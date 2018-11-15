The Unimaginable Horror Continues – 7 More Bodies Found in ‘Camp Fire’ Bringing Total Killed to 63 – Hundreds Still Missing…

Unimaginable sadness. According to the latest official briefing, seven more bodies were located today in the Califorinia region impacted by the horrific ‘Camp Fire’. This brings the total death toll to 63 with hundreds still missing…

CALIFORNIA – Authorities have reported seven more fatalities from a blaze in Northern California, bringing the total number of fatalities so far to 63 in the deadliest wildfire in state history.

The announcement came Thursday as authorities continued to search the devastated town of Paradise for human remains.