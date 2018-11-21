Butte County Officials Establish “Health Advisory” Predicate To Block All Property Owners From Returning…

[OK, take note – this official Butte County statement now leads me to add a ‘Paradise Fire’ tab to the category listings on the right margin of the page. This evolving story deserves continued and ongoing review.]
Today, Butte County health officials are establishing a the legal predicate to stop residents of Paradise, CA , and surrounding region, from returning to live on their property following the devastating “Camp Fire” wildfire. The framework surrounds a regional “health advisory”; however, the objective appears to be blocking anyone from returning to live on their property for an undetermined period of time.
This type of big-government intervention is concerning for a myriad of reasons and could likely spur even more people to begin questioning motives:
Butte County – Dr. Andy Miller, Butte County Health Officer, has issued a hazard advisory strongly suggesting no habitation of destroyed property until property is declared clear of hazardous waste and structural ash and debris by Butte County Environmental Health.
There is evidence from recent fires in California that homes and property destroyed by fire contain high and concerning levels of heavy metals, lead, mercury, dioxin, arsenic, and other carcinogens. Some property may have the presence of radio-active materials. Exposure to hazardous substances may lead to acute and chronic health effects, and may cause long-term public health and environmental impacts.
As areas affected by the fire with destroyed homes and property are opened to residents, residents will have limited access to visit property to collect recognizable belongings and mementoes that may have survived the fire. Residents should review the Health and Safety Precaution for Re-entry packet, which will be distributed at controlled re-entry checkpoints.
The County is working with State and Federal partners who will assess each property for hazardous waste and remove those materials from each property. This process will take time.
There is no estimate as to how long it will take to assess and remove hazardous materials from each property at this time. After the property has been cleared of hazardous waste, the property owner can sign-up for a State debris removal program at no cost to the property owner. (read more)
Understanding and appreciating the sensitivity because there are likely human remains in the burned-out rubble from almost 900 missing persons, and a death toll increasing daily (currently 81), this declaration by county health officials is remarkable in scale/scope.
Well over 12,600 single family homes were destroyed and hundreds more multi-unit dwellings. That equates to tens-of-thousands of people over a significant area who are essentially being stopped from going home to begin the process of recovery.
From a resident’s perspective this health declaration is troubling on many levels. Can the local government stop you from parking a camper on your own property while you rebuild? Under what statute or set of regulations would the state or local county government be able to limit habitation on private property? Is this a new standard being established?
Additionally, this semi-legal assertion appears to be establishing a precedent and could likely fuel significant numbers of people who are starting to question if there are motives and intents beyond (or before) the crisis at hand.
We’ll keep watching, and praying.
Why is the President allowing Moonbeam additional taxpayer money.. Moonbeam wrecked the car and killed people.. So you give the driver a pat on the back and give him other State’s money to clean up the wreck he caused and also will pay for restitution? And after the wreck the driver just gets to go home a richer State as if nothing had happened..?
So called “sanctuary cities” are breaking the law.. And gubmint keeps giving them other State’s money.. Why is gubmint rewarding tyrannical behavior with law abiding citizens’ money?
It’s the same thing with illegal invaders.. They break the law.. And the gubmint gives them free money, free food and free shelter.
I don’t think the average American citizen gets such perks.. Wreck the car, kill people, wreck many lives.. And then the gubmint will give you somebody else’s money? I don’t think so..
An American breaks the law.. And they get the book thrown at them..
I’m tolerant to money being civilly donated to the Union to a certain extent.. Namely for our protection from outside invaders – and that point is becoming very questionable on its own by the way..
I know Texas doesn’t agree with Moonbeam’s destructive policy behavior.. And I certainly don’t want our Texas money enriching and rewarding a destructive State’s criminal behavior..
Something is seriously wrong in the American Union gubmint..
LikeLiked by 1 person
I hope the driver who wrecked the car and killed all the people has his trains and other toys taken away.
LikeLiked by 2 people
His Freedom as well, WSB!
His Freedom… As Well.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I disagree. First, there are probably very few illegals living there. But more important, the president is not doing this to help Moonbeam, he’s doing it to help American citizens in need. This isn’t about one state vs another, it’s about Americans helping other Americans. If we start refusing to help disaster victims, as Obama did when Nashville flooded during his term, then we are no better than the left. This is a time to set aside differences and show them our love and compassion.
LikeLike
Very few illegals living there
HA!!😆
You Must Be Kidding…
Correcto, mi amigo!!
Friggin FARM Country all around.
NOT many illegals…
Unbelievable
LikeLike
For those commenters who think the lack of population in the northern most fire areas is a reason there will be NO Super train going there … those of us old enough can remember when MOST of the area was so thinly populated that electricity and phone lines WERE NOT AVAILABLE in places like rural Auburn, CA – which is an almost unheard of thing today. The government lays their plans – often DECADES in advance, for what they want to do, and I believe they see the spread of NORCAL “society” right into those areas that are now burnt to a cinder. The difference is by then, the government will own it all (or a select chosen few will have bought it from the gov’t at rock bottom prices)! Property that by then will be ‘cleared for habitation’, and development – including the train to get commuters to work. Funny how so called “natural disasters” seem to happen in areas the government would like to own. After the “learning curve” of the Bundy Ranch, and its northern land grab afterwards, they KNOW the people will no longer stand for that kind of ‘takeover’ … so they found another way to get people OFF the land they want control over. Also, think Mineral Rights of the land they are basically stealing from the owners … Hmmmm.
LikeLiked by 4 people
NQO;
I smell Harry Reid, do you?
Whats he DOING, since he retired from the Senate, huh?
Gotten busy in Californicate, perhaps?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Just love the picture of the suspicious cat. Trying to hang onto hope for all these victims, praying for the missing and closure for all.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Me too
LikeLike
I love suspicious cat too!
LikeLike
“Some property may have the presence of radio-active materials.”
Yes this is true! Coleman lamps had radioactive mantles!
“The Coleman Company, one of the world’s largest makers of camping supplies, continued to use Thorium to make their mantles until the mid-1990s when they changed to yttrium, a non-radioactive compound that does not burn as bright, but burns longer.”
Key word “may”.
This is starting to look like a land grab..
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sort of like the fake bombs that “could” explode if another element was present.
LikeLike
Dirt is friggin radioactive. Jeeez
LikeLike
Thank you Sundance for creating a permanent tab for this topic.
I’ve shared it with a few family members and friends who are affected by this event so they can follow along, share it with others in their situation, add info as it becomes available.
The Treehouse is indeed becoming a go-to source for real news!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Where is the rental fees, transportation fees, mail, mail orders, storage for those not at? fees coming from. Who is making the checks? Audits? Who is responsible for liability under the orders?
LikeLike
POTUS brought the guilty back to the crime scene. Newsom with his hands in his back pockets looks guilty of something.
LikeLiked by 1 person
General rule with people: If someone gives you a bunch of reasons (excuses), chances are none of those reasons are the real reason. So many reasons are listed here, I suspect that none of the reasons are the real reason and we are being fed excuses. Suspicious cat is right on the money.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Watch for the land grab. It will be coming.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Those were republican communities. This looks more like gerrymandering by fire. The latest trick of nasty democrats.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Big government and land grabs all for the good of society….watch out….we’ve seen this game played before!
LikeLiked by 1 person
DEJA VU
Investigators were not permitted access to Building 7 to collect data at the WTC immediately after 911 either, which by then all the supposed melted steel had been removed.
New evidence in the mainstream media confirms that Building 7 did not collapse from fire. It collapsed on its on footprint in 7 secs. See video of announcement.
https://www.express.co.uk/news/world/736223/9-11-tower-Building-7-collapse-fire-conspiracy
I give you: Directed Energy Weapons INFRASOUND. Look it up.
The recent Italy bridge collapsed the same way.
Here is the link and official video where it was announce there was no fire at Building 7.
Kill two birds with one stone literally. Massacre 3000 Americans for Agenda 21 and use it as excuse to send troops to the Middle East. Iraq War. GWB. Three Bush generations starting with Prescott, Nazi sympathsizer, of the Skulls and Bones Society who meet annually in a tomb without windows. In other words, underground where they cannot be eavesdropped. John Kerry, coincidently marries the rich Heinz heir, was also a member.
Osama bin Laden taken down under Obama. All 17 Navy Seals formerly in the mission die in a helicopter crash. How convenient.
LikeLike
You do know that not everything you read on the internet is true?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Why doesn’t this surprise me in the least? Did the Govt assess the southern Ca properties with the same advisory?
Grab that land, fire sale, literally.
LikeLike
This is California, it is for all practical purposes essentially a socialist ruling elite elected by the people. The stupid only seem to grasp the dire consequence of their actions when it is their ox getting gored.
LikeLike
Well said Gary, although I’m not so sure some of the stupid ever grasp it.
LikeLike
Butte County (and CalFire-Moonbeam Green Twits) may have something to hide, and
this is a false flag to distract the Little People,
that The Elite Who Know Whats Best need to keep in line.
Radioactive?
Now who might be storing radioactive materials out there?
Awiens?
Cue the Twilight Zone music…
LikeLike
I suggest this was the goal all along.
i.e. , Peasants in cities/tent cities are more easily controlled than people living out in the sticks.
LikeLike
Sounds like inverse condemnation to me. It blocks all reasonable use of the owners’ property. Damages are problematic, though.
LikeLike
These were the recommendations given in 1997 *this is roughly the same policy as the one recommended in 1995, that is referenced in the second link from 2007):
http://www.kmed.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1995-Federal-Fire-Policy.pdf
These policies were again reiterated as preferred policy by the BLM, Forestry, etc. under the National Fire Policy Plan:
http://www.kmed.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1995-Federal-Fire-Policy.pdf
In 1994 (or 5), the Clinton administration started the initiative (which it basically strong armed the logging companies into) of “saving” old growth forests by not allowing logging. It also did not respond to the 1995 report by Forestry, BLM, etc. listed above.
During the Obama administration, the budget for fire suppression was drastically cut (at a time when the Clinton policies were really starting to turn up results: huge freaking fires).
Fire Operations – Suppression Budget
2008 – $1,177,620
2009 – $993,947
2010 – $997,505
2011 – $595,000 -40%
2012 – $537,8583
2013 – $534,7814
2014 – $680,488
2015 – $708,000
2016 – $794,534
2017 – $873,904
2018 – $1,056,818
YOu have to realize that by this time, due to Clinton policies, the undergrowth would take even more money to get cleared…because it had been allowed to get out of control; instead, Obama cut the budget.
And Jerry Brown did block a bipartisan bill that would have at least addressed the problems somewhat in his state.
LikeLike