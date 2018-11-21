Report: U.S. Attorney John Huber Expected To Testify to House Oversight Subcommittee December 5th…

Interesting report from The Hill today quoting an interview with Representative Mark Meadows. According to the report U.S. Attorney John Huber is expected to testify to the House Subcommittee on Oversight and Reform about an investigation into the Clinton Foundation.
(Via The Hill) Rep. Mark Meadows (R-N.C.) said Tuesday that House Republicans plan to hear testimony on Dec. 5 from the prosecutor appointed by former Attorney General Jeff Sessions to probe alleged wrongdoing by the Clinton Foundation.
Meadows, who is chairman of the House Oversight Subcommittee on Government Operations, told Hill.TV’s “Rising” that it’s time to “circle back” to U.S. Attorney General John Huber’s investigation with the Justice Department into whether the Clinton Foundation engaged any improper activities.
“Mr. [John] Huber with the Department of Justice and the FBI has been having an investigation – at least part of his task was to look at the Clinton Foundation and what may or may not have happened as it relates to improper activity with that charitable foundation, so we’ve set a hearing date for December the 5th,” he told Hill.TV during an interview on Wednesday.
Meadow’s said the committee plans to delve into a number of Republicans concerns surrounding the foundation, including whether any tax-exempt proceeds for personal gain and whether the Foundation complied with IRS laws.
Sessions appointed Huber last year to work in tandem with the Justice Department to look into conservative claims of misconduct at the FBI and review several issues surrounding the Clintons. This includes Hillary Clinton’s ties to a Russian nuclear agency and concerns about the Clinton Foundation. (read more)
Little is known of the original instructions by former AG Jeff Sessions to U.S. Attorney John Huber. Prior to May 2018, many people -including myself- hoped he was brought in to review the unlawful conduct within the DOJ and FBI that was surfacing as an outcome of congressional oversight and IG reviewed evidence. Unfortunately, as the IG report(s) were released in April and June 2018, those hopes were diminished.
Interestingly, the framework of the article today that outlines his upcoming appearance is written around the politics of the investigation of the Clinton review and not the legal aspects therein. This could be a troubling indication because: (a) Huber wouldn’t be able to testify about an ongoing criminal investigation; and (b) this framework would infer DOJ officials (above Huber) have made a determination -or agreed with his determination- that no legal liability is possible within the matters Huber reviewed.
Of course, that’s just my initial take on the way this is all positioned – and not intended to deflate anyone who was hoping John Huber would generate some prosecutorial angle within a multitude of investigations he was possibly reviewing.
From the way the outline of Huber’s appearance is structured, it appears the extent of his investigative responsibility was limited to a review of matters related to Hillary Clinton that surfaced as an outcome of other inquiry – including matters reviewed by DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz as they related to Hillary Clinton.
Common sense and basic DOJ practice would then indicate: if Huber is testifying to congress he is not likely holding any indictments for material related to discussion within his testimony.
It looks like Huber testifies on December 5th, then quietly exits the overall picture.
It does not look like Mr. Huber was reviewing anything within “spygate” or the FISA abuse; and also did not likely have any involvement in the Andrew McCabe DOJ legal review and DC-based grand jury matters relating to Andrew McCabe.
Of course, I could be entirely mistaken in my analysis.
{insert hope here}
As I’ve indicated here before, I do have a source who is a Federal Prosecutor, who works for Mr. Huber. My source is not on the team who is attached to Mr. Horowitz.
I’ve had a couple discussions with him about SpyGate, etc and although he couldn’t tell me much (due to not being on the team working on these matters), he did indicate he had an acquaintance who is a Federal Prosecutor on Huber’s special team – this particular person is based in Texas. My source indicated that this person was looking into Peter Strzok. The impression given to me was that these people are looking at Strzok as “stupid, but maybe not criminal stupid” (paraphrasing).
So unfortunately there is plenty of cynicism that is warranted. I have a feeling that “intent” will be an overarching theme in the investigation.
With that said, I was encouraged when my source indicated that Huber is so busy with this matter that he’s been out of the office so much that it has been disruptive to a certain degree to those who are in Salt Lake working on the day-to-day.
Over the course of conversation with him it became clear that there is no “Stealth Jeff” plan (since validated), there are not thousands of sealed indictments, that “Q” is likely an educated observer outside the Trump Admin, and that Huber reporting to Sessions is a highly unusual arrangement. He said that it’s possible Rosenstein is recused in the FISA matter since he would be a material witness.
My opinion has become that unfortunately Huber’s scope of investigation has likely been limited by Mueller inasmuch as it overlaps with Mueller’s investigation (which it likely does). Mueller has likely been able to wrap up many witnesses into his investigation. Since Mueller does have a significant number of Clinton and Clinton Foundation attorneys working for him, it’s likely that this Special Counsel strategy is designed to protect Clinton/CF from DOJ White Hats as well.
The best I think we could hope for at this point, given the current open source information, is that the next AG appoints a 2nd Special Counsel to look into Crossfire Hurricane/SpyGate.
I don’t want to sound like a downer, I’m just trying to be realistic. Congress won’t be able to do much here, regardless of whether or not the GOP held the House..
As Sonny Corleone once said, “Pop had Genco. Look what I got.”
This is such bullshit.
“Of course, I could be entirely mistaken in my analysis.”
I think the folks over at Judicial Watch will agree with you. As soon as I fire off my daily e-mail to the low-maintenance internet GF and get my Open Thread post ready, I will see if I can find the appropriate supporting video documentation.
Mr. Farrell sums it up in less than two minutes.
Judicial Watch’s Chris Farrell Gives His Take on the IG Report
“This is first class rationalizing by an Inspector General. Look, Inspector General’s Offices are where the truth goes to die, and this is another case of that.” Judicial Watch Director of Investigations and Research Chris Farrell, joins Dana Loesch to give his take on today’s IG report.
Here is the 32 minute comprehensive C-SPAN version with 2 spaces added before //
https: //www.youtube.com/watch?v=QfGWAmsJjaI
So it seems as long as all these SES people are in place that many Treepers have called attention to for many months, we can expect nothing to change.
bummer
Rod Rosenstein is an impediment to justice: Judicial Watch’s Farrell
This video runs 7:02, in between ~2:15 – 3:15, Lou Dobbs mentions that the only way we know what we do is primarily because of the Freedom caucus members of the House. Mr. Farrell comes right out and states that Speaker Ryan is responsible for quashing further inquiry. Along with the Rosenstein obstruction, the goal has been met (IMO – losing Republican control of the House) to prevent any meaningful work towards justice.
“the goal has been met (IMO – losing Republican control of the House)”
Well I suppose that’s one way to say it. The other way to say it is that the Uniparty never lost control and it’s the only party that counts.
“The argument that the two parties should represent opposed ideals and policies… is a foolish idea. Instead, the two parties should be almost identical, so that the American people can throw the rascals out at any election without leading to any profound or extensive shifts in policy. Then it should be possible to replace it, every four years if necessary, by the other party which will be none of these things but will still pursue, with new vigor, approximately the same basic policies.” –Carroll Quigley
Joe Genova was blasting EVERYONE over these ” Investigations”….
THIS IS WAY WAY BEYOND OUTRAGEOUS
“Of course, that’s just my initial take on the way this is all positioned – and not intended to deflate anyone who was hoping John Huber would generate some prosecutorial angle within a multitude of investigations he was possibly reviewing.”
Somewhere over the rainbow
Way up high
Justice coming to the DOJ and FBI
Was something I heard of once in a lullaby
“Of course, I could be entirely mistaken in my analysis.”
And I could be King George … … and the Queen of Spain.
I could be the emperor of Japan. (I’ve been watching The Man in the High Castle).
Sessions set up a mesh of interlocking activities designed to consume time and go nowhere. He insisted on the AG position. He was an insurance policy.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Sessions is a lot so low all other lots he should envy. May Justice find him and Mercy scorn him.
I disagree. I think Sessions had the right intentions but he was check-mated instantly when joining the DOJ. He should have immediately resigned but I’m guessing Sessions and Trump decided not to do that due to Rosenstein likely taking the reins.
It’s a terrible, terrible situation. The DOJ is basically lost. We’ll have to see if Whitaker/next AG can handle the situation.
“… decided not to do that due to Rosenstein likely taking the reins.”
Ummm … didn’t Rosenstein indeed TAKE the reins?
What am I missing?
I believe you are right again, Sundance. We should expect to hear from this point forward from all the usual players the constant refrain “It’s time to turn the page!”
That will be the primary purpose of this testimony…to start turning the page.
LikeLiked by 4 people
The Swamp is vast and deep. The process of draining it will not be straight forward all of the time. There will be obstacles, there will be delays. “Turning the page” will be the Swamp attempt to deflect, redirect. A delay, yes, but the truth does not hide for long.
It’s been hiding in plain sight for two years long.
At this rate it will take a century. Let’s just hope Trump wins in 2020. So all of his gains aren’t already lost by 2024.
Huber. Huber. Huber. Hodor. Hodor. Hold the door….
LikeLiked by 3 people
😳😳😳😳😳😳😳
All I sense is a real bad Odor.
well, i sure hope your analysis of Huber’s investigation turns out to be wrong, sundance, but i gotta tell ya that i think that you are probably exactly right and if that’s true, then we’ve all been had by AG Gump and the DeepState apparatchiks….😡
LikeLiked by 4 people
Gotta say, it’s going to be “we’ve been had by” a lot more than just sessions and derp state if this is all that’s going on.
If there ends up being no true justice for what are definitely known “high crimes” criminals, then some animals are more equal than others and we are just working class self-demise financing chattel. Period.
Not sure how long the incredibly few that know and care can just live their lives filled with Cold Anger “waiting on something to happen for the better.”
It was/is supposed to be We The People, not “Us The Government”.
Huber the head fake. Hasn’t interviewed DiGenova client and Uranium One informant Douglas Campbell (6:28).
According to Joe Digenova, Huber never contacted their (his and Victorias) client regarding the U1 investigation, which doesn’t sound too promising either.
LikeLiked by 9 people
He’s testifying rather than prosecuting. Tells us everything.
“Huber never contacted their (his and Victorias) client regarding the U1 investigation”
Starting at about 6:30 (“Huber is a head fake”)
Joe diGenova on Comey and Lynch Subpoenas
LikeLiked by 1 person
great minds youtube alike Deplorable.
As I indicated in my comment, above, I think more than likely Huber wasn’t allowed to contact the client due to the Mueller investigation.
Mueller is going to find a way to extend his investigation until Trump leaves office.
sorry Cpd. I missed your post. i sort of duped.
Isaiah 5:20 Woe unto them that call evil good, and good evil; that put darkness for light, and light for darkness; that put bitter for sweet, and sweet for bitter!
LikeLiked by 4 people
We’ve been doing that in this country since at least 1992.
You forgot the part where the House Dems now
What to investigate Ivanka for her “email scandal”
/spit.
Weasel Ryan should be shot.
Presumably this is done with Whitaker’s ok.
These people are monumentally evil.
I can’t believe we have all been so duped by our own politicians for two fricking years. Sessions… me being from MN but lived in Montgomery, Alabama for 22 years before my husbands death, Sessions was such a respectful, good guy. Believe me, those southern people aren’t as stupid as the MSM makes them out to be. He will be vilified for his treasonous ways, with proof of course, but I would assume he will never show his face around the south much. Disgraced man. Not to even mention the rest of them. Wow, I’m so disgusted with them all and so down about all of this. It seems impossible that such vile people can be so successful and fool us, but its real.
LikeLiked by 5 people
In the South, Jefferson Beauregard Sessions may be hated even more than William Tecumseh Sherman.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLike
If a tree falls in the woods and no one is there to hear it…does it really make a sound?
DiGenova was right. This is all a bunch of crap.
And we’re all supposed to marvel at the Emperor’s wonderful clothes….
LikeLiked by 1 person
If Jeff Sessions could actually move that fast. This guy would have been better as AG.
On Dec 6 Trump will likely lose his hard-fought reputation as a winner who keeps his promises. He is doing everything he can, but the force is great against him.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And he literally has no friends in corrupt Washington. Well, maybe 4-5 out of 10,000
December 5 is still two weeks away. Let’s hope that, before then, Acting AG Whitaker can light a fire under Mr. Huber.
Barring that, Mr. Whitaker could have another look at those requests for a second special council that have been laying around on the AG’s desk all these months…
I still believe: the truth will out.
LikeLiked by 2 people
In posthumous biographies, maybe, 40 years from now when everyone is dead.
So I wonder what Q’s take is on all this. doh!
Nope! You are entirety correct Huber was a placebo to Trump supporters that’s about it!
Three weeks since the election and the appointment of Whitaker. And crickets. The loons have even stopped wailing.
So. I’ll not be giving thanks on thursday, for finally seeing Andy Mac perp walked , donned in cuffs , scuffs and a jumpsuit?
Maybe in an alternate universe somewhere.
Next in the docket…two years of investigations and charges of criminality against PDT…and family.
LikeLiked by 3 people
It’s really no different than now. Nobody cares what the House does. The media will but they’ve had Trump on trial for 2 years already. It’s only mildly weakened him. Jeff Sessions hurt him more.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And, we all told it was OIG Horowitz, that directed Huber to investigate.
Maybe, the sad sack kicking the can, should be replaced with a sad sack saying, “Where is the can?”, or better yet, “Was there ever a can?”
Asking for hope, is like asking, “Maybe its all part of a plan to keep the swamp off guard.”
Naw, that would be too Q’ish.
Lets hope they let Hillary go. She is planning to run against Trump in 2020. How on Earth could he lose against her if she does? Answer: MASSiVE VOTER FRAUD.
That is the one bright side to this.
It will at least be nice to know what Huber has been looking at and the House committee chairs obviously flip over at the start of the new year so it’s now or never for the likes of Meadows, Nunes et al. If Huber says he’s still looking into the matters that’s good enough for me, if he says he hasn’t really been looking at much at all and this is him signing off then Sessions really was just another obstacle in the truth being exposed.
Suppose something odd happens, and Huber lays it all out? The criminality of the Clinton Foundation? Crimes, with evidence? Who would possibly expect such a thing to happen, or even think it was possible? Possibly no one? So what would happen if Huber does the unexpected?
I think he’s been looking at lint from his navel.
The NORMAL B.S. Remember we are ONLY the serfs. May God have mercy on us!
We’re still in one of the best countries for surfs looking at the bright side. As long as you don’t get sick anyway.
This is all happening on Trump’s watch. Yes, the economy and stock market (until the last 2 weeks) has been doing great. BUT…..Who has been arrested for their crimes? Fake Russia investigation still going on. Mexico has not paid for the wall. Still have sanctuary cities. Illegals still crossing border. Why are we not deporting ALL illegals? Why are we waiting until they commit more crimes? Is not stealing ID’s, lying to get benefits, jobs, etc.. a crime? Mueller is holding Trump hostage by saying firing him would be considered obstruction of justice. How does this happen? There will be zero accountability for any voter fraud. Are any of the fake Kavanaugh accusers going to jail for lying under oath? No. If there is not a massive wall on that border by the time we get a democrat president….. the next caravan will be 10 times as big, and will come right across no problem.
I think Trump is failing. His supporters need to quit cheering and showing up at rallies, and let him have it. He really needs to step it up, because he losing. ….and that means WE lose.
Or we could look for ways to help him. He is just a president, and all of the democrat maneuverings prove he needs more people on his side. At least, we could be volunteering at the elections. Right now democrats win because they count the votes. We need to count the votes. We can engage more in the culture, since that is upstream from politics. We can move into the government workforce.
LikeLiked by 1 person
He is pretty much our last hope. He knows where he’s failing.
What did Trump used to say about Hussein’s “tactics”, where Hussein would always “telegraph” his moves to an enemy/opponent, before he made his moves? Was quite clear — NeVeR telegraph your moves to your opponent, beforehand — such a tact is a recipe for failure.
President Trump wasn’t born yesterday, and he didn’t begin his Presidency yesterday. He knows the dims are fomenting against him. Against us all. President Trump knows the stakes are high … and he also knows better than to blindly telegraph.
President Trump is also no stranger to Sun Tzu…
Stuff disappears into a swamp and usually never resurfaces. The swamp abides. We are sheep, to be shorn. Our betters chuckle between rounds and reviews of the statements of incoming graft deposits.
LikeLiked by 1 person
What ever happened to the agents in Arkansas that were looking into the Clinton Foundation ???
FBI agents? LOL… Demoted if they came back with anything.
Sundance laid out Huber’s assignment in this excellent article last March if anyone would like to review:
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2018/03/29/breaking-ag-jeff-sessions-reveals-name-of-outside-dc-doj-prosecutor-assigned-to-horowitz-john-huber-from-utah/
I don’t see Huber making waves for the DOJ, just like the former AG and current DAG.
https://www.justice.gov/usao-ut/pr/attorney-general-jeff-sessions-appoints-utah-us-attorney-john-w-huber-leadership-position
Monday, November 13, 2017
Attorney General Jeff Sessions Appoints Utah U.S. Attorney John W. Huber to Leadership Position as Member of the Attorney’s General’s Advisory Committee
-snip-
“I am deeply honored to be asked to serve as an advisor to Attorney General Sessions and Deputy Attorney General Rosenstein. These men are leaders of the highest caliber and are deeply committed to serving our great nation. This appointment will give Utah an important voice in Department of Justice initiatives and priorities,” Huber said today.
-snip-
I’m of the opinion that if we are to see a reckoning on any/all matters Clinton, it begins and ends w/ Mr. Huber.
Sessions was getting heat from PDJT, R’s, and congressional committees, prior to his appointment of Huber; to appoint a second Special Council. So while the areas he’s looking into may very well only be the Clinton Foundation (pay for play and tax evasion) and Uranium One, I would hope Sessions also included FISA abuse and DOJ/FBI misconduct.
We should note, although Sessions was a big nada in overseeing the Russia investigation, he did implement other conservative policies for which he never really got credit.
I would also point out that most of us think AAG Whitaker is a bull dog. If he is who we think he is, he should be able to stay on top of Huber to get the proverbial thread. Then AAG Whitaker uses the thread to push Huber’s investigation to the forefront of the news cycle OR (yes please) uses it to appoint his own Special Council on his way out the front door.
Then dine for free on conservatives like me for the rest of his life.
Or the Clintons catch up to him one night and we read how he committed suicide by either stabbing himself repeatedly, or shooting himself in the head four times, or some other nefarious ‘accidental’ means.
