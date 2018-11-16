President Trump Answers Reporter Questions During Oval Office Bill Signing…

After signing the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency Act in the Oval Office, President Trump takes questions from reporters on issues of the day.
The first question surrounds a judge intervening to restore the press pass of Constant Narcissism News (CNN) correspondent Jim Acosta. President Trump notes the White House is making up rules for media decorum. If only someone had thought of that earlier… like, say, um, two years ago. Go figure:
Remember, the judge said the reinstatement of the press pass is temporary–the lawsuit is not yet adjudicated.
The judgement is BS.
WHAT law was violated?
Due process for what?
For kicking an obnoxious jerk out of your home?
IMHO this was a punt by a spineless judge. The Whitehouse should have stuck to their guns and said they booted the CNN buffoon because he was rude, disrespectful, and arguing with the POTUS. The Whitehouse should have said the CNN buffoon is a heckler and was distracting from the business of the Govt. With the electronic age what is the “press”? Technically this blog is the press. Can Sundance get a press pass and go to briefings and ask the questions he would like answered?
I noticed a remarkable difference in the aggressiveness of those pencil pushers in the press, one small mistake by them now and “we” just quit talking and leave! Haha, weakness personified!
Exactly right. Another case of giving some people just enough rope to hang themselves.
The White House will eventually prevail.
“Like, say, um, two years ago”.
Some people here might label Sundance a troll…
Lol, I had the same exact thoughts.
Oh please. These people are adults. They should know basic manners. Most of us learn them in kindergarten. Why should WH spend time writing stupid rules pertaining to decorum? SMH!
Democrats did away with manners, (along with law and order) during Bush’s presidential terms. Solidified it all under Obama.
They’ll keep pushing until we push back.
The press conference s proved how abusi e the press was. The rules will be hated by the press and Acosta will receive the brunt of the back biting. In the mean time it’s all press all the time. For those who worry about this crap wait until the designers sue to have Melania where their designs.
Optics think Optics people and stop with the Trump is weak, short sighted, or a fool crap.
Is it too much to ask not to be lectured or told what/how to think and post?
Even a fool is thought wise if he keeps silent, and discerning if he holds his tongue.
Uncalled for – unless I misunderstood your comment.
Depends on how stupid the post is.
So if we don’t blindly wave pompoms 24/7, we’re stupid fools who should just shut up…
Got it.
I certainly will say that Trump is weak. He doesn’t have the necessary support to be anything else, quite frankly. Look around and you’ll see not much getting done and things are getting worse. (Less the economy, but it could come crashing back in an instant.)
No border wall, no funding for a border wall, and we have over 2,000 illegal aliens streaming in every day. And there are millions more where they came from both in and out of country. The invasion has been happening for decades and our politicians are the reason – they love their kickbacks more than our country.
Republicans are losing elections in come from behind style, almost 10 days after election day. In some cases by a single vote. No federal intervention in any state other than FL and their involvement there is suspect. Tampering has been videoed, yet nobody is held to account. Dems are changing voting laws to maintain their power – just look at California, my state, and the vast amount of provisional ballots that were cast this past election. Then look at all the marginal victories turning traditionally red districts blue.
Trump has feckless heads of DHS, DOJ, and the FBI. Can’t do much about anything with that being the case. DOJ and FBI are in full cover up mode and have had two years to destroy evidence. The OIG is complicit as well.
The level of discourse in this country is sickening and nothing is being done to curb it. And Trump is part of the problem. There’s this thing called killing with kindness and it’s long past time for Trump to pay heed to that old saying.
I could go on, but honestly, I’m sick of all it. I want to cry and give up, but that won’t help anyone or anything. Still, what’s a fella to do? I’m one small piece of this machine we call America. My vote doesn’t count. The only thing that does is my freedom. So don’t tell me how to think. Thanks and God bless.
Reminds me of a song; Soggy Pretzels
Next time vote Crooked…buh bye
Unfortunately at the current burn rate what you define as freedom will be gone before to long.
The press stepped in this big time. Some things take longer to resolve than others.
Collusion? Muelller? Collusion? Mueller?
Damned press is stuck on stupid.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I wish just once President Trump would ask the questioner to cite by number and name and paragraph just exactly what law they think he may have violated?
being stuck on stupid means they are ignorant of what they’re doing. they know exactly what they are doing as purveyors of propaganda. and make no mistake that’s what it is. even Fox.
I love PDJT and will ALWAYS support him.
However, he has been president for 2 years.
Really not interested in any tweets or answers to questions UNLESS they are to explain ACTIONS that have been taken….not threats, not possibilities, not ideas being considered.
Too many times, there is no follow through….but always a threat there may be follow through.
I love EVERYTHING he has done…but it is time for him to assert control and start running his administration.
In my MAGA-loving opinion.
Having to qualify your support of POTUS Trump by injecting “however” makes you sound waffly in your support. Perhaps you don’t have the ability to “zoom out to the 30,000 foot level” to understand the myriad of traps set for him absolutely everywhere?
Not at all. HOWEVER, for every trap he avoids, he creates new ones. For example, the wall. He raised expectations about the military being at the border to stop the illegals. But then we see images of them crawling over what barriers are in place. Immigration is not my issue, I am a lot more tolerant of their being here than 90% of the posters here. HOWEVER, what I am tired of is making excuses for PDJT when he does not take the action that his tweets and answers to questions would seem to have dictated. It makes him look weak.
We do not need ANY more tweets or statements regarding there is no collusion with Russia. We all KNOW there isn’t any. HOWEVER, the witchhunt has to end. According to what he has told us, he can expose the whole thing and it will blow up in their faces. GREAT! Bring it on OR change the subject.
I am sick of hearing about all of the vote stealing that has gone on for decades. What is the administration doing to stop it? I get they disbanded the voter protection program last year, but it seems to me that a national address from PDJT talking about THESE WIDESPREAD problems would be a crisis that could be exploited to get something done…you know, like the DEMS like to brag they do…(Isnt that what the former cos now mayor of Chicago bragged about?
I am saying that getting angry, making threats, reminding people of what someone can do is not the same as getting those things done. It is time for progress and if, for whatever reasons..good or bad, that may prohibit those actions taking place, that we are at the point that the subjects need to be changed because idle threats and promises only UNDERMINE PDJT, they don’t help at this point.
>>”I love EVERYTHING he has done…but it is time for him to assert control and start running his administration.”
I think it’s past time for people to start noticing that Trump is engaged in a war, not just with the press and the Democrats, but also with the Republican Party in DC. He does not have full control over “his administration” because the GOP Congress very intensely does not want him to have that control, and refuses to confirm Trump supporters to critical positions – notably to the DOJ and FBI.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Surrounding himself with people who share his passion, vision and commitment to desperately needed change seems like a good idea as well.
I don’t understand what you are saying.
Trump’s list of accomplishments in two years is extraordinary. He monthly accomplishes something that would be the signature accomplishment of previous Administrations.
The tweets and the press conferences are his way of fighting back.
You seem to suggest he can’t do both.
The problem for the Globalist is that the Economies around the world are beginning to contract at a faster pace than they all could have expected. Germany 🇩🇪 had a -0.2% real GDP rate for the third quarter. Germany 🇩🇪 is the European Union 🇪🇺. Germany 🇩🇪 falls you can kiss the EU goodbye. France 🇫🇷 is also struggling massively. The tweets below show the difference between our country and theirs.
The USA 🇺🇸 real GDP rate for 2018 is well on its way to reaching 3% for the year. The Atlanta Federal Reserve has the 4th quarter GDP rate at 2.8%.
China 🇨🇳 is truly in a world of hurt! They are doing everything humanly possible to keep their paper economy from going up in smoke. Once January 1st hits, the 10% tariff on the $200 billion dollars will become 25%. The tariffs are destroying them. The Globalist know it as well.
Our Wilburine has said that they have to feel pain in order to change their ways. PAIN in exactly what they are feeling with absolutely no end in site. Keep in mind our President has an additional $257 billion dollars he can place tariffs on. He is keeping that for now in his back pocket.
Not sure how many of you are aware of the deals Secretary Perry is finalizing in Eastern Europe for the sale of our LNG. It is staggering to be honest. By 2019, we will have five LNG terminals that will be able to process and deliver LNG anywhere in the world. These deals are anywhere from 20 to 25 years in length.
Cont.
The Russians are completely losing their minds seeing all of this taking place in their own backyard and there is absolutely nothing they can do to stop it!
Another Treeper (Ghost) shared the following for Hungary and Poland! Those two countries are truly humming when you look at their real GDP rates this year! They ABSOLUTELY can afford to buy our LNG in mass amounts.
Hungary:
1st Q GDP 4.8
2nd Q GDP 4.7
3rd Q GDP 5.0
Poland;
1st Q GDP 5.0
2nd Q GDP 5.2
3rd Q GDP 5.7
This! This is the real battleground. Make Main street more powerful. We have done this before, We will win again. I know that there are those who are more focused on other things. But it their economic power that needs to be diminished.
Another Treeper (Stillwater) shared the following about where our country is going with LNG production and distribution:
Here are couple interesting articles about US LNG production and export terminals.
10 Incredible Facts About American LNG Exports – 9/9/18
https://www.fool.com/investing/2018/09/09/10-incredible-facts-about-american-lng-exports.aspx
5 LNG Export Projects Investors Should Know About – 8/31/18
https://www.fool.com/investing/2018/08/31/5-lng-export-projects-investors-should-know-about.aspx
Yeh, it’s rough when you’re not living off someone else’s money…when a U.S. administration plays by the rules instead of operating a pay-to-play game as the last several have done.
This upheaval should not be unexpected, but it is proving who respects individual rights and a nation’s right to care for its own citizens instead of feeding the coffers of the Globalists.
Good work, flepore, for reminding us of the details and the people working hard to rectify decades of abusing our Constitution. We need to get out of NATO and the UN before they mandate we become a third world nation at our expense.
The EU will not be able to afford that police force, whoops, I mean army that they want. Maybe they can get a color guard and call it a day.
Thanks again Flep,
We have pretty much given up on all “ news” channels, and are in the process of cancelling much of our cable package, and all of the “ news” sites.
Your info is now more appreciated than ever.
Thank you.
God bless PDJT
Yes, there is a reason steel and aluminum rule…plus energy and military…of course most important intellectual property and JOBS!
Report the news. Don’t become the news.
How do working adults need rules for decorum? Are we now assuming Jim A doesn’t know right from wrong? I hope they have a “3 strikes and the entire network is out” rule!
Because they are the enemy: Fake News must abide by Rules of Engagement!
What’s this written rules of decorum crap? The President/press secretary/interviewee states at the beginning “one question, one follow-up” or whatever is fair given the size of the press attending. The press obliges. Done. That procedure has worked reasonably well for as long as I can remember (lotsa years) without pushing and shoving for the mic. We’ve seen rude people, but not bullies.
Why does Acosta get to throw a temper tantrum for as many questions as he wants? Why does he get to scream out during someone else’s time? Why haven’t his credentials been pulled months ago?
Lawsuit, my eye. And FOX has exposed its yellow belly. Time for another outlet to rise up staffed with people who are knowledgeable and behave with decorum.
Take it easy. Watch the video. The President made several points:
– we’re going to have rules at the court’s request. Break the rules and we’ll be back in court again. And we will win!
– I’ve instucted my people to just get up and leave if they’re not being treated fairly. The rest of the media will come down hard on anyone throwing a tantrum because we are very good for ratings.
– he answered several questions … from reporters! The President is always looking better when he speaks to reporters. That’s why he does it. The Acosta stunt was orchestrated to get the President to stop talking to the press. He didn’t take the bait!
My objection is our country has come to the day when a person cannot breathe without having a judge rule. Sue, sue, sue, sue except when the PTB ban lawsuits that would affect the PTB. The fact that one man misbehaving sets up a lawsuit is ridiculous. CNN was not denied access; they could assign someone else to the beat.
When the judiciary becomes the be-all end-all, where does that leave the balance among the three branches of government? Roberts turning the SCOTUS into a legislative branch with Obamacare says much about the distortions we are facing. It’s led to a very slippery slope over the last two years; the Russia investigation and the immigration mayhem are just two outstanding examples of how our country can be broken by overwhelming the taxpayers’ resources to pay the cost of this abuse.
Lack of decorum – as in when the President says “enough” six or seven times and warns Acosta not to be rude, and Acosta persists.
Decorum – the President says “enough” (which it should never get to that point) and the reporter sits down and shuts up.
The cable companies would never ever add it to their offered stations. Just look at OANN.
Rule #1: Don’t act like Acosta
Rule #2: Obey all rules
I like the idea to register the media members as a lobbyist. This would force an acknowledgment that these media companies are attempting to influence federal policy. I would also like them to have to track all in-kind media coverage for candidates during elections.
“Request White House Correspondent’s Association (WHCA) voluntarily register as corporate lobbyists under the name of their “for profit” parent corporation; and also conform to the same rules, guidelines and standard restrictions upon all corporate lobbyists. Registration would not be required for “non profit” media.”
Interesting point. They ARE representing a special interest; their own.
My simple request is that President Trump shut out the press for at least a month and use that time to write Executive Orders to MAGA.
It’s a waste of time talking to these idiots. Cut bait.
I also still want the Media out of the White House and make them take their own flights to report on POTUS. I don’t want tax money spent on Corporate Hacks. No more supplementing the Media with our money.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Nah. That video at the top of this thread was him masterfully engaging with reporters once again. Just because Acosta is an ass doesn’t mean the President should stop doing what he does best. He made it clear – we will formulate rules (as Sundance suggested two years ago) and break those rules and you’ll be tossed out. And we’re prepared to just get up and leave if someone like Acosta takes up the time allotted to the rest of you in this room.
I so agree! They have no “right” to be in the White House. And, the President is not required to have press conferences. Definitely, let their own organizations pay for their travel. Not on OUR plane!
Rule #1. Don’t be an asshat.
Rule #2. See Rule #1
Wow, you beat me to it. Barney Fife fan, huh?
It occurs to me, even though my house isn’t white, that Jim Acosta could claim first amendment rights to come into my house, berate me and my family, ask me all sorts of biased questions, talk over me, my family and guests and go to court if I kicked him out and told him he wasn’t welcome back.
Similar to the “rights” of illegal aliens? Sarc
That was a horrible ruling from a supposedly conservative judge who was recently appointed by Trump himself. Now the WH has to get judicial approval for how it interacts with the press?
” a horrible ruling from a supposedly conservative judge”
It is my [ very limited ] understanding that the WH attorneys messed up the presentation of the case, so the judge ruled the way he did.
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2018/11/16/november-16th-2018-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-666/comment-page-4/#comment-6341081
“Who are these “lawyers”, BHO holdovers?”
I hope all recommendations from the *Updated* – CTH Post Inauguration Suggested Media Guidelines for White House… January 22, 2017 article are implemented. How different the past 2 years might have been for our nation if those rules had been established and enforced starting back then.
IMHO this is much better. The administration comes out as fair and reasonable. Strict rules now imposed on everyone are entirely CNN and Acosta’s fault. That’s how it will look to the majority of the people. And think about this – this episode has pretty much guaranteed that even MORE people will tune in to hear the President directly and waste less time on media spin. This is good for TV ratings, as he said.
“Strict rules now imposed on everyone”
They will have to be enforced. That part of the equation seems to be sorely lacking these days.
Ecclesiastes 8:11 Because sentence against an evil work is not executed speedily, therefore the heart of the sons of men is fully set in them to do evil.
“Generally, due process guarantees the following (this list is not exhaustive):
Right to a fair and public trial conducted in a competent manner
Right to be present at the trial
Right to an impartial jury
Right to be heard in one’s own defense
Laws must be written so that a reasonable person can understand what is criminal behavior
Taxes may only be taken for public purposes
Property may be taken by the government only for public purposes
Owners of taken property must be fairly compensated”
More here; https://bit.ly/2PvPbIB
I don’t see how it applies to revocation of a press pass to the White House.
Trump should bring the Marine Corp Band to the next press briefing …seat every reporter by reservation seat assignment …with Acosta dead in the center of the band …every time Acosta opens his mouth Sarah raises the director’s wand and the band plays …next
…love to see CNN sue over that
Make the rules so they are all treated like the misbehaving 5 year olds they have become. Directional microphone so when they try to hog it or get rude, talk over other people etc… the mic is shut off. That’s right kids, you can thank little Jimmy A-hole for the new rules. Oh, and one other thing, never ever call on Acosta again. Push his buttons and when he acts up have security remove him. The trachea hold calms excitable people down very quickly.
LikeLiked by 1 person
puke
This spicer fellow does not even know the terms of Mr Whitaker’s appointment. Not 260 days It’s 210 days and can be renewed once. He can not be a candidate for permanent AG as I understand it. The Fox Bimbo is interupting and interogating on what the internal thinking of the whitehouse is regardidg the new rules for presstitutes.
Someone in an earlier thread mentioned how a Judge warns others in his court room to show respect for the Judge and Courthouse and if they don’t , they get arrested and locked up in cell.
Trump’s lawyer should have gotten in the judges face and show him disrespect … and as the Judge goes to throw the book at him says” Judge I was just trying to get my point across that YOU that you are saying we have to be respectful of YOU, and not interupt you and raise our voice to you, and OVERTALK you. …. So why can’t the president act the same way when people come into HIS HOME, the White House, and in His Position as President of the United States of America to tell someone that is dis-respecting him to “get out” . 🙂
That would have been a great moment if Trump’s Lawyer did that! I’m sure the Judge’s jaw would drop, and he would be speechless. 🙂
April is gonna he pissed. She can’t put on her show either. LOL
I hope they also have a new rule that states no one may ask the same questions twice! They only do this to goad the president and hopefully get a different answer that they can then use on their nightly newscast as “lying”!
Decorum rule #1
Each journalist will be accompanied by his/her/it parent or guardian.
POTUS put the children in a permanent time out.
I think the President should announce that he will do the exact number of press conferences over the next year as Hillary did during her presidential campaign.
And he wants the questions in advance from Donna Brazille.
Satan considers Jim Acosta and April Ryan to be his finest inventions and most favored pets … … … after the house fly.
>>”President Trump notes the White House is making up rules for media decorum.”
According to this stupid judge, the rules themselves can’t be whatever the WH makes up, but will have to be approved by the judge before they can be applied.
And any time there’s a dispute between the WH and the press over the interpretation of the rules, which is going to be often, it’s back to the courts. This was a shockingly bad ruling, and it wasn’t even some Obama or Clinton appointee making it … Judge Kelly was recently appointed by Trump.
Use a Sennheiser MKH416 (“shotgun mic”) to mic the person called upon and the remaining yammer heads can yell their heads of if they wish.
Maybe the President can reach from under the table and pull out a “fog horn” and point it at Acosta … and give a blast, and say “get out”. As the Secret Service dressed in “white suits” put a straight jacket on Acosta … and lead him out of the room.
(too much … yeah… but it would be fun to see … and I would enjoy seeing Trump act it out and watching his smile at the end. As he looks at the next reporter and say’s “it’s your turn”… as he puts the fog horn back under the table. 🙂
At some press conferences, President Reagan made reporters stay silent until called upon. No incessant shouting of questions nor badgering was allowed.
This is what President Trump needs to do:
1) Start Press Conference.
2) Call on Jim Acosta.
3) Listen to Jim Acosta ask his question, which always contains at least 5 minutes of virtue signalling and pontification.
4) .Say, “I’m sorry Jim, my mind seems to have wandered off a bit, please repeat all that.
5) Continue with 3 and 4 a few more times, and then answer the question.
6) Ask Jim Acosta if he has another question.
7) See above.
The other “reporters” will take care of Jim.
