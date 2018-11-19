November 19th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #669

Posted on November 19, 2018 by

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45

21 Responses to November 19th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #669

  1. citizen817 says:
    November 19, 2018 at 12:21 am

  2. citizen817 says:
    November 19, 2018 at 12:21 am

  3. citizen817 says:
    November 19, 2018 at 12:22 am

  4. tax2much says:
    November 19, 2018 at 12:22 am

    Little Adam Schitt. Hope Mueller is up Schitt’s creek soon.

  5. citizen817 says:
    November 19, 2018 at 12:22 am

  6. sunnydaze says:
    November 19, 2018 at 12:25 am

  7. motreehouse says:
    November 19, 2018 at 12:26 am

    Grandma please add a prayer line for the concern trolls TY

  8. citizen817 says:
    November 19, 2018 at 12:26 am

    Steve Hilton with
    Maria Bartiromo
    (6:14)

  9. sunnydaze says:
    November 19, 2018 at 12:27 am

    ABC’s reporting on this. Go figure.

  10. budmc says:
    November 19, 2018 at 12:28 am

  11. rumpole2 says:
    November 19, 2018 at 12:29 am

    Lets hope the Schitt hits the fan soon!

  12. bertdilbert says:
    November 19, 2018 at 12:31 am

  13. citizen817 says:
    November 19, 2018 at 12:31 am

    ICYMI
    Trump’s Sunday Interview

  14. rumpole2 says:
    November 19, 2018 at 12:31 am

    Trump is the master of Schitt posting on Twitter

  15. rumpole2 says:
    November 19, 2018 at 12:33 am

    Trump’s Twitter is equivalent to an Executive Order…

