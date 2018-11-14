Lindsey Graham Discusses: Florida Recounts, Flake, Mueller and Senate Judiciary Committee…

Senator Lindsey Graham appears on Fox News for a pre-scheduled interruption to Sean Hannity’s hour long monologue. During the eight minute appearance, Graham was able to speak for 2:16 seconds and discussed: the Florida election; the intent of Jeff Flake to derail any Judicial nominations: and the likelihood of Robert Mueller continuing an investigation of President Trump. Graham is optimistic for the next congressional year.
All I can say is I hope he stands strong and doesn’t let us down. Graham could be a great ally. He is great at getting a message across. Yes, it’s come to this, but we will need Lindsay Graham over the next two years.
👍🏻👍🏻
Have to say, transformed Graham is infinitely better than he was before….we were all saying it before the midterms(with caution)…and I’m saying it now too.
The Kavanaugh Hearings were the turning point for him. The insane democrat mobs, President Trump standing tall for his nominee, and Flake grandstanding & collaborating with the leftwing media all contributed to Senator Graham’s transformation. Praying he doesn’t revert to his old ways.
I still don’t trust him, period. But if he is useful to us then so be it.
Ditto. He’s FAR too chummy with the Swamp, but I guess we have to take whatever help we can get.
He was able to talk for 2 out of 8 minutes???
Hanniity must have cut his monologue down from the usual 7:30. Poor Sara Carter.
Yeah, kinda blows my mind.
2:16 seconds out of 8 minute slot…. Lindsay did well!
IMPEACH HANNITY!!
Graham gets 28% of the interview to speak and the Hannity gets 72% of the interview time.
When is Hannity going to learn, his audience wants to hear his guests and not him ramble on and on.
I use to listen to Hannity every night, now it is zero and this is why. He has turned into another Bill O’Rielly IMO.
Couldn’t agree more. My MO is to fast forward through all Hannity solo segments and try to watch interviews with guests. But even that is difficult when he refuses to shut it and let the guest speak. Lindsey is refreshingly upbeat. Hope he keep up that good work.
I watch Fox with sound muted… listen selectively… getting to be less and less these days.
I haven’t watched any fake news for years… I get the highlights here. By here, I mean in the text Sundance writes and partially in the threads, and man do I feel GREAT! 😀
I ditched FOX 2 years ago. The trend was obvious. Now they joined the lawsuit against the White House siding with CNN… drop FOX.
I fast forward through his questions ;).
Thank you for the observation on Hannity’s self-aggrandizing interviewing style. I thought it might be just me who thought he is annoying and irritating.
Watching Sean is like playing Frisbee with a dog that CAN’T catch it, but always jumps wildly for every throw. Absolutely maddening. His mind is like a tangle of spaghetti: there’s good stuff in there somewhere, but what a snarl of jumbled thoughts!
Jeesh.
I’ve come to believe Hannity has some rare type of Tourette Syndrome. A guest will be begin talking for mere seconds only to be interrupted by Hannity screaming “30 THOUSAND EMAILS, BLEACH-BIT, ACID WASH, SMASHED CELL PHONES!!”. Then rinse and repeat for ten minutes. His interviews are really painful to watch. No one can get a word in. Why even bother having guests on?
Don’t get me wrong, I’m glad Hannity is around doing all that he does, but he’s in need of an intervention. Maybe someone could give him lessons on how to properly conduct an interview.
Yes, lets give the liberals a scalp….great plan /s Hannity is one of the good guys, don’t take em’ for granted or you’ll end up with none.
Fox is Fake News.
WORSE than CNN because it’s more subtle.
Historically Mueller was brought in to bring down big important people by any means necessary. People in politics know this. Look back and see who was pushing Mueller is a great guy and Comey is a Boy Scout narrative.
Look back at the Comey is a good guy discussions and interviews on Hannity. It was a hard sell that any day now Hillary’s going to get jailed. Even judicial watch was saying that. I wrote JW early explaining that they needed to listen to Chris Farrell more as he was the only one saying Comey was bad. JW responded more in JW were starting to realize that.
I think Hannity plays dumb and goofy act like Comey does. It’s a very disarming portrayal of innocence act. Hannity knows he’s manipulating people. He tried it again with Mueller is a good guy routine. People wised up to Mueller much quicker.
Newt Gingrich did the Mueller is great routine too. I know he’s very smart and a historian. He knew mueller is a well known deep state thug. Newt only backed off when he realized he looked silly pushing the narrative when most weren’t buying it. Wonder if Newt was advising PTrump Mueller was a great guy.
The right news media is handling the people on the right. It is subtle, but we’re all being fed a story along the lines of wait and justice will prevail. I knew Sessions was not to be trusted when the hard sell by Q on “trusting the plan” came out. Even on CTH there was harassment of anyone posting that questioned trusting Sessions. It happed when many pro Session people were beginning have doubts. A was organized and pushing the narrative.
Watch for the hard sell tactics. Rosenstein tried that in his Whitaker interview. In light of the fbi investigating Whitaker company, I suspect Whitaker will be virtual recusal. Mueller suddenly filed extensions with no worry.
Not so much anymore
Hannity is the most dangerous guy on TV. He keeps lulling complacency with tick-tocks, and breaking revelations against the swamp that…. NEVER, EVER go anywhere because they are made up.
Hannity is “Trust the Plan” on steroids.
Name one “explosive development” in the past year that has amounted to anything.
Just one?
One?
Each week he has told his audience that justice is within reach. He makes it up…. yet no-one calls him on it. “tick-tock” is always a day away…. etc.
Go look at the ratings. People have caught on. He’s no on our side. Rachel Maddow of MSNBC is now beating Sean “Tick-Tock” Hannity.
He is a prime example of how a self-important blowhard can snatch defeat from the jaws of victory. How people are able to sit through his programs is beyond me. Yes, he has our heart but I hate to think anyone here is as self-absorbed and as fascinated with the next-to-nothing shiny objects that Sean seems to be.
Wish Lou Dobbs and Charles Payne could take over Fox news channel at night.
But, anyway.
Not only does Hannity loooove to hear himself talk, he repeats things over and over night after night instead of doing research. Tucker Carlson gets on my nerves talking over his liberal guests, but at least he does his research and brings new information every night.
LikeLiked by 3 people
All that and he interrupts EVERYONE all the time, constantly repeats himself and never gets to the damn point.
We used to listen/watch now I can’t stand it because he does this without fail as well as constantly teasing a big event that never comes (as our host points out) which really is getting old.
He had/s potential, but its being squelched by whomever is leading down the path he walks be that his ego or his handlers and in my view has precious little time to salvage his rep.
Sadly I think his heart was one time in the right place- and perhaps it still is- but he is the very definition of a talking head at the moment and has been for awhile.
Your confusing ‘Talking Over’ with Tucker’s rule of ‘No Talking Points’ and ‘No Lying’ in which he will pounce and bludgeon them with their own stupidity too be seen as the fools they are 🤔🤨
Tucker can do great work when he wants to. His interview with Russia expert Stephen Cohen was magnificent. Tucker is very very smart.
Now here i thought Hannity was in the news business I didn’t know his job was to drain the swamp and make arrests, I thought he talked for a living and spin , I’ll let him know we expect him to make some citizens arrest of Hillary, Podesta, and Brennan and that he’s not running his show right ,
In reading your comment even closer, you could sub. “Hannity” for “MANY CTH COMMENTERS”.
The mob went after Tucker, that says it all.
Although Hannity was pelted with snowballs by Ron Paul voters
I agree that the ‘tick-tocks’ didn’t come true, but I don’t agree that he isn’t on our side. I can’t take for granted a supporter of POTUS who speaks to millions of people daily. We don’t have enough folks in the media on our side. I don’t see the value in pushing guys like Hannity out of the movement.
The tic tic didn’t, did the Zippo ?
“…breaking revelations against the swamp that…. NEVER, EVER go anywhere because they are made up.”
The opening of the article up to Lindsey getting “2:16 seconds” made me laugh but actually it’s not funny. Hannity’s interruptions are always most irritating when a guest was on a roll but I never considered that Sean was deliberately cutting off “breaking revelations.” I blamed it on his genuine “passion.”
It happens often during a “revelation” so they can’t all be just coincidences.
I hope Sean reads or hears comments from his Conservative critics and makes adjustments. I don’t expect it to happen. Actually, FNC is making adjustments and it’s to the left. 1st they lead all media and call a win for the Dems on voting day when western polls were still open and now the head honcho at FNC is submitting an amicus curiae brief in support of angelic, choirboy Jimmy Costa and CNN and against the mean bully Trump.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I wondered if either Hannity or Tucker would bring up Fox’s entering the CNN lawsuit and nothing was said. If nothing’s said tomorrow, you can infer they’ve both been told not to express an opinion–the same way they both skipped over FOX pre-reporting the House takeover while the polls were still open.
Strange also, that Tucker has not followed up on the attack on his house, the Country Club story about the Gay Latino verbally attacking Tucker’s daughter, the Avenatti tweets about bringing charges against Tucker for assault and battery on the Gay Latino, and Avenatti’s arrest today. Oh, I forgot, Hannity did say Avenatti was entitled to a presumption of innocence. Avenatti says the same, but then he’s a Dimm. Tucker, unfortunately, is not a Dimm, so he’s not entitled to presumption of innocence in the country club matter.
And BTW, NO ONE in the media that I’m aware of has interviewed the WH intern in the Acosta “it’s all about my rights” affair. Once again, no fair and balanced from anyone, not even FOX.
Thank you.
If anyone is interested, if you want explosive breaking news follow George Webb. Every day his work from over the past two years is confirmed. Things that sounded fantastical. Hannity, not so much.
LikeLike
Sadly, Sean has diarrhea of the mouth. His “Epic” Monologues at the beginning of each show, make him unwatchable these days. He does have great guests including Mark Levin. I think the guy needs a new set of producers and should clearly bury the hatchet with Michael Savage, Gavin McGinnes, and bring on Sundance for some 1st hand scoops, if Sundance would have us. The problem is that TV and Radio fans have to get all of their CTH scoops from translators (some good some bad) if they are not reading the website directly.
LikeLiked by 1 person
We don’t do TV and refuse to pay for news so Fox is not in our lives that much. I just can’t do Hannity, anyway. He got on my nerves subb8ng for Rush. Have not listened to him in years but STILL get snippets of him in many other places all the time. He seems to have gone the click bait route as Shapiro has done but with a different drama method. He might actually be hurting Trump in the long run as he keeps reminding people justice is not done? I am not surprised at the sink8ng ratings. They are all going to have to rethink their delivery methods which isn’t really conducive to capturing the viewer except for their favorite segments they tune in for. I have never seen Tucker’s show but loved his long format interview with Rubin. He seems interesting.
I am much more into the long format that digs into issues. It’s time has come. Sound bites have worn me out for decades. And I can’t stand hosts who don’t let their guests talk. It’s bad enough with TV time constraints!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Get a Roku. Fox News has a channel with nightly highlight clips.
Michael Savage is right about Hannity.
Savage has some emotional problems but is brilliant and prophetic. He also can be very funny, He was wonderful with POTUS in the beginning and some of his irritation at POTUS’ attempts to work with the Swamp do seem well-founded. He was also absolutely great on the Kobe Bryant frame-up in Colorado.
Trump had Hannity at the rally not nutty Savage ,Michael was to busy tweeting stupid against the President .
To hear hannity talk, and I did the one time this year when he was at the President Trump rally that time, he is the one who uncovered everything.
The man that never stops talking never hears how ridiculous he sounds to others.
Amazing.
sundance – YES, !!!!!!!
At the one of the worst possible times in U.S. history (in my rather humble opinion), the U.S. public is being spoon fed Infotainment, rather than predominantly substantive news and debate. Thinking the likes of The McLaughlin Group here. Well, I liked that show, anyway. You could argue it was the precursor to those useless 5-minute T.V. “panels” that are so prevalent. But I say: “Wrong!”
Devils Advocate, Sundance.
The he-who-must-not-be-named “trust the plan” narrative you have raised concern about and Hannity’s Tick-Tock Insanity have nothing in common except spelling.
Out of 2487 drops Tick-Tock is mentioned in 2 drops.
2 drops.
There are 10s of thousands total lines of text and lots of photos. There are no clocks.
////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////
#325 December 10, 2017
++/+ Tick Tock // it appears to reference time running out for Adam Schiff because he had been caught leaking classified information (no public reveal of that to date if true). The ++/+ does not appear to have been decoded by any of the anons working on this drop, and the combination with Tick Tock may give this “crumb” additional meaning.
////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////
#1203 April 20, 2018
Tick TOCK (LLC)
No anon claims to have positively identified the meaning.
One anon posted:
Tick Tock (LLC)
Ash Shaw
Marble Head Pictures
Close to Standard Hotel
Another anon posted:
Tock LLC. A company in Chicago associated with GOOG.
Neither one posited they had successfully identified the reference.
///////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////
Hannity tick-tocks sitting on the toilet.
You have erroneously conflated the two. I know you do not what to get into a debate on this matter. I also know, from the quality of your research and analysis, you would not chose ignorance of information over knowledge of it.
As you asked your readers to trust you in your analysis, I’ll ask that you trust me in mine. You can, however, research the matter quite easily. patriotfight.com contains a complete archive of all he-who-must-not-be-named drops and a very user friendly search tool.
For anyone interested, I would advise…Do-Re-Mi
(2 min 18 sec)
that is “want’ not what.
that is patriotsfight.com (with an s on patriot)
apologies.
Hannity is one of the good guys? I’ll take none over hannity any day. When the people educate themselves over being “educated” by talking heads paid millions to TALK, we will have a better chance of knowledge.
LikeLike
It’s all out there-without commercials, monologues, “tick tock”, crawls, early election calls-as Frank Zappa said “forget about the Senior Prom, go to the library and educate yourself”.
LikeLike
I don’t mind Hannity s bloviating. It is his show. What irks me is the clips he runs of the loons of MSLSD and CommieNN.
THAT’S why I don’t tune into those Pravda channels.
Don’t worry mediamadhatters will probably succeed in getting his show canned anyhow.
I don’t mind Hannity bloviating at the start… it’s often OK (ish). What I do mind is his interupting guests that I want to hear… often cut off mid-point and never get their point across. The interruptions are just crap.. Hannity repeating his own talking points.. often already made earlier in the show.
And all of the Fox shows make the mistake of bringing on lying Liberal paid operatives .. who I dont want to hear at all.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Republicans want clean air, clean water…
Hannity CAN behave himself when he tries.
He lets Mark Levin speak. He should treat other guests the same.
He worships Mark Levin. And could learn something about interviewing from Levin.
Also, Levin would cut his gizzard out if he interrupted him. 😉
I just wish after all these years that Hannity could show the same respect to all his guests with valuable things to say let them say them before he asks a good question.
Would be so much more enjoyable to watch or listen. I always wonder where he learned this style and how he got so far using it.
Especially since he has his own radio show to talk crap for 2 hours… he could tone it down for his TV show
My mom did a lot of media and had her own radio shows. She said the best guests were the ones that kept talking and made the interviewer interrupt them. Somehow the interrupting by the interviewer took over. I don’t think this is true of Hannity, but I do think a lot of these people are coked out or tweaking. I loved how Chris Hitchens handled it. He would just glare at the interviewer and say “IF you would just let me finish, please”. Wilburine does the same thing-very quietly.
Queens
AMEN!
Spreading fake news isn’t bloviating. It’s political action.
LikeLiked by 1 person
^^^THIS^^^
And, on behest of they who write the CHECKS.
“Follow the money” is always a good idea.
Answer; 1)Lou (don’t play dat)Dobbs
2) Simply pull da plug and stream.
3) DVR it and burn the ff button past
Bloviators.
This times 1000. If I wanted to hear that crap I’d put on those channels.
If Dobbs asked the question, Lindsay would have gotten only 16 seconds… while Dobbs answered his own question. Hannity just repeats and repeats his “talking points” incessantly…as if saying – look and listen to me.
I like Dr. Dobbs. But, TBH, he likes to use lots of words. I prefer fewer words, more content. It’s funny when the guest thinks Dobbs is done with his excessively loquacious phraseology, but then kinda keeps going a little bit. It’s not so much… *ahem*… interruption as it is Big Words Run-On Sentence Syndrome. Well, at least he tries to raise the vocab level a bit, I suppose.
Isn’t it something how lawyers like Graham and Rubio can flip their arguments at will. That’s what lawyers are trained to do. Thank them that they are presently on our side but never trust these corrupt political animals at all. They are capable of turning against you once again just as rapidly.
IT. IS. WHAT. THEY. DO.
They are all looking for something and it is not to protect the American people. It is to advance their careers and attain more power.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Lindsay is running for reelection. He knows SC is fully behind Trump, and Lindsay has in the past been in hot water with one of the largest county republican parties.
Greenville County GOP Votes to Censure Senator Graham
By Bob Dill, Publisher
Published: 09 October 2013
Resolution in support of the Replacement of Senator Lindsey Graham as Senator for the State of South Carolina passed by a margin of two to one
The Greenville County Republican Party Executive committee voted Monday night to censure South Carolina senior Senator Lindsey Graham.
The vote in favor of the resolution was 53 to 26 opposed. The measure that had been introduced in August was passed with little debate
LikeLiked by 3 people
We need all the friends we can get right now.
Even if they aren’t friends?
I have been surprised South Carolinians haven’t done more to him before now. I know the state and its people well and have been involved in numerous campaigns there. They don’t take kindly to sell outs.
No strong candidate wants to run against him in the primary. Plus, he has millions of dollars from the globalists who fund his campaign. The uniparty is not about to let him be primaried by a strong candidate. He has had some challengers, but the GOPe always run 3 or 4 against him to dilute the vote.
You been to the Charleston GOP ExCom meetings? Dear Lord… couldn’t see any elephants for all the RINOs….
My home town!!!
Of course, that was in 2013… and the goober is still in the Senate. Ole Lindsay is one slick customer.
Having worked in law for some 50 years, thank God not all attorneys are flippers, liars, but are for real justice for their clients. I only met a few that were untrustworthy. I know the attorneys with whom I was associated were for those charged with crimes and they worked diligently AND honestly to do the best for the person. Too bad today’s attorneys have little culture, honesty, etc. and that brings to mind Mueller, Cohen, Avennati, Comey, etc. I have no empathy nor sympathy for these supposed lawyers.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I’ve been through a slew of attorneys to find the select few that actually care about justice and rule of law.
For business purposes. The ones that literally “play by the book” generally stomp their counterparts in court.
Rubio though truly comes across and an average intellect at best. He is not a sharp man at all.
Oh God no—He is vapidity personified. Lindsay, on the other hand, is extremely smart. This is a person who as a JAG defense attorney got the military drug testing procedures changed. Maybe he’s gone back to that person-let’s give him a chance.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Lindsay, though, is sharp as a tack and slippery as an eel. I’ve seen him in person, and he’s DARN good on the hustings: fantastic in front of a crowd, far better than on TV.
Sigh. If only he’d STAY on our side.
He is never on your side. It is a con.
“They are all looking for something and it is not to protect the American people. It is to advance their careers and attain more power.”
Lindsey Graham thinks he can attain more power and advance his career by ditching RINO for MAGA. I think Graham foresees that the old guard is going down and MAGA is on the rise. This bodes well for us normal people.
Flake is so filled with hate for President Trump and his supporters that it has driven him utterly mad.
LikeLiked by 8 people
The likes of him is probably the source of our trolls as of late…..
Ironic that the only thing Jeff Flake has actually accomplished from all this foaming at the mouth, is getting millions of American to hate Jeff Flake.
I know I do.
Wonder how many fake absentees Flake filled out in AZ for Enema?
It was the emergency voting centers(and the republicans not doing something about it) and McSally’s duplicious bs that hurt us in AZ mixed with Flake’s BS.
We all know POTUS has a rather healthy ego
Fine by me. But flake takes the cake for a guy who has accomplished nothing. A classic narcissist. He is John McDead 2.0. McDead got aroused when he got a slobbering op ed in the nyt or wapo. Flake is the same. He has not caught on to the fact that both sides hate him. He’s gonna get a wake up call if he ever runs again.
LikeLiked by 4 people
His largest donor may help explain his “madness”:
Club for Growth Commends Senator Jeff Flake for His Public Service
Rachael Slobodien | October 24, 2017
Washington, DC – Today, Club for Growth President David McIntosh issued the following statement in response to Senator Jeff Flake’s (R-AZ) retirement announcement:
“Club for Growth commends Senator Jeff Flake for his many years of service in first the House of Representatives and most recently in the U.S. Senate.
“For over a decade, Club for Growth has had the privilege of calling Jeff a friend and has fought with him to promote economic freedom and prosperity. Senator Flake maintained a life-time average of 96 percent on Club for Growth’s scorecard – a distinction few have earned.
I happened to look to the left during the show and missed the entire interview tonight! Yak, Yak, Yak!!!
Thank you SD, will watch slowly. Caught the last part but I still do not trust Lindsey. Ever.
” I still do not trust Lindsey. Ever.”
Agreed, and i live in SC. And you can add Tim Scott to the list.
Just horrible that our votes are thrown away on snake oil salesmen who do not expose their coat linings until after we have have paid for our own demise!
Exactly. Tim Scott has been a huge disappointment!
I can only come up with a either/or; either what’s his name had something on him, or it’s just Goob’s preordained time to play infiltrator.
Other ideas?
Black Panther threats?
I think it’s his turn playing ‘good cop’ to counter the incoming Senator from Utah or group of neverminds. I too think his sudden turn is as they would say in an old SNL, ‘acting’.
The part in Hannity’s hair keeps moving more to the center as time goes by.
At this rate in another year he will look like Mo.
How is this comment helpful?
Like when we were kids and my cousin said his German Shepard’s skull was slowly caving in and it would kill him.
Nay, he can contact Bosley and get implants of his own hair.
If Heaven goes by merit, rather than favor, Flake will no more get in than a camel will fit through the eye of a needle..
Heaven does not go by merit or favor. It is based only on Grace.
And the blood of Jesus Christ!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you Jesus.
and I did nothing to earn it.
So you get to keep on doing wrong cuz Jesus will absorb it for you? It’s strange to me how many Christians totally ignore the huge overarching meaning of metanoia. It’s frightening, actually. But it’s all over the place.
I can understand why you would think that, but Paul has already preached the sermon on keeping “on doing wrong cuz Jesus will absorb it for you.” Paul’s message starts in Romans 6:15 – “What then? shall we sin, because we are not under the law, but under grace? God forbid.” Jesus was beaten bloody and shamed for those sins; He didn’t absorb the sins; he took my punishment for them. Paul says it a lot better than I can.
Yes. The simplest gesture of the child of God is to Invite Him into Everything. It is taught that the Sermon on the Mount recounted in the book of Matthew is not a description of how one is to please God. It is a description of what we will do if we allow God to express His heart through and in our lives. Christ in you, the hope of glory.
Ephesians 2:8 For by grace are ye saved through faith; and that not of yourselves: it is the gift of God:
Eph 2:9 Not of works, lest any man should boast.
If Lindsay is the answer…. we are in DEEP TROUBLE
LikeLiked by 8 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
He’s not the answer he’s an example of the power of the ‘Trump Effect’ and getting aboard the ‘Trump Train’.
Could McConnell take Flake off the Judiciary Committee for the remainder of the session, since he has stated he will singlehandedly block judicial votes?
LikeLiked by 7 people
Falke just wants to be a pyromaniac now.
Clinical reference note #1: Such individuals who lack ulterior motive have traditionally been referred to in layman’s terms simply as a variation of a pyromaniac. Many such maniacs lack conscious motivation although they are fully aware of the acts they are failing to stop or they themselves are committing or encouraging. Typically they will feel intense pleasure, gratification, or relief when causing destruction or when witnessing or participating in the aftermath. Motivation is also classified as pathological and non-pathological. Some research suggests that feeling such joy at horrific situations is pathological. Other research suggests that some motivation for this comes from rational thought. Taking joy in horrific situations for envisioned gains in political power and/or the concealment of the imposition of devious plans are examples of supposed rational decision making in such pyromaniacs.
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 6 people
Perhaps McConnell could just get one of the Judges wives to yell at Flake when he is inside an elevator.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Call Elaine. She seems to be the one with guts.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Holy Schnikeys, I think you’re right. Good call.
Jeff Flake is DEAD 💀 and he knows it! The Judges on the Senate floor will all get confirmed even if it means VP Pence breaking the tie. The 21 in committee will wait for the first day the new Senate is in session. Here is what will be done over the next month and over the next two years!
Flake and the Democrats can pound sand because they can’t stop it!
Our President will fill every single vacant District, Appellate & International Trade Court Seat with hardcore young Conservatives/Constitutionalist. There are currently 120 vacancies (11 Appellate, 107 District & 2 Court of International Trade).
https://www.americanbar.org/advocacy/governmental_legislative_work/priorities_policy/independence_of_the_judiciary/judicial_vacancies/
LikeLiked by 13 people
And Trump has already been doing a lot of judge appointments and I liked him getting one on the 9th CC and hopefully more and divide that 9th CC into three or at least two as way to big and way to democrat. Nevertheless, they are known to have lost somewhere around 90% of their garbage.
Trump can veto
I tweeted to McConnell earlier and asked him to do exactly that. I wish he would see it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 4 people
Who is this twitter guy? Does anyone know if he has a track record for inside info?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hillary and Bill must have been very busy.
How do you “partially” unseal an application? Is this like the vote recounts?
Good stuff!
The only person that knows how to deal with Hannity is Mark Levin … if you notice Mark can talk all he wants and Hannity doesn’t interrupt him. I’m pretty sure Mark Levin got in Hannity’s face and confronted him about NOT interrupting him or else!
Everybody else Hannity steamrolls over! Like Sundance joked about … “hannity’s HOUR long monologue” was interupted by 2 minutes of Graham! 🙂
On the other hand, Levin has moved over to Hannity’s view of Trump. Hannity has always been for Trump ( Trump and Cruz for a while), while Levin was a NeverTrumper some time ago.
Trump must have a hard time “recruiting” supporters from the cesspool of the GOPe congressmen!
I don’t envy Trump’s job of trying to get the GOPe RATS to help Trump help America! They are fighting Trump every step of the way, and you know the GOPe will stab Trump in the back , first chance they get.
We do except Trump to Drain the Swamp, but, boy … 99 percent of the D.C. personal are just not good material to work with.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
True when I was listening to his radio time and thought I can’t stand this man nor Savage. Then I started again after Trump was in office a year and suddenly he is admitting his liking Trump and supporting him. I don’t why he didn’t like Trump but thank goodness he woke up that this non-politician was the real thing we needed n the WH.
He was totally into Cruz.
““hannity’s HOUR long monologue””
I prefer to listen to Mr. Hannity’s radio show when I am able, where he is not “under the thumb” of FNC overlords. I strongly suspect the influence of FNC in his TV broadcasts, especially in the exposing of facts presented here at CTH that the Main Sewer Media goes out of their way to avoid.
I don’t look at the Hannity TV show until about 20 after the hour so I can miss his monlogue. I listen to some of the second hour of his radio show, but it is true that if you boil down the good information, it is only about 2 minutes.
I am afraid to listen to Hannity because I fear the constant repetition of statistics he quotes will invade my dreams. I could not imagine waking up every morning and knowing exactly what percentage of American citizens are signed up for food stamps.
For those of you that do listen to Hannity… Has he mentioned the early call from FOX on the takeover of the House by the Democrats on election eve?
LOLOL!
I am not fond of Levin, but the TV shows he makes are outstanding. He is truly a Constitution major, and I enjoyed the last one with Jim Jordan and Chip Roy and both are outstanding for us in Congress and not McCarthy.
Very smart man and an excellent interviewer.
Hannity worships The Great One..he would not dare to interrupt him..Mark is basically a genius…
“Senator Lindsey Graham appears on Fox News for a pre-scheduled interruption to Sean Hannity’s hour long monologue.”
😂
It’s quite something to see the amount of goodwill Graham has built up with the MAGA base in such a short amount of time. It wasn’t that long ago he was bashing his cellphone with a baseball bat. Trump turned him into a laughing stock, but he’s quickly become one of our favorite allies. He’s cool in my book. For now.
And this is a perfect example of what almost no one in the MSM/Left understands…when President Trump goes after someone, it is NOT personal. It is STRATEGIC. Once the person he was humiliating realizes it’s better to be on Trump’s good side, all is forgiven, and you could even find yourself in his inner circle.
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
Our side is easily fooled. Have been for decades, That’s why we keep voting for these uniparty liars. And that’s why we believe their lies 6 weeks before every election.We are so eager to have one on our side. We will believe anything they tell us. And they know it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Frankly, whether McCarthy or Jordan as minority leader is meaningless. The House will be nothing but a loony bin for 2 years and the minority leader won’t be in any way productive. And the GOPe in that chamber is on a shrinking island. We keep working hard at the grassroots level to get rid of their support on the ground and they’ll be in the minority in 2-4 years. They’ve already lost a lot of members already. Slow progress, but progress nonetheless.
The Senate on the other hand is where the good stuff will continue to happen. I thank Flake for his vote for Kavanaugh, but other than that he can follow the rest of that big chunk of GOPe congressmen we got rid of this year. Good riddance.
I dunno why people are gloomy these days about “The Empire Strikes Back” movie we’ve been watching the last few days. To me it’s all posturing and maneuvering but doesn’t change the facts on the ground. We’re still winning, every day more people and more free minds join our side. And the establishment can try to hide that with election fraud for a time but that will not stand for long. The people will fight it, and they will fight it hard. I know it. So don’t lose hope, this is a long fight, but it’s a righteous one.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Amen,GP! Let us soldier on! Could be a very interesting new year!
Thank you!! I’ve also been referring to the House as a zoo and an insane asylum – Did you see that picture of the newest female members? Unreal.
Its going to be fun hammering these dumb socialists and the palestinian flag-waving muzzie gal into 2020. There’s going to be plenty of entertainment and it’ll wake up a lot more lower-information voters and bring them over to our side. We’re going to have the extremists around in the Congress for awhile because Obummer is filling blue state “safe seats” with these useful idiot minions. But it will only hasten the exodus of the Democratic party voter base, and increase their reliance on fraud to hold office. So let it go on, and have lots of fun with it, and use it to wake up more friends and family. God is going to win this with us on the ground, and they will fall.
LikeLiked by 2 people
You mean they’re going to be stepping on their own whatsit, and we can send around the videos? Works for me!
Truly, truly, I say unto you: Let the words out of their own mouths condemn them {and those are the only words the liberal birdbrains we know will listen to}.
I’ll never trust Senator Girl’s Name.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well, his daddy was named Florence J. Graham, so there’s that.
(Yes, really.)
No wonder ole Lindsay is “a little funny.”
More of the same garbage. I could care less for any more congressional investigations that go no where and no one is held accountable. I want a SC or DOJ clean investigation with grand juries and indictments.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Word games…
Lindsey can afford to be optimistic….
He’s got a suite at the Shelter…
The rest of the country…
Imho
NOT So Much
Hey. With NoName gone, Lindsey has rediscovered himself. And he -likes- the new him. He’s now on a new mission. MAGA!!
LikeLiked by 7 people
Don’t fall for his schtick so quickly. He’s responsible for his actions which include using the port of Charleston for trafficking uranium.
That said I absolutely love this pic and its memability.
Lindsey Turned to Trump… on the rebound when his boyfriend passed away.
Such relationships usually don’t last…. just sayin’
CTH has Hannity dead to rights. PLEASE Hannity! Lose the monologue, SHUT UP and let your guests speak. To Lindsay Graham detractors, which I once was, THIS MAN HAS CHANGED…PAY ATTENTION!
Who’d of thunk Lindsey Graham would be the one with the testosterone in the GOP?
So right about Hannity. I love his passion, but repeating the same lines over and over and interupting everyone in half sentence makes it very hard to watch or listen to him. We really do need better communicators in the conservative media.
I try to listen to Hannity because he often has good guests. But Hannity is sooooo annoying with constant inane interruptions I usually wind up turning him off in disgust.
I agree, MAGABear. I decided several years ago that he is simply a good-hearted, patriotic idiot with inflated self-importance that lucks into good guests occasionally but otherwise is just a waste of time to listen to or watch.
He is a nice person. I watched him at the Trump rally in – Missouri? – and he was just nice. But unwatchable.
“During the eight minute appearance, Graham was able to speak for 2:16 seconds”
Nice timer! Was it a clockwork cat timer or a countdown stopwatch app?
Hannity is super annoying. Graham is fun and feisty.
A Southern accent helps!!!!
So, 1. Is Grassley not stepping down from the Committee? And 2. I do not have a clear understanding of how this prison reform is really going to work…
“Senator Lindsey Graham appears on Fox News for a pre-scheduled interruption to Sean Hannity’s hour long monologue.”
Ain’t it the truth!
A year ago, Hannity’s monologue was 12 minutes long. Now, by my last count, it’s 28 minutes. O’ Reilly’s firing has given Hannity a very, very big head.
Hannity had to up his game when Laura decided to go for the soliloquy.
I can’t stand her either.
😤
Prison does NOT WORK as a deterrent to crime! It is no longer a PUNISHMENT! It hasn’t been for decades now. I worked for many, many years in the system, both as an Officer, and as a civilian medical technician. I cannot count the number of times that an inmate informed me that to them prison was a VACATION! They lived far better inside than they were ever able to live outside! Free EVERYTHING! Dry roof over your head every night, heat in the winter, A/C in the summer, 3 good meals, free gym ‘memberships’, outdoor recreation, free healthcare, free schooling at ALL levels of education, free cable TV, many with free computers AND internet access. Now some states are giving them back the right to vote! These are people supposedly being punished? Remind me … where the punishment is? It certainly is NOT a punishment to go to prison anymore, nor is it a deterrent of future crime! Many have also said that to “gain street cred” you have to do “at least a 3 year bid inside”. 77% recidivism – that should tell you all you need to know.
Would you volunteer or commit a felony to get yourself years in prison? If it is such a wonderful place,the ans. should be yes. If no, then it is a deterrent.
Three Hots and a Cot.
Hannity is like an announcer for a losing baseball team. Has to somehow whip up enthusiasm among the fan base even when nothing is happening.
Good one. Who’s more obnoxious-“infotainment” hosts or sportscasters and “analysts”? I’m extremely spoiled because I grew up with Vin Scully, Chick Hearn, Bob Miller and Tom Kelly (USC). The old talk radio and TV people – both left and right – like Joe Pyne, Louis Lomax, Michael Jackson – were Christopher Hitchens compared to most of the crop now.
Great LA sports announcers…don’t forget the great LA sportswriters of the time: Mel Durslag and Jim Murray.
The recount in Florida is definitely due to massive fraud but it is designed to distract us from the theft of elections in PA and AZ, possibly other places. If we end of winning in FL it will pacify people about the other losses if they even notice them to begin with.
This is a huge dog and pony show. The steal is on and planned for 2020 on an industrial scale.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Starting with calling it a “recount” when it’s really “manufacturing new fake Dem votes.”
If Graham actually plays tit for tat with the Democrats threatening the inquisition, I’ll be impressed. (Thanks for providing the noteworthy clip from Hannity—refreashingly absent of the host’s usual reference to feats of markmanship and martial arts expertise.)
Today Sean reads the talking points of 99% ‘refugees’ being okay and 1% bad. Wrong. 100% are invaders acting outside of the law – with Mexico expressing them to the border on buses now.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
And what happened to the call from Republicans to wrap up the Mueller Probe pronto? That’s all forgotten and they are in their two year harassment planning stage now I guess.
he is a proven liar, louse and member of the globalists.
He set himself up for embrace by Trump’s base with his kavanaugh bs knowing full well kavanaugh would get through.
He was a nowhere politician before. Like all RINOs he needs to continually reinvent himself to stay relevant.
What has happened at TCH today?
So many posters unable to stand back and see clearly.
This fraud is a foil for the GOP between them and trump. Another snake.
Leopards do NOT change their spots. Neither do frauds. They get off on taking people for a ride.
