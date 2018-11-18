Senator Bill Nelson Concedes Florida Race To Governor Rick Scott…

Democrat Senator Bill ‘Skeletor‘ Nelson has conceded the U.S. Senate race to Florida Governor Rick Scott following a closely watched recount battle.
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – Florida’s Republican Gov. Rick Scott says incumbent Democratic Sen. Bill Nelson called him to concede defeat in their extremely tight race.
Scott issued a statement Sunday saying Nelson “graciously conceded” their Senate race shortly after the state’s recount ended. The final results show Scott defeated Nelson by just over 10,000 votes out of 8 million cast. Nelson is scheduled to release a videotaped statement later Sunday.
Nelson’s concession capped tumultuous days of recounting and political tension in the perennial presidential swing state. It also will likely end the long-running political career of the 76-year-old Nelson. He was first elected to Congress nearly 40 years ago and then to the Senate in 2000. (read more)
Congratulations to my new Senator Scott!!!!!!!! Thank you Rick Scott!
Good riddance to Nelson who never did a thing for me in Florida.
Florida is looking up!!! Sandra dances!
Never give a sword to a woman for can’d dance.
– Confucius’ Wife
That scumbag was also my senator. I agree, he only did the bidding of the far left. Obama went to bat for him during the election, calling him “my close friend.” That should tell you everything you need to know.
SandraOpines, just looking at Nelson’s face he is way too old and obviously not well so should not have ever started to run. Thank goodness two republicans won, one in Fl and one in GA, where Abrams just can’t win but keeps irritating everyone. Both of democrat candidates have bad backgrounds, just like Beto in Texas. Schumer doesn’t look too happy either. We need winners in the Senate to disallow the democrats n the House.
At this point, I figure Scott probably won by a lot more than 10,000 votes. We better get this figured out before 2020…
What’s sad is they know there is corruption and they refuse to cure it. They are either the cure or the disease, and they choose the disease 99 out of a 100 times!
Really! Republicans have to do something about Democrats’ egregious voting fraud!
Indeed…cheating only works in a close election.
This concession thing is stupid. So if the loser does not concede then things stay up in the air forever? After the election the Sec of State declares who won. Period. Now, the Sec of State and the county cronies may have stolen the election but that is a separate issue.
rf121, apparently you are now our resident troll. Welcome, NOT!
To be on the safe side….
Somebody needs to drive a wooden stake through his chest.. and stuff his mouth with garlic
Pelosi is consider the everlasting dinosaur in congress.
Not a bad idea. He looks as evil as that CoC guy, whose name escapes me at the moment. They look like goblins.
He looks like a Democrat.
They are evolving into a different sub-species.
Clearly not human. Tim Kaine is another good example.. as is Crooked Hillary…
Got a good beat. 🙂
Rumpole, don’t forget lil Adam Schitt.
I have the same reaction to pictures of Nelson as you. Very unnerving.
Tom Donahue is the Ted Knight look alike.
Somebody needs to drive a wooden stake through his chest.. and stuff his mouth with garlic.” Don’t forget to bury him face down.
Can I get a 9mm JHP in silver please?
“a 9mm JHP in silver”
I saw a video that my brother pulled up on YouTube of a fellow that would shoot things with exotic bullets (sliver, titanium, gold, etc.). They were custom made, I do not recall the caliber.
The gold ones were shot into things where the gold could be recovered.
I was only able to find silver (plated, not solid) in 357 magnum, but did not spend a lot of time. These are the real deal, live ammo.
http://www.gunsholstersandgear.com/2012/10/04/coonan-silver-bullets/
“…Eight rounds of Coonan Silver Bullets plus the ash vampire stake will cost you $49.95. Sure, it ain’t cheap. But, since silver is well north of $30/ounce now-a-days, they simply cannot be made cheaply. Nope, there is not an ounce of silver in the package, but I imagine Coonan and Atomic likely went through a pound or two in the load development…”
Read the original article here: http://www.gunsholstersandgear.com/2012/10/04/coonan-silver-bullets/ . Make sure you visit GunsHolstersAndGear.com for all of the latest gun news, reviews and SHOT Show coverage.
“a 9mm”
No Jacketed Hollow Points. I was only able to find you cast in 115g, 124g, 145g and 147 in silver alloy. You will have to load your own.
Product Details
Laser-Cast silver bearing alloy in a 9mm 145g RN .356 cast bullet.
Brinell Hardness: 24
https://www.oregontrailbullet.com/shop/laser-cast/9mm-145g-RN-356-p104526402
(sorry for the pic blowing up on the page)
https://www.oregontrailbullet.com/
Silver – Our silver alloy produces a cast bullet that is harder than standard cast bullets without fear of leading and still protects the barrel from harsh wear.
IKWYDT
Glad you do, but the rest of us..
Nelson votes are going to keep turning up even now.
Likely concentrated close to grave yards.
I spent time before the election trying to register Republican voters in our local cemetery. Unfortunately, most had already been registered as Democrats right after internment . . .
Then decapitate him.
It’s the only way to be sure.
Put salt and garlic so it will never reattached.
My husband and I gave him the nickname subsiders (from the movie Daybreakers). We just couldn’t help ourselves!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sundance – What few reports are available on the SecAg race are vague, conflicting.
Do you know it all ballots have been counted in the SecAg race? Unable to locate any reports which say that Matt Caldwell conceded, even though Fried has been proclaiming herself the victor for over a week.
Any new info on your end? Thank you. Am preaching to the choir, I know, but the devastation this Bloomberg puppet will cause can not be overstated.
LikeLiked by 3 people
https://floridaelectionwatch.gov/StateOffices/CommissionerOfAgriculture
Thank you.
Good grief, that’s close — approximately 6,000 votes.
PVZ: per Florida Division of Elections’ website (Florida Election Watch), Nicole Fried (DEM) leads Matt Caldwell (REP) by 6,753 votes with machine and manual recounts completed.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you.
Bad news for CCW (Concealed Carry Weapon). We’ll see how she manages CCW program. Not a FL resident, but do have a FL CCW. Also a UT and NV CCW.
Sure wish they’d pass National Reciprocity. Or even better, Constitutional Carry would be ideal, and inline with The Constitution.
i wonder how many face lifts he has had?
LikeLiked by 3 people
His plastic surgeon should be arrested.
Put it this way… you can see scrotum skin beneath his chin.
He is a perfect example of why we need term limits. He has been in congress for 40 years. He has no idea of what real life is like – how real people live. And I fully agree we need to clean up election fraud in Florida and elsewhere. We did not truly lose all of those toss up house seats.
LikeLiked by 7 people
His claim to fame is that he once sponsored a bill to name a post office building. His best and well known fight is his fight to keep his Senate seat he just lost. So pathetic.
Gee, that is what Hillary did as a senator in the state of NY. Real big stuff for sure!
Considering the amount of FAKE votes that were put into the system, We the People have had our civil rights violated. They came up short with the cheating this time but unless something serious is done, they will make sure they cheat big enough next time. It shouldn’t have been close considering Scott’s big wins for governor.
I personally don’t believe the 2018 election results. The D-Rats ran many total losers as candidates and we are suppose to believe the majority voted for them? I don’t. Just today, a friend was asking me why even bother to vote if the D-Rats “win” after the election is over. I said we need to raise HELL and continue to raise HELL every day. Make them sick and tired of hearing us until the FRAUD ENDS! We the People need to make it OUR mission to force the end of VOTE FRAUD! Otherwise, like my friend said, why bother to vote when FAKE VOTES are mixed into the real votes corrupting the election outcomes.
Are reports that we’re stuck with Nikki Fraud as SecAg true? Or are there more ballots in that race yet to be counted?
How did Matt Caldwell go from being forty thousand votes ahead on election night with one hundred percent of precincts in, to losing by five thousand a few days later, with Fried’s ‘winning’ votes all coming from Broward? This just stinks.
No reports yet that Caldwell conceded, hopefully he won’t. This is an evil travesty if this Bloomberg stooge is foisted off on Floridians for the sole purpose of destroying gun rights.
She admits she knows nothing about agriculture, and people in the farming, ranching, and fishing industries don’t see where they’ve a thing in common with this big city leftist law-yuh.
Laura Loomer was on Joe Pags show. she said a Trump-supporting immigrant friend of hers received a text message on election day telling him to vote via provisional ballot.
This guy has already been embalmed, and yet his lips still move with Democrat lies. Good grief.
4:09
The embalmed Demographic are known to vote heavily in favor of Democrats. No wonder they elected one of their own for years.
LikeLiked by 5 people
The gall of this freak called Bill Nelson is absolutely astonishing. The turd is a liar par-excellence, and he didn’t even have the grace to congratulate Senator elect Scott. What a heathen.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Nelson=ReCount Dracula…..finally a role that requires him to suck!
Lol, thanks for the laugh 😁 .
Good!
But while Florida and Georgia recounted and postured and California burned……
A mild election night Dem lead in the House was ballot box stolen into a significant House dim majority.
Soros and election officials at the local and state level. They’re stealing and selling our country!
While we think the matter is how campaigns present optics of huge support….and small smoke filled rooms with cash under the table seals results, The demthieves these past years purse the local election cartels quietly, while we think big rallies will insure victory. The big rallies are real and good. We must out perform the enemy in the smokey rooms and back alleys also. Sad to say.
Nelson reminds me of Mason Verger, the weird rich guy who survived an attack from Hannibal Lecter.
“Skeltor”…………….
Bwaaaa haaa haaa haaaaaaaaaaa!!!!
“Skeletor”……….good grief. Trying to get used to these pesky lineless bifocals is aggravating. I ain’t old enough to be old yet!!!
There’s a lot more in store for ya commin’ up! Don’t forget, 60 is the new 40!
Also “Fire Marshall Bill”
I have no idea how to restore our election system. These things are just downright scary. When you look at the FL governor’s race, or the GA governor’s race you see wild left/corrupt radicals coming very close to winning. I saw Stacey Adams on one of the morning shows, and she was just jabbering away about how crooked the RINOs are…and how this is a big deal for 2020. And, at her side was the head of the NAACP legal defense fund.
The left and the media apparatus will be going full throated for 2020. Who was it that joked about gangsta government?
I know this thread is about FL, but as we all know, fraud is nationwide
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/11/all-of-orange-county-turns-blue-after-democrats-find-thousands-of-votes-post-election-day/
No way is that honest voting. Something’s up.
The key is to clean up registration lists.
If I were the new Gov, I would seek to require all FL resident to re-register to vote. And would require the following when registering:
A. Proof of citizenship.
B. Proof of Fl residency.
C. Proof of residency in tne precinct being claimed as “home”.
Then — I would get rid of those stupid “fill in tne circle” ballots and go to a machine system that provides a paper trail including a receipt to the voter of his filled in ballot.
As long as I’m on a roll……I would reduce early voting to the 2 weeks prior to Election Day, ending the Sat before. I would require written application signed by the voter for any mail in ballot. Mail in ballots are way too easy to commit fraud with.
If every vote is precious, then no expense should be spared to make voting as secure, legal, and valid as possible.
You forgot provisional ballots.
The problem with receipts is that they can be used as proof of how you voted, you know, for your 40 ounce bottle of malt liquor.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you.
Ugh. What a story.
Not much different to what I’d imagined, though.
There shouldn’t be different coloured ballots or envelopes outside of a primary. Too easy to alter or omit in the count.
Looking at that pic of Bill Nelson are we sure that he didn’t just die? He looks dead to me.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
He, honestly, gives me the “Heebie-Jeebies”. Why would anyone want to be alone with him in a room. He’s scary.
Florida will have two years to put controls in place for 2020.
Actually, DT2020 , the controls for voter fraud need to be established nation wide before 2020. There probably was not one state, in this election, that the democrats did not, flat out steal, at least one race.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
One can blame the loss of the house squarely on Mitch McConnell. The turtle would not agree to fund a probe into voter fraud in the face of the massive fraud that took place in 2016.
Good going Mitch, you useless piece of paid off crap. You handed the democrats the house with that one move. Who paid you?
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/mitch-mcconnell-says-no-federal-money-should-fund-voter-fraud-probe/
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thank you for the link.
And there he goes, riding off into the sunset to enjoy his golden retirement benefits paid for by the American taxpayer
Isn’t it wonderful? This scumbag, this utter piece of trash, worked feverishly to saturate our country with illegal aliens so they could steal our jobs, depress the wages of working Americans and turn our country into a third world cesspool
His grade at “numbersusa” is an F-
And now he retires with bags full of taxpayer dollars to enhance the millions he’s probably pocketed from outside special interests
And they’ll call him a hero, a patriot, a real American
Utterly disgusting
He gets triple retirement one from NASA, state of Florida and one from Senate.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thank God! We need the governors seat to help in 2020..
Skelator is a horrible man.
Skeletor Nelson and DaNang Dick. 2 truly ugly people, inside and out.
I wonder if the fix / fraud failed ( thank goodness ) , but not for lack of trying ? How legitimate was the final tally ? Did Scott just have too big of a lead for them to cheat with fake results ? Some changes have to be made for 2020 or we are in for a national nightmare of a contested / never ending ellection
Congrats Senator Scott!
The cheating must be dealt with, non the less. The cheating must be exposed and start to clean it up, 2020 is coming fast.
If only Tester, Sinema and Manchin would have a hot tub accident.
So after the MS run off, it will be 53(R) 45(D), and 2 (marxists)? That should be enough to stave off the usual (U) suspects collins and murky on key votes unless Pence is needed.
Don’t forget Romney who will be the next John McCain.
I knew seeing that red dragonfly was a sign.
What does it mean?
Flipped Senate seat to red.
Thanks.
Poor Obama took a bad beating this election. I felt his late trip to Indiana cost the D’s that senate seat, as it clinched the deal for the voters in the last couple days. In Georgia, he and Oprah were all in for the governor race, and they got thumped. Florida was another disaster Obama took a personal hand in, and he got curbstomped. Same with Ohio. He stayed away from Missouri, but his past history was more than Claire could overcome, call it residual Obama pox. We can only hope he comes back out in 2020.
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Barry will be back out in 2020 campaigning for his wife.
Congratulations to Senator Scott and to Floridians all!!! Lots of lessons to be learned and I just bet we will see improvement in the election system…..no way our VSG will allow a steal in 2020!
Don’t forget: Rally Day in Mississippi on the 26th!!!👍🏻🇺🇸👍🏻🇺🇸
I voted for Nelson the very first time he ran 40 years ago.
I’ve been sorry every single day since.
He said at the time that he was a good Christian conservative.
Then again, Jimmy Carter ran on being a “good Christian.”
Massa Jimmy had a lot of people fooled.
I still have a full six pack of the first year of Billy Beer.
And 100% against abortion as I recall seeing in a letter to one of my neighbors. Lier and a worthless toad.
Good the creepy looking Nelson guy lost got tired of seeing that ugly face.
When I was much younger and Nelson was much younger I recall thinking,”That guy has the creepiest voice I’ve ever heard.” I still cringe.
Wait … Broward County just discovered a bunch of uncounted ballots!
There is no character, howsoever good and fine, but it can be destroyed by ridicule, howsoever poor and witless. Observe the a$$, for instance: his character is about perfect, he is the choicest spirit among all the humbler animals, yet see what ridicule has brought him to. Instead of feeling complimented when we are called an a$$, we are left in doubt.
– Mark Twain, ‘Pudd’nhead Wilson’
Interesting that Jebba threw Kathleen Harris under the bus when she ran against Skeletor in 2006 when his *”*””* brother was POTUS. Guess who also didn’t endorse her? The US COC. Thank God for President Trump.
I guess they conceded bc they were satisfied that the Dems had stolen enough house seats in other states that they did not have to serve as a distraction anymore. They knew on election night this was end result
Operation distraction complete, concede now
Presumably as a man of honour Governor Scott will now fire Brenda Snipes so DeSantis need not get his hands dirty straight after assuming office?
” . . . it’s very rare that recounts overturn an election, and it’s even rarer that they overturn elections where the margins is in the thousands and thousands of votes,” he said Nov. 12.
Verdict: True
From 2000 to 2015, 27 statewide general elections were followed by recounts, and only three overturned the outcome. Those three elections had initial victory margins under 500 votes.”
“No statewide election between 1980 and 2000 had its outcome reversed by a recount. Of the 4,687 statewide general elections from 2000 to 2015, just 27 were followed by recounts, and only three had their outcomes reversed, according to FairVote, a nonprofit organization which advocates for electoral reform. The Daily Caller confirmed with FairVote that no statewide election has had its outcome reversed since 2015.”
more here-
http://checkyourfact.com/2018/11/17/fact-check-rare-recount-overturn-election/
i personally think nelson looks more like mason verger from hannibal…
Beavis
And there is Schumer calculating just how much he paid per pound for skeletor nelson.
Probably, over $90K per pound.
