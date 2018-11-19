White House Notifies CNN Journalist Jim Acosta of Rules to Permanently Revoke “Hard Pass”….

The White House sent a letter to CNN narrative engineer Jim Acosta notifying him his pass granting him temporary access to the White House grounds could be suspended after a temporary restraining order runs its course:

As noted the letter outlines the White House is establishing formal rules for conduct as an outcome of CNN filing a lawsuit to support the behavior of the “journalist”. Following the process for appeal, and denial therein, the White House intends permanent revocation.

Thus the baseline for unacceptable conduct, and the decision for press-pass revocation, will now apply toward all journalists covering the White House; and the White House Correspondents Association will no longer be the decision-maker.

