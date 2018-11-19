Monday November 19th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
DAILY DEVOTIONAL, November 19, 2018
Take Refuge in the Lord
“It is better to take refuge in the Lord than to trust in man.” Psalm 118:8
No doubt the reader has been tempted to rely upon the things that are seen instead of resting in the invisible God (1). Christians sometimes rather seek man for help and advice, and so mar the purity of their reliance upon God.
Does today’s passage meet the eye of a believer who is filled with anxiety? Then let us reason with you. You trust in Jesus – and Jesus alone – for having accomplished your salvation; then why are you troubled? “Because of my situation.”
Is it not written, “Cast your burden upon the Lord” (2) and, “Do not be anxious about anything, but in everything by prayer and supplication, with thanksgiving, let your requests be made known to God” (3) and, “Casting all your cares upon Him, for He cares for you” (4)? Have you tried these and found Him wanting?
Can you trust God for your physical needs? “Ah, I wish I could!”
If you cannot trust God with the physical, how dare you trust Him with the spiritual? Can you trust Him for your soul’s redemption, and yet not rely upon Him for a few lesser mercies? Is God not enough for your need, or is His all-sufficiency too narrow for your wants? Do you need another to watch for you when you have Him who sees every secret thing? Is His heart faint? Is His Arm weary? If so, find another God.
But if He is infinite, omnipotent, omniscient, faithful, true, all-wise, and loves you, why do you run around seeking another confidence? Why do you inquire of the stars, buy forbidden booklets, consult mediums (5)? Why do you scour the earth to find another foundation when this One is strong enough to bear all the weight that you can ever build on it?
Christian, do not mix your wine with water; do not tarnish the gold of faith with the dross of human glitter. Wait only upon God, and let your expectation be from Him. Do not covet Jonah’s gourd but trust in Jonah’s God. Let the sandy, shaky foundations built by men be the choice of fools. But you, beloved, as one who sees the approaching storm, shelter yourself by faith in the secure house built (6) upon the Rock (7).
Rock of Ages, cleft for me,
Let me hide myself in Thee.
(1) 2 Corinthians 4:18
(2) Psalm 55:22
(3) Philippians 4:6
(4) 1 Peter 5:7
(5) Leviticus 19:31
(6) Matthew 7:24
(7) Isaiah 26:4; 1 Corinthians 10:4
–Charles H. Spurgeon, 1834-1892
Enemies Reconciled To God
“When we were enemies” (Rom.5:10).
Think of it! God has good news for us even in our willfulness, our enmity against Him! “When we were enemies”, says Paul, “We were reconciled to God by the death of His Son”.
Here we can almost hear some reader object: “Of all things, don’t charge me with being an enemy of God. I’m a religious person, I go to church regularly, I even give to the church”. Ah, but God does not say that the unsaved are not religious. Perhaps 999 out of 1,000 are religious. The point is that by your ungodly, sinful life, and certainly by rejecting God’s gift of salvation, you have made yourself an enemy of God. You may not be an enemy against the “God” you have conjured up in your own mind, but you are certainly an enemy against God, the God of the Bible.
But despite all this God still sends His ambassadors out to offer reconciliation to all His enemies everywhere — “by the death of His Son”. Think of it! We who believe are reconciled to God, not by some effort or payment offered by us to placate God, but “by the death of HIS Son”. He bore the enmity as His own creatures mocked Him, spat in His face and nailed Him to a tree. This is grace indeed! And this is not all, for the whole passage reads:
“For if, when we were enemies, we were reconciled to God by the death of his Son, much more, being reconciled, we shall be saved by His life.
“And not only so, but we also joy in God through our Lord Jesus Christ, by whom we have now received the atonement [Lit., reconciliation]” (Rom.5: 10,11).
The argument of this passage is that if, as His enemies, we were reconciled to God by the death of His Son, much more “being reconciled”, we may be assured that our living Savior will keep us safe. And not only are believers safe in Christ, but all the while we “joy in God through our Lord Jesus Christ, by whom we have now received”, not only help in our helplessness, or the forgiveness of our sins, but “the reconciliation”, by which we are brought nigh to God and experience His love toward us.
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/enemies-reconciled-to-god/
Romans 5:10 For if, when we were enemies, we were reconciled to God by the death of his Son, much more, being reconciled, we shall be saved by his life.:11 And not only so, but we also joy in God through our Lord Jesus Christ, by whom we have now received the atonement.
2Corinthians 5:14 For the love of Christ constraineth us; because we thus judge, that if one died for all, then were all dead:
15 And that he died for all, that they which live should not henceforth live unto themselves, but unto him which died for them, and rose again.
16 Wherefore henceforth know we no man after the flesh: yea, though we have known Christ after the flesh, yet now henceforth know we him no more.
17 Therefore if any man be in Christ, he is a new creature: old things are passed away; behold, all things are become new.
18 And all things are of God, who hath reconciled us to himself by Jesus Christ, and hath given to us the ministry of reconciliation;
19 To wit, that God was in Christ, reconciling the world unto himself, not imputing their trespasses unto them; and hath committed unto us the word of reconciliation.
20 Now then we are ambassadors for Christ, as though God did beseech you by us: we pray you in Christ’s stead, be ye reconciled to God.
21 For he hath made him to be sin for us, who knew no sin; that we might be made the righteousness of God in him.
