President Trump Announces First Step Act – Requests Congressional Support…

President Donald J. Trump delivers remarks earlier today in a White House event calling on Congress to take action and support the bipartisan prison reform legislation, the FIRST STEP Act.
.
[Transcript] Roosevelt Room – 4:38 P.M. EST – THE PRESIDENT: Hello, everybody. Thank you very much for being here. Appreciate it. And thank you very much, everybody. I’m grateful to be here today with members of the House and Senate who have poured their time — and they really have — their heart, and energy into the crucial issue of prison reform.
A very respected man — Chairman Chuck Grassley — and my friend. Where’s Chuck? Chuck? Thank you, Chuck, very much. You’ve worked hard on this. And Bob Goodlatte. I saw Bob here. Thank you, Bob. Great job. Senators Lindsey Graham, Mike Lee, Tim Scott, Rand Paul, and Doug Collins — fantastic people who’ve worked so hard and we appreciate very much what you’ve done. We really do. Thank you all very much.
Working together with my administration over the last two years, these members have reached a bipartisan agreement. Did I heard the word “bipartisan”? Did I hear — did I hear that word? (Laughter and applause.) That’s a nice word. Bipartisan agreement on prison reform legislation known as the FIRST STEP. And that’s what it is; it’s the first step. But it’s a very big first step.
Today, I’m thrilled to announce my support for this bipartisan bill that will make our communities safer and give former inmates a second chance at life after they have served their time. So important.
And I have to tell you, I was called, when I announced and when we all announced together this news conference, by some of the toughest, strongest law enforcement people — including politicians, by the way — who are so in favor of it. And I was actually surprised by some. Like, as an example, Mike Lee — (laughter) — and Rand Paul, and others. No, it’s got tremendous support at every level. It’s really great.
And we’re all better off when former inmates can receive and reenter society as law-abiding, productive citizens. And thanks to our booming economy, they now have a chance at more opportunities than they’ve ever had before. It is true. Our economy is so strong, that when people are getting out of jail, they’re actually able to find jobs.
And I have three instances of companies that hired people coming out of prison, and they are so thrilled by the performance of these people. And now they’re doing it more and more and more. And a lot of people are seeing this. It’s great.
They wouldn’t have had the opportunity, frankly, except for the fact that the economy is so strong. And our job market is the lowest and best it’s been in over 50 years, and seems to be getting even better.
Our pledge to hire American includes those leaving prison and looking for a very fresh start — new job, new life. The legislation I’m supporting today contains many significant reforms, including the following:
First, it will provide new incentives for low-risk inmates to learn the skills they need to find employment, avoid old habits, and follow the law when they are released from prison. These incentives will encourage them to participate in vocational training, educational coursework, and faith-based programs — and I want to thank Paula White, very much, because I know you very much wanted that — thank you, Paula — that reduce their chances of recidivism, and, in other words, reduce their chances of going back to prison substantially.
Second, this legislation will allow federal inmates to be placed closer to their home communities in order to help facilitate family visitation — so important — because we know that maintaining family and community ties is key to successful reentry into our society.
Third, the bill includes reasonable sentencing reforms while keeping dangerous and violent criminals off our streets. In many respects, we’re getting very much tougher on the truly bad criminals — of which, unfortunately, there are many. But we’re treating people differently for different crimes. Some people got caught up in situations that were very bad.
I give an example of Mrs. Alice Johnson, who served 21 years. And she had, I think, another 25 or so to go. So she would have been in there for close to 50 years for something that other people go in and they get slapped on the wrist — which is also wrong, by the way. Which is also wrong. But I’ll never forget the scene of her coming out of prison after 21 years and greeting her family and everybody was crying. Her sons, her grandsons — everybody was crying and hugging and holding each other. It was a beautiful thing to see. It was a very much tough situation.
Among other changes, it rolls back some of the provisions of the Clinton crime law that disproportionately harmed the African American community. And you all saw that and you all know that; everybody in this room knows that. It was very disproportionate and very unfair.
Throughout this process, my administration has worked closely with law enforcement. Their backing has ensured that this legislation remains tough on crime — it’s got to remain very tough on crime — and supports the tremendous work of our police and the tremendous job that law enforcement does throughout our country, our communities. They do an incredible job. We have great respect for law enforcement.
We’re honored that seven of the major police organizations, including the Fraternal Order of Police and the International Association of Police Chiefs, have fully endorsed this bill.
We could not have gotten here without the support and feedback of law enforcement, and its leaders are here today — two of them — especially Chuck Canterbury of FOP and Chief Paul Cell of IACP. Thank you very much. (Applause.) Thank you very much. I appreciate that very much. And these are two tough cookies. (Laughter.) They want what’s right. They want what’s right.
And interesting — if you look at Texas, if you look at Georgia, if you look at Mississippi and Kentucky and some other states that are known as being very tough — these are big supporters of what we’re doing. And some of it has been modeled after what they’ve done. They’ve done a tremendous job.
My administration will always support the incredible men and women of law enforcement, and we will continue to pursue policies that help the heroes who keep us safe. They are truly heroes.
We also thank the more than 2,000 leaders in the faith community who have signed a letter of support. We have tremendous support within the faith community. Unbelievable support.
Americans from across the political spectrum can unite around prison reform legislation that will reduce crime while giving our fellow citizens a chance at redemption. So if something happens and they make a mistake, they get a second chance at life.
Today’s announcement shows that true bipartisanship is possible. And maybe it’ll be thriving, if we’re going to get something done. When Republicans and Democrats talk, debate, and seek common ground, we can achieve breakthroughs that move our country forward and deliver for our citizens. And that’s what we’re doing today. And I have great respect for the people standing alongside of me.
I urge lawmakers in both the House and Senate to work hard and to act quickly and send a final bill to my desk. And I look very much forward to signing it. This is a big breakthrough for a lot of people. They’ve been talking about this for many, many years.
I want to thank Jared Kushner for working so hard on the bill. Thank you, Jared. (Applause.) He worked very hard. He really did. He worked very hard. He feels very deeply about it.
And it’s my honor to be involved and it’ll be an even greater honor to sign.
So good luck, Chuck and Mike and Rand and everybody — Lindsey, everybody back here. Go out and see if you can get that done. And if you can, I’m waiting. I’ll be waiting with a pen. And we will have done something — (laughter) — we will have done something that hasn’t been done in many, many years. And it’s the right thing to do. It’s the right thing to do.
Thank you all very much. Thank you very much. (Applause.)
For God’s sake where’s the wall? Why on earth do this?
LikeLiked by 5 people
to throw liberal-leaning ivanka and jared a bone…but, yeah, i agree with you–where’s the plan stopping the caravans?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Mattis will hand out soccer balls and teddy bears. with Glenn Beck.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The Wall? Gone with the Wind.
LikeLiked by 2 people
You think Trump wouldn’t sign the bill if they got one to his desk?
LikeLike
Yeah. Who cares. All these turkeys can work on coddling criminals, but can’t do a damn thing about millions of criminals flooding into the country.
LikeLiked by 2 people
illegals come in, commit crimes, go to jail, Trump’s criminal reform trains them and sets them free. See how that works.
LikeLike
You haven’t even read the bill.
LikeLike
Apparently the majority of the commenters on this thread failed to read Sundance’s recent post on “guidelines for comments” and totally missed the “NO EEYORE’S!” graphic.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Obviously.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, what has happened to the Treehouse lately? Nothing but Eeyores and people putting POTUS down.
LikeLike
To make space for the caravans?
LikeLike
This will expose the democrats intention to do nothing as far as legislation. If they won’t get behind this, they won’t get behind anything. I think it’s a smart move.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Is this a “trust the plan” comment?
LikeLike
Sorry, it’s not working….will only Vote for Trump and no other republicans after he’s gone…..go back to troll island.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Dems didn’t work DACA. Why should they get work with criminals?
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s part of trying to win a segment of the Black vote that might make a difference in upcoming elections. Probably won’t be an effective move if done in isolation though.
LikeLike
This is a GOOD thing, and an excellent opportunity to demonstrate bipartisanship right after the election.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Nobody cares about bipartisanship except Democrats when they’re out of power.
You cannot appease Democrats or out-socialist them.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Maybe felons could build the wall?
LikeLiked by 3 people
“Nobody cares about bipartisanship except Democrats when they’re out of power.”
Lindsey Graham just stated a good position about ‘bipartisanship’ on Hannity.
In so many words, said to Dems
“If you want to look forward with us on legislation for the future, we’re happy to join you.”
“But if you’re gonna ‘look back’ – with endless investigations – then WE’LL ‘look back’ too.
“And we’ll look back at EVERYONE … not just President Trump.”
Sounds good, proof waits to be seen.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Except equal justice under the law should not be used as a political weapon or a tit for tat threat. It should be completely separate from politics.
LikeLike
Tell that to our Overlords.
LikeLike
Ezpz2
This.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You cannot win if you do not adjust to the battlefield. Split govt is what we have to work with now. Trump’s conservative bona fides are not in question here…the people sending the shills here never had any…..
LikeLiked by 2 people
Otherwise known as surrender.
LikeLiked by 1 person
oh please veg
LikeLiked by 4 people
Agree with VegGOP
LikeLiked by 2 people
We already have criminals working in high paying jobs. Congress..Senate…DOJ….FBI….CIA…Broward County SOE…the list is endless..
LikeLiked by 6 people
For sure, 4sure!
LikeLiked by 2 people
This attitude is what is wrong with America. Is this the same bipartisanship Zero extended? Elections matter. Convicted criminals should not out rank the current ongoing invasion into the US. We either have a country or we don’t. Where have I heard that?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Bipartisan is when both Republicans and Democrats compromise on issues. Surrender is when only Republicans compromise.
Compromise:
Democrats — we’re going to steal 15 house seats and 4 senate seats.
Republicans — You’ve got to work with us here.
Democrats — OK, we’ll steal 9 house seats and 2 senate seats.
Republicans — Thank you. It’s a pleasure working with you.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That pretty much sums it up, stable sort .
LikeLike
Wrong, that’s not how it works….we rarely have super majorities….we didn’t even after Trump won. No one is going to get everything they want.
LikeLike
And what – $250,000,000 of additional money we don’t have. Wonderful.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Don’t worry, we will just borrow it from the nice Chinese and put it on your grad kids tab.
LikeLike
And for that, I’m not having grandkids, lol. I’m not allowing my kids to date until they’re too old to bear children.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh goody, early release and then Florida can grant then all voting rights everywhere and the Croix-de-Guerre.
LikeLike
Once released and “debt to society” is satisfied (jail time, parole ends, fines, etc.) all rights should be restored. Voting, 2A Rights…
Before getting all excited, I am very conservative.
Also totally fed up with “Americans” righteously denying other Americans their Rights.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Remember, the road to hell is paved with good intentions.
LikeLike
How about first fixing out justice system so that it also applies to democrat office holders, past and present, and not just us in the serf class ???
LikeLiked by 4 people
I would like to see a Trumpian deal. Release some currently in prison in exchange for some real dangerous criminals formerly and currently in the DOJ/FBI.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Look at the bright side. This will be good for gun sales.
LikeLiked by 2 people
… and ammo sales.
LikeLiked by 1 person
ROTFLOL!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
“..a chance at redemption”
Beautifully Christ like!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Indeed! The shills here are so obvious. I fully support this bill and any bipartisan restart on things that are COMMON ground. A nation filled to the brim with overpopulated prisons is not good for our society.
LikeLike
If there is one thing we were hoping for in 2016, it was more criminals on the streets
LikeLiked by 4 people
But think of all the money you will save. Your wife will be afraid to go out shopping.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Already a fact of life in Europe. Women can’t leave their apartments.
Women in Migrant-heavy Paris Area Complain Harassment Getting Even Worse
https://www.breitbart.com/europe/2018/11/03/women-in-migrant-heavy-paris-area-complain-harassment-getting-even-worse/
Women living in a heavily migrant-populated Paris area who complained about constant harassment from men last year are saying the situation has become even worse, with some refusing to even leave their homes.
Last year a group of local women signed a petition in an attempt to call attention to the situation in the Chapelle-Pajol district in northern Paris, but now they claim the situation has become even worse than before, Le Parisien reports.
“The situation has worsened. Of course, since these men are more and more numerous. Like many others, I gave up taking the metro to La Chapelle, to cross the square … Even at a running pace,” a local woman who did not wish to be identified said.
“And do not talk about cafes. They do not say ‘Women Prohibited’ on the front, of course, but who would risk it? The police are more present, it’s true, but the fights are also more and more numerous and violent. I have the impression that these traffickers won the game: they took possession of the place,” she added.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Triste.
LikeLike
Even under Nazi occupation in WWII, I think women good generally leave their homes.
LikeLike
goodcould
LikeLike
I had to chuckle at that one, but really, an American citizen who has served his or her time and agrees to follow the programs that will be parts of this law can never be as dangerous as the muslims crawling all over Europe.
If this is a bad plan, we will know pretty quick;ly and it can be changed or cancelled.
It is interesting to consider that IF the penalties for the crimes that these “releasees” were fairly and intelligently applied, then I think we can expect almost all of them to sincerely be grateful for a responsible nation’s efforts to put the finishing touches on JUSTICE with this law.
LikeLike
I recall hearing Lock Her UP, Not turn them loose.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Not working 4sure…you’re too obvious.
LikeLike
I must say, this is not exactly my idea of a much needed Doolittle Raid.
LikeLike
I support this 100%. It’s not on my list of priorities but it needs to be done for many reasons. I love the way it slaps the Clintons in their racist faces. I also love that PDJT is hijacking the one thing Obama wanted as part of his legacy—prison reform. Most of all, I think it’s overdue. Too many non violent offenders doing long sentences under old and outdated laws.
LikeLiked by 11 people
Truth, I agree. This does not mean all prisoners but those with little and not vicious crimes.
LikeLiked by 2 people
In most cases those “little crimes” were already plead down from “bigger crimes”. Happens all the time. Check out those stats.
LikeLike
Yeah. This is a Jared, Ivanka bill. They are YUGE liberals.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well, I am very conservative and absolutely believe we incarcerate far too many folks for too long and do little to assist them in being productive citizens when released.
IF we can get those release to be productive and live a lawful life style, we save untold tax dollars. Less police action, trials and more incarceration.
Just as Flynn, PapaD, Manafort and others have been railroaded, hundreds of thousands of the poor and less fortunate have been screwed over “legally”. Their future when released tenuous at best.
President trump is President to EVERY AMERICAN. For that I am grateful!!!
Sure wish folks would get a grip and look at the bigger picture. Maybe a little compassion.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Amen. Great comment!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Like!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I so agree with you Kalbo.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Go find Jared’s appearance on Van Jones’ CNN special this past weekend. It’s worth watching. They are not letting people out easily.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The Jared and Ivanka bashing threads are over at Breitbart. You might be happier there.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Sorry, not working for sure. I support my President, the most conservative we’ve had in my lifetime. Nice try though.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Most criminals never even make it to prison. I have personal experience with a heroin addict felon who was caught counterfeiting US currency. He’s out of jail. No charges pressed.
LikeLike
I am shocked by these comments! I work for a prison ministry, and I am here to tell you that there are many in prison whose main crime was being poor and illiterate. Many are serving ridiculously long sentences.
Also, this website is a strongly Christian place. I like that. Our Lord commands us to serve the imprisoned, and to have compassion for their condition.
I too want the wall and all of the other things promised. Mr. Trump apparently has more compassion than some of you.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Melanie, I want to thank you for chiming in as I have the same take.
We have really murderers on the streets with less crimes than many of the drug charged.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“there are many in prison whose main crime was being poor and illiterate. “
Being poor doesn’t cause someone to be a criminal. And with all the welfare, is anyone really poor in America today ? And what excuse does someone have in today’s America where at least 12 years of school are free?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks, great comment. I’m a former prosecutor and defense attorney and couldn’t agree more.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I agree. I want the wall and other things, but this still appears positive. If we can help convicted criminals become positive members of our society, that is a great thing.
LikeLiked by 1 person
ATTENTION.
Any convicted criminals wishing to participate in our early release program must sign a form declaring that they had no genuine intent to break any laws.
After you have affixed your signature to aforementioned form… You’re good to go.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Like you, I feel so much better now.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wow.
Whine about First Step because we don’t have the wall. Forgive me if I am wrong, but Congress needs to fund the wall. This Congress has not funded the wall, nor will the next Congress. NOT President Trump’s fault.
Guns and ammo sales will increase? That is an absolute plus by me. The more the better. If the insinuation was by released felons, well they buy their guns illegally on the street.
Why is this a priority? Align those released with training and a lawful way ahead. Not ignore them and recidivism rate remains high. Wasted tax dollars if we can help folks turn their lives around.
President Trump juggles dozens of action items or more. First Step did NOT take anything away from the wall. Congress, uniparty and MSM have blocked real progress on the wall.
This is not rocket science.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Keep in mind that there are shills among us posing as Trump supporters. Their intent is to discourage and disrupt.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Thanks. Seemingly dozens of shills trolling away. Posting frequently. At times appears rather broad based.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Anyone who hasn’t gotten at least a little discouraged the last week plus hasn’t been paying attention and may well have Jeff Session Syndrome.
LikeLike
Discouraged? Yes, but not to the core. Over the years learned to retain some spine and work my way forward. Not incessantly whine about what I cannot change or like.
45 years working, coordinating and (I believe) leading. Work with the hand dealt as best I can. Identify solutions and create a positive way ahead. Active duty 22+. Folks I worked for required solutions with movement forward…
Absolutely paying attention. Pissed about all the theft of seats in the election. Hoping there will be hell to pay with charges against bad players. Hoping Court action requires rules in effect on the 6th are ultimately followed. Hoping bad actors get fired, charged and tried. Results will probably be a mixed bag at best.
An absolute positive is, Whitaker is the solution to Jeff Sessions, RR, Mueller…
Gotta believe and hope for better. Otherwise might as well turn off all media and go for long walks, fishing, … Sort of like bury ones head in the sand. Not interested in that defeatist perspective.
LikeLike
All warfare is based on deception. Hey, whats that behind you??!!
– Sun Tzu’s Great Nephew, Moon Yoo Tzu
LikeLike
DT2020…yup, it’s pretty obvious. Shills posing as Trump supporters. Sorry, but I support this bill, and I support my President who’s the most conservative President we’ve had probably ever. The shills here are either Romneyites, or democrats.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Or cry babies.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Ya, they leave out that Mike Lee and Rand also have a big part to do with this bill. Bipartisan is how we have to work now, we lost the house.
LikeLiked by 1 person
There are too many here who write posts as if they have never read the Constitution and found out the way that laws are passed and that programs are funded. This is the highest level blog I’ve ever seen in politics, and many of these posts are simple gut reactions to a very rough election cycle and a defeatist reaction to it.
Buck up, folks, we’ve got the best leader this nation has seen since Reagan, and we all know that if Trump could have gotten the Wall approved and built, it would have been done yesterday.
Just because he’s not able to get it all done doesn’t mean he needs us to rebel when he ventures into other less important issues.
LikeLiked by 2 people
WELL SAID Richard. We are so blessed to have Trump, it’s simply not going to get better than him. No one has taken on what he has.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 4 people
Wow, Van Jones with a positive tweet and a democrat honored to be at the White House tweet, that’s gotta bug the Hildabeast, lol.
Of course the fake news probably won’t even report on it, unles they can find some way to spin it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Hey Van Jones, I’m a divider,
Stay off of my Lawn.
LikeLike
It’s a good bill that passed the House with 360 votes. It will pass the Senate with ease. Smart of Trump to endorse it in advance. It will become law and I am glad.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I can only hope Paul Manafort will be among the first to benefit from passage.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Paul Manafort was convicted by a jury for crimes unrelated to PDJT. I feel more sympathy for General Flynn. There are poor young men (and women) who are locked up everyday for far less than anything Manafort did. They have no resources to pay for representation. They are at the mercy of the same system that seeks to find our president guilty of crime. The system is corrupt from top to bottom but even if it wasn’t, poor folks can’t afford good attorneys to work out better plea deals for them. It seems that few people here actually read the transcript. POTUS specified that the reforms would apply to non violent offenders. I’m shocked at some of these comments.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Let’s not pretend that Paul Manafort is in a cell because he’s a tax cheat. Everyone knows exactly why he is stuck in a cage.
Excuse me that I’m not exactly thrilled with the spirit of bi-partisanship regarding a more benevolent attitude of our justice system that (apparently) will ignore crimes of treason, unlawful surveillance, intimidation, corruption and maybe even murder.
I understand that President Trump has to put on a show & kowtow to the uninformed & willfully ignorant citizens of this country.
But considering what is going on right now in Florida and our southern border it’s hard to be thrilled about this First Step Act.
LikeLike
I normally am so uplifted by reading this site. Some of you people are sounding so negative. Why are you putting people down who are working so hard in the administration, even without pay? What’s wrong? This is filled with sarcasm. I supported POTUS because he is a builder, not a destroyer. I believe sarcasm is a destoyer. Maybe I shouldn’t read these blogs anymore.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Never trumpers(who are actually dems, see FLake) and dems most likely. Pay them no mind and move on. Trump has MORE than proven his conservative bona fides. Establishment rinos desperately trying to claw their way back into power. It’s pretty obvious.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wow, a lot of Trump bashing going on here lately. I support prison reform. I also support the efforts Republicans (because of Trump) have put forth to change the dynamic of the “black voting block.” If they are successful at chipping away a chunk of it in 2020, the ball game is over. I think black people are going to notice “my uncle is out of prison and got a job” type stuff.
LikeLiked by 6 people
datgooroo: I fully support forming more prisons.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Support the right to arm bears !
LikeLiked by 1 person
Tom Feral: Another “paw & order” guy. Excellent.
LikeLiked by 1 person
…and filling them with swamp scum.
LikeLike
Why are so called “non violent” (Drug users?) prisoners in a federal prison to begin with? Who does this apply to really?
Does this apply to white collar criminals? Do they get out early?
Why are state prisons being brought up? That’s for states to decide.
Does this include all of the illegals in the penitentiaries? 22%-25% of the population in federal prisons are illegals. Do they get deported early?
Why are murderers on death row for years and years and their appeals not heard faster? Expedite the process, get them in and get them out one way or another.
Why are terrorists still in prison and not ash?
Why do laws never get pulled off the books but new ones get added exponentially?
Are these people going to read this bill before they pass it?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Squeal It!
LikeLike
Oink!
LikeLike
Talk about timing. Does POTUS have any idea of how his deplorables are being treated and how many feel right now? And he is showcasing this? Ask his Floridian voters if Prison reform is an urgent matter.
LikeLiked by 2 people
They’re being weak, did the Obamites jump ship and leave their man on the battlefield after Obama took an even bigger knock at the midterms?
LikeLike
I am not talking about any seats that were legitamately lost at midterms.
LikeLike
Trump is only one man….and I’m not leaving him on the battlefield alone like a coward after all he’s done for us.
LikeLike
I’m down with bipartisan. I call for Seditionists and Traitors from both parties to swing at dawn.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Republicans need to break up the the democrat party and the black and Hispanic vote is the place to focus. We need to separate Americans from the populist socialists. Otherwise we can’t make meaningful changes to immigration, border security and voting laws. The voter laws are premised on foundation that blacks and hispanics are too stupid to have ID, have driver licenses or know and where to vote. Which are complete bullshit.
We need to break the status quo with common sense prison reform, legalizing marijuana and infrastructure investment are the means to do it and get our fair share of votes in urban districts.
LikeLike
Never gonna happen John, even carrying hot sauce won’t do it.
LikeLike
Too much is illegal in this country and plea deals keep our courts operating. Eliminate plea deals so all charges see a jury trial, and we’ll find a lot of stupid laws being ignored by prosecutors. After that, maybe, our congress creatures will start to remove the BS from the law books.
LikeLike
Meanwhile, Paul Manafort still sits in solitary confinement. For what? For white collar ‘crimes’ he may have committed decades ago?
No, he’s in solitary confinement for the ‘crime’ of having briefly worked for candidate Donald Trump.
He recently appeared in court in a wheelchair!
But let’s work with the loony dems on prison reform.
Ridiculous!
LikeLike
Not to say that at some point, it shouldn’t be addressed.
But now????
LikeLike
You’re too obvious. You don’t know what Trump is doing, anyone else would have wilted and dropped off the face of the earth by now. Get your head in the game.
LikeLike
No matter what you do, no matter how hard you try, President Trump, these people will still vote for the craziest, socialIst Democrat they can find. Same thing with the Hispanics! If anything, last week’s election should have taught us that lesson…the hard way!
LikeLike
Pandering never works. “Unifying” this country will only come through strength and victory. Everyone loves a winner and will follow a leader. Kiss ups, not so much.
LikeLike
President Trump is not pandering. He is simply doing what is right. America First for all Americans.
LikeLike
Not a fan of this legislation at all.
This is a very ominous day with all that is going on in DC.
A sign of the times ahead i am afraid.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Have you read it?
LikeLike
“Among other changes, it rolls back some of the provisions of the Clinton crime law that disproportionately harmed the African American community. And you all saw that and you all know that; everybody in this room knows that. It was very disproportionate and very unfair.”
How is it unfair if the African Americans were disproportionately to their percentage of the population committing cirmes?
Affirmative Action for Black Criminals/Convicts?
Here comes the New Yuck City
LikeLiked by 1 person
No one will destroy 2020 for Trump, except Trump.
LikeLike
Only Trump can politically defeat himself in 2020
LikeLike
For those who think this will be much limited, just think of the amnesty that Reagan agreed to that was suppose to be very limited and then later exploded. And nothing that was suppose to be gained in return, like border security, ever happened.
LikeLike
We are always sold a bunch of BS. Why folks still buy into this crap is beyond me. This is one of the reasons, I believe, we will never win. We never learn.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yup, we never seem to learn. The lesson from Korea was suppose to be don’t get into Asian land wars, and we got into Vietnam anyway. Then the lesson from Vietnam was suppose to be don’t get into Asian land wars, and we got into multiple wars in the middle East, even dumber as muslims can’t be reformed. Afghanistan was suppose to last a few months and “we” are still there over 17 years later.
LikeLike
Not to mention, if you do go to war, you better have a plan to WIN, not just exit.
LikeLike
In the olden days, a person served their sentence and were forgiven. No government, employer, or person had a right to jam their proboscis into anything about your past. Soon people will be able to scan your face with a phone and your entire history will be at their fingertips for $9.95.
LikeLike
That is a curse of Modernity, that so many don’t see with the lightning growth of technology. They sacrifice anything for Convenience.
The Death of Privacy
LikeLike
Lots of liberals and dims here posing as conservatives and pubs.
LikeLiked by 1 person
yep 4sure.
LikeLike
4sure.
😁
LikeLike
Rest assured the Globalist Media doesn’t remind us of the Cramming of Muslims down the throats of the Western Christian World and it’s certain madness.
NL NEWS
@BreakingNLive
Nov 13
“Today marks the three year anniversary of the November Paris Attacks 2015 where several shootings across central Paris, three suicide bomb explosions outside Stade de France soccer stadium and a hostage situation at the Bataclan concert hall left 130 people dead & scores injured:”
LikeLike
No. Just a lot of folks who are bruised from losing 1 of the 3 federal branches of the DC government. Maybe they take media opinions to seriously. People around here are sounding scared & disappointed. I put my bet on Trump all the way. Not all democrats are hateful demons. There are sure many republicans who are self serving idiots. Look at Florida.
LikeLike
Donald has lost the plot.
He just lost an election, 20000 people plus headed to the border and has 300 illegals sitting next to him on the fence!
I thought he identified a ton of bad people in the caravans? And now his first post election loss announcement to them is “We will help you get a job after you rape or murder someone”? Is this for real?
Mattis is as maddog as a chihuaha. Where the hell are the priorities?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sorry, not working. I will vote for no other Republican other than Trump, who is THE most conservative President in our lifetimes.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well, honestly , ” the most conservative in our lifetime” is not a very high bar.
LikeLike
Lol. Trump has delivered for us, don’t act like he hasn’t just because the rinos left us on the battlefield alone. You’re grasping at straws.
LikeLike
Its my understanding that this is a second chance thing for non-violent offenders. I don’t want to see somebody locked up for being busted for possession of bag of pot unless they are carrying a trunk load of kilos….President Trump is not going to let rapists and murderers out of prison!
LikeLike
Cheer-up, Treepers. It’s not prison reform. It’s locking-up the vote for 2020. Besides, not to worry. 95% of the beneficiaries will be back in the joint in no-time at all.
LikeLike
There’s nothing to cheer up….the swamp shills are here desperate to lower Trump’s ratings so in their minds they can go for impeachment. That’s why they’re here. It’s not going to work.
LikeLike
No Executive Order Suspending Asylum,
and a full Steam ahead DACA.
Things just aint Peachy.
8 ^ /
LikeLike