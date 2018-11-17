Paradise Lost – California Butte County “Camp Fire” Update: 8 More Bodies Recovered, Death Toll 71 – More than 1,000 Missing…

The horrific updates from the Butte County, CA, wildfire known as the “Camp Fire” are just brutal. 8 more bodies located yesterday; death toll now 71; number of missing residents around 1,000. Missing Persons List HERE
President Trump is en route to the devastated area right now. Outgoing governor Jerry Brown and incoming governor Gavin Newsome are welcoming the visit. One of the more likely reasons for the embrace by Brown and Newsome is the strong likelihood of a massive death toll, and a direct correlation to their state policies.
More than a thousand residents are missing, and when you look at the intensity of the fire, and the likelihood of many bodies being turned to ash, it becomes more understandable why it is difficult to locate their remains.
The lack of media accurately framing the scale and scope of this devastating tragedy appears to be a purposeful act of willful blindness. The possibility of several hundred dead California residents, specifically as an outcome of democrat political state policy, should be a major cause for alarm and immediate reaction. [Thus the media downplay.]
Posted this on the other thread. Good overview of what happened by someone (Antony Watts and his people.) who were there..
https://wattsupwiththat.com/2018/11/17/fact-checking-the-ny-times-fact-checking/
Very good overview. I think Trump’s threat to withhold the monies was to try to make them change their practices. I don’t think he really thought keeping the money from them was a good idea. But, as usual, giving someone money to take care of a problem and it being used for something else doesn’t help either.
Many things could have been done differently which would have saved lives.
Here’s another article by Anthony Watts from 2 days ago concerning road configuration changes in/near Paradise that could have prevented repid evacuation:
https://wattsupwiththat.com/2018/11/15/2015-paradise-downtown-street-project-reducing-4-lanes-to-2-may-have-created-dangerous-evacuation-bottleneck-during-campfire/
Anthony Watts makes a very good point about the traffic problem created by reducing the main street to two lanes.
We have many small towns here in Colorado built in very narrow crevices because of the silver and gold mining era.
They have one usually very narrow main street snaking along beside a river or a creek.
One way in and out.
It is very picturesque and the tourists love it but I have never thought about what a death trap it would be for residents.
Not uncommon anywhere. We only have one way in and out of Havasu. Something we were very aware of after 911 when there was real fear terrorists were going to take out the Glen Canyon and Hoover Dams and how we wouldn’t be able to evacuate in time,
We also never thought about the “one way in and one way out” situation here in our mountain town until now.
Take care of yourself.
California has a program which assigns housing construction quotas to cities and counties (RHNA numbers). Local jurisdictions are not allowed to use environmental risks as a reason not to develop parcels. Paradise had a quota of over a thousand housing units that they were mandated to add.
Oregon isn’t quite there. we have very restrictive land development codes but not much in the way of infrastructure re requirements..Usually left up to the munis and counties..
He’s right about this being everywhere, not just California -a good example here in Arizona is Show Low – if you go to Show Low it looks identical to the before pictures of Paradise – everything in the main town is built among the pines, something that created a LOT of angst back during Rodeo–Chediski Fire in 2002 – pretty much the worst AZ fire. Jane Hull was our governor then, Bush flew down to AZ and toured with Hull [by air not on the ground] and it resulted in a very aggressive forest cleaning program here in AZ. – you could see the improvements on every trip up I40 to Northern Arizona, unfortunately, it seemed to evaporate when Hull left office and our fellow Arizonan’s elected Janet Napolitano.
Bark beetle is the culprit in a lot of the fires in the West – be if AZ, CO, UT, CA, etc. Fact is our trees use a specific amount of water each and every day. When too many trees are too close together – and especially when we are in a drought then all the trees suffer and this makes them vulnerable to the bark beetle. When you thin the trees to a stand that can survive with the available water from rain and snow and clear the underbrush then you have a healthy, thriving forest. Sadly, the environmentalists not only won’t allow thinning [which loggers used to do w/o using tax $] but won’t allow the clearance of downed dead trees or the brush. Give them a spark and the Paradise fire is the result.
Much of the city of Prescott is also built in the Pines – after several fires that threatened the town they brought in goats to clear the underbrush – I read this was very successful. I never heard why it was discontinued. Also, remember the environmentalists keep blocking the forests from cattle grazing – another source of clearing the underbrush.
I have lived within 1/4 mile of Valley Forge Park for 17 years, lived in the town next to it for 47. In the early years Valley Forge was a State park and fires were common. Since it became a Federal Park they are constantly in there cleaning out the dead wood, mainly because the open areas are now only cut once a year and can grow 5-6″ tall and become a tinder box. I give them a lot of credit keeping the place cleaned out because it is surrounded by suburbia and not to mention the multi-million dollar homes in the park on Valley Forge Mountain. Have to give the power company (PECO) credit also, they have a very aggressive tree clearing away from power lines (not always very aesthetic looking). We just got an infestation of the emerald ash borer in our town and they are not taking any chances, they are clear cutting untold acres, mostly on the Park side and replanting. It is a shame to see forest land go that has been there since your childhood, but I guess on the flipside it could turn a large area into what happened in California if action wasn’t taken!
Thank you. I just subscribed. They’re intelligent writers.
May God have mercy.
We live in Silicon Valley — far south of the fires — and the air has been godawful. Sending golden thoughts and prayers to the MILLIONS of people who are suffering north of us.
Tough titty re smoke! We in Wyoming lived with very heavy california smoke all summer due to mismanagement of forests perpertrated by the environmental wackos that live out there.
Why?
Smoke travels.
Yes it does. We’re seeing an infiltration of California smoke up here in Portland OR from some 600+ miles south. We understand what devastation it represents. We feel for their plight, wish them relief from further tragic events.
Very smoky over here in Havasu right now, heavy air, no wind [finally]. Had same thing over the summer with the CA fires.
Winds carry the smoke very far indeed. Kind of a warning to us all.
Yes, I’m here in the smoke in Sebastopol. Ca. They don’t hold dems accountable for squat here. Time to manage the forests and also put power lines underground.
T^om H—
I drove through northern CA, Nevada, Idaho, and Wyoming this past summer. There were fires in ALL those states, which contributed to the smoke. Not trying to be defensive, but it wasn’t just from California. Environmental wackos and improper forest management are everywhere.
(BTW, I “liked” your comment ONLY so that you would read mine.)
Your comment sparked a thought. During the “Dust Bowl” the feds didn’t seem to care much or send assistance. Then the dust was literally in the halls of the capitol. That’s when action was taken.
The smoke isnt going to hit the capitol. How to create some sort of action? What if you and others that have had to endure the smoke baggered your reps and senators. Ask them why you have to deal with this crap from Cali, what are they doing about it.
Imagine a rep from Wyoming all of a sudden getting a dozen calls a day in regards to the smoke and the lower quality of life. It’s going to get their attention especially if a rep from Colorado ard Nevada are getting the same volume of calls in regards to the smoke.
I noticed it too. I didn’t think the smoke would come this far down but it just shows how horrible it is.
LikeLike
This is the result of improper forestry management.
Read my post and the link-21 fires in Ca. 17 caused by poweline failure…
How the fire started (powerline sparks, lightning, etc.) does not matter. If they had not let the dead wood and underbrush accumulate, none of this would have happened…
LikeLiked by 11 people
That’s exactly right. THINGS happen. PILES of combustibles laying around when they happen are incompetence. This is the same for household safety, industrial process safety, or forest management.
LikeLiked by 2 people
No, deadfall buildup is a natural process, and periodic burns or removals are necessary, or it will just keep accumulating, resulting in a catastrophic fire. The mistake is not managing this deadfall buildup properly, not because of “piles” of it, but all across the forest.
LikeLike
The point is you could clean out an area around these towns, cut down trees and clear undergrowth and deadfall, and it could act as a firebreak. Then the rest of the forest could operate naturally, but with more controlled burns set up by the forestry dept.
Look at what Kanye did to save his home. This is common sense.
Environmentalists simply don’t value human life as much as they value all the insects that life in the deadfall.
LikeLiked by 1 person
They don’t value the insects or wildlife either. They just want to control everything.
LikeLike
They don't value the insects or wildlife either. They just want to control everything.
LikeLike
In SoCal with the Santa Ana winds all it takes is someone pulling off to the side of the road with dry weeds under the car and the catalytic converter sets the weeds on fire and they are off and running.
LikeLike
Absolutely terrible California environmental, political and land management policies carry much of the blame. This fire, while the most destructive and deadly, is not nearly the largest California fire this year. As a former (retired) public land manager focused on fire mitigation actions, I can say with authority that the system is designed to PREVENT management of forests. Projects get tangled for decades in red tape, studies, hearings, lawsuits,mitigation requirements, watered-down approaches, etc. all while funding is extremely limited and de-prioritized. Why is California building a high speed train when it can’t manage it’s own land properly? Why does every California need require additional taxes? Corruption and kick backs to the Democrats seem a likely good place to look. My guess is that little will change until the left is removed from power in California. It’s depressing.
I live in California and I totally agree with everything you wrote. It is demoralizing and frustrating all at the same time. Never have seen so much outright corruption or stupidity in government as am seeing now. They no longer even trying to hide it. And the media is part of the corruption/problem as well, with their omissions and spin of what we all see and know is happening.
LikeLiked by 4 people
The largest California fire this year and historically came within a mile of our house and town. The criminal negligence by the elected officials makes us sick. This terrible loss of life is on their hands, but not, apparently, in their heads of hearts. The conservatives here are a minority but to a person everyone was angered that our forests had been so neglected for so many years after this fire. Sometimes it takes something hitting home to make an impression on the libs. It did here.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Excellent short video here, and many reports that this did not start accidentally. Notice the SmartMeter here (goes by quickly. At :18 sec). https://bit.ly/2A0u1rA
Trilligent is connected to Rothschilds, here for one place on PGE board.
https://bit.ly/2FpGtao
IMO, tied to Agenda21, or whatever it is now. Also a fact that this town, Paradise, was a GOP stronghold. Coincidences??
LikeLiked by 4 people
THIS.
Didn’t we read that about 530 died in an earlier fire, most of them the elderly?
Look at these lovelies.
Skull and Bones secret society. All hail the wizards of Harry Potter. They are nothing without their tech. God can strike them with the power of our joint prayers and actions. But we must become aware and share widely this ASAP, and ask others to do so too.
The secret society is now 300 composed of the multinationals owned by the trillionaires of which Rothschilds are the richest. Amazon and Bill Gates included now.
I wouldn’t be surprised
I wouldn't be surprised
This is the result of liberals being in charge. Liberals are dangerous and their polices and actions kill innocent people.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Improper or non-existent forestry management is only one part of this whole disaster.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Prayers for those who have lost their lives and their relatives, for the firefighters and other rescue personnel and for those who escaped but lost everything. Hopefully these fires can be contained and these folks can begin to pick up the pieces.
God bless you all! 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏
LikeLiked by 3 people
Its called MURDER……Nothing less!!!!
Spread this video far and wide:
along those lines…this take on it presents a very spooky situation…
think about it.
THANK YOU, awesome
PLEASE SHARE WIDELY. Understanding what is going on is half the battle!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Could it be that those trees were untouched because it was a ground fire, years of accumulated brush? Probably every one in those burnt cars are dead. My God.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Probably every one in those burnt cars are dead. My God.
I have seen (personal) video of people going up to some of the burned cars and taking photos of what’s inside. Skeletons.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Gross but everyone needs to know.
Such pictures may be a key to holding socialists and politicians to account, or at least removing them, defunding their ineptness and defunding their criminal enterprises.
LikeLike
It’s not gross, it’s tragic. But I’d like to see the proof for myself.
LikeLike
Successful,
conspiracy theories aside, I think you may be at least partially right ab “ground fire”.
Pressures are affected by intense heat, plus just the conditions which invite the Santa Annas to begin with.
Gusts and strong winds move the fire quickly, and pressure very well may keep fire suppressed, surface-wise.
Some trees were affected…wind/gusts swirl, but many of the synthetic materials in homes have a peculiar combustion, and sort of intensively feed themselves until fuel is spent. imo, by that time, the fire is 5 miles downwind.
Just a horror show of contributing factors.
I do so hope this raises the awareness of many as to their vulnerabilities.
Pray for all left behind.
The first photo put up by sundance looks to be one of a mobile home park.
The “runners” of concrete are what the mobile homes rest on instead of a rectangular foundation.
I am not seeing a “dug out foundation” which would be “stick built” homes but it looks like a mobile home park which might explain why all of the structures are gone while the burned trees are still somewhat standing.
The runner foundations for these mobile homes also seems to be pretty close together which would make it easier for the fire to spread from one structure to another very quickly.
Even at that, these people did not need to lose their homes if the forest had been maintained, not to mention their lives.
All of this could have been prevented.
This is murder.
These mountain communities like ours, aside from electricity and wood have only propane, diesel or kerosene for heat or cooking. Most of these homes have at least one or two tanks. We have a tank for diesel to heat, and a tank of propane to cook. This adds to the fuel available.
LikeLiked by 3 people
It makes sense. Electronic weapons target the metal while HAARP dries the land and fan flames of fire, all to hide the murder of mostly elderly who are missing. Skeletons are all that’s left of them similar to Auschowitz. Signature of skull and bones society.
LikeLike
This is Socialism at work. “No one” owns the land and if they did, they would have every incentive to care for it. Jerry Brown and Company is inadventently revealing what Socialism in the United States plays out. Fatal mismanagement that must be bailed out because no one is accountable. There were high voltage wires that sparked. Did legislation passed just last month by the State of CA play any factor in PGE being sloppy in high risk areas this year?
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-bankruptcy-pg-e/california-lawmakers-pass-bill-on-pge-wildfire-liability-idUSKCN1LH37B
LikeLiked by 4 people
Jesus Christ have mercy on their souls.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Most local news in socal isnt covering it much now. They were mostly interested in how stars in malibu are affected by the woolsey fire than the massive destruction up north. On top of that, youre darn right it makes the narrative of “democrats good orange man bad” fail.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I live in Calimexistan…. Mimi Walters had the election stolen.. and my wife said to me “Why don’t they fight like the Dems in Florida?” She doesn’t want to leave the State, because it’s our home and what right do the Fascists have to steal it from us?
That said, this fire is the end point of the Progressives and Environazis… a place like Paradise, up in the hills, should not be there… according to the fascist rules those people should be living in urban high density public housing, using 20 gallons of water per day, one loaf of bread, half a roll of toilet paper, one 40 inch flat screen TV with always-on-webcam and one shower a week in a communal bathroom with metered water flow… sort of like a “deluxe Venezuela”.
This death toll and the complete failure of forest. water and resource management in Calimexistan are obvious, but the local Mainstream Corporate Fascist Propaganda Machine cover it all up. We DON”T HAVE NEWS in Calimexistan, we have The Ministry of Truth presented by women with big tatas and short skirts on TV.
Just note how the repeal the gas tax initiative was treated… deceiving name and lo-info voters turning it down.
Meanwhile the Corporate Oligarchs make out like bandits. They loved Obola The Magnificent… Solyndra was based in the Bay Area after all.
Welcome to Calimexistan…. won’t someone from the DOJ come on down and help us? I had high hopes for Sessions. Sometimes I wonder if we should use our birthrights and move from the US…. what were? It’s pretty depressing.
tony, pretty good synopsis.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Look at my reply up higher, and the links. I do not think this fire was accidental.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ah Solyndra I remember it well; didn’t take long for it to go bankrupt. The building is now occupied by Tesla. Kind of ironic isn’t it? Both companies financed by the US tax payers.
LikeLike
How does this fit into eminent domain? Now that the people are gone, it’s easier to put in the bullet train on the land where the fire cut through? Nobody needs to be paid because they’re dead? What was the planned route of the bullet train?
LikeLike
The people must have been terrified……….
These pictures are horrific and this is a direct result of Gov. Browns policies………..
Will Newsome wake up to reality or follow Browns lead……
People in CA. Must demand a change in forest management………
Can these victims sue the State of CA?
LikeLiked by 4 people
Newsome would not have been Corinated if he wasn’t a TOOL.
He’s worked people over pretty, ummm, I meant.. worked pretty Hard and is So So So Proud of his STELLAR Globalist Resume. Repleat with Globalist bullet point drscriptions… to prove he will do as TOLD!!!
Same ole…
This will be Brown’s legacy…..hope he is proud of it. Low-life piece of scum
LikeLiked by 3 people
Don’t insult the scum of the world. At least it has a genuine purpose out in nature.
LikeLike
More than likely he’ll devolve to Brown’s led, less responsibility that way. Besides, other than preening, Newsome never impressed me as have more than a couple of active cells in the skull.
LikeLiked by 3 people
You do know that he is related to Pelosi, a nephew of hers if I remember correctly.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You are so right MM, people must have been Terrified.
The pictures are horrific and the fake news can contain this misery only so long.
The truth of the avoidable death and destruction will come out.
LikeLike
I am truly sorry about Paradise’s lost citizens and homes. It is devastating to look at the photos. My heart goes out to the surviving family members and friends.
However, I am not devastated at the smoke drifting around in CA. Here in southwestern Oregon, CA fires started sending their smoke to our area from June through October 2018. We had unbelievable long stretches of smoke haze and difficulty breathing. Children largely spent time indoors all summer. Thousands of animals (cattle, horses mainly) have died due to respiratory distress.
All because of CA’s lax forestry management policies. We have the same federal forests here in this part of Oregon. This state despite the Portland-Eugene blue corridor does a much better job of management. The forests rarely burn as they do in northern CA.
I hope that the environmentalists in the Bay Area are getting sick from the smoke. If so, they now have a taste of what their policies inflict on us here in Oregon!
Sick of the smoke? The smell of the smoke covers the smell of human fecal matter in their streets. It’s a tough call.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Nah, they won’t be sickened, they moved to Oregon.
LikeLike
I’m in Grants Pass. We lost most of the past 2 summers to smoke. Up here it’s turned into a quality of life thing. The public is beginning to mobilize around this pollution issue caused by fires. In CA they are just now getting a taste of what we have been dealing with for a while. I expect more people to flee CA.
There’s 5 seasons in So. Oregon. Autumn, Winter, Spring, Summer, Smoke.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Horrible situation. The stats just keep getting worse every day. Now they’re saying 71 dead and over 1,000 still missing. That town was a death trap.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Urban and surbaban sprawl. Consumes farmland and forested areas. Perhaps we should slow population growth by reducing illegal immigration.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Perhaps we should make cities affordable for the middle class.
LikeLike
Having seen wind blown fire up close, I can tell you that it is absolutely frightening!
A tornado would be a welcomed alternative.
LikeLiked by 4 people
My heart breaks seeing these pictures………..
This should have never happened…….
LikeLiked by 3 people
The strong winds were the driving force for those wildfires. California forests are almost always dry, but when the big winds come up, you have to be ready to evacuate quickly when warned. And cities and towns in forested areas have to develop good evacuation plans.
LikeLiked by 1 person
There was a fire 🔥 tornado
https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/2018/08/17/fire-tornado-carr-fire/
LikeLiked by 1 person
I agree, tornadoes are a lot easier to deal with. In most cases you can hide in a storm shelters – never run from a storm. Large fires however, you have to run, but where can you run?
LikeLike
I was watching PTrump’s plane land and the Gov Brown with his head down and the SMUG Newsom SOB waiting to greet PTRump. These two SOB’s are just waiting for PTrump to bail their sorry asses out of this tragedy they created. Then after they get what they want it will be back to their usual business. High speed rail for what???
LikeLiked by 7 people
For what??? High speed to get the hell out of there as quick as possible.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sure, then if several huge trees fall across the tracks as the fire approaches, an entire train full of passengers burns up.
LikeLiked by 1 person
[reposted from the Open Thread]
I received this ground report from Paradise, CA–from a friend:
After spending two days in Paradise, I cannot even begin to give an adequate description as to the degree of fire destruction. In 37 years in the fire service and law enforcement, I have never even imagined a fire of this magnitude. I am certain the death toll will at least double, and potentially more.
We are talking about the annihilation of a town of 26,000+ souls. I watched Tyvek-clad forensic archaeologists and cadaver dogs excavating for human remains, spoke with numerous weary and emotionally exhausted firefighters, and witnessed the pain of the town’s people who have lost loved ones, friends, pets, homes, and belongings. They did not just lose their homes, they lost their whole town.
I appeal to all for assistance. As we learned during the Carr Fire in Redding, the Camp Fire extends past our parish boundaries and into the community in which we live. I make an appeal to make a sacrifice for those suffering such a tremendous loss. Please consider a donation to Salvation Army and write “Camp Fire Donation” on the memo line. This assures all money goes to the disaster relief of victims of the Camp Fire.
God bless all of you and please pray for all firefighters, law enforcement, emergency medical personnel, and for the citizens of Paradise.
Pax,
Fr. M————-
Drone flyover shows Camp Fire destruction in Paradise
https://www.sacbee.com/news/state/california/fires/article221602240.html
Sorry to say this, may God have mercy on my soul, they’ve already said most of the missing are old people, don’t be surprised if the death toil goes into the hundreds.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The elderly were targeted before the fire. That’s why they are missing, the fire is to hide the holocaust in Paradise. Agenda 21. Read below comments from other Treepers.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Paradise has long been known to be favored by retirees. About 20 years ago one of my co-workers at the time retired there with her spouse. They built a modest home on property they had invested in for that purpose. Many retirees chose to live in mobile homes instead, probably because that was all they could afford. The fires have nothing to do with Republican vs. Rothchild’s etc. that is just silly.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wouldn’t you say ,too much silly stuff going on these days, hard to figure out what to believe. Every time I see a burnt out house with a burnt car parked by it, I shudder; there was no mass transportation or emergency evacuation, those cars could represent very possible losses of life.
LikeLike
Poor management, of fire prone areas, no way out, and incompetence on several levels. Bravo Sierra on HAARP-which doesn’t exist any more, The Rothschilds,
or Agenda 21. Enough of the conspiracy stuff it is insulting to the living and the dead of this Charlie Foxtrot .
Please stop, or at least put the Bong down…
LikeLiked by 1 person
ttps://theconservativetreehouse.com/2018/11/17/paradise-lost-california-butte-county-camp-fire-update-8-more-bodies-recovered-death-toll-71-more-than-1000-missing/
A couple of years ago Paradise “upgraded” their 4 lane main thoroughfare with parking on each side by reducing it to a two lane road with a turn lane in the middle. This was not just a matter of line painting but the drivable width was necked in at points by 9′ curb-outs on each side, designed to create “safer parking.”
Here is the project’s web page, posted by the lead consultants/designers:
http://www.traffic-works.com/skyway-downtown-safety-project/
The designers pretend that the turn lane makes the new configuration flow better but they give the game away by labeling the plan as a part of the “road diet” movement, which has the specific goal of REDUCING traffic capacity so as to create congestion that FORCES PEOPLE OUT OF THEIR CARS, in order to reduce CO2 emissions. This is global warming alarmism in action.
Forcing people out of their cars is literally what happened in Paradise, as the traffic jam through town started to burn. One man described taking 2 hours to move 3/4 of a mile before running for his life as the flames closed in.
Jerry Brown this year made “road diets” the funding priority for CA’s state road development money.
See post above of Anthony Watts article from 11/15/18 – has good pictures and expands on the escape “strategy” via the “Skyway”…
LikeLiked by 2 people
Wow. Cass Sunstein would be in awe.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“REDUCING traffic capacity so as to create congestion that FORCES PEOPLE OUT OF THEIR CARS, in order to reduce CO2 emissions. This is global warming alarmism in action.”
The same thing has been going on here in the Buffalo, NY area.
https://www.democratsagainstunagenda21.com/
“…In a nutshell, the plan calls for governments to take control of all land use and not leave any of the decision making in the hands of private property owners. It is assumed that people are not good stewards of their land and the government will do a better job if they are in control.
Individual rights in general are to give way to the needs of communities as determined by the governing body. Moreover, people should be rounded up off the land and packed into human settlements, or islands of human habitation, close to employment centers and transportation. Another program, called the Wildlands Project spells out how most of the land is to be set aside for non-humans…..”
LikeLiked by 2 people
“people should be rounded up off the land and packed into human settlements, or islands of human habitation, close to employment centers and transportation. Another program, called the Wildlands Project spells out how most of the land is to be set aside for non-humans”
God’s command was to spread out over the entire earth, NOT concentrate in cities.
Genesis 11:4 And they said, Go to, let us build us a city and a tower, whose top may reach unto heaven; and let us make us a name, lest we be scattered abroad upon the face of the whole earth.
5 ¶ And the LORD came down to see the city and the tower, which the children of men builded.
6 And the LORD said, Behold, the people is one, and they have all one language; and this they begin to do: and now nothing will be restrained from them, which they have imagined to do.
7 Go to, let us go down, and there confound their language, that they may not understand one another’s speech.
8 So the LORD scattered them abroad from thence upon the face of all the earth: and they left off to build the city.
Where are most of present day society’s problems concentrated?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Very interesting…same thing was done downtown in the northern Nevada town of Elko, to the main business street that runs through town… the new curb extensions at the end of the blocks eliminated right hand turn lanes.
Elko is a ranching/mining town. Narrowing streets in the middle of a mining boom is not too smart.
Probably one of Obama’s national directives.
LikeLike
We have a well-used and wonderful small forest nearby that is in terribly hi-risk, sorry shape. Magnificent 70 ft trees planted along a winding allee at the start of a wonderful hiking trail overlooking city and ocean. Because the park was co-managed by the State and the original owner’s family, management has become a nightmare of “supervised neglect”. While park fees have tripled in the last ten years, decay has far outpaced maintenance. Nearly every tree is dying from disease and is so earmarked for removal, and many have already fallen over into the canyons below, waiting for removal. It is an eerie, other-worldly experience, much like entering Miss Haversham’s Forest.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Short videos by Juan Brown, a pilot living nearby. Loaded with information from multiple sources, his coverage of the situation at the Oroville dam was more comprehensive than the MSM. Explanations from day one to the present:
LikeLiked by 3 people
At it’s peak, the fire was probably spreading at a rate of 60 acres per minute. Juan explains how the wind, canyons and elevations were conducive to the fire spreading so rapidly. He includes 911 calls, satellite imagery and other sources in his reporting.
He was camping with a tent and a dirt bike 16 miles away from the origin about 10 days earlier. Day 3 includes video of that, showing how dry and windy the conditions were
LikeLiked by 2 people
60 acres per minute. Good Lord. There is no escape from that.
LikeLike
An acre is 208.7 ft by 208.7 ft.
So a unidirectional path described as an acre is 208.7 ft
60 acres x 208.7 ft = 12,522 ft
divided by 5,280 ft per mile
equals 2.37 miles
So a fire advancing at “60 acres per minute” is advancing at 2.37 miles per minute
To compare to vehicular or potential evacuation or “run away” speeds, convert to miles-per-hour by multiplying by 60 minutes per hour
Result is 142 miles per hour
I wouldn’t expect the fire to advance faster than the winds, so that looks just a bit excessive, suggesting the 60 acres estimate might be a bit off. Fire-and-canyon fueled wind is likely to be quite a bit more than prevailing Santa Ana winds but likely not quite 142 mph.
But it makes the point.
LikeLike
Juan Brown, the pilot and local man who made this video, said this fire proceeded at a rate of 60 ACRES PER MINUTE.
Horrific, just horrific.
At the time he was recording this video he also said that there was very little actual fire fighting going on and most of the effort was going toward saving lives.
The State of California has a LOT to answer for.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“very little actual fire fighting going on”
Conditions were such that the large tanker planes could not be used. The planes have to drop the fire retardant from a height of about 150 feet, so they must fly under VFR (Visual Flight Rules) conditions.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Juan Brown mentioned that the winds were so high that the planes had trouble dumping the retardant.
The men and women who fight these forest fires are very, very good at what they do.
I bet they would love to have just 5 minutes alone with Jerry Brown. He and his crackpot moonbeam friends have made their jobs so much harder.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That’s a good point – I hope PT deflates the high-speed rail fantasy in his remarks.
This last election had a proposition where the left cleverly re-worded the ballot pamphlet to imply that funds from a gas tax would go for “bridges, roads and transportation”. “Transportation” means “mass transportation”, not the surface constructions that people envision. Very misleading!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
SD wrote: The lack of media accurately framing the scale and scope of this devastating tragedy appears to be a purposeful act of willful blindness.
The media-rats are the ENEMY of the people. They attack honest people and cover for criminals. What has happened in CA is exactly the outcome to be expected when a bunch of incompetent criminals are in charge. They are like parasites, eating away until the host is destroyed.
I feel so sorry for the good people of CA. Vote fraud makes their votes worthless. CA, OR and WA voting system is the model that the D-Rats plan to use to rule forever. Eventually, the host, We the People, will get tired of having the life blood sucked out. After the massive fraud of the mid-terms, myself and everyone I know are THERE!!!
CA is fortunate that we have President Trump. Otherwise, if a D-Rat was in charge, it’d be Haiti on steroids with a small group stealing every bit of aid. The D-Rats did NOT win the mid-terms. FRAUD won the mid-terms for the D-Rats. WE need to REVERSE the results! JMHO
LikeLiked by 4 people
I have a real challenge trying to understand how to win people over on this. The gaslighting is so strong with people that it can be nearly impossible to get through the distrust to even begin to discuss with them.
If you tell them “proper logging and forestry management would help prevent wildfires,” they don’t hear what you say. They literally hear something else entirely: that you are a big business shill trying to push talking points for the logging industry cruelly and heartlessly manipulating a national tragedy while people are losing their homes and dying for your own greedy self-interest. They’ve been subjected to emotional manipulation and gaslighting for so long that the lies have become embedded in their psyche. They have been groomed to have a deep-seated cynicism and distrust of any perspectives that deviate from their own leftist ideology, to the point that they are actually respond with hostility to anything that deviates form their circular and airtight worldview.
They are steeped in emotion and far from critical thinking, logic, reason, and fact checking. The result is intellectual flabbiness, having never allowed themselves to be intellectually challenged and struggle through difficult and opposing positions. (This used to be a key feature of intellectual inquiry in Universities.) Any FACTS that challenge their worldview immediately trigger cognitive dissonance. This FEELS bad, and not having the intellectual capacity to conceptually wrestle with the challenging idea, they are forced to deal with the problem emotionally. The idea is perceived as a threat, emotionally upsetting, triggering the fight or flight response.
This is where they counter not with FACTS but with challenges of MOTIVATION – attacking not on rational grounds but on contrived ethical grounds. The lies they believe within their worldview system leave them little choice.
It is very difficult to get a leftist to engage the FACTS on their own basis. Even a simple statement “proper logging and forestry management would help prevent wildfires” is hopeless contorted through the leftist’s interpretive framework and critical theory hermeneutics. Like any good post-modern the question isn’t “What was the intended meaning of the message?” but “How is the message a manipulation of power over me?” It seems that the nuance of the phrase “everything is political” is lost: Everything originating from one of those untrusted “others” outside the leftist tribe – Conservative, Republican, Chrisitian, whatever – is interpreted NOT through the interpretive lens of intended meaning, but through the distrustful lens of critical political theory. Every conservative, Republican and Christian – so the thinking goes – acts 100% of the time on greedy self-interest, conniving and power hungry (projecting, much?), nothing they say can be trusted at face value and must be understood as political power plays and gamesmanship. In short, the question to the leftist is, “How is this person lying to me?” not “What is this person saying?” This is how they come to create the most bizarre and unreasonable explanations for why whatever you are saying is not to be believed.
As long as this madness continues to infect people, there will be no chance for civil discourse, and there will be many more casualties of idealism shattering against the hard stone of reality. As in the case of this tragic fire, those casualties are not merely theoretical, but are real people and their lives.
My question is how to overcome the madness and distrust. The scenarios I described above are worst-case, but not all are this far gone. Many can still be reached. How to build bridges of trust and bring people around to a reality-based worldview? The key challenge being: How to bridge trust and overcome deep-seated distrust.
LikeLiked by 2 people
One cannot have a reasoned, logical discussion with a liberal.
As soon as they start losing on a point of logic or fact, they’ll divert off to a straw man or red herring or non-sequitur.
I’ve experienced it time and again.
I’ve stopped arguing with liberals. You both get muddy and the liberal enjoys it.
LikeLike
That is why we ALL must take action NOW! Too many complacent people just sit back and whine, while the left continues to steal and destroy everything.
LikeLike
Paganists at work destroying the Christian view. Does anyone question how they pick their victims? Oh, how they savor the psychological games and deaths. There is only one God – theirs. The eye of the egyptian pyramid printed on money. Why is it there?
HAARP systems can bounce waves off the ionosphere and cause convergence on hot spots or even create storms on very low wattage. There is no global warming that isn’t HAARP instituted. Infrasound can destroy bridges and buildings, pulveriizing them to dust. Look it up.
Paradise Lost is murder. Technology has been thwarted for use by the monopolist state.
Nick Begich, MD © 2006
Extracted from: “Controlling the Human Mind” 2006
Electomagnetic researcher from the 1990s who developed the tech for good use.
“Another RF weapon that was ready for use back in 1978 was developed under the guise of Operation PIQUE. Developed by the CIA, the plan was to bounce high powered radio signals off the ionosphere to affect the mental functions of people in selected areas….”78
The use of the ionosphere in the CIA’s experiments reminds one of the possibilities now available with systems such as HAARP, which was developed 15 years later. What is clear in all of this is that these systems have been developed and hidden from public view. The practice continues to this day.”
http://www.earthpulse.com/epulseuploads/articles/MindControl.pdf
We taxpayers paid for this research. It should not be used by deep state to harm us. It can make dry land fertile with rain, God willing. But it’s gone too far into enemy hands. Can we ever take it back with our prayers and will to act in concert against a few billionaires? I say yes.
LikeLiked by 3 people
“ In 37 years in the fire service and law enforcement, I have never even imagined a fire of this magnitude. I am certain the death toll will at least double, and potentially more.”
From Maryfrommarin’s post above.
Global warming = Dry conditons: NO
High winds = dry conditions = HAARP manipulated: YES
LikeLiked by 4 people
Sorry, but I don’t buy the HAARP top secret super duper weather manipulation.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Did you read the link? I don’t see how you can read the link, do research on existing patents and come anywhere near your blase conclusiom in the face of these continual disasters. Just the fact that it’s Camp Butte and Paradise Lost must make you question what’s up. Your other option is, global warming!!! Yes that’s it.
LikeLike
Leave this site and do some research. When you come back, you’ll believe it.
LikeLike
Living here in the rocky mountains of Colorado we have our share of forest fires.
And I agree with Maryfrommarin, in the 40 years that I have lived here in Colorado and faced many forest fires and seen and helped clean up their aftermath, I have NEVER seen a fire of this magnitude resulting in this much loss of life and property.
Never.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Moderators, can we have a cleanup please? We appreciate your hard work. Thanks in advance!
LikeLike
This isn’t Walmart or Amazon Corporation, lol.
LikeLike
Dead bodies in cars. Well… skeletons really
LikeLiked by 3 people
This brought tears to my eyes… that poor man! 😦
I am so angry about this. The environmentalist whackos need to be made to SEE what they have done. Jerry Brown needs to have this as his epitaph.
God rest the souls of those poor people!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Correct me if I’m wrong, but wasn’t the fire started by PG&E high power lines……..so why is it named Camp fire???
LikeLiked by 2 people
Fires are usually named for a regional feature, such as what people call a particular hunting area or ridge. The name will stay until the fire is out, no matter where it spreads from the source.
I just used NukeMap to see what kind of weapon would be necessary to match the destruction cause by Brown and his leftist brethren: it would take a 100 kiloton airburst to even approach what has happened to this not-small town!
LikeLiked by 2 people
The camp fire started at camp creek and Pulga road
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Pulga”, BTW, is spanish for “flea” — like what dogs scratch.
LikeLike
Sounds far better than “26,000 are homeless in #Paradise, CA. 9,700 homes, 290 buildings destroyed, 15,500 structures still threatened. 63 have died, 631 still missing. This is the largest/deadliest Political Malfeasance wildfire in CA history. The tragedy has no end” Fire
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Fires are usually named for the area in which they start –
a geographical location, local landmark, street, lake, mountain, peak, etc. ”
They do so the firefighters know which fire they are assigned to control.
I heard that these 2 wild fires were named after the closest street.
http://www.fire.ca.gov/fire_protection/downloads/FireNames.pdf
LikeLike
This is what happens when you do not allow nature to run its processes, or when you do not institute processes which mimic nature’s.
Low intensity, low fuel, low temperature fires are nature’s way of controlling the excessive accumulation of dead wood and underbrush, and it also recycles nutrients back to the ground. And there is very little flying ash and embers. Most mature trees and plants survive them, and the forest is reborn. The forest actually needs fire to stay healthy.
Good forestry involves allowing, under controlled circumstances, natural low fuel, low temperature fires to burn, or actually starting them by a process called a controlled burn.
The problem in California is that every time a little fire starts in the woods, they put it out. So the underbrush and dead wood accumulates to insane levels, and eventually a fire starts which they cannot control.
Fed by dead wood accumulated over a period of decades, it becomes a high intensity, high temperature fire which kills most of the trees and plants in the woods. And it produces a huge amount of flying, burning embers and ash, which are carried by the winds into human inhabited areas, onto house roofs… and the results of that is what we are seeing here 🙏🙏🙏☠☠☠.
The so called enviromentalists in California are directly responsible for these tragedies.
They know squat about the environment, for them, it’s all
about ‘virtue signaling’- even if it ends up killing people 😡😡😡- and the forests they claim to protect…🌳🌲🌻🌸.
Sorry about the long post, fellow Treepers, I felt the need to explain and share my knowledge about this because the lamestream media is not covering at all the underlying cause of this tragedy… it does not fit ‘The Narrative’. President Trump is right, it is their poor forestry practices which caused this…
My prayers for all those who have died because of this, and their families…🙏🙏🙏.
And what none of the enviropsychos say is that when a fire burns as hot as this fire did in places, where it actually melted aluminum, the soil is dead. Completely. It won’t grow anything green for years…which means that after the next huge monsoon season, flooding and erosion beyond anything ever imagined will be the next tragedy for these poor people.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Not only that… if there are hills or mountains in those areas… without the plants and their root systems to hold everything in place, the landslides will be epic.
LikeLiked by 3 people
“the long post,”
You just need to put spaces in between your paragraphs. If your copying and pasting from a word processor program, it will look OK there. However, the spaces in a wp program will disappear when they get transferred into WordPress. An extra hit on the enter bar will fix that.
Yes, extra carriage returns.
Very simply, make it look right in the comment box before hitting “Post Comment” button
LikeLike
Many native plants in California require such regular fires in order for their seeds to germinate. If such fires are suppressed, these plants become endangered species, with their only surviving individuals getting older and older…..
LikeLike
Why are those who lost their homes & everything sleeping in tents? The fire started on Nov 8th. They shelters should have been up and running several days ago.
Doesn’t Calif do prepare for natural disasters?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Only “Caravans and Invaders”…
Sorry
And what extended family or friends would not go get their loved ones and take them in??😳😳😳
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sometimes when you’re coping with a disaster that has completely unraveled your norm like a fire or earthquake or hurricane, if you survive, it takes a bit of time to want to walk away. Even when your material things are gone your brain and heart keeps telling you ‘it’s home’.
You want to be able to at least see what’s left. Maybe you could find one thing in the ash that was yours..it’s bewildering.
Relatives may offer help but they may be hundreds or thousands of miles away. It really does take time to let go of all that you knew of your life.
LikeLiked by 1 person
So now, illegals living in the well-furnished holding centers that Candace Owen ranted about last week, are living with a fine roof over their heads, while Americans are fighting mourning and the elements.
Nice. The world turned uside down.
LikeLike
The world turned upside down.
LikeLike
It really has WSB. The attention span on real life people faced with entire towns being erased by natural disasters is a couple of minutes but….the omnipresent stories about the illegals drones on day after day, month after month, year after year.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I pray this civil war does not turn hot, but it may well.
LikeLike
There are days I almost wish it would but those days make me realize that the massive machine that is fueling the insanity is…well, massive , with power that goes beyond artillery.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That is indeed true.
LikeLike
They want freedom loving Americans with independent minds who won’t be pawns of their state and who hear true Providence to be replaced by the easily mind controlled mobs.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Mind controlled slaves is the utopia the monied elitists paganists have yearned and sought to build over 200 years.
LikeLike
yep and if they can’t control the minds of all, silence them. BAMN~ by any means necessary
LikeLike
Sick, really sick.
LikeLike
It is supposed to start raining next Wednesday. The people living in tents have been told to go to a shelter. We actually have many shelters, but this magnitude of evacuees is overwhelming.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I honestly think any ICE center should be vacated, cleaned and set up for incoming Americans in need.
LikeLike
First – may God smile on all of these affected citizens, giving them relief in their time of grief.
We had our “fire experience” in 2011 with a wind-driven event that wiped out 5,700 acres in 2.5 days. Our winds were only 30-40 mph and they did abate some during the night-time hours! It burned 12/13 structures, which included 4 “full-time homes” (this is an area of 20-acre plots for single family homes, in the urban interface/forest). The most striking visual to us was the “fingering” type of burn pattern – where large stands of “green trees” were left with “black areas” on both sides; sometimes within 100 ft of each other. We lost my ham shack/old trailer and some out buildings/antennas/coax lines, etc.. Not our home. Being over 64 yr old didn’t help us any – getting back to “normal” was tough – even with a “class-A” insurance company.
What occurred in CA is criminal. This isn’t “mis-xxx” anything; this is intentional neglect to further their own interests – where “well-being” of the general population is far down the list. We left this once-great state back in 1998 for the last time. Anything with the “Brown” name attached is doom for citizens within their clutches. The “machine’ in-place will continue until some external force is applied to change it out!.
Let’s add our prayer’s to all the others – both for those gone and those still alive… Check-6
LikeLiked by 4 people
California Wildfires 2018 – California’s Unsustainable Legacy
The details and history explaining California’s destructive wildfires.
Juan Browne Nevada City, Ca.
20 years ago Mr. Browne was training with the U.S. Forest Service as a pilot (lead/spotter plane) when he left for a more lucrative career as a commercial pilot. He now flies overseas routes and maintains a single engine personal aircraft.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Nice video — obviously heartfelt, and what many of us Californians understand all too well.
LikeLike
This was preventable.. Incompetence all along the command hierarchy that reaches to the highest level.. The Governor is the “president” of his Nation State and is ultimately responsible for the general public safety and well-being of its people.. Although, responsibility for this tragedy flows all the way down to the County, City and Social structure levels as well..
When there is a catastrophic event – all along the chain, a series of incompetence and/or negligence leads to a catastrophic event. Anywhere in this series of events, if intervention measures were actioned upon, it is very possible the event would have been mitigated.
The forces of Nature are unforgiving and unbiased.. [From working and being trained in a high risk field I know this to be brutally true. Hence our training was brutal and unforgiving in order to weed out incompetence and the incompetent.. And furthermore, upon recognition of a collapsing protocol to take action immediately to stop the cascade of events before they rapidly multiply and overcome the response curve – resulting into a catastrophic event].
Incompetence (not to be confused with intentional malice – of which could be a possibility in this matter) is a failure mechanism that is to be ripped out by the roots and discarded. Incompetence is predicated on many various factors, improper social pressures, improper social upbringing, improper education, learned helplessness, emotional abnormalities, etc. I personally have no tolerance for incompetence and incompetent people and stay away from them – they are accidents waiting to happen.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I believe it was more incompetence…..it was $$$$$……corruption…..
LikeLike
Here is a website that will keep you up to date on the Camp fire conditions. I live in the foothills here and use this site for my local updates. Just raw information from the LEO’s and Cal Fire.
https://yubanet.com/Fires/camp/
LikeLiked by 1 person
This one was supposedly caused by a power line problem caused by high winds. However, one in five is due to arson.
GAO Report: Illegal Aliens Start Forest Fires
https://cis.org/Feere/GAO-Report-Illegal-Aliens-Start-Forest-Fires
Humans Cause Over 95 Percent of California Wildfires
High crimes and celebrations are a few of the ways that residents have sparked a blaze.
https://www.nationalgeographic.com/environment/2018/08/news-california-wildfire-arson-human-cause/
“A study published in 2017 in the journal PNAS found that, at the national level, debris burning is responsible for 29 percent of wildfires and arson causes 21 percent of fires. Campfires accounted for just five percent, the study found.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Zippy, perhaps over 1000 people are dead because of bad forest and other resource See road diet) management. The initial spark is the least of my concerns.
LikeLike
Zippy, thank you for your post.
LikeLike
I hope everyone who lost a loved one in the fires since 2016 or lost a home sue Moonbeam into oblivion because he vetoed a bipartisan law in 2016 that would have addressed forest management and this would have been prevented. Put his butt in jail for the rest of his life. Evil cretin who single handedly caused thousands of uncalled for deaths. And sue the enviro wackos as well. Lord have mercy, this is horrendous.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Hi all. I left San Jose in June after living my whole life in CA. I am absolutely heartbroken and sickened by all this. Even if it was decided today to do proper forest management in CA, let me tell you what would happen, even under Trump, though not due to him in any way.
1.California EPA objections. Remember the Spotted Owl et al? We can’t be disturbing them even though thousands have likely already been incinerated.
2. Lawsuits from groups such as Friends of the Earth and the Sierra Club. Groups that are funded by our enemies.
3. A massive draining off the funds allocated for management going to cronies and friends of Feinstein etc.
Also, I remember this story. About 20 years ago an agency in San Francisco cut down a bunch of trees that needed cutting as part of their management of Golden Gate park. When they were done, they had a bunch of wood, mostly in the form of ’rounds,’ that they needed to dispose of. One of the guys says, hey my brother in law is in the wood business, maybe he’ll take it. Said brother in law says yes (for free) and arrangements are made. Then word gets out and the process is stopped.The job is then put out to bid with all their convoluted local regulations and the city ends up paying tens of thousands of dollars to remove a bunch of wood that they could have had removed for free. I would bet my last dollar that the California will manage this problem in exactly the same way with the first actual work not commencing for at least ten years.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Where’d you go? We’re headed towards NC within the next few months. And, yes, I was born in this state and have lived here 56 years.
LikeLike
In the mid-1990s I was stationed in Alameda (USCG). There was a fire swept thru the forested 17-Mile Drive south of Pebble Beach. Notably the houses that survived the fire had stucco, steel, or masonry siding; and roofs of tile or corrugated steel.
1960s hippies prefer to commune with nature in houses located in forests, sheathed in flammable shake-shingle roofs and wood siding, and a big stash of winter firewood up against the house.
Why do I suspect hippies? One news shot showed 1960s Volkswagens in front of three houses.
If you must live in a forest, sheath your house in non-flammable roof/siding…next time…
LikeLiked by 1 person
We almost lost our home in Chino Hills to a fire we had a tile roof. Firemen watered our roof, they told us even if the fire doesn’t reavk the home itself, heat builds up under the tile roof and the rafters catch on fire and burn the home
LikeLiked by 1 person
Every report on Fox News do far they keep pushing Global Warming. This wasn’t global warming, it’s a drought, Santa Ana Winds (Which are annual) PG&E and most of all Sierra Club and all the other environmental groups. The same environmental groups want to remove Glen Canyon Dam. The only reason we even have water flowing to SoCial right now since Lake Mead would be at dead pool without Powell. The survivors and relatives of Paradise should sue all the enviros who stopped common sense forestry management and the politicians who allowed it
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thankyou Carolyn. The rains will come back some day. Jan/Feb 1978 it rained 43 of 46 days. Big Sur was lush and green. Mid-1980s there was so much rain they had to raise the railroad tracks and I-80 highway across Great Salt Lake desert Utah, and Lake Meade was up to the top of Boulder/Hoover Dam.
Maybe it’s a 40-50 year cycle. Mid-1930s when Wiley Post & Will Rogers crashed at Point Barrow, north side of Alaska, news reels showed open water. 1974-1976 I was on a Coast Guard icebreaker. Ice was 8 feet thick along that coast then. Early 2000s it’s back to open water again on the north slope of Alaska.
CO2…? When Moana Kea (?) started keeping CO2 records in 1958, CO2 was about 300 parts per million (ppm). Green plants start to die at about 250 ppm. Coincidentally commercial jet airline traffic started the same year, 1958, emitting exhaust at that same high altitude. Now ppm has risen to about 400 ppm. Problem? Florists pump CO2 into greenhouses. Pepsi/CocaCola put the evil CO2 in their drinks.
CO2 is plant food. More CO2 means better crops. Green plants manufacture oxygen for us humans. More CO2, more food, more oxygen is good.
Water vapor has 5 times the greenhouse effect that CO2 has. Water vapor (humidity) in the atmosphere is measured in percent, usually 18-90%. 100% is rain.
Water vapor 18-90% is 18-90 parts per hundred.
CO2 is 400 parts per million.
400×10^6 / 90×10^2 = 44,444.4, so water vapor is about 40,000 times the greenhouse effect of the evil plantfood known as CO2?
And didn’t the Supreme Court agree a few years ago that CO2 was a toxic poison that needed to be regulated?
Archeologists/anthropologists imagine that a land bridge was needed for humans to cross from Asia to America. At the Diomedes, every winter, there is an ice bridge. Look west and you can see Siberia, maybe 60 miles total. Look east and you can see Alaska. You don’t need no stinkin’ “land bridge”. You need cold weather clothing made from animal fur/hides.
In the 1970s, in summer, I saw Eskimos in skin boats just south of the Diomedes. College professors need to get out of the faculty lounge once..
LikeLike
I doff my hat Sundance to your spot-on commentary and assessment of what should be the banner headline on all the outlets, but isn’t !
LikeLike
Review of the ages of the 1,000+ missing shows about 3/4 are over 70 years. Link below shows the NUMEROUS senior living centers in Paradise CA. Over 30 … Perhaps it’s not only democrat mismanagement, but the trillion dollar Senior Care Industry groups fighting not to disclose their failure to get their patients out. Over 500 patients/residents out! I imagine they are fiercely trying to hide this information.
https://www.google.com/search?rls=com.microsoft%3Aen-US%3AIE-Address&biw=1904&bih=834&ei=NZPwW7qSE4mp8AOOlLHwDw&q=senior+housing+paradise+ca+how+many+seniors&oq=senior+housing+paradise+ca+how+many+seniors&gs_l=psy-ab.3…17387.29615..31027…0.0..0.175.1486.17j2……0….1..gws-wiz…….0j0i71j0i7i30j0i22i30j33i22i29i30j33i160j33i299.mMlRG5XG9Ks
LikeLiked by 1 person
Map of a few senior care centers in Paradise CA. Imho it is a crime senior citizens most w/o cars were left to burn alive.
https://www.google.com/search?q=senior+care+paradise+ca&npsic=0&rflfq=1&rlha=0&rllag=39754200,-121588210,1860&tbm=lcl&ved=2ahUKEwjOi6D0vNzeAhUD-lQKHfXeDBsQtgN6BAgGEAQ&tbs=lrf:!2m1!1e2!2m1!1e3!3sIAE,lf:1,lf_ui:2&rldoc=1
LikeLiked by 1 person
Regarding the missing people: if they were alive then they would have contacted SOMEONE even if they just went and knocked on a door. So these people are dead.
LikeLike