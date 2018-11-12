Contrast in Competence – Miami Dade is Halfway Finished With Recount, Broward County Hasn’t Even Started…

Well, this certainly adds context to the charges of purposeful incompetence applied toward notoriously corrupt Broward County Supervisor of Elections, Brenda Snipes.
According to a recent report from the Miami Herald, Miami-Dade County is halfway through the constitutionally required recount of votes. Meanwhile, Broward County has not started; and there’s almost no-way for them to meet the court-ordered deadline of Thursday afternoon.
(Miami Herald) By noon on Monday, Miami-Dade managed to recount about half of the more than 800,000 votes cast in the 2018 election. Broward County had not yet started its state-mandated recount.
The stark contrast in pace from Florida’s two largest sources of ballots highlights the pressure facing Broward as it tries to meet a Thursday afternoon deadline to recount the more than 700,000 votes cast in the largely Democratic county.
As of noon Monday, Broward still had to calibrate its ballot-scanning machines and sort out the ballots needed to be counted, suggesting the actual recount may not start until later in the day or even Tuesday morning. (read more)
The deadline will be intentionally missed. This is their only play left: it allows Nelson’s and Gilligan’s lawyers to challenge the election in court on account of “incomplete counting”. It’ll be locked up in court for months.
When all else fails, get the lawyers involved. They’ll figure “something” out. Feds need to step in before this gets more ridonkulous than it already is.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Think they dont want the Fake Votes counted because they reported more than they made! They were under surveillance!!
LikeLiked by 5 people
From the “Democrat Party Election Stealing Handbook, 1st Edition”:
Recommendation #23: Don’t count your votes until all fake ballots are filled out and sealed in an appropriate envelope. “Pre-counting”, as it’s called, is a common shortcut that can be effective in low-visibility elections, but can expose the team to significant legal jeopardy if caught.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Probably more true than you know! Somewhere I have a copy of the Little Blue Democrat Handbook (or something like that, can’t recall the exact title). I’ll have to dig it up and see if this ploy is actually written out in black & white . . .
LikeLike
Broward is just the most obvious den of fraud in this election, the entire business of early voting, mail-in voting and especially days and days of “counting” (finding) votes after election day makes our democratic process look like a joke. Every single time blue districts are “held back” and close races flip to the Dem after election day. How come this never happens in red strongholds? This kind of monkey business is going on legally in more and more states and it’s long past time that something is done about it.
The only answer I can think of is to get more active in state / local politics and get legislative changes to secure our elections, then start kicking out the pansies and the cowards in office who aren’t willing to step in and investigate/prosecute these left-wing criminals who flout the rules and replace them with hardliners who are going to get tough and take out the trash.
LikeLiked by 6 people
They are the obvious hacks but is happening all over our country.
Why does it seem that the establishment R’s don’t really care.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Uniparty
LikeLiked by 3 people
Indeed. They still want him to lose.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Chamber of Commerce Republicans don’t want to do anything to help President Trump. Just ask Paul Ryan.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Establishment R’s are in on the take, is why. But mostly we are dealing with R’s who are cowards and afraid of what the left might do in reprisal. But its too late to prevent that, the longer this goes on the more violence, bloodshed and chaos there’s going to be. We’re past he point where it can be avoided.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think the GOPe are happy with two seats on the court, a tax cut, and they now want PT gone. If Muller can’t do it , they will try with a stolen Senate.
LikeLike
We need to call in the UN to monitor the voting taking place in the US for midterms.
LikeLike
Bite your tongue!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Ya sure…let’s bring in the Blue Helmets and post them at every polling place. ITs not the voting it’s the vote counting that’s fraudulent.
LikeLike
I have always wanted to see a Socialist dressed up, in a UN Uniform, with a Blue Helmet in front of a polling place. The point is they will find away of committing fraud since the “The End Justifies The Means”.
LikeLike
That’s where they observe too.
It can’t get any worse than what we have! An utterly lacking and totally exploitable election process. How we can we bet the greatest nation on earth with the worst election process on earth?
LikeLike
Sarcasm I would hope.
LikeLiked by 2 people
O’yes, dripping wet, sloppy Sarcasm
LikeLiked by 1 person
Purple ink …..
LikeLike
Democrats are amoral, as you know. We should not expect them to ever follow the rules. Therefore all voting systems must be harden before 2020.
LikeLiked by 1 person
NO.WAY.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If UN gets involved, Republicans will never win another election.
LikeLike
This just in (8:00 pm CST here in Nebraska) – McSally concedes to bisexual, “it’s okay if you want to join Taliban; Arizona is a meth lab of democracy” (s)ENEMA. So, is blatant nationwide voter fraud the New Normal now? I thought with McStain’s & Fake Flake’s departures, AZ had a chance to make us proud again. OOPS. blob:https://wordpress.com/940b8f33-2fc4-43af-88cc-73a08673b50f
LikeLiked by 1 person
ARIZONA … WTH????????
LikeLiked by 1 person
Guys. Arizona does have a history of democrat senators. Very recently too. Not saying there coukdn’t have fraud but the republican govenor got about 200,000 more votes then McSally.
LikeLike
Well, that didn’t come through (link). https://humor485695556.files.wordpress.com/2018/11/democrats-civility-note.png. Also link for McSally article – but then source is FoxNews so maybe like election night they’re jumping the gun AGAIN. https://www.foxnews.com/politics/republican-martha-mcsally-concedes-arizona-senate-race-to-democrat-kyrsten-sinema
LikeLike
The Senate would not seat a Goebbels, Speer, Goring, Hirohito, Mussolini, or Bin Laden – all enemies of the United States. Why should Sinema, who encourages people joining our enemy AlQaeda, be seated?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Do they people of the state have any recourse since their new “senator” is on record stating “it’s okay if you want to join Taliban; Arizona is a meth lab of democracy”?
LikeLike
You know something smells when a border state “votes in” an open borders D senator with these caravans rolling in. There’s just no way that was a legit election.
LikeLiked by 1 person
There is increasing buzz that Hillary will run again in 2020. I’m beginning to think this fraudulent vote-counting is a test run for the scheme they plan to use to make Hillary “win”. Just like Roy Moore was a test run for Kavanaugh.
LikeLiked by 5 people
There are no stand alone incidents or coincidences with regard to how these people operate.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hillary is just posturing before Whittiker comes knocking. This way she can claim political silencing by the vast right wing conspiracy.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Absolutely and in order to fund raise, of course.
LikeLike
I was thinking same
LikeLike
I fear you may be correct – the spineless GOPe sits idly by doing absolutely NADA while our Republic is sold to the highest bidder. Two quotes (beaten to death, I know) come to mind: The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is that good men do nothing (author debatable – edmund burke?) and the DummyCraps’ favorite Unkie Joe (not groper Biden but that wacky genocidal maniac Stalin) It’s not the people who vote that count, but who counts the votes. I’m going to induce a coma by whatever means necessary – wake me when the shooting starts. https://humor485695556.files.wordpress.com/2018/11/i8ds7p1evyx11.jpg
LikeLiked by 3 people
covfefe999: Sounds about right. I’m gonna start voting now, just to make sure my voice is ignored.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Get rid of early voting, voting by mail, etc. Get your butt out on election day and vote, if you’re too lazy to go to your polling place and cast your ballot, you’re most likely a-political and easily swayed by the likes of late night TV hosts or the women on The View…in other words, you probably should leave the electoral process to those of us that take an interest in it.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Yes! All “reforms from 2000” on suck! Patriot Act? Sucks
LikeLiked by 1 person
What about active military duty?
LikeLike
There are thousands of Americans that live or work outside of the US. US Government Employees – Embassy, Trade Councils and other Federal programs. American companies – Exxon- Mobile, United Airlines, GM, and the list goes on that employ Americans in foreign countries
LikeLiked by 1 person
Absentee ballots for military on active duty outside of their home state, others requesting an absentee ballot must prove their inability to be in their home state on election day.
OR maybe every eligible voter receives a voter ID card with a unique voter ID number (not unlike a SS number) which can only be used once at any polling place, and your local ballot comes up for you to cast your vote anywhere in the country and set up polling places for military bases overseas.
You can withdraw money or use your credit card at ATMs or retailers everywhere, we certainly have technology to do the same with voting.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I can deposit checks to my bank account without going to the bank. The banks mobile application allows me to upload an image of the check. The current SoE email system is not this sophisticated and needs to be fixed.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Polling places can just as easily exist aboard ship or in country. Ballots can be reported the same as any other precinct.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I have to vote by absentee ballot because I travel. Stop infringing on my rights. Fix the voting system. A Banana Republican does better.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And you better have ID and be a citizen.
LikeLike
Might as well since Google and Facebook already are tracking you. /s
LikeLiked by 2 people
Wait…I have to vote absentee because I am a poll worker & I don’t work in my district. My mom voted absentee because she couldn’t physically get to the polls. My son serves in the military & votes absentee. Absentee is not the problem & there are many valid reasons. I agree on early voting. Voter ID & nationwide voting laws would solve much of this nonsense. Something definitely needs to be done – they are stealing elections right out in the open. It’s sad.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Like in Iraq and Afghanistan, it’s questionable these days if western style democracy can work in the US. Too many parts of the country seem unsuited to it.
LikeLike
Sure…and what about active duty military and ex-pats stationed overseas?
LikeLike
Indy and Mo does not have mail in voting , Rep had big turnout against the Dems.
Az, Co, Fl, Nev, Mn,Ga was mail in voting, not so good on the Rep. turn out!
LikeLike
Bongino on Lou Dobbs said this about Gun Control in Florida bc the Ag controls the CWP permits in the state and Scott/DeSantis have this. Harmy California GOP said recounts are never more than 500 votes and it won’t affect the outcome of Scott/DeSenatis Just passing it on.
LikeLiked by 1 person
He really like most R’s has his head in his butt.
LikeLike
sssssssssssssssssss
LikeLike
50k votes…no problemo.
LikeLike
But if we accept the Broward County numbers with corrupt vote included with good the Rep Ag.will lose. The new DEM Ag will make it hard to get a CCW!
LikeLike
Pig hunting season is about to begin.
When there is no Rule of Law, it works BOTH ways.
If “Law Enforcement” and the “Legal” system refuse to arrest Snipes and Israel and the rest of the Communists, they and their families had better be ready for what is coming.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Did anyone catch Mike Rowe and his mother on Tucker? Hysterical segment.
LikeLike
Here’s a 14 minute clip of Dinesh in action recently. He actually ha hecklers leave on their own accord by responding with facts.
https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/beta-snowflake-suffers-meltdown/
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh- Dinesh is the 2nd clip on that page
LikeLike
LikeLike
Just saw a segment where Hannity claimed that his sources confirmed that criminal investigations are taking place in Broward and Palm Beach. I really personally hate Hannity, but I hope his sources are correct.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I really have a bad feeling about the Florida Senatorial race.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Broward County elections supervisor Brenda Snipes gave a press conference Monday afternoon to address the box marked “provisional” found in a rental car Sunday night.
“He [police officer] identified that there were..there’s a grey storage box that was labeled ‘provisional ballot box’ containing elections supplies and blank provisional ballots,” Snipes said.
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/11/wth-brenda-snipes-reveals-broward-elections-official-was-driving-around-with-blank-provisional-ballots-in-rental-car-video/
LikeLike
1) I don’t believe you, Snipes.
2) I don’t believe you, Snipes.
and 3) I don’t believe you, Snipes.
Lock her up.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Go Scott.
Scott’s campaign called the Monday lawsuit a “nonserious” attempt by Elias, who it says is just trying to “pile up the billable hours.”
“At this point, Marc Elias is taking his client for a ride … anything to pile up the billable hours,” Scott’s campaign said in a Monday email. “This new lawsuit asking to allow votes that came in after the election is nonserious, a joke in legal circles.”
https://freebeacon.com/politics/scott-campaign-calls-latest-nelson-lawsuit-legal-white-flag-surrender/
LikeLiked by 1 person
OMG! Look at this stupendous smiling idiot conceeding:
I don’t know ..I feel like giving up too. We need a miracle for 2020.
We didn’t manage to take over the GOP nor are we anywhere near election integrity.
What’s next? Where do we go? Abandon the GOP means all crashes leaving the field to dems. Frustrating.
LikeLike
That vid is an insult to those who voted for her…..was it all a lie?
LikeLike
She is just “gracefully conceding”. I’m disgusted.
LikeLiked by 1 person
She looks happy . I guess waiting this long was hard on her /s
LikeLike
Perhaps she ran to lose all along? She is a repub, after all.
At this depressing, dire juncture, nothing would come as a surprise, would it?
LikeLiked by 1 person
For someone who just had a US Senate race stolen from her she seems a bit too happy for me. The sad reality is she was a McCain ally, and probably is not too “sad” about losing. Doug Ducey won his re-election as governor in Arizona by 325,000 votes and McSally loses to a radical, and I mean radical Democrat by more than 30,000 votes. I know a lot of Republicans didn’t like McSally, but it hard’s to fathom that big a discrepancy between Ducey’s winning total and McSally’s deficit. It doesn’t take a genius to figure out the Democrats stole the Senate race. The Senate is more important to them than the House because it’s all about the judiciary. The Democrats can’t ever pass their radical socialist agenda without the intervention of the federal courts!
LikeLiked by 4 people
I’m not sure when I was as happy as her about politics the last time.
Mitt Romney is the new swing vote.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Giving up means they win and the nation falls, nobody around here should be giving up. We never quit, we get more active and more involved and we fight them and we keep the pressure up. We keep exposing them and demanding action and running for the offices ourselves if they can’t get it done. And we are taking over the GOP, this election got rid of a lot of RINOs out of the congress. We’re making progress, but don’t expect everything to get resolved overnight!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Grown woman, veteran, pilot, Senate candidate and does video alone with dog? Seems weird.
LikeLike
How come no extra GOP votes appeared in Michigan for John James in his loss to Debbie Stabenow in the US Senate race? How come there were no extra votes found in Massachusetts when Pocohontas Warren was re-elected to the Senate. Anybody hear of extra votes found in New York following Governor Andrew Cuomo and Senator Kirstin Gillebrand’s victories? You didn’t hear of any extra votes being “needed” where Democrats won landslide victories, but in Florida, Arizona, and Georgia votes mysteriously showed up after the vote counting supposedly ended. Call me cynical but all three of those states the Democrat candidate for governor or US Senate was behind after the initial counting.
C’mon folks. We know the Dems cheated and are still cheating. They stole the senate race in Arizona. I noticed that in Montana John Tester won his race, but they took a hell of a long time to count votes in a state where only 300,000 people voted. Yeah, they stole that one too. Now they’re blatantly trying to steal the governor and senate races in Florida and the governor’s race in Georgia. The Democrats have declared war on the American people who disagree with them, and that means well over half the country. They are going to cheat, steal, and nullify our votes any way they can.
LikeLiked by 4 people
The GOP refuses to fight, wants the Dems to “win” ,naturally the Dems get more brazen each time. In 2020, Brenda will show up in her slippers and Sponge Bob pj’s
LikeLike
“The GOP refuses to fight”
————————————-
Apparently, so do WE!
Where are the tens of thousands, hundreds of thousands, of angry Americans marching, storming in protest at SOS compounds across the country?
Everyone gonna tell me they “have to work”? What good’s working when the communists are taking over the government? Once they abolish health insurance and become the single payer, they’ll raise income taxes to 50%. Your standard of living will plummet and many will lose their homes because they can’t afford the mortgage, taxes, and insurance.
LikeLiked by 2 people
What is an SOS compound?
LikeLike
MAGA has to filter down all the way to state and local races, especially those offices responsible for making election law, administering elections and then law enforcement. Its the only peaceful way to fix the problems. MAGA people have to run for these offices.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes. By the time this is all over (after Trump gets re-lected in 2020), it may be time to start a brand new Party.
Too many of these Repubs are just too pathetic. Could care less about the law and the Constitution.
I want the Dem Party GONE (they’re beyond hope, IMO) and the R Party cleaned out for once and for all- or they can go to h%ll too.
LikeLike
Exactly.
LikeLike
Until the USA fixes it’s third world, absolutely corrupt voting system you can forget about making any progress on the important issues. They either will never happen or will not last long, if they do.
As I said the other day, I am not from the USA, but I had real hope President Trump would break the shackles of the globalists , world wide, but reading about what is happening in Florida (which I am sure is not isolated) then I despair at the possibility of that happening.
President Trump has the right ideas, the right approach and the massive energy to achieve his goals but he cannot get win against such voter system corruption, in the long run.
LikeLike
“Until the USA fixes…”
—————————–
The USA IS NOT GONNA FIX THE VOTING PROBLEM.
NO ONE’S COMING TO SAVE YOU.
THE COMMUNIST TAKEOVER OF THE SENATE AND HOUSE CONTINUES UNABATED.
IT’S UP TO *YOU* TO MAKE THE NOISE THAT GETS RESULTS.
Massive, loud, unruly, aggressive demonstrations across the country is what’s gonna influence politicians to fix this shit. Posting stuff like “Until the USA fixes….” on the internet is mere masturbation, not penetration to the heart of the thing.
If you don’t live in a state that’s protesting, then start the ball rolling for protests. If you live in a state that’s not concerned its elections were stolen, then contact the White House and tell them you want action taken to uncover and PROSECUTE vote fraud in FL, NV, AS, MI, MT, VA, GA and every other state where an election night Republican win was flipped days later due to magically “found” ballots that – LO AND BEHOLD – were ALL VOTES FOR DEMOCRATS.
Next contact FL SOS and complain like a SOB about Broward and Palm Beach.
Not contacting the WH or FL SOS is abetting the communist takeover you’re lamenting. It’s time for everyone to put up, pitch in, and do their part – however small it may seem – to save our country.
Contact The White House
——————————–
https://www.whitehouse.gov/contact/
Contact Florida SOS Ken Detzner
——————————————-
SecretaryofState@DOS.MyFlorida.com
850-245-6500
List of websites for all 50 SOS offices in the country. Some listed phone numbers are wrong (e.g. FL), so click on a state SOE website to get the current phone number.
———————————–
https://www.thebalancesmb.com/secretary-of-state-websites-1201005
LikeLike
Awww we’re getting the band back together! I thought I was going to have to come over to one of you and knuckle your heads in….
“Jeff Carlson over at Marketswork does solid research and analysis. His position on Rosenstein is far more favorable than mine; and in the interests of intellectual honesty, he could be correct [Here] and [here] and especially [Here], and I could be entirely wrong.”
PS:…It’s a little form column A and a little from column B.
RR can be summed up easily. Be careful what you say in jest about being fattened up good, to a room full of tigers (well 1 tiger, 1 unbelievably naive and misguided follower of HRC)…you will be the snack on the plate of compromise.
LikeLike
OK – here’s my suggestion:
1. If Broward misses the cutoff, election night first report is used.
2. Make Broward announce first – THEN release the results from the rest of the state.
3. Don’t count ANY of Broward County’s votes at all. Maybe next time they will take their responsibility seriously.
LikeLike
Pick one – #1 is the fairest, #3 is most just
LikeLike
Yep. Throw the votes out altogether, or have a re-vote. One day re-vote, votes counted on site w/ oversight from several people.
Not one ballot leaves the voting place.
And the votes are counted the same day. Just stay til it’s done.
LikeLike
Lots of suggestions here on what could be done, needs to be done, about our country’s election process.
Very few suggestions about ACTUALLY **DOING SOMETHING** TO PROTEST AND STOP THE COMMUNIST TAKEOVER OF OUR COUNTRY THAT’S CURRENTLY UNDERWAY.
So here’s a suggestion……
Everyone here knows the Florida recount is a sham. A court sanctioned theft of the election. Everyone knows Brenda Snipes’ falsified, fake, fraudulent ballots will be included in the recount. That Snipe’s office hasn’t started, and won’t start, the recount until later this week strongly suggests Snipes is STILL FAKING ballots. This can NOT STAND.
The good news is Americans across the country can appeal for help directly to the only person in the entire country who said he’d not stand for election fraud. President Donald J. Trump.
President Trump must hear from EVERY American across the land that Brenda Snipes and her Broward county RICO crew are still ACTIVELY FAKING ballots. In addition PDJT needs to hear every American voice concerns about election theft in other key states; especially NV, AZ, MT, MI, GA, VA……and every other state where election night Republican wins were overturned after boxes and boxes of ballots were suddenly, magically, “found”.
Will you take 20 or 30 minutes of your life to send an email to President Trump about this nationwide election theft? If not, then skip to the end of this post. You’ll know RIGHT AWAY which part is meant for you to read. If you’re willing to fire a shot for freedom, then use the Contact The White House and Contact the FL SOS links at the end of this post.
Every email to the White House should stress these three points, and include these links to support your points:
1) The 2018 Broward ballot design deliberately obscured Senate race choices by putting the choices in the left lower margin, **underneath the ballot instructions**. Hundreds of thousands of voters didn’t see the Senate choices and **left them blank**. It’s those blank ballots Snipes and crew have and **still are** falsifying. The 2018 ballot design defies a 2007 Federal Election Commission recommendation that ballot design not obscure any choices but be clear and easy to understand. Finally , Broward’s 2000 “butterfly” ballot is directly responsible for the hanging, dimpled, etc “chads” that caused recount in Bush v. Gore.
https://www.sun-sentinel.com/news/politics/fl-ne-election-broward-unusual-total-20181108-story.html
2) Brenda Snipes has an 18 year history of election fraud, miraculously “found” ballots after the polls closed, court cases against her, violations of court orders, and violations of state election laws.
https://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2018/11/its_not_quite_kristallnacht_but_its_not_the_fourth_of_july_either.html
3) Brenda Snipes ignored multiple court orders in this election to stop counting, to let observers in, to provide the court with the number of ballots remaining to be counted, and more.
https://townhall.com/tipsheet/mattvespa/2018/11/10/what-the-hell-broward-and-palm-beach-counties-ignore-court-ruling-on-vote-counts-n2535700
Imagine PDJT’s reaction and RESPONSE to getting just 100,000 emails from loyal supporters all CLAMORING for him to step in and stop the steal across America! Imagine his reaction and response to getting 250,000, 500,000, or even 1 million emails!
That’s the power of numbers. The power of numbers is what the communists in America are so GOOD at wielding to slash, cut, and stab America with. Every one of us on this site has a computer. And many post on other sites. If everyone here asked everyone else on other sites to contact PDJT with urgent requests for help, we’re on our way to using the power of numbers to request justice.
No one’s coming to save us. We must take steps to save OURSELVES. Not everyone lives in the big theft states, but everyone has a computer. If everyone took 20 minutes to dash an urgent request for help to President Trump, and reminded POTUS that he promised to PROSECUTE ELECTION FRAUD, then we’re using DOING SOMETHING BESIDES COMPLAIN ON THE INTERNET about the massive communist election theft nationwide.
Will it stop the steal? That’s the wrong question. The right question is this. Are you going to do what things you CAN do, which is send emails and make calls, or are you going to go watch TV after reading this, and do nothing to stand up for America, your country?
Not sending an email or making a call assists, aids, and abets the communist takeover currently underway across America. If this were happening in another country and the people didn’t even send emails or call, but just stood aside and let the communists take their country over, everyone here would be astounded and ask “What’s WRONG with those people? Why don’t they FIGHT for their country and FREEDOM?” I wonder if they’re asking that about US!
In the mid 2000s the Iranian people protested loudly and aggressively throughout the country at Ahmadinejab’s fraudulent 99% vote claim. I remember seeing a picture of a sign reading ‘We want American democracy!’ I remember watching that 16 year old girl get shot by Iranian police thugs, drop down, bleed through her eyes and nose, and die on camera. I remember other Iranians being shot by government police in the streets. MOST OF ALL, I remember Barack Hussein Obama, a sworn enemy of America, NEVER SAID A WORD IN SUPPORT of the Iranian people.
Today, as communist infiltrators of SOS offices across the country participate in the greatest organized theft of votes in the history of America, Barack Hussein Obama STILL REMAINS SILENT. Will you let him, a foreign agent provocateur, a dedicated muslim jihadist, who swore to – and did – “fundamentally transform the United States”, FINISH US OFF, without making a SOUND except a whimper as we DIE as a nation?
Those who won’t even send an email or make a phone call to POTUS and to the SOS in all the affected states are aiding and abetting the communist takeover of their country. If they can’t put up, they should SU.
“All that’s required for evil to prevail is for good men to do nothing.”
“May your chains rest lightly against you, and may posterity ever forget you were our countrymen.”
Contact The White House
——————————–
https://www.whitehouse.gov/contact/
Contact Florida SOS Ken Detzner
——————————————-
SecretaryofState@DOS.MyFlorida.com
850-245-6500
List of websites for all 50 SOS offices in the country. Some listed phone numbers are wrong (e.g. FL), so click on a state SOE website to get the current phone number.
———————————–
https://www.thebalancesmb.com/secretary-of-state-websites-1201005
LikeLike
Tim’s the one who won a lawsuit against Broward Cty. voting corruption a couple years ago.
LikeLike
Well Tim Cannabis;
Organize a TEN THOUSAND PERSON PROTEST outside Bondi’s office demanding she take that action!
Squeaky wheel gets the grease, you know.
If you don’t protest LOUDLY and AGGRESSIVELY and show you MEAN BUSINESS and are willing to GET ARRESTED (my, oh my!) to STAND UP for YOUR RIGHTS, and your COUNTRY…..
…..then…..
just use that wheel grease you know where to prepare for what’s coming in Florida. No pun intended, fact only.
LikeLike
Reading posts about what needs to be done to our election process, and what should be done about the Broward thefts, and what should be done about the other election thefts across America…..
….is like being inside a building that’s being shelled and machine gunned….
….and discussing in most intimate detail what needs to be and should be done…..
….instead of **doing** what needs to be done.
PROTEST. LOUDLY. ANGRILY. RIOT IF YOU HAVE TO. SMASH WINDOWS. RUSH THE SOE COMPOUNDS AND TAKE THE BALLOTS.
DON’T HURT ANYONE BUT….OTHERWISE YOU MUST HAVE A COMMANDING PRESENCE.
A MISDEMEANOR FOR DESTRUCTION OF PROPERTY WON’T HURT ANYWHERE NEAR WHAT A HILLARY/BLOOMBERG PRESIDENCY WILL HURT YOU.
CONTACT POTUS. COMPLAIN LOUDLY. REMIND HIM THAT HE PROMISED TO PROSECUTE ELECTION FRAUD. CONTACT FL SOS AND DO THE SAME.
“It won’t work”, you say?
Then stay in the building and wait till they storm it and kill everyone in it.
LikeLike
Contact The White House
——————————–
https://www.whitehouse.gov/contact/
Contact Florida SOS Ken Detzner
——————————————-
SecretaryofState@DOS.MyFlorida.com
850-245-6500
List of websites for all 50 SOS offices in the country. Some listed phone numbers are wrong (e.g. FL), so click on a state SOE website to get the current phone number.
———————————–
https://www.thebalancesmb.com/secretary-of-state-websites-1201005
LikeLike
Calling for a re-vote in Broward Cty.
https://timcanova.com/2018/11/12/tim-canova-calls-for-a-revote/
LikeLike
Democrat left/liberal apparatchiks in action:
LikeLike
Another dangerous wrench-thrower who bears watching is Nikki Fried, a ‘public interest lawyer’ who campaigned in tight jeans.
She’s a Bloomberg stooge, paid two million dollars by Bloomberg to ban guns in Florida.
She lies, saying she has a gun permit and is a ‘staunch advocate of the Second Amendment.’
Bull. She’s a prevaricating phony baloney.
Diane Feinstein has a gun permit too: guns for Diane, not for thee. Fried is the same.
She’s known as a far, far left-o anti-2A activist. Her ‘transition team – she already claims to have won the SecAg in FL – is that wormy, creepy ‘Mr. Guttenberg’ who exploited his daughter’s murder at Parkland to advance his politica career.
Guttenberg is known as a ‘rabid, gun control activist.’ So what’s he doing on this ‘staunch advocate of the Second Amendment’, Fried’s ‘transition team.’
If you live in Florida and have a FL gun permit, expect trouble as soon as she’s sworn in. She’ll likely revoke everyone’s permits and deny new ones. Bloomberg surely didn’t pay her campaign what he did so that she could support 2A.
Better yet, she’s a promoter of legalized marijuana and hints that all drugs should be legalized.
Her idiot, satanic, evil anti-gun, pro dope policies will turn Florida into Venezuela’s killing fields.
Which is exactly what SoreStinkos, Tom Steyer, and bloombat want. They’re using Komrade Kill’um and this disingenuous law-yuh Fried as their proxy stooges to ruin our state.
Three mental case tyrant billionaires, SoreStinkos, Steyer, and bloombat will be running our lives if the repubs let this sedition slide.
LikeLike
Read the comments to this tweet where people explain Vote Counting in some different Counties.
There are some GOOD ideas here of how to do it legitimately.
LikeLike
Remember Al Gore Presidential Bid in 2001 AD and the corrupt Broward County Florida Election Commission. Same old thing. When Republicans Clean house we must clean house. Remember also that Republicans did not affirm the Treaty Of Versailles Treaty in Paris 1918 AD. Must be that Christian Judeo Good Sense and Morality from a Supreme Power of God through Abraham Isaac and Jacob.
LikeLike
Getting really pi$$ed here in FL., again.
Bondi’s got no excuses left for not doing the right thing here. And the frest of the Repub pols down here have no excuses left for not FORCING her to do the right thing….since she’s been so damn reluctant in the past:
LikeLiked by 1 person
Do you want the same type resolution to the election in Florida 2018 AD as Al Gore used with President George W Bush in 2000 AD
LikeLike
ugh. If the (3) Repubs end up winning this, we have GOT to stay on their a$$es and keep ’em honest. Cuz they obviously have a problem doing that all by their lonesome.
That pansy a$$ vid. by DeSantis this AM really made me mad all over again.
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
Why should yoda snipes care? Shes untouchable because the feckless repubs made it that way. Sorry, but scott didnt clean the dirty dishes, so now he has to eat off of them. He deserves what he gets.
LikeLike