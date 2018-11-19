White House Notifies CNN Journalist Jim Acosta of Rules to Permanently Revoke “Hard Pass”….

The White House sent a letter to CNN narrative engineer Jim Acosta notifying him his pass granting him temporary access to the White House grounds could be suspended after a temporary restraining order runs its course:

As noted the letter outlines the White House is establishing formal rules for conduct as an outcome of CNN filing a lawsuit to support the behavior of the “journalist”.  Following the process for appeal, and denial therein, the White House intends permanent revocation.

Thus the baseline for unacceptable conduct, and the decision for press-pass revocation, will now apply toward all journalists covering the White House; and the White House Correspondents Association will no longer be the decision-maker.

  1. Justice Warrior says:
    November 19, 2018 at 4:03 pm

    Excellent! It’s way past time.

    • Carrie2 says:
      November 19, 2018 at 4:17 pm

      Justice Warrior, and it has nothing to do with “freedom of speech” but a severe lack of manners and intelligence. Sorry, CNN, you have nothing on which to stand. CIAO!

  3. Hangtown Bob says:
    November 19, 2018 at 4:04 pm

    Excellent………

    MAGA

  4. Marygrace Powers says:
    November 19, 2018 at 4:04 pm

    DO NOT MESS WITH POTUS/
    OR YOU WILL BE ACOSTA’D.

  5. ❌Trump Voter in MN CD 2 ❌ (@MadVoterInMN) says:
    November 19, 2018 at 4:04 pm

    Sadly his employers aren’t disappointed in his conduct…

  6. Mark (The Artist) T. says:
    November 19, 2018 at 4:06 pm

    Serves the smug little toad right.
    But I’m sure he’s already got a book deal lined up so he can do tours in order to keep his narcissistic ego well fed.

    • The Boss says:
      November 19, 2018 at 4:18 pm

      Yeah…let the sniveling punk go on a book tour. Get him out there out of his safe space so he can endure the public ridicule he deserves.

      • Cuppa Covfefe says:
        November 19, 2018 at 4:47 pm

        Hmmm. In Amsterdam (Holland) they have a street (never been there, but it’s well-known) where, erm, professionals (mostly women) ply their trade from within glass-walled rooms facing the street.

        Considering that Accost-her is a prime example of a Presstitute, perhaps he could be encased in a glass cage as part of the wall facing Mexico.

        The “glow” of narcissism thereby conveyed would drive any would-be invader to insanity, or at least return to their homeland. Thankful that they avoided Accost-her and his ilk…

    • Carrie2 says:
      November 19, 2018 at 4:19 pm

      Mark, each time a traitor or a stupid are paid millions for books I would never read, they have also caused me to avoid buying ANY buck from those publishing houses. Sooner or later they will be closing down as wasting way too much money on nothing of value or worth reading.

    • scrap1ron says:
      November 19, 2018 at 4:25 pm

      And that’s when the intern he assaulted should file a civil lawsuit and take that money.

    • Kim says:
      November 19, 2018 at 4:39 pm

      As well as a gofundme acct

  7. Bogeyfree says:
    November 19, 2018 at 4:07 pm

    Old story as it’s reported that the WH HAS restored his hard pass.

  8. starfcker says:
    November 19, 2018 at 4:07 pm

    Not up to date news. His pass is already reinstated for good, along with a set of rules and regulations regarding his conduct

  9. jack says:
    November 19, 2018 at 4:09 pm

    Nicely done, President Trump!

    Let’s see how CNN responds back. It’s almost 5pm on the 19th. They have less than an hour to respond back.

  10. mj_inOC says:
    November 19, 2018 at 4:09 pm

    He was an embarrassment to all America, or at least should have been.

    Sad that WH must now issue Rules.
    Our parents called them ´manners.’

    • TheLastDemocrat says:
      November 19, 2018 at 4:42 pm

      Yes.

      This is how we normal Americans are totally caught off-guard. We would never imagine that our kid’s elementary school would have cross-dresser day, or have the kids read “my two penguin dads” in class. Or, that high school history or social studies teachers would ignore the good of American while, necessarily, including some of the bad.

      It would never cross our minds that the basics of economics – where does wealth come from, supply-and-demand, etc., would be set in a social-explanation context of being indicators of oppression.

      So, we assume any person fortunate enough to be in the press pool covering the president would behave accordingly.

      We are caught off guard. Now, we need rules. Now, the “journalists” can play cat-and-mouse about whether the rule was broken or not.

  11. Dee Paul Deje says:
    November 19, 2018 at 4:13 pm

    MSM & Dems (same thing) 3-2-1 “End of democracy, third world dictator tactics, freedom of the press…”

  12. jack says:
    November 19, 2018 at 4:15 pm

    Oh, I just read something CNN put out 15mins ago saying that Jim Acosta’s press pass is re-instated . And CNN will drop the lawsuit against the Trump Admin.

    https://www.cnn.com/2018/11/19/media/cnn-acosta-emergency-hearing/index.html

    So, what happened?

    • jack says:
      November 19, 2018 at 4:17 pm

      Question will be if Trump or Staff will ever call on Acosta again. What do you think? There are 50 reporters in the room, so … maybe after 49 ask 2 questions , if there is time left, they can call Acosta?

      • unconqueredone says:
        November 19, 2018 at 4:27 pm

        Go alphabetical with the entire WH press, one question each, and when speaking the press member must phrase their words as a question or lose their turn.

        We’ve done A.

    • Honest Abbey says:
      November 19, 2018 at 4:31 pm

      CNN’s Brian Stelter just reported on air:

      The White House Has “Backed Down” and restored Jim Acosta’s press pass.

      They are mocking President Trump and indirectly called him weak.

  13. merrly says:
    November 19, 2018 at 4:16 pm

    Excellent! Now who will they get to antagonize POTUS and propagandize for the left? LOL!

  14. TheHumanCondition says:
    November 19, 2018 at 4:17 pm

    Too nice, and way too verbose.

    Should have just read:

    Lunatic Jim,

    We have considered your mental status and pathetic behavior in press conferences and determined that you will forever be forever banned from practicing fake news tactics in the White House.

    We truly hope you seek the mental health care that you so obviously need.

    Sincerely,

    Bill Shine,
    Assistant to the President
    & Head Idiot Wrangler.

    L 😀 L

  15. mazziflol says:
    November 19, 2018 at 4:17 pm

    Now, either dont hold a conference for 2 weeks, or dont call on the bully if they do.

  16. ForGodandCountry says:
    November 19, 2018 at 4:17 pm

    Good riddance to pure garbage.

  18. JoD says:
    November 19, 2018 at 4:19 pm

    Adios Abilio!!!!

  19. Molly says:
    November 19, 2018 at 4:22 pm

    Here’s what happens next:

    Aosta acts like an idiot. White House invokes rules set forth in letter. Aosta is tossed.

    Could be preceded by President leaving podium and stalking out of press conference.
    Could be preceded by President having cameras turned off.

    • Cuppa Covfefe says:
      November 19, 2018 at 4:54 pm

      Considering that that room has a pool under it (used by FDR for exercise, as he had polio, and swimming is good exercise for folks with compromised limbs, they could refill the pool, and put a dunk tank over it.

      OK, Acost-her, you get one question. Exceed your time or your question count, or misbehave, you get to have a dip instead of just being one…

      (For fans of Veggie Tales, Acost-her displays the same narcissism that King George does in “King George and the Ducky”…).

  21. ForGodandCountry says:
    November 19, 2018 at 4:25 pm

    Sundance,

    Where did you get this letter? You never gave your source for this info.

    Meanwhile, Breitbart is reporting this…

    https://www.breitbart.com/the-media/2018/11/19/jim-acosta-white-house-press-pass-cnn-dropping-lawsuit/

  22. Guyski says:
    November 19, 2018 at 4:26 pm

    Great. That is how it should be done. If he (and they) acts like a child, punish as a child. When I was a kid, one sibling did not get punished for fighting, we all did. Same in school, one person misbehaved in class we all got punished. Hope the other kids in the press pool will be giving him the stink eye. 😊😉😂

  23. PatriotKate says:
    November 19, 2018 at 4:26 pm

    Ye of little faith. And, CNN dropped their silly suit. While it was apparently reinstated, it has put all media on notice. Jim Acosta is such an immature azz, he’ll probably revert to form and try it again. At that point, he’ll be permanently thrown out. While it’s been reinstated, it also by no means indicates that they will ever call on him again. That’s my guess and he’ll go to the microphone on a regular basis, act like a child, and complain. No one will be empathetic. April Ryan is next if she tries to act like Acosta and she won’t get the second or third chance he has.

    In the meantime, the remainder of the press corps will most likely behave.

  24. Firefly says:
    November 19, 2018 at 4:27 pm

    Acosta is getting his badge. WH decided that just after the 3pm today. Wonder if Acosta will have an opportunity to pick another fight and get the courts to set a precedent. Apparently that’s why the WH backed off to day from pulling it even though Acosta/CNN didn’t respond to the due process notice.

    While all this little bickering is going on there’s an uprising in Haiti. Why did PTrump recently put Kenneth Merten, know Clinton foundation supporter/enforcer, in a higher position within the state department in August. William Binney and Kevin Shipp in an interview with Jason goodman are thinking PTrump has been “turned”.

  25. dawg says:
    November 19, 2018 at 4:27 pm

    This thread should probably be deleted so as not to further confuse.

  26. Lawrence says:
    November 19, 2018 at 4:28 pm

    It’s easy to be cynical and say “Well, THAT only took 22 months!” But to me, it’s a sign from the President that he is intent on keeping his promises, no matter how long it takes to do it CORRECTLY.

    This was a huge loss for the media and they walked right into it. They dared Trump to turn the car around, and he did just that. They chose to play the wrestling villain and we all know what happens to them eventually.

    Now the media knows that Trump has the power AND the nerve to bounce their entire organizations, if need be, having just witnessed him dodging their Deep State owned judges. Acosta was the warning shot to every network, and they will be on their best behavior. Or not. The balance of power now shifts back to the people and away from the media. I wouldn’t be surprised if, at some point, the front rows of the press room were populated with the likes of Ben Shapiro, Bill Mitchell, Liz Crokin, Larry Wachs and many other underground media favorites.

    That’s another major promise on track for delivery from Your Fave President: Bust the media in the mouth and break em up. I wouldn’t be surprised to see some major retirements in the media business start to accelerate this Christmas.

    Have faith and patience and charity this Thanksgiving.

  27. CornPicker says:
    November 19, 2018 at 4:28 pm

    The rules should include a urineanalse with a drug screen, and full Billy Rubin for Acosta ,and while your at it a drug screen for Joseph diGenova something wrong about him like he’s going to take a head off, and an the oncology report on his wife , And for April Ryan a 24 hour fast then urine test for adrenal gland problem along with stool samples for drugs ,

  28. Txjohn says:
    November 19, 2018 at 4:29 pm

    Oh hell yes!

  29. taurnil says:
    November 19, 2018 at 4:36 pm

    All journalists should thank Acosta for being such a huge dick.

  30. G3 says:
    November 19, 2018 at 4:41 pm

    Did President Trump pardon a turkey a day early?

  31. Suzanne says:
    November 19, 2018 at 4:46 pm

    It’s really quite simple… don’t ever call on him again

  32. ❌🐸🐸Trump Babe🐸🐸❌ (@DeplorableBabe) says:
    November 19, 2018 at 4:46 pm

    So that’s it? No apology? No assumption of guilt whatsoever? No remorse? This is really sad.

    • Firefly says:
      November 19, 2018 at 4:57 pm

      No nothing and Acosta gets his pass back.

    • mikeyboo says:
      November 19, 2018 at 5:02 pm

      After the court ruling, Pres Trump returned the pass pending the official court hearing.
      Now he has returned the pass and CNN has withdrawn the suit.
      Acosta has now been officially warned. If he acts out again-no sympathy and he is gone.
      (I would not want or expect an apology from the arrogant little twerp. In fact, I am hoping he behaves badly once again so he can be unceremoniously 86d from the presser.)
      Images of drunks being thrown out of bars in the old west come to mind. How I would love to see Acosta and Ryan out of their arse in the dust outside the White House……..but of course, that would be wrong.

  33. railer says:
    November 19, 2018 at 4:47 pm

    So Acosta holds a temporary pass, which will be pulled if the court removes the temporary restraining order. Meanwhile, the WH has issued formal rules which all media are to comply with, or else. I’d say they should all start complying with the rules, or else.

  34. Lactantius says:
    November 19, 2018 at 4:54 pm

    U.S. District Judge Timothy J. Kelly (a Trump appointee) issued a 14-day temporary restraining order on Friday which agreed that access to the White House grounds is not a First Amendment right. But he also found that a reporter’s “First Amendment liberty interest in a White House press pass” is also protected by the Fifth Amendment’s due-process guarantees.

    This is a “process” issue which essentially says that the White House can’t revoke a reporter’s press pass without a due-process reason. In other words, a set of rules has to exist in order for Acosta to know how to behave. Of course, that is BS, but as a labor issue it is fairly common boiler plate.

    The White House lawyers have decided to tell Acosta he is guilty of violating the tacit rules and customs that have long been the norm. They have invited Acosta to make his case for acting as he did. His deadline for refuting the White House dismissal has come and gone.

    Acosta and CNN are disreputable political activists. They may well trip back to Judge Kelly, but I suspect the Judge will just tell them to grow up. Acosta can now go into the records book as the ass who made the relatively free-form White House press availability into a systemized process complete with a rule book.

    • JX says:
      November 19, 2018 at 5:02 pm

      The judge is a crackpot.

      Amend 5 – No person shall be … deprived of life, liberty, or property, without due process of law;

      Acosta has not been deprived of life, liberty, or property, no crime has been alleged, what is the judge talking about? The Judiciary is interfering with the Executive.

  35. Firefly says:
    November 19, 2018 at 4:56 pm

    The left will be laughing at PTrump over this for a while.

    • Cuppa Covfefe says:
      November 19, 2018 at 4:58 pm

      Firefly away back under the bridge.

      You missed the point of judge Kelly’s action and the WH response. Too close to the D flame, eh…

    • G3 says:
      November 19, 2018 at 5:08 pm

      Looks like Acosta had until 3pm to respond in writing to the WH.
      He must have done so…

      • kathyca says:
        November 19, 2018 at 5:10 pm

        No. CNN filed an emergency motion saying that the letter was an attempt to retroactively establish due process. The letter was an attachment. The WH would have lost that motion, so they agreed to give Acosta his pass back. But now Acosta knows that rules and the consequences — due process (not that he’s entitled to it, but that’s what the case law says).

  36. itswoot says:
    November 19, 2018 at 4:57 pm

    “…and the White House Correspondents Association will no longer be the decision-maker.”
    – sundance

    Might that include the decisions of ‘who sits where’ in the press seating arrangements?

    Also:

    I wonder if Jim Acosta is afflicted with what Sigmund Freud called an “Oedipus complex” (parent / child conflict). Might help to explain why Acosta is such a sourpuss, and an odious one at that. **wink**

  37. petszmom says:
    November 19, 2018 at 4:58 pm

    This is now fake news! 😀😆

  38. kathyca says:
    November 19, 2018 at 5:00 pm

    omg people…the court said you likely can’t suspend Acosta’s press pass without notice and reasons. Now the WH has provided notice and reasons. Acosta now has his “due process.” So either Acosta acts like an adult, or his hard pass can be suspended under existing precedent.

  39. Trump Train says:
    November 19, 2018 at 5:01 pm

    Why was he not arrested for assault and battery?

  40. Firefly says:
    November 19, 2018 at 5:02 pm

    Here’s the new rules for the press. Aparrently Acosta did respond to the due process letter. Didn’t wait for the response at 3 pm and proceeded to stir everyone up about going to court.

  41. Firefly says:
    November 19, 2018 at 5:13 pm

    For over 240 years this great country never needed such rules that are understood to be the rules in virtually all professional forums. Moreover, CNN legal claims they need written rules on such basic professional behavior.

    What a historically day for America- only a few years ago no one would have even thought the press could sink this low no matter how much they personally disagreed with the President. It was perfectly fine when Obama and McCain made the press and American people behave on the spot. But with a PTrump the press couldn’t muster the professsional respect for the presidential office to the point kindergarten type rules need to be formally written

  42. technerd55 says:
    November 19, 2018 at 5:14 pm

    While Acosta definitely belongs in the penalty box for his boorish behavior, this is not going to work out well for the press going forward. Forget about Trump for a moment…a future POTUS can use this as a means to stifle any line of questioning they don’t like or that truly sheds light on malicious intent. Acosta has done his colleagues no favor here by filing this lawsuit and this does not bode well for the future when giant media corporations don’t own the flow of information.

  43. Lulu says:
    November 19, 2018 at 5:14 pm

    The WH looks weak and poorly managed. Revoking than reinstating hours later? They should stop doing press conferences – just give them a daily hand-out.

