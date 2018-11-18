President Trump Interview With Chris Wallace…

President Trump sits down with swamp gatekeeper Chris Wallace for an extensive interview over multiple events. Fox News posts the interview in three segments. Part I:
.
Part II:
Part III:
.
Howie Kurtz interviews Chris Wallace:
.
This might be a good op for PDT; Wallace is the Captain of the Gatekeeper’s Guard so there could be revealing information. I will watch when I get a chance.
Might be…could be…will watch when you get a chance. Thanks for being first to let us know you didn’t review the subject matter. /s
Here’s a recap: Chrissy starts out by framing what all of PTrump’s enemies are saying about him. Then, he proceeds to ask a “how long have you been beating your wife” question. It continues for about another half-hour with gotcha questions and interruptions.
POTUS was on trial here – it wasn’t an interview.
I was running errands this afternoon and, lucky me (/s), got home in time to watch the ever preening Little Chrissy attempt to defend the propaganda merchants…
The media really likes to play up angry Trump. Chris Wallace jumped right in.
Wallace…a very good name for a short-haired Chihuahua, obnoxiously nipping at your heels.
WSB, and he has no manners as he keeps interrupting Trump, but Trump then tends to override Wallace’s crudeness and besides Wallace is part of the fake news. The president can do whatever he wants with the press in the WH or the pressers because that is his and any other’s president’s right to do. Love the new picture of a baby chair just for Acosta. Loved seeing that and still laughing but he must pay for his own diapers, thank you!
LOL!!!!
I am about to watch….
I am assuming that Christine will be annoying as always
Maybe a little more than usual. I wonder what the FOX team talked about before the interview. “Now Chrissy boy, you get in his face and trip him or else you won’t get any cookies!”.
It’s soup that Chrissy supposedly goes home to. “no soup for you”
I had to stop watching this interview because Wallace would never let the President finish a sentence before breaking in. I already thought he was a jerk and this just cemented my views on him. Just once. could we have an interview where the questions are allowed to be answered?
Not with Trump. Oh no, we gotta get him. Wallace says you lost in this election and that election, trying to equate Trump with losing when he isn’t running. Everything is about damaging the President and his reputation. It’s despicable
Yep!!
Part 1 done and Christine is Christine.
Sticking with it… going back in for part 2
Interrupted with, blah blah blather, but you will lose re election! If this stale crumb didn’t have mike as dad he would be nothing.
North Korea has a very large standing Army, so in a sincere show of Chairman Kim’s respect and affection for President Trump, I would suggest he offer the loan of, oh say about 25,000 of them … .. we would provide transportation and food and lodging, of course, as well as job well done bonus later … .. to defend our southern border. They would have a North Korean General leading them and I am quite sure he wouldn’t tell his troops to regard the whole thing as just some mickey mouse set up camp training exercise.
LikeLiked by 4 people
25,000 would instantly claim political asylum and we would have no choice than to accept them!
The visuals on that idea are terrific!
Did I just hear wallace rattle off 36 seats?
This means Democrat voter fraud has been used to flip 10 more districts well after the election.
Why isn’t Trump telling him ‘fraud’ and sicking the attorneys on the DNC this instant?
LikeLiked by 3 people
I saw this on reddit and think it shows what has been happening since the midterm election… “There was not one single election contest in all of America where the democrat was leading on election night, and the republican candidate then found boxes of votes to win. But the democrats just did this very thing 20+ times for these midterm elections. Odds of 20-0 is mathematically impossible.”
NPR posted on the 14th with 34 seats and by today expect 39. I would post the link but broke my mouse. It’s called big blue wave democrats pick up most seats in a generation, if you want to find it. Funny how they pick up 14 seats after an election.
Just read on the Daily Open Thread that democrat Gina Ortiz Jones is attending orientation in DC and is 1,500 points behind her Republican opponent and hasn’t filed the $100,000 fee for a recount. Sounds pretty presumptuous but strange things are happening.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Wallace is such a tool. Insufferable.
Trump has lost his touch on-the-fly since the primaries.
Wallace talking about Obama and the media..
Obama surveilled the entirety of the AP, barred Fox News, and IMPRISONED dozens.
This needs to be thrown into their face every single time they try this canard on him.
i was waiting for him to retort with ‘and how many did obama lose, now THAT is historically newsworthy since it’s what, double, triple what i lost?’. the only way to fight fire with fire is exposing them right on the spot, turn the tables on them, paint them into a corner., run a shiv through their tongues. with this kind of training they will think twice about a second interview with the same evil motives of painting PT badly.
*in referring to the house seats.
I hope the President understands that the GOP has failed him AND us. The Republican party stood back and *condoned* the massive voter fraud that effectively stole their majority. This was done against the wishes of POTUS and the American people.
AMERICAN CITIZENS, however, continue to support President Trump and his MAGA agenda. The problem is, we were robbed of our constitutional right to free elections.
I hope that President Trump appreciates the difference, and that he finds a way to combat it. Where is Whitaker?
Unfortunately if the President is not even allowed to decide, based on a reporters’ obnoxious behavior, who is allowed in the White House press room, then I doubt he is going to be allowed to have a real AG that has not been reigned in. Whitaker has probably already been undercut past being effective.
Chris Wallace. Ugh!
He reveals his true self every time he does an interview like this. He can’t seem to listen long enough to understand.
Christine Wallace is the ENEMY of the American people!!
CONFIRMED!
Yeah, Chris Wallace knows exactly who President Trump is referring to and why when he calls Fake News MSM The Enemy of the People. He played dumb and P. T. called him out on it. And his claim that all media is united is total B.S.
My cable plug goes off at 12 am tomorrow. I loathe Wallace. I can gleefully imagine trump smashing him in the chest with a straight right.
GOD help me and please keep blessing America.
They really try to convince themselves that they aren’t fake news. But it just makes it more obvious they are fake news. After fox backed the Acoster lawsuit, I don’t bother watching FOX except Tucker Waters and Gutfeild.
It is mysterious to me why President Donald J. Trump continually permits Chris Wallace to eat his lunch by controlling the narrative. Wallace tacitly supports every goose in the gaggle which pretends to be the press. They are all holy, sacred protectors of the truth, in the Wallace world. And while he is doing it, Wallace continually reframes what the President has just said in order to tee him up with another smack of the Wallace driver. I long for President Donald J. Trump to recall Reagan and answer Wallace with “there you go again” and then parse how Wallace is twisting his words.
Just for grins, I would love to see a proper deconstruction of the many, many shifts to fallacies of logic which Wallace employs. Wallace is no great journalist. He is an Ivy League Acosta with a Brooks Brothers finish. He is Barbara Walters in drag. A mile wide and an inch deep.
Sorry, but Wallace is right. “Mr President, we all are fake news. So an attack on CNN is an stack on all of us”.
AND THEN President Trump should reply: You really get it Chris. You are ALL fake news so an attack on one of you IS really an attack on all of you. That’s what I love about you Chris. You REALLY get it!!!
Sure, Wallace is a little POS, a slimy operative for the “enemy of the people”. In the last video Wallace is boasting about how he lambasted the President over his “fake news” commentary, but I clearly heard the President say it was NOT the media as a whole, but the part gives phony info that doesn’t serve the interests of the people. Wallace didn’t understand, or more likely deliberately failed to make the distinction, itself “fake news”.
So yes, all too clear that Wallace constructs himself to be an “enemy of the people”. He couldn’t be more transparently “fake” than he showed us today.
LOL! The All-American Alpha President vs a rabid Pomeranian. Lefties are just permanently miserable people. Sheesh! Who wants to be around/listen to that all the time?!
Fake News is the Enemy of the People
Wallace: You called “the media” the enemy of the people.
Trump: Fake news media. They lie.
Wallace: But you can’t just single out certain outlets and call them liars just because you don’t like the lies they are telling the public and just because what they are telling them is totally false. After all, false and fake are not the same things. .
Wallace: continues lying and interrupting pushing the communist global agenda while quelling free speech and crying about free speech
It’s the Chrissy Wallace Argument Show. I lost count of how many times he countered PTrump with “But, but…”.
A little critique of the highest order.
Honestly, I have seen the President do better interviews. I thought he could have clarified and drove home the “enemy of the people” label for the media. Simple: When the media purposely creates false narratives to undermine the Presidency and by extension the will of the people—the media are then the enemy of the people. However, the President did at least give examples of the Fake News.
That said, going through the comments under the videos on YouTube—except for the handful of expected trolls, the vast majority of the comments were supportive of President Trump and very critical of Chris Wallace.
I thought President Trump handled Chris Wallace quite well. He defended his positions and statements with facts.
Like I said, critique of the highest order. I was nit-picking a bit. 😀
the press doesn’t think they are printing lies when they use anonymous, liberal surrogates as sources.
Chris Wallnut
I hate Prissy Chrissy
I love my President
Full stop
