

    Reply
  22. Elric VIII says:
    November 22, 2018 at 4:57 pm

    Just hanging is too good for Comey. He should be drawn and quartered as well. That’s how traitors were dealt with previously.

    Reply
  23. lewfarge48 says:
    November 22, 2018 at 5:05 pm

    Any body out there still have any doubts that james comey is a SCUM BAG that HAS EARNED A NEW ORANGE SUIT ??

    Reply
  24. wilski says:
    November 22, 2018 at 5:10 pm

    Revolution ver 2.0. Nothing less.

    Reply
  25. robohobo2014 says:
    November 22, 2018 at 5:11 pm

    “Apparently James Comey believes the awakened electorate don’t know the game he is playing. …..He’s wrong”

    So? Nothing. Will. Happen.

    Now if he was a Deplorable Dreg he would end up in jail. For a long time. But he i not. He is one of The Elite.

    “It’s a big club and he IS in it!”

    Reply
  26. Deplorable_Infidel says:
    November 22, 2018 at 5:16 pm

    “Apparently James Comey believes the awakened electorate don’t know the game he is playing.”

    Oh, we know. He just knows that we in the “awakened electorate” cannot do anything about it, because we believe in the rule of law and it is government’s God-ordained mandate to enforce rules and regulations for an orderly society. If we were under a “vigilante justice” system, by now he would not be free today to proclaim his arrogant hubris towards our Republic.

    Reply
  27. chojun says:
    November 22, 2018 at 5:16 pm

    I was actually surprised by the number of people I was seeing who knew immediately that Comey’s call for a public hearing was an attempt to dodge a line of questioning involving sensitive topics.

    I hope an increasingly awakened public will demand a 1-tier justice system.

    Reply
    • JX says:
      November 22, 2018 at 5:24 pm

      Bring him to court.

      Let’s go! Time is wasting.

      Reply
    • Sharon says:
      November 22, 2018 at 5:42 pm

      If those who responsible for enforcing the law would enforce the law, we wouldn’t all be anxiously waiting for an increasingly awakened public

      As long as those responsible for oversight and enforcement don’t care to do their jobs, it is what it is.

      Lawlessness.

      It’s what’s for dinner.

      And it’s been going on for years.

      Reply
  28. James Carpenter says:
    November 22, 2018 at 5:17 pm

    “Apparently James Comey believes the awakened electorate don’t know the game he is playing.
    He’s wrong.”

    My guess is that Comey sniffed the air after our mid-terms and felt very reassured.
    Doubt Hillary feels much worry either.

    Elections DO have consequences.

    I pray, prove my guess wrong.

    Reply
    • tinamina49blog says:
      November 22, 2018 at 5:42 pm

      And we all notice that our Republican friends waited till they are sure Comey won’t have to appear to subpoena him. A bunch of weaklings talking a good game.
      Goodlatte and Gowdy didn’t even try to get re elected themselves and waited till they lost the House and there is a month left in their term to subpoena James Comey.

      Reply
  29. Marygrace Powers says:
    November 22, 2018 at 5:18 pm

    UNLEASH THE DOGS OF WAR AAG WHITAKER/LET’S GET THE PARTY STARTED.

    Reply
  30. Louisiana Steve says:
    November 22, 2018 at 5:21 pm

    No wonder he was hiding near the blue curtains in his blue suit.

    Reply
  31. Zippy says:
    November 22, 2018 at 5:22 pm

    He resists the closed door session because only there could the right questions be asked or, at least, answered because there’d be no legitimate excuse for the “I’m sorry, that’s sensitive information” dodge.

    Reply
  32. JX says:
    November 22, 2018 at 5:22 pm

    He knows Congress will allow it.

    Reply
  33. ScienceABC123 says:
    November 22, 2018 at 5:23 pm

    Translation: James Comey: “I’ll only testify in an open public hearing. That way I can cite the public forum as the reason why I can’t answer questions.”

    Reply
  34. Pete says:
    November 22, 2018 at 5:23 pm

    Will HRC, Seth Rich, former director Comey ?

    Reply
  35. Milo says:
    November 22, 2018 at 5:25 pm

    On Live PD, warrant and subpoena scofflaws are hauled off in cuffs by the dozen every week. Two tier is the Law of the Land.

    Reply
  36. JX says:
    November 22, 2018 at 5:29 pm

    Still waiting for DOJ to act on Congress’ April 18, 2018 referral for prosecution of Comey

    Comey
    18 U.S.C. § 242 – deprivation of rights under color of law
    18 U.S.C. § 641 – stealing, selling, conveying public money, property or records
    18 U.S.C. § 793 – Gathering, transmitting or losing defense information
    18 U.S.C. § 1001 – concealment, false representations
    18 U.S.C. §§ 1505, 1515(b) – obstruction – making false or misleading statements, or withholding, concealing, altering, or destroying a document or other information
    18 U.S.C. § 1621 – perjury
    18 U.S.C. § 1924(a) – Unauthorized removal and retention of classified documents or material

    It’s been more than 7 months. This is inexcusable.

    Reply
  37. sweepyjeff says:
    November 22, 2018 at 5:38 pm

    Wake me up when SOON happens.

