Broward County Election Supervisor Brenda Snipes Resigns…

Having facilitated years of election fraud; and having amassed significant wealth -via indulgency fees- from the benefactors therein; apparently the fiasco election of 2018 will be Brenda Snipes last. Good riddance.
FLORIDA – Just hours after finishing a tumultuous election recount on Sunday, Broward Supervisor of Elections Brenda Snipes submitted her resignation.
“It is true. She did send it,” said Burnadette Norris-Weeks, an attorney who works as counsel to the Supervisor of Elections Office.
Evelyn Perez-Verdia, a former office spokeswoman who left several years ago, said Sunday evening she was told by people in the office that the letter was sent “to Tallahassee” earlier in the day.
Norris-Weeks said she saw an early draft of the letter. In the version she saw, she said Snipes, 75, expressed a desire to spend more time with her family. The exact effective date of the resignation was unclear Sunday evening. (read more)
“a desire to spend more time with her family”
Golf ‘n Grandkids. Popular pastimes. Even if you don’t have grandkids, right Loretta?
Meanwhile, Brenda pleads: “I’m sorry. So sorry.”
Sidenote: ain’t Loretta Lynch awesome? I think so.
Prosecute her to the fullest.
Let her die in the hoosegow.
“Jail to the Thief”
Brenda Snipes…”expressed a desire to spend more time with her family.”
Translation: I was forced to resign.
She’s not resigning. She’s being reassigned. She’ll show up elsewhere among the Demons…but nothing public.
Let her spend more time w/family visiting her sorry azz in prison.
Thanks, Jeb.
Yes, she should spend more time with her family while she can, because for certain she will be going to jail soon.
Spend time with her family? Hahaha !
She served her masters well and will receive her huge pension as her reward.
And we shall once again take it up the a$s and bitch and complain and take it.
Wish I could spend more time with my family…
Gotta make way for the next generation of corrupt Demoncraps. Who will they roll in next?
She was given an offer she couldn’t refuse….
…a weakness within the GOP.
This woman should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law, outside of Broward county. Let the MSM say whatever they want.
Agreed, but Lois Lerner still unavailable for comment.
Another Sessions Special
Damn it, how can she serve out a thirty year sentence if she is already seventy five?
She will never be prosecuted: Republicans lack the killer/winner instinct.
That was true two years ago. Look at who is in the White House now. DeSantis is one of his supporters. This might work out. If not the Florida AG, maybe the new US Attorney for the Southern District of Florida will prosecute her. Snipes has been sued twice, so investigated twice. Getting a criminal conviction should not take too much work or taxpayer money.
I have a rule to never make fun of someone’s appearance. Although, every time I saw her, the movie, “Uncle Buck” came to mind. “Here’s a quarter, go downtown and have a rat gnaw that thing off your face”.
Better watch her she will resurface in Texas or Philly as head vote rigger .
I’m placing bets on her being hired as a “consultant”.
Ms Snipes ought to take some time out to relax and unwind. She’s looking frazzled. Maybe take one of those three hour boat tours in Hawaii.
When are ANY of these SOBs going to be held accountable? From this bitch all the way up to the fbi, cia, and all the other corrupt agencies??? WHEN? We have gone thru this shit for two years now(well beyond that actually) and it looks like NOTHING will now happen with dems in the house. I have no words for this and how corrupt they all are. Except, Look Up…it is the ONLY explaination there is. The only one.
So racism drove her out?
Makes note….”Racism works”
LoL
I guess this election was her last assignment from the Demon Rats. My only surprise is that they didn’t keep her around for the big one in 2020. Just imagine how badly she could have screwed up that one!
Have no fear. Whoever replaces her will be a corrupt dim and the vote fraud will not miss a beat. Remember, this is Broward efffing county.
Big Whoop! There’s plenty more like her in the dirty cracks of the demo-rats.
Going home to count and recount and recount her outfits and money.
She had better hurry up because she’s about past her expiration date. A lot of good all that money will do her at 75 and counting.
Did anyone see just how much money this worthless air breather was being paid by that Govt?
I saw $177k mentioned….don’t know if it was true or not…but, DAMN….
Such a deal…..!
AND…retirement pay is “how much” ???
Here’s another name that’s gotta go. And be prosecuted:
LikeLiked by 3 people
This is the case Canova won against her back in May:
She sold her soul, and sold out America for 30 pieces of silver.
She may suffer the same fate as others before her have for similar crimes.
So I guess she safely assumes if she gets out now no one will have the guts to investigate and prosecute her.
For inflicting gun-grabber Nikki Fried on Floridians, she should be prosecuted.
There is no way that Floridians did not vote for Scott and DeSantis but not Matt Caldwell.
Fried has nothing in common with farmers, ranchers and fishermen. She’s just a law-yuh who sold out to Bloomberg for money, to act as his gun-control stooge.
Snipes did that to Floridians. Lock her up.
She needs to be resigned right into her tiny jail cell for LIFE.
She needs to be resigned right into her tiny jail cell for LIFE.
She’s a doctor? Could be Dr of Proctolgy.
Plenty of ’em here around Atlanta. All in education.
Front office, school board. Always black, if female they
belong to a certain sorority. The rumor has been for
years that they get the PHD or masters either online or
from a Papa Doc university. To a person, they are always
absurdly overcompensated. 106K a year at the extreme
low end. Brenda Snipes swam in those circles before her
current gig.
Are you saying they’re Privileged?
😉
I’m sure Ms. Snipes has left behind a well trained army of like-minded vote counters in Broward.
Two elections too late…. but better late than never. Thank you Jeb!
She should have been fired. Her name off the building. She should be in jail AND any perks and $$$ need to go bye bye
The democrats are already dedicating and renaming school buildings in her name.
They have no shame.
She should be jailed!
Hey, Brenda, on your way out, don’t let the door hit ya where the good Lord split ya!
Of course, this means she has a replacement in place. The Broward intrigue is far from over.
