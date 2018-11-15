The Unimaginable Horror Continues – 7 More Bodies Found in ‘Camp Fire’ Bringing Total Killed to 63 – Hundreds Still Missing…

Unimaginable sadness. According to the latest official briefing, seven more bodies were located today in the Califorinia region impacted by the horrific ‘Camp Fire’. This brings the total death toll to 63 with hundreds still missing…
CALIFORNIA – Authorities have reported seven more fatalities from a blaze in Northern California, bringing the total number of fatalities so far to 63 in the deadliest wildfire in state history.
The announcement came Thursday as authorities continued to search the devastated town of Paradise for human remains.
More than 5,000 fire personnel were battling the blaze that started a week ago and has displaced 52,000 people. Authorities also raised the number of homes destroyed by the wildfire to 9,700. (link)
Just awful…
Heartbreaking…..
Lord, comfort the families of their loved ones gone.
Residential growth has created a Wildland Urban Interface (WUI) that requires greater preparedness than ever before on behalf of emergency staff and residents. The Town of Paradise is located in a defined “very high fire hazard severity zone” pursuant to the California Government Code § 51175 and the California Health and Safety Code § 13108.5. Because of this designation, prevention and preparedness are of utmost importance.
Yes, He is the God of all comfort…
May we seek His face through Scripture and prayer.
That is the ONLY Answer.
Eternity with Him!
´I will never leave you nor forsake you.’
This was no “Camp Fire!”
This makes me so incredibly sad and angry. So unnecessary.
Bet if Governor Moonbeam’s mother lived in Paradise CA, things might change.
They don’t care about schlubs like me.
I live in California, moonbeam ran this state into unbelievable debt, but the fine folks out here didn’t elect a businessman to cure the ills, they elected a dyslexic who can’t read or write or do math!
I live in So CA and was in the fire up north in wine country last year. I can say from first hand knowledge, the wind is absolutely terrifying because it feeds the fire and makes it so unpredictable to know which direction is safety. Those poor people didn’t have a chance.
https://kfiam640.iheart.com/featured/john-and-ken/content/2018-11-15-did-you-know-gov-jerry-brown-vetoed-a-wildfire-management-bill-in-2016/
What a stupid and evil man.
Jerry brown. Flush him down.
Unfortunately newsom is worse.
Hard to imagine but there we are. Still wonder if Cox really won, but dems being dems, well they gotta cheat.
I hope the images of the people who died horrible deaths hunt stupid, maroon governor moonbeam to the grave and beyond. Their blood is on his hands because of the absolute evil he perpetrated on the state of California and ultimately led to their death.
What makes this so tragic is that it was almost entirely preventable
Most of these types of fires are easy to understand how they can get so out of hand, if you look closely at the areas involved. But this one… well, I was using Google Maps earlier today, looking at some of the neighborhoods mentioned in the news, including specific streets and buildings that are easy to locate. And one thing that struck me is that (at least based on the views on Google Maps) the area doesn’t seem to be heavily forested. Actually not many more trees (though some are taller) than in average neighborhoods around the town I live in in central Illinois.
The reason I bring this up, is that I expected something quite different. When other tragedies strike, be it floods, hurricanes, landslides, etc, quite often it was just “waiting to happen”. I mean certain areas are clearly in danger zones, and it’s only a matter of time before something happens, and usually the people who live there have some idea of the risk. But this fire, at least the parts of Paradise I looked at… well, I wouldn’t have expected something this bad.
Conifers. In all politeness you are comparing apples to oranges. Not only are most trees conifers in californistan but you’re not looking at the topography either which is mountainous. Fires run upslope very fast and easy….. especially if you have a Santa Anna wind pushing them.
Think blowtorch.
Good point, but actually I was taking some of that into account. So for the areas around the edge of town, sure I can see that. And obviously it can spread from one point to another. But there are also a lot of places that I would have thought would have acted as a “fire break”, but obviously didn’t. If you want, you can check out one area that caught my attention… the intersection of Elliott and Clark roads, pretty much in the middle of town. Whether you zoom in close, or out, it just doesn’t look like an area I’d worry about… and YES, obviously I’m wrong about that.
LikeLike
Hello, Jell-O.
I have lived in Paradise, and was actually looking to purchase a retirement home there, less than two years ago. The region is heavily treed, and within the Paradise city limits, you need city approval to remove any trees. Paradise begins on the west at about 2000 foot elevation, and continues to climb as you travel northeast into the mountains. This area is considered a “ridge,” With deep canyons and gullies on each side. One advantage of living in this area is that it is 15 to 20° cooler than it is in the valley (Chico – approximately 70 foot elevation), due to its elevation and significant shade from the trees. One reason I did not find a suitable place, was that I was wanting a garden, and there were only a few places that had adequate direct sunlight. Naturally, but shopping areas in the midst of the city have more cement and asphalt. But travel up the Skyway, to Magalia and Paradise Pines,(Which is predominantly single-family households, And in the burned-out area), Google shows predominant forest.
A high percentage of the population in this area are the elderly. We can expect significant increases in the number of fatalities. But governments definitely deserve their share of guilt in this tragedy. A major problem that I have not heard mentioned, was the lack of exit routes off the ridge. They have known about this, and actually planned for an orderly evacuation, One designated area after the other. There was no time for this “plan” to feasibly work in this situation.
I went to Chico (6 miles west of Paradise) on Tuesday to get groceries. About half the people I saw were wearing dust masks, and even the cashiers were in tears.This is worse than you can imagine.
Paradise Lost.
Thank you for that insight into the area.
Thanks, John… and sorry you and everyone else have to deal with this, hope any friends you might have there are safe.
You can’t fix STUPID!
Air quality is also extremely hazardous in SF bay area, affecting millions of people right now:
https://sf.curbed.com/2018/11/15/18096611/air-quality-sf-epa-camp-fire-smoke
Been working here all week. Fly out tomorrow and looking forward to some clean air back home. Hazy air hanging around all day. Not a heavy smoke smell but you do notice it. Normally, in the afternoon the marine layer moves in off the ocean and pushes all the smog out of the Bay Area into the next valley over.
Need mother nature to cooperate.
Supposedly the air is so bad, the smoke has blotted the sun out, causing temps to decrease 10 degrees. Crazy. Worse than china.
Anthony Watts, from Watts up with That used to live there. He has a sober post about how the city intentionally narrowed the main drag to slow traffic… with big curbs… and may very well have doomed the evacuation. Very sad.
https://wattsupwiththat.com/2018/11/15/2015-paradise-downtown-street-project-reducing-4-lanes-to-2-may-have-created-dangerous-evacuation-bottleneck-during-campfire/
Thank you Uncle Max. Lots of things to think about in other communities… the Gatlinburg fire in Tennessee demonstrated that the local government had a very low level of preparedness.
When I was a kid there were Cold War Civil Defense drills and preparations. My mother resented them because she found them alarming, not reassuring.
Maybe the churches and community groups should sponsor disaster planning where governments won’t, to bring different issues and experiences to public consciousness. It would not have occurred to me that road narrowing could be a problem. Obviously the citizens of Paradise didn’t think about it either.
This year’s is going to be a difficult and sad Thanksgiving and holiday season for thousands. Lives lost. Loved ones. Neighbors and friends. Cherished memories.
Have to get off my ass and see what I can do. And I’m not talking about GoFundMe anonymous buckets of cash. Must be something useful.
Libtard environmentalist wacko’s are to blame for this. Total mismanagement of our forests by people who have no rationale, judgement or common sense. California is a test tube for the idiocy of liberals.
The fruits and nuts in California cannot conceive of one truism. When things change, things change. Yes, the Sacramento River at one time ran straight into the ocean. And there were no permanent settlements in the area. So if brush fires burned, nobody knew, and nobody cared. But things have changed. There’s people there now. And people like to landscape. People like their lawns. All this stuff requires water. If you don’t water it, it turns into accelerant, for all practical purposes. Keep dumping all that water in the ocean. Keep saying you’re saving the Delta smelt. The idea was to drive family farms out of valley by starving their farms of water so big AG could buy them up on the cheap. But look what they’ve created instead. Something so horrible I almost can’t imagine it. God help those people. I pray for their souls. This is got to be one of the most sickening things I’ve seen in a long, long time
Unfortunately, w/631 people still unaccounted for, the death toll is going to be very high.
Praying that those missing are safe.
The smoke is thick here in Sacramento, to the point where a lot of schools, elementary through university, have been cancelling classes yesterday, today and Friday because the air condition is so bad. Sacramento is about 85 or 90 miles away from the city of Paradise.
Could Moonbeam be sued? Any lawyers out there?
Can’t believe how horrid all of this is…What is really sad is that it has been going on for decades and getting worse every year..
Praying for all involved and that the fires are soon taken care of.
However I was shocked when I heard that some of the stars have set up a GoFundMe accounts for themselves…….You know the people who have usually have more than one home. You know the people who have another home they can escape to & not have to live hand to mouth in some shelter. or with relatives..After I saw that, I’m really sure I don’t want to have anything to do with any Hollywood fund raiser for the fires.
Besides the stupid policies of the State government it was compounded by the drought and the beetles that have killed trees. Millions of them. Same issue in the Rockies.
https://yubanet.com/california/bark-beetle-crisis-an-estimated-102-million-dead-trees-in-california/
This article connected with this says a lot about the neglect of California to the forest management.
@ rf121…..yes…and the infested wood should have been cut down and made into lumber or particle board products. Thats forest management. BTW…at one time long ago, Paradise used to be named Poverty Gulch.
My prayers for those who lost loved ones people pets and all their worldly possessions.
In lefty WA State some of our (R) counties east of the mountains have been fed up with environmental policies that handicap fire prevention & forest management in areas where fire seasons have become yearly & devastating. In response our local jurisdictions are offering training & financial incentives for home & landowners to clear brush trees and generally make fire barriers. This has gleaned positive results circumventing environmental Marxist policies/government yet public land which is interspersed between cabins & neighborhoods remains unaddressed for the most part even with the dead diseased trees killed by imported Japanese beetles still standing as fire hazard & spreading the beetles across the mountains to devastate more forest land. Hopefully this tragedy is a wake up call that results in action.
Heavenly Father overwhelm those grieving with Your love and Your presence.
Knowing that we deserve only Your wrath, We cry out on behalf of these communities for Your mercy Father.
