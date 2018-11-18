Senator Bill Nelson Concedes Florida Race To Governor Rick Scott…

Democrat Senator Bill ‘Skeletor‘ Nelson has conceded the U.S. Senate race to Florida Governor Rick Scott following a closely watched recount battle.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – Florida’s Republican Gov. Rick Scott says incumbent Democratic Sen. Bill Nelson called him to concede defeat in their extremely tight race.

Scott issued a statement Sunday saying Nelson “graciously conceded” their Senate race shortly after the state’s recount ended. The final results show Scott defeated Nelson by just over 10,000 votes out of 8 million cast. Nelson is scheduled to release a videotaped statement later Sunday.

Nelson’s concession capped tumultuous days of recounting and political tension in the perennial presidential swing state.  It also will likely end the long-running political career of the 76-year-old Nelson. He was first elected to Congress nearly 40 years ago and then to the Senate in 2000.  (read more)

  1. SandraOpines says:
    November 18, 2018 at 5:12 pm

    Congratulations to my new Senator Scott!!!!!!!! Thank you Rick Scott!

    Good riddance to Nelson who never did a thing for me in Florida.

    Florida is looking up!!! Sandra dances!

    • feralcatsblog says:
      November 18, 2018 at 5:27 pm

      Never give a sword to a woman for can’d dance.
      – Confucius’ Wife

    • The Devilbat says:
      November 18, 2018 at 5:36 pm

      That scumbag was also my senator. I agree, he only did the bidding of the far left. Obama went to bat for him during the election, calling him “my close friend.” That should tell you everything you need to know.

    • Carrie2 says:
      November 18, 2018 at 7:06 pm

      SandraOpines, just looking at Nelson’s face he is way too old and obviously not well so should not have ever started to run. Thank goodness two republicans won, one in Fl and one in GA, where Abrams just can’t win but keeps irritating everyone. Both of democrat candidates have bad backgrounds, just like Beto in Texas. Schumer doesn’t look too happy either. We need winners in the Senate to disallow the democrats n the House.

  2. grandmaintexas says:
    November 18, 2018 at 5:14 pm

    At this point, I figure Scott probably won by a lot more than 10,000 votes. We better get this figured out before 2020…

  3. rf121 says:
    November 18, 2018 at 5:16 pm

    This concession thing is stupid. So if the loser does not concede then things stay up in the air forever? After the election the Sec of State declares who won. Period. Now, the Sec of State and the county cronies may have stolen the election but that is a separate issue.

  4. rumpole2 says:
    November 18, 2018 at 5:18 pm

    To be on the safe side….
    Somebody needs to drive a wooden stake through his chest.. and stuff his mouth with garlic

  5. sundance says:
    November 18, 2018 at 5:20 pm

  6. Avi says:
    November 18, 2018 at 5:21 pm

    i wonder how many face lifts he has had?

  7. Osugagal says:
    November 18, 2018 at 5:22 pm

    He is a perfect example of why we need term limits. He has been in congress for 40 years. He has no idea of what real life is like – how real people live. And I fully agree we need to clean up election fraud in Florida and elsewhere. We did not truly lose all of those toss up house seats.

  8. FL_GUY says:
    November 18, 2018 at 5:24 pm

    Considering the amount of FAKE votes that were put into the system, We the People have had our civil rights violated. They came up short with the cheating this time but unless something serious is done, they will make sure they cheat big enough next time. It shouldn’t have been close considering Scott’s big wins for governor.

    I personally don’t believe the 2018 election results. The D-Rats ran many total losers as candidates and we are suppose to believe the majority voted for them? I don’t. Just today, a friend was asking me why even bother to vote if the D-Rats “win” after the election is over. I said we need to raise HELL and continue to raise HELL every day. Make them sick and tired of hearing us until the FRAUD ENDS! We the People need to make it OUR mission to force the end of VOTE FRAUD! Otherwise, like my friend said, why bother to vote when FAKE VOTES are mixed into the real votes corrupting the election outcomes.

    • Paul Vincent Zecchino says:
      November 18, 2018 at 5:29 pm

      Are reports that we’re stuck with Nikki Fraud as SecAg true? Or are there more ballots in that race yet to be counted?

      How did Matt Caldwell go from being forty thousand votes ahead on election night with one hundred percent of precincts in, to losing by five thousand a few days later, with Fried’s ‘winning’ votes all coming from Broward? This just stinks.

      No reports yet that Caldwell conceded, hopefully he won’t. This is an evil travesty if this Bloomberg stooge is foisted off on Floridians for the sole purpose of destroying gun rights.

      She admits she knows nothing about agriculture, and people in the farming, ranching, and fishing industries don’t see where they’ve a thing in common with this big city leftist law-yuh.

    • snarkybeach says:
      November 18, 2018 at 5:36 pm

      Laura Loomer was on Joe Pags show. she said a Trump-supporting immigrant friend of hers received a text message on election day telling him to vote via provisional ballot.

  9. jeans2nd says:
    November 18, 2018 at 5:31 pm

    This guy has already been embalmed, and yet his lips still move with Democrat lies. Good grief.
    4:09

  10. doombug says:
    November 18, 2018 at 5:31 pm

    Nelson=ReCount Dracula…..finally a role that requires him to suck!

  11. Monticello says:
    November 18, 2018 at 5:33 pm

    Good!
    But while Florida and Georgia recounted and postured and California burned……
    A mild election night Dem lead in the House was ballot box stolen into a significant House dim majority.

    Soros and election officials at the local and state level. They’re stealing and selling our country!

    • mickeyhamtramck says:
      November 18, 2018 at 6:01 pm

      While we think the matter is how campaigns present optics of huge support….and small smoke filled rooms with cash under the table seals results, The demthieves these past years purse the local election cartels quietly, while we think big rallies will insure victory. The big rallies are real and good. We must out perform the enemy in the smokey rooms and back alleys also. Sad to say.

  12. Tiffthis says:
    November 18, 2018 at 5:33 pm

    Nelson reminds me of Mason Verger, the weird rich guy who survived an attack from Hannibal Lecter.

  13. Greg1 says:
    November 18, 2018 at 5:34 pm

    “Skeltor”…………….

    Bwaaaa haaa haaa haaaaaaaaaaa!!!!

  14. stats_guy says:
    November 18, 2018 at 5:35 pm

    I have no idea how to restore our election system. These things are just downright scary. When you look at the FL governor’s race, or the GA governor’s race you see wild left/corrupt radicals coming very close to winning. I saw Stacey Adams on one of the morning shows, and she was just jabbering away about how crooked the RINOs are…and how this is a big deal for 2020. And, at her side was the head of the NAACP legal defense fund.

    The left and the media apparatus will be going full throated for 2020. Who was it that joked about gangsta government?

    • L4grasshopper says:
      November 18, 2018 at 5:54 pm

      The key is to clean up registration lists.

      If I were the new Gov, I would seek to require all FL resident to re-register to vote. And would require the following when registering:

      A. Proof of citizenship.
      B. Proof of Fl residency.
      C. Proof of residency in tne precinct being claimed as “home”.

      Then — I would get rid of those stupid “fill in tne circle” ballots and go to a machine system that provides a paper trail including a receipt to the voter of his filled in ballot.

      As long as I’m on a roll……I would reduce early voting to the 2 weeks prior to Election Day, ending the Sat before. I would require written application signed by the voter for any mail in ballot. Mail in ballots are way too easy to commit fraud with.

      If every vote is precious, then no expense should be spared to make voting as secure, legal, and valid as possible.

      • Dennis Leonard says:
        November 18, 2018 at 6:08 pm

        You forgot provisional ballots.

      • jbowen82 says:
        November 18, 2018 at 6:09 pm

        The problem with receipts is that they can be used as proof of how you voted, you know, for your 40 ounce bottle of malt liquor.

      • Carrie2 says:
        November 18, 2018 at 7:21 pm

        I don’t see receipts happening, and frankly it is not easy for forge Absentee Ballot but just request they be placed in any polling place and checked for completion before being allowed in the bag.As an ongoing election clerk,I sit n the chair to check provisionals and Absentee Ballots and have always said we need to go back to that ONE Tuesday in the whole country as we had before the democrats got into this early crap. Many vote early and then see what is really happening but can’t reverse the vote. Perusing these pink and blue ballots, checking their addresses and signatures is also what we do. Our problem in CA is illegals have more rights than we so they get to vote and since the majority of illegals and many legals cannot read, write or speak English, they should not be allowed to vote because unable to know what in heck is going on. I, as the multi-linqual, was called to assist a legal latina here 23 yrs. who could not read, write or speak English and I found she was holding a sheet given to her by democrats n her neighborhood and she could catch the names, but in one section she didn’t have a clue and wanted my help. I just said you can for them or not, but I cannot help in voting. Disgusting to say the least. My question continues was she paid or gifted?

        Liked by 1 person

          November 18, 2018 at 7:52 pm

          Thank you.

          Ugh. What a story.

          Not much different to what I’d imagined, though.

          There shouldn’t be different coloured ballots or envelopes outside of a primary. Too easy to alter or omit in the count.

  15. Donna in Oregon says:
    November 18, 2018 at 5:41 pm

    Looking at that pic of Bill Nelson are we sure that he didn’t just die? He looks dead to me.

  16. DT2020 says:
    November 18, 2018 at 5:51 pm

    Florida will have two years to put controls in place for 2020.

  17. The Devilbat says:
    November 18, 2018 at 5:51 pm

    One can blame the loss of the house squarely on Mitch McConnell. The turtle would not agree to fund a probe into voter fraud in the face of the massive fraud that took place in 2016.

    Good going Mitch, you useless piece of paid off crap. You handed the democrats the house with that one move. Who paid you?

    https://www.cbsnews.com/news/mitch-mcconnell-says-no-federal-money-should-fund-voter-fraud-probe/

  18. alliwantissometruth says:
    November 18, 2018 at 5:51 pm

    And there he goes, riding off into the sunset to enjoy his golden retirement benefits paid for by the American taxpayer

    Isn’t it wonderful? This scumbag, this utter piece of trash, worked feverishly to saturate our country with illegal aliens so they could steal our jobs, depress the wages of working Americans and turn our country into a third world cesspool

    His grade at “numbersusa” is an F-

    And now he retires with bags full of taxpayer dollars to enhance the millions he’s probably pocketed from outside special interests

    And they’ll call him a hero, a patriot, a real American

    Utterly disgusting

  19. Doug says:
    November 18, 2018 at 5:55 pm

    Thank God! We need the governors seat to help in 2020..
    Skelator is a horrible man.

  20. Doug says:
    November 18, 2018 at 5:56 pm

    Skeletor Nelson and DaNang Dick. 2 truly ugly people, inside and out.

  21. nycjoe (@billthevoter) says:
    November 18, 2018 at 6:00 pm

    I wonder if the fix / fraud failed ( thank goodness ) , but not for lack of trying ? How legitimate was the final tally ? Did Scott just have too big of a lead for them to cheat with fake results ? Some changes have to be made for 2020 or we are in for a national nightmare of a contested / never ending ellection

  22. StanH says:
    November 18, 2018 at 6:02 pm

    Congrats Senator Scott!

    The cheating must be dealt with, non the less. The cheating must be exposed and start to clean it up, 2020 is coming fast.

  23. Sentient says:
    November 18, 2018 at 6:02 pm

    If only Tester, Sinema and Manchin would have a hot tub accident.

  24. jus wundrin says:
    November 18, 2018 at 6:08 pm

    So after the MS run off, it will be 53(R) 45(D), and 2 (marxists)? That should be enough to stave off the usual (U) suspects collins and murky on key votes unless Pence is needed.

  25. FLADiver says:
    November 18, 2018 at 6:13 pm


    I knew seeing that red dragonfly was a sign.

  26. railer says:
    November 18, 2018 at 6:13 pm

    Poor Obama took a bad beating this election. I felt his late trip to Indiana cost the D’s that senate seat, as it clinched the deal for the voters in the last couple days. In Georgia, he and Oprah were all in for the governor race, and they got thumped. Florida was another disaster Obama took a personal hand in, and he got curbstomped. Same with Ohio. He stayed away from Missouri, but his past history was more than Claire could overcome, call it residual Obama pox. We can only hope he comes back out in 2020.

  27. Landslide says:
    November 18, 2018 at 6:14 pm

    Congratulations to Senator Scott and to Floridians all!!! Lots of lessons to be learned and I just bet we will see improvement in the election system…..no way our VSG will allow a steal in 2020!

    Don’t forget: Rally Day in Mississippi on the 26th!!!👍🏻🇺🇸👍🏻🇺🇸

  28. Florida_Frank says:
    November 18, 2018 at 6:21 pm

    I voted for Nelson the very first time he ran 40 years ago.
    I’ve been sorry every single day since.
    He said at the time that he was a good Christian conservative.

  29. IMO says:
    November 18, 2018 at 6:33 pm

    Good the creepy looking Nelson guy lost got tired of seeing that ugly face.

    • Tl Howard says:
      November 18, 2018 at 7:59 pm

      When I was much younger and Nelson was much younger I recall thinking,”That guy has the creepiest voice I’ve ever heard.” I still cringe.

  30. 6x47 says:
    November 18, 2018 at 6:34 pm

    Wait … Broward County just discovered a bunch of uncounted ballots!

  31. feralcatsblog says:
    November 18, 2018 at 6:50 pm

    There is no character, howsoever good and fine, but it can be destroyed by ridicule, howsoever poor and witless. Observe the a$$, for instance: his character is about perfect, he is the choicest spirit among all the humbler animals, yet see what ridicule has brought him to. Instead of feeling complimented when we are called an a$$, we are left in doubt.
    – Mark Twain, ‘Pudd’nhead Wilson’

  32. Bigbadmike says:
    November 18, 2018 at 7:04 pm

    Interesting that Jebba threw Kathleen Harris under the bus when she ran against Skeletor in 2006 when his *”*””* brother was POTUS. Guess who also didn’t endorse her? The US COC. Thank God for President Trump.

  33. Bodhisat 2 says:
    November 18, 2018 at 7:05 pm

    I guess they conceded bc they were satisfied that the Dems had stolen enough house seats in other states that they did not have to serve as a distraction anymore. They knew on election night this was end result

  34. Bodhisat 2 says:
    November 18, 2018 at 7:12 pm

    Operation distraction complete, concede now

  35. Julian says:
    November 18, 2018 at 7:20 pm

    Presumably as a man of honour Governor Scott will now fire Brenda Snipes so DeSantis need not get his hands dirty straight after assuming office?

  36. Cathy M. says:
    November 18, 2018 at 7:28 pm

    ” . . . it’s very rare that recounts overturn an election, and it’s even rarer that they overturn elections where the margins is in the thousands and thousands of votes,” he said Nov. 12.

    Verdict: True

    From 2000 to 2015, 27 statewide general elections were followed by recounts, and only three overturned the outcome. Those three elections had initial victory margins under 500 votes.”

    “No statewide election between 1980 and 2000 had its outcome reversed by a recount. Of the 4,687 statewide general elections from 2000 to 2015, just 27 were followed by recounts, and only three had their outcomes reversed, according to FairVote, a nonprofit organization which advocates for electoral reform. The Daily Caller confirmed with FairVote that no statewide election has had its outcome reversed since 2015.”

    more here-
    http://checkyourfact.com/2018/11/17/fact-check-rare-recount-overturn-election/

  37. deciusmus says:
    November 18, 2018 at 8:09 pm

    i personally think nelson looks more like mason verger from hannibal…

  38. ATheoK says:
    November 18, 2018 at 8:37 pm

    And there is Schumer calculating just how much he paid per pound for skeletor nelson.

    Probably, over $90K per pound.

