President Trump Answers Reporter Questions During Oval Office Bill Signing…

After signing the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency Act in the Oval Office, President Trump takes questions from reporters on issues of the day.

The first question surrounds a judge intervening to restore the press pass of Constant Narcissism News (CNN) correspondent Jim Acosta. President Trump notes the White House is making up rules for media decorum. If only someone had thought of that earlier… like, say, um, two years ago. Go figure:

