Judiciary Chairman Goodlatte Wants Comey and Lynch On Record Prior to Exit…

Congressional oversight in the matters of the DOJ and FBI political weaponization has been negligent by design. While Special Counsel Robert Mueller creates the “ongoing investigation shield” for all who would be questioned, the republican-led congress has been weak in delivering any actionable results through oversight.
All prior witness transcripts remain concealed as the GOP turns over power to the allies of the witnesses. Many who have followed the details are frustrated, and with little to no progress within the DOJ/FBI investigation(s) there is an understandable sentiment we have once-again been played. [Fast-n-Furious; IRS; Benghazi; Clinton Emails and now the abuses by the DOJ and FBI. All of it covered-up by the same can-kicking process]
To rub the proverbial salt in the wound, today Judiciary Chairman Bob Goodlatte announces his request to subpoena former FBI Director, James Comey (November 29), and former DOJ Attorney General, Loretta Lynch (Dec. 5th), in the lame-duck session prior to turning over committee power to the Democrats.
James Comey refused the previous committee invitation in October under the auspices of demanding a public hearing. The motive for demanding a public hearing is transparent: he cannot be questioned about classified activity, information or conduct; or about the counterintelligence operation mounted against candidate Trump in 2016; in an open setting. Comey thinks we are stupid.
Question – can the House turn the investigation over to the Senate before the end of the year when the Dems come in and set up their charade?
A lie is a lie. Why would Lynch or Comey be worried about a closed door session anyway ?
Their gonna spin in either circumstance.
History has proven ‘those pesky laws apply to the peasants , not us.’
Unfortunately many ARE stooopit and will fall for comeys seemingly brave stance. Will comey and lynch divulge anything incriminating? One can certainly pray for a gotcha moment but will that be the end of that? Demonrats to take over, thanks illegal voters, then say good bye to investigations, hearings or justice.
Beware the wrath of a patient man..
My patience did in fact end 1 hour ago.
But I am harmless.
I no longer wish to see “Russia collusion” on the screen.
You can wipe it now imo.
I don’t care if it persists as a virus but I and my neighbors are done paying for this.
Our will is spent now.
I see no product.
I do not wish to address his particular circumstance again.
If mueller wants to be above any law : SO BE IT
Submit your product or be above law.
the law will have to survive somehow.
I don’t think I’ve ever seen a comment thread here with quite this much braying.
“All have won – and all must have prizes!” – Lewis Carroll.
Whitaker must move with conviction and vigor.
The IG and Congress have identified numerous crimes. Those investigation have been completed and await prosecution. If some individuals are involved with other crimes those charges can be brought later, there is no reason to delay prosecution of persons who have already been identified as violating laws.
If the classified stuff is released to the public by the president before Comey and Lynch testify then they can be grilled about it in the public hearings….am I correct?
Those testimonies will not occur
The “sources and methods” claim is nonsense. These people interfered in our elections. We MUST know who and how. There is no other way we can be certain that people are held accountable. There is no other way we can be certain that those methods are closed off. We The People MUST know – we can not trust officials who are concealing their crimes.
