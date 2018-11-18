Senator Bill Nelson Concedes Florida Race To Governor Rick Scott…

Democrat Senator Bill ‘Skeletor‘ Nelson has conceded the U.S. Senate race to Florida Governor Rick Scott following a closely watched recount battle.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – Florida’s Republican Gov. Rick Scott says incumbent Democratic Sen. Bill Nelson called him to concede defeat in their extremely tight race.

Scott issued a statement Sunday saying Nelson “graciously conceded” their Senate race shortly after the state’s recount ended. The final results show Scott defeated Nelson by just over 10,000 votes out of 8 million cast. Nelson is scheduled to release a videotaped statement later Sunday.

Nelson’s concession capped tumultuous days of recounting and political tension in the perennial presidential swing state. It also will likely end the long-running political career of the 76-year-old Nelson. He was first elected to Congress nearly 40 years ago and then to the Senate in 2000. (read more)

Advertisements