Broward County Election Supervisor Brenda Snipes Resigns…

Posted on November 18, 2018 by

Having facilitated years of election fraud; and having amassed significant wealth -via indulgency fees- from the benefactors therein; apparently the fiasco election of 2018 will be Brenda Snipes last.  Good riddance.

FLORIDA – Just hours after finishing a tumultuous election recount on Sunday, Broward Supervisor of Elections Brenda Snipes submitted her resignation.

“It is true. She did send it,” said Burnadette Norris-Weeks, an attorney who works as counsel to the Supervisor of Elections Office.

Evelyn Perez-Verdia, a former office spokeswoman who left several years ago, said Sunday evening she was told by people in the office that the letter was sent “to Tallahassee” earlier in the day.

Norris-Weeks said she saw an early draft of the letter. In the version she saw, she said Snipes, 75, expressed a desire to spend more time with her family.  The exact effective date of the resignation was unclear Sunday evening.  (read more)

  1. JRD says:
    November 18, 2018 at 10:38 pm

  2. mr.piddles says:
    November 18, 2018 at 10:44 pm

    “a desire to spend more time with her family”

    Golf ‘n Grandkids. Popular pastimes. Even if you don’t have grandkids, right Loretta?

    Meanwhile, Brenda pleads: “I’m sorry. So sorry.”

    Sidenote: ain’t Loretta Lynch awesome? I think so.

  3. JX says:
    November 18, 2018 at 10:45 pm

    Prosecute her to the fullest.

  4. MALTHUS says:
    November 18, 2018 at 10:45 pm

    Brenda Snipes…”expressed a desire to spend more time with her family.”

    Translation: I was forced to resign.

  5. calamitymay says:
    November 18, 2018 at 10:46 pm

    Spend time with her family? Hahaha !

  6. Ernest Marsalis says:
    November 18, 2018 at 10:47 pm

    She served her masters well and will receive her huge pension as her reward.
    And we shall once again take it up the a$s and bitch and complain and take it.
    Wish I could spend more time with my family…

  8. Peoria Jones says:
    November 18, 2018 at 10:47 pm

    Gotta make way for the next generation of corrupt Demoncraps. Who will they roll in next?

  9. ForGodandCountry says:
    November 18, 2018 at 10:49 pm

    She was given an offer she couldn’t refuse….

    …a weakness within the GOP.

    This woman should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law, outside of Broward county. Let the MSM say whatever they want.

  10. The Devilbat says:
    November 18, 2018 at 10:49 pm

    Damn it, how can she serve out a thirty year sentence if she is already seventy five?

    • Nancy Steger says:
      November 18, 2018 at 10:56 pm

      She will never be prosecuted: Republicans lack the killer/winner instinct.

      • Sherri Young says:
        November 19, 2018 at 12:32 am

        That was true two years ago. Look at who is in the White House now. DeSantis is one of his supporters. This might work out. If not the Florida AG, maybe the new US Attorney for the Southern District of Florida will prosecute her. Snipes has been sued twice, so investigated twice. Getting a criminal conviction should not take too much work or taxpayer money.

  11. quagmire86 says:
    November 18, 2018 at 10:49 pm

    I have a rule to never make fun of someone’s appearance. Although, every time I saw her, the movie, “Uncle Buck” came to mind. “Here’s a quarter, go downtown and have a rat gnaw that thing off your face”.

  12. HickTick says:
    November 18, 2018 at 10:51 pm

    Better watch her she will resurface in Texas or Philly as head vote rigger .

  13. itswoot says:
    November 18, 2018 at 10:52 pm

    Ms Snipes ought to take some time out to relax and unwind. She’s looking frazzled. Maybe take one of those three hour boat tours in Hawaii.

  14. Snuzzy says:
    November 18, 2018 at 10:54 pm

    When are ANY of these SOBs going to be held accountable? From this bitch all the way up to the fbi, cia, and all the other corrupt agencies??? WHEN? We have gone thru this shit for two years now(well beyond that actually) and it looks like NOTHING will now happen with dems in the house. I have no words for this and how corrupt they all are. Except, Look Up…it is the ONLY explaination there is. The only one.

  15. Lev Baneshtein says:
    November 18, 2018 at 11:01 pm

    So racism drove her out?

    Makes note….”Racism works”

    LoL

  16. Seneca the Elder says:
    November 18, 2018 at 11:02 pm

    I guess this election was her last assignment from the Demon Rats. My only surprise is that they didn’t keep her around for the big one in 2020. Just imagine how badly she could have screwed up that one!

  17. packysite says:
    November 18, 2018 at 11:03 pm

    Big Whoop! There’s plenty more like her in the dirty cracks of the demo-rats.

  18. Genie says:
    November 18, 2018 at 11:03 pm

    Going home to count and recount and recount her outfits and money.

  19. montanamel says:
    November 18, 2018 at 11:06 pm

    Did anyone see just how much money this worthless air breather was being paid by that Govt?

    I saw $177k mentioned….don’t know if it was true or not…but, DAMN….

    Such a deal…..!

    AND…retirement pay is “how much” ???

  20. sunnydaze says:
    November 18, 2018 at 11:09 pm

    Here’s another name that’s gotta go. And be prosecuted:

  21. sunnydaze says:
    November 18, 2018 at 11:10 pm

  22. sunnydaze says:
    November 18, 2018 at 11:14 pm

    This is the case Canova won against her back in May:

  23. 335blues says:
    November 18, 2018 at 11:31 pm

    She sold her soul, and sold out America for 30 pieces of silver.
    She may suffer the same fate as others before her have for similar crimes.

  24. OmegaManBlue says:
    November 18, 2018 at 11:31 pm

    So I guess she safely assumes if she gets out now no one will have the guts to investigate and prosecute her.

  25. Paul Vincent Zecchino says:
    November 18, 2018 at 11:40 pm

    For inflicting gun-grabber Nikki Fried on Floridians, she should be prosecuted.

    There is no way that Floridians did not vote for Scott and DeSantis but not Matt Caldwell.

    Fried has nothing in common with farmers, ranchers and fishermen. She’s just a law-yuh who sold out to Bloomberg for money, to act as his gun-control stooge.

    Snipes did that to Floridians. Lock her up.

  26. Simone Gemma says:
    November 18, 2018 at 11:40 pm

    She needs to be resigned right into her tiny jail cell for LIFE.

  28. Milo says:
    November 18, 2018 at 11:42 pm

    She’s a doctor? Could be Dr of Proctolgy.

    • Your Tour Guide says:
      November 19, 2018 at 12:03 am

      Plenty of ’em here around Atlanta. All in education.
      Front office, school board. Always black, if female they
      belong to a certain sorority. The rumor has been for
      years that they get the PHD or masters either online or
      from a Papa Doc university. To a person, they are always
      absurdly overcompensated. 106K a year at the extreme
      low end. Brenda Snipes swam in those circles before her
      current gig.

  29. MAGAbear says:
    November 18, 2018 at 11:54 pm

    I’m sure Ms. Snipes has left behind a well trained army of like-minded vote counters in Broward.

  30. Kristin says:
    November 18, 2018 at 11:57 pm

    Two elections too late…. but better late than never. Thank you Jeb!

  31. kea says:
    November 19, 2018 at 12:11 am

    She should have been fired. Her name off the building. She should be in jail AND any perks and $$$ need to go bye bye

  32. Rock Knutne says:
    November 19, 2018 at 12:20 am

    The democrats are already dedicating and renaming school buildings in her name.

    They have no shame.

  33. Justice Warrior says:
    November 19, 2018 at 12:21 am

    She should be jailed!

  34. Beverly says:
    November 19, 2018 at 12:30 am

    Hey, Brenda, on your way out, don’t let the door hit ya where the good Lord split ya!

  35. chojun says:
    November 19, 2018 at 12:37 am

    Of course, this means she has a replacement in place. The Broward intrigue is far from over.

