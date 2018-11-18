Broward County Election Supervisor Brenda Snipes Resigns…

Having facilitated years of election fraud; and having amassed significant wealth -via indulgency fees- from the benefactors therein; apparently the fiasco election of 2018 will be Brenda Snipes last. Good riddance.

FLORIDA – Just hours after finishing a tumultuous election recount on Sunday, Broward Supervisor of Elections Brenda Snipes submitted her resignation.

“It is true. She did send it,” said Burnadette Norris-Weeks, an attorney who works as counsel to the Supervisor of Elections Office.

Evelyn Perez-Verdia, a former office spokeswoman who left several years ago, said Sunday evening she was told by people in the office that the letter was sent “to Tallahassee” earlier in the day.