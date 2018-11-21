Report: U.S. Attorney John Huber Expected To Testify to House Oversight Subcommittee December 5th…

Interesting report from The Hill today quoting an interview with Representative Mark Meadows. According to the report U.S. Attorney John Huber is expected to testify to the House Subcommittee on Oversight and Reform about an investigation into the Clinton Foundation.

(Via The Hill) Rep. Mark Meadows (R-N.C.) said Tuesday that House Republicans plan to hear testimony on Dec. 5 from the prosecutor appointed by former Attorney General Jeff Sessions to probe alleged wrongdoing by the Clinton Foundation. Meadows, who is chairman of the House Oversight Subcommittee on Government Operations, told Hill.TV’s “Rising” that it’s time to “circle back” to U.S. Attorney General John Huber’s investigation with the Justice Department into whether the Clinton Foundation engaged any improper activities.

“Mr. [John] Huber with the Department of Justice and the FBI has been having an investigation – at least part of his task was to look at the Clinton Foundation and what may or may not have happened as it relates to improper activity with that charitable foundation, so we’ve set a hearing date for December the 5th,” he told Hill.TV during an interview on Wednesday. Meadow’s said the committee plans to delve into a number of Republicans concerns surrounding the foundation, including whether any tax-exempt proceeds for personal gain and whether the Foundation complied with IRS laws. Sessions appointed Huber last year to work in tandem with the Justice Department to look into conservative claims of misconduct at the FBI and review several issues surrounding the Clintons. This includes Hillary Clinton’s ties to a Russian nuclear agency and concerns about the Clinton Foundation. (read more)

Little is known of the original instructions by former AG Jeff Sessions to U.S. Attorney John Huber. Prior to May 2018, many people -including myself- hoped he was brought in to review the unlawful conduct within the DOJ and FBI that was surfacing as an outcome of congressional oversight and IG reviewed evidence. Unfortunately, as the IG report(s) were released in April and June 2018, those hopes were diminished.

Interestingly, the framework of the article today that outlines his upcoming appearance is written around the politics of the investigation of the Clinton review and not the legal aspects therein. This could be a troubling indication because: (a) Huber wouldn’t be able to testify about an ongoing criminal investigation; and (b) this framework would infer DOJ officials (above Huber) have made a determination -or agreed with his determination- that no legal liability is possible within the matters Huber reviewed.

Of course, that’s just my initial take on the way this is all positioned – and not intended to deflate anyone who was hoping John Huber would generate some prosecutorial angle within a multitude of investigations he was possibly reviewing.

From the way the outline of Huber’s appearance is structured, it appears the extent of his investigative responsibility was limited to a review of matters related to Hillary Clinton that surfaced as an outcome of other inquiry – including matters reviewed by DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz as they related to Hillary Clinton.

Common sense and basic DOJ practice would then indicate: if Huber is testifying to congress he is not likely holding any indictments for material related to discussion within his testimony.

It looks like Huber testifies on December 5th, then quietly exits the overall picture.

It does not look like Mr. Huber was reviewing anything within “spygate” or the FISA abuse; and also did not likely have any involvement in the Andrew McCabe DOJ legal review and DC-based grand jury matters relating to Andrew McCabe.

Of course, I could be entirely mistaken in my analysis.

{insert hope here}

Advertisements