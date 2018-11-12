Contrast in Competence – Miami Dade is Halfway Finished With Recount, Broward County Hasn’t Even Started…

Well, this certainly adds context to the charges of purposeful incompetence applied toward notoriously corrupt Broward County Supervisor of Elections, Brenda Snipes.

According to a recent report from the Miami Herald, Miami-Dade County is halfway through the constitutionally required recount of votes. Meanwhile, Broward County has not started; and there’s almost no-way for them to meet the court-ordered deadline of Thursday afternoon.

(Miami Herald) By noon on Monday, Miami-Dade managed to recount about half of the more than 800,000 votes cast in the 2018 election. Broward County had not yet started its state-mandated recount. The stark contrast in pace from Florida’s two largest sources of ballots highlights the pressure facing Broward as it tries to meet a Thursday afternoon deadline to recount the more than 700,000 votes cast in the largely Democratic county. As of noon Monday, Broward still had to calibrate its ballot-scanning machines and sort out the ballots needed to be counted, suggesting the actual recount may not start until later in the day or even Tuesday morning. (read more)

