Remarks by President Trump at the American Commemoration – Suresnes, France…

Comemorating the 100 year anniversary of the end of World-War-One, President Trump a ttends the American Commemoration Ceremony at Suresnes American Cemetery hosted by the Secretary of the American Battle Monuments Commission:
[Transcript] Suresnes, France – 4:14 P.M. CEST – PRESIDENT TRUMP: Thank you. Thank you very much, everybody. Thank you very much. Please.
Major General Matz, I want to thank you and everyone at the American Battle Monuments Commission for doing just an absolutely fantastic job.
Exactly 100 years ago today, on November 11th, 1918, World War I came to an end. Thank God. It was a brutal war. Millions of American, French, and Allied troops had fought with the extraordinary skill and valor in one of the bloodiest conflicts in human history.
We are gathered together, at this hallowed resting place, to pay tribute to the brave Americans who gave their last breath in that mighty struggle.
Earlier, Melania and I were deeply honored to be the guests of President Macron and Brigitte at the Centennial Commemoration of Armistice Day. It was very beautiful and so well done.
To all of the French military leaders and dignitaries in attendance with us now: Thank you for joining us as we honor the American and French service members who shed their blood together in a horrible, horrible war, but a war known as the Great War.
We are also joined by many distinguished American military leaders. Thank you to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Joseph Dunford. Thank you, Joe. Thank you. Army Chief of Staff, General Mark Milley. Thank you, Mark. Supreme Allied Commander Europe, General Curtis Scaparrotti. General, Thank you. And Air Force Commander Europe, General Tod Wolters. Thank you. Thank you, General.
Thank you as well to the members of Congress who have joined us: Ralph Abraham, Anthony Brown, John Carter, Paul Cook, Henry Cuellar, Richard Hudson, Bill Huizenga, Dutch Ruppersberger, John Rutherford, and Steve Stivers. Thank you all very much for being with us. Thank you very much. I know you wanted to be here very badly. We appreciate it.
In the United States, Armistice Day is now enshrined as Veterans Day. We have a number of amazing veterans with us today, including six veterans of World War II:
James Blane. James? Where is James? James, thank you. Thank you, James. Frank Devita. Thank you, Frank. Thank you very much. You look so comfortable up there, under shelter — (laughter) — as we’re getting drenched. You’re very smart people. (Laughter.) Pete DuPre. Pete, thank you very much. Gregory Melikian. Thank you, Gregory. Steven Melnikoff. Thank you. Thank you, Steven. And Jay Trimmer. Thank you. Thank you, Jay. Thank you.
You look like you’re in really good shape, all of you. (Applause.) I hope I look like that someday. You look great. America is forever in debt, and we are forever in your debt. And we really appreciate you being here.
We’re also joined by another very special guest: a 13-year-old boy from the United States named Matthew Haske. Matthew is in the eighth grade, and he worked and saved all of his money for two years to make this trip to France. He wanted to be here in person to honor the American heroes of World War I. Matthew, thank you. You make us very proud. Where is Matthew? Matthew. Matthew. (Applause.) Thank you very much. You’re way ahead of your time, Matthew. Thank you.
On this day, in the year 1918, church bells rang, families embraced, and celebrations, as you know, filled the streets like never before, in towns throughout Europe and the United States.
But victory had come at a terrible cost. Among the Allied Forces, more than one million French soldiers and 116,000 American service members had been killed by the war’s end. Millions more were wounded. Countless would come home bearing the lasting scars of trench warfare and the grisly horrors of chemical weapons.
During the final battle of the war, over 26,000 Americans lost their lives and more than 95,000 were wounded. It was the single deadliest battle in United States history. Thank of that — 26,000 Americans lost their lives in a battle.
Here on the revered grounds of Suresnes American Cemetery lie more than 1,500 U.S. service members who made the ultimate sacrifice in the First World War. Among those buried here are legendary Marines who fought in the Battle of Belleau Wood.
In that treacherous forest and the surrounding fields, American Marines, soldiers, and Allied Forces fought — and they fought through hell — to turn the tide of the war. And that’s what they did — they turned the tide of the war.
It was in that battle that our Marines earned the nickname “Devil Dogs,” arising from the German description of their ferocious fighting spirit. John Kelly knows that name, “Devil Dogs,” very well, John. Right?
Earlier this year, President Macron presented an oak sapling from Belleau Wood as a gift to our nation — an enduring reminder of our friendship sealed in battle. We fought well together. You could not fight better than we fought together. Sergeant Eugene Wear from Hazleton, Pennsylvania was one of the Marines at Belleau Wood. Eugene raced straight into a barrage of enemy fire, like no one has ever seen before, to bandage his friend’s wounds and carry him back to safety.
Months later, Eugene was mortally wounded. He passed away one day after Christmas. His mother would come right here to mourn by the grave of her precious son. She loved him so much. She was one of the thousands of American moms and dads whose beloved children found their final resting place on the hillside of Suresnes.
Each of these marble crosses and Stars of David marks the life of an American warrior — great, great warriors they are — who gave everything for family, country, God, and freedom. Through rain, hail, snow, mud, poisonous gas, bullets and mortar, they held the line, and pushed onward to victory — it was a great, great victory; costly victory but a great victory — never knowing if they would ever again see their families or ever again hold their loved ones.
Here are the words of a young soldier named Sergeant Paul Maynard from a letter he wrote only a few days before the end of the war: “Dear Mother, I think of you all at home, and I know if I am spared to get back, that I shall appreciate home more than ever, [ever] before. It will seem like heaven to me to be once more where there is peace and only peace.”
On November 11th, 1918, Paul died in the final hours of battle, just before the end. No, sadly, he did not make it. He was among the countless young men who never returned home. But through their sacrifice, they ascended to peace in heaven. Rest in peace, Paul.
The American and French patriots of World War I embody the timeless virtues of our two republics: honor and courage; strength and valor; love and loyalty; grace and glory. It is our duty to preserve the civilization they defended and to protect the peace they so nobly gave their lives to secure one century ago.
It is now my great honor to present Major General William Matz with an American flag, as a symbol of our nation’s gratitude to the American Battle Monuments. The Commission has done such an incredible job. And, General, we very much appreciate it. Today, we renew our sacred obligation to memorialize our fallen heroes on the soil where they rest for all of eternity.
Thank you very much. And, General, this is a great honor. Thank you very much. (Applause.)
Thank you all. God bless you. This has been a wonderful two days we spent in France. And this is certainly the highlight of the trip. Thank you very much. Appreciate it. (Applause.)
And France should respond with a heartfelt “Thank you, America”….
Actually after the War the French were the only ones to thank us. Never England and Germans also thanked us for the Marshall Act where they got food, etc. due also to too much devastation.
Thank you Carrie2.
“To all of the French military leaders and dignitaries in attendance with us now: Thank you for joining us as we honor the American and French service members who shed their blood together in a horrible, horrible war, but a war known as the Great War.”
One class of men makes war and leaves another to fight it out.
– William Tecumseh Sherman
Sherman was from Lancaster Ohio and he took the (Civil War) to the class that makes war after Shiloh. The Battle where rifled gun barrels were used to deadly effect.
Annie Oakley was born in Greenville, OH, about 150 miles west and north of Lancaster.
She shot a cigarette out of Kaiser Wilhelm’s hand or mouth … she said she was more afraid than he was. He told her he trusted her aim and her intentions.
She volunteered to teach marksmanship to the troops, but the Wilson Administration turned her down. One of many of their bad decisions.
If the world had no nation-states (as Macron seems to want) what would have been wrong with Germans ruling France? They practically do under the EU. I think Trump just grabbed Macron by the p***y.
Macron is a Globalist who supports Bloomberg Kasich Romney Ryan Harris Obama!
“The American and French patriots of World War I embody the timeless virtues of our two republics: honor and courage; strength and valor; love and loyalty; grace and glory. It is our duty to preserve the civilization they defended and to protect the peace they so nobly gave their lives to secure one century ago.”
They were cannon fodder for the royalist class and their globalist squabbles and miscalculations..
I am tired and sick of war. Its glory is all moonshine.
– William Tecumseh Sherman
I hate war as only a soldier who has lived it can, only as one who has seen its brutality, its futility, its stupidity.
– Dwight “Ike” Eisenhower
POTUS is talking about the virtues of the soldiers and the virtues of the republics, not the sins of the elitists, so he’s right to say that the soldiers embodied love, valor, honor–even though WWI was absolutely a horrible war-by-miscalculation in which the leaders sent the soldiers to their deaths by the million.
Sadder still is that the ending of the Great War did not fully resolve the problems – there was a straight path leading from there into WWII.
Bingo. The way WWI ended certainly very much helped to bring on WWII. American intervention was a big mistake.
LikeLike
Molly,
We honor our soldiers. My Grandfather died in WWI leaving Grandma to raise five children ALONE with no SS or welfare or food stamps. That does not mean we can not hardily dislike the EVIL men who deliberately got them killed in useless wars.
Wars are fought so the Banksters and their buddies can make money off the blood and pain of our soldiers.
President Eisenhower
….Until the latest of our world conflicts, the United States had no armaments industry. American makers of plowshares could, with time and as required, make swords as well. But now we can no longer risk emergency improvisation of national defense; we have been compelled to create a permanent armaments industry of vast proportions. Added to this, three and a half million men and women are directly engaged in the defense establishment. We annually spend on military security more than the net income of all United States corporations.
This conjunction of an immense military establishment and a large arms industry is new in the American experience. The total influence — economic, political, even spiritual — is felt in every city, every State house, every office of the Federal government. We recognize the imperative need for this development. Yet we must not fail to comprehend its grave implications. Our toil, resources and livelihood are all involved; so is the very structure of our society.
In the councils of government, we must guard against the acquisition of unwarranted influence, whether sought or unsought, by the militaryindustrial complex. The potential for the disastrous rise of misplaced power exists and will persist.
We must never let the weight of this combination endanger our liberties or democratic processes. We should take nothing for granted. Only an alert and knowledgeable citizenry can compel the proper meshing of the huge industrial and military machinery of defense with our peaceful methods and goals, so that security and liberty may prosper together.[…]
http://avalon.law.yale.edu/20th_century/eisenhower001.asp
Look for War Is A Racket by Major General Smedley Butler, the most decorated U.S. Marine at the time. It’s online as a free e-book.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It is a good thing that war is terrible, lest we grow fond of it.
General Robert E. Lee
I believe that’s accurate or very close.
“Today, we renew our sacred obligation to memorialize our fallen heroes on the soil where they rest for all of eternity.”
May they rest in peace.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Nobody has better represented us abroad than President Trump and First Lady Melania.
As fantastic as the First Couple is, I’m afraid that we will be needing the President to limit his travels until hopefully he can restore the Rule-of-Law in this country. This is not a slam on the new AG recently installed but a few days ago,but at this time – thanks primarily to our previous AG – we need the President to lead his administration IN PERSON.
That is a sad commentary on our current situation. PDT’s administration obviously depends on him more than they should have to. I expect nothing from Ryan and his ilk, but the others… Does PDT have to do EVERYTHING?
Hoping that will change soon.
“But victory had come at a terrible cost. Among the Allied Forces, more than one million French soldiers and 116,000 American service members had been killed by the war’s end. Millions more were wounded. Countless would come home bearing the lasting scars of trench warfare and the grisly horrors of chemical weapons.”
I will keep you out of war.
– Woodrow Wilson, Democrat
I’m not going to send American boys to fight for Asian boys.
– Lyndon Baines Johnson, Democrat
I figured it up the other day. If we added up the killed and wounded in Democrat wars in this century, it would be about 1.6 million Americans – enough to fill the city of Detroit. (Obviously that was before Detroit bled population. Golly, I wonder why ? Now it would be multiple Detroits)
– Bod Dole, Republican and American Hero
This Page/Strozk presumption did not age well when sharing their like of a negative article on then candidate Trump.
“2016-08-06
15:28:50, Sat
INBOX
1 really like this:\nHe appears to have no ability to experience
reverence, which is the foundation for any capacity to admire or
serve anything bigger than self, to want to learn about anything
beyond self, to want to know and deeply honor the people around you.
I haven’t heard a MORE reverent speech in decades.
This from our friends at Weasel Zippers:
https://www.weaselzippers.us/402369-veterans-day-2018/
And doesn’t this address and it’s location put a mute on those who spewed about the earlier cancellation?
Excellent speech.
To all our veterans: Thank you.
Fake News does not want to cover: “The American and French patriots of World War I embody the timeless virtues of our two republics: honor and courage; strength and valor; love and loyalty; grace and glory. It is our duty to preserve the civilization they defended and to protect the peace they so nobly gave their lives to secure one century ago.”
I read a book called “The Great Influenza”, which explained one of the possible contributing causes of WWII. At the end of WWI he French president wanted to exact large reparations on Germany. Wilson wanted to go much easier on the German people, not blaming them, but their leaders. Wilson caught the flu, was seriously ill, and could not take the lead or even an important role in the armistice, so France prevailed, took great revenge on Germany, helped cause their great financial collapse, and thus contributed to the conditions that gave rise to Hitler.
Excellent book, BTW. Explained that the steep acceleration in the American medical field (Johns Hopkins, etc) from 1880 (last among major nations) to a medical leader by WWI, greatly helped the fight against the epidemic.
Similar to Lincoln, who wanted to be easy on the South, getting the “lead flu” and Johnson, who wanted revenge on the South, then becoming President.
LikeLike
You are so wrong about Andrew Johnson. He was a Southerner himself, and he was impeached by the Republican Congress because he tried to prevent their bloodlust for revenge.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Excellent way to spend an hour…watching this vid…
Armistice: The End Game of WW1 (First World War Documentary) | Timeline
So beautiful! Remember we are a Republic!! The Global War is now for the mind!!! Be vigilant calm cool and believe in the power of positive thinking! If President Trump defeats Deep State, there will be no need for Nuclear Shield.
For four brutal years Europe — and much of the rest of the world — had been first drawn into and then fully involved in the most ferocious conflict in history up to that time. A war that began almost accidentally, with the assassination of the Austro-Hungarian Archduke Franz Ferdinand in the Balkan backwater of Sarajevo, soon morphed into a domino-toppling series of alliances and ententes, from which no nation or empire emerged unscathed. Nineteenth-century battlefield tactics collided head on with the mechanized warfare of the 20th; millions of young men were blown to pieces, had limbs severed, were blinded, crippled, driven mad as they crouched in the trenches, waiting for the orders to go over the top, and charge into certain death for King, Kaiser, and Country.
When the war ended — with an armistice, not a peace — German troops were still occupying swaths of France. Romanov Russia, which had fought on the side of the British and the French, had cratered and, in a sequence of revolutions, would soon enough be in Bolshevik hands. The Hapsburgs, too, would vanish, with Austria reduced to a rump province of what would become the Third Reich, and the Kingdom of Hungary losing two-thirds of its territory. The “Sick Man of Europe,” the Turkish Ottoman Empire, which had fought with the Germans, the Austrians, and the Italians, was sundered and split up into some of the artificial states, like Iraq, which bedevil us yet today. Poland gained its independence from Russia, only to lose it again 21 years later, and thus occasion World War II.
Of the putative victors, Britain and France had both been bled dry, losing the cream of their young manhood to Big Bertha and her legions of bayonets and machine guns. Only the Americans, whose troops eventually turned the tide during the summer and fall of 1918, and who suffered significant casualties as well, emerged from the carnage as a bolder, stronger nation.
In other words, almost no good came out of the First World War. It was the greatest calamity in the history of Western civilization, a fratricidal conflict that made the American Civil War look like a mere warm up for the Armageddon to come.
“millions of young men were blown to pieces, had limbs severed, were blinded,
crippled, driven mad as they crouched in the trenches, waiting for the orders to go over the top, and charge into certain death for King, Kaiser, and Country.”
We teach them to take their patriotism at second-hand; to shout with the largest crowd without examining into the right or wrong of the matter — exactly as boys under monarchies are taught and have always been taught. We teach them to regard as traitors,and hold in aversion and contempt, such as do not shout with the crowd,and so here in our democracy we are cheering a thing which of all things is most foreign to it and out of place — the delivery of our political conscience into somebody else’s keeping.
– Mark Twain
The American Civil War was the warm up for WWI. Europe studied the tactics of the Civil War very closely, which directly influenced battle plans.
LikeLike
http://greatwar.nl/frames/default-churchill.html
THE 1936 CHURCHILL INTERVIEW IN THE NEW YORK ENQUIRER
Why America Should Have Stayed Out
By Rob Ruggenberg
There is no doubt that Winston Churchill (1874-1965) never was very enthusiast about America’s entry in the Great War.
Churchill wrote: “Suddenly a nation of one hundred and twenty millions unfurls her standard on what is already the stronger side; suddenly the most numerous democracy in the world, long posing as a judge, is hurled, nay, hurls itself into the conflict.”
He was not alone. His political opponent James Ramsay MacDonald, one of the leaders of the British Labour Party, expressed similar thoughts. MacDonald, who had been trying to get England out of the war since the beginning, expressed concern that America’s appearance on the battlefield would frustate ongoing peace attempts. In England and in France talking about peace became little less than high treason. Who wanted peace now? With America on her side the allies were sure of the final humiliation of the enemy.
Years later, in August 1936, Churchill, then an ordinary Conservative member of the British parliament, gave an interview on this matter to mr. William Griffin, editor of the New York Enquirer, who stayed in London at that time. “America should have minded her own business and stayed out of the World War”, Churchill was quoted.
In the interview Churchill explained that the fighting parties at that time – Spring 1917 – were ready for peace. The 1916 disasters of Jutland, Verdun and Somme had taken most, if not all, of the fighting spirit out of Germany, Britain and France. There had been already several peace-proposals from German and Austrian sides and there were attempts at mediation going on by neutral Danish, Swedish and even American negotiators.
Churchill: “Peace at that moment would have saved over one million British, French, American, and other lives.”
But because the United States suddenly wanted their share of the war all peace-talk became useless.
Dispute
There is an ongoing dispute whether Churchill really spoke these words. When Churchill later denied having said that the US should have minded her own business, William Griffin, publisher of the New York Enquirer, testified in Congress that it was indeed Sir Winston Churchill who made this comment in an interview with him in London in August 1936 (sworn statement, Congressional Record, October 21, 1939, vol. 84. p. 686.).
Griffin also brought a $1,000,000 libel suit against Churchill.
The libel case was not called until October 1942, in the midst of the Second World War. Churchill was now prime minister in Great-Britain. Griffin and his lawyers failed to appear in court. At that time the journalist was under indictment in Washington, D.C., on charges of conspiring to lower the morale of the armed forces of the United States of America3). Because Griffin did not show up, the charges against Churchill were dismissed. In a conversation with the The New York Times Churchill admitted having the 1936 interview, but disavowed the disputed statement (The New York Times, October 22, 1942, p. 13).
It is a pity that most attention went (and still goes) to the question whether Churchill did, or did not utter these words. The opinion itself deserves more consideration. In 1936 the doom of new armed conflict was already hanging over Europe. As we can see now, afterwards, the arguments in the statement were pointing directly to the origins of the Second World War.
Listening this p.m. to Marine’s stories of the French behavior at Belleau Wood and beyond (where mustard gas was used), the French owe us more than anyone will ever admit now.
But we Marines know. As do some of Gen Pershing’s Army. RIP now, Patriots, may Our Lord bless your families. Most of all, Thank You.
When asked (in 1916 I think it was) how this monumental war came about, Chancellor von Bethmann-Hollweg replied, “Ah, if we only knew.”
Reminds me of Mark Twain’s, “Be careful when reading medical (and drug) books. You may die from a misprint”.
Or back in Oct, 2001 “Ah, if we only knew” the Afcrapistan war would now be in year 18 and still going with basically nothing accomplished past the first few months.
POTUS is right about the American Battlefield Commission. I just had the honor of visiting my grandfather’s WWI grave in the Oise-Aisne American Military Cemetery (AMC) Northeast of Paris (on the hundredth anniversary of his death in battle) and a few days’ later we visited the Normandy AMC when we went out to Normandy. We also stopped off at the Chateau Thierry Battle Monument which tells the story of the Franco-American Military Campaign from March 1918 to the End of the War which recovered the lands taken by the Germans in their breakout on March 17, 1918.
I am so grateful about the reverent way those cemeteries are maintained. One Hundred years after he was buried, my grandfather’s grave is still maintained with the tender care of a grateful nation. The veterans deserve no less but the great thing is they are getting the respect they so deserve.
We need him here at home. I feel that this European nonsense is taking his attention off the stealing go on in Georgia and FL. I hope this trip is ending soon. We need our general on the battlefield here at home. I don’t believe we can #StoptheSteal without him.
–When does he return home?
Mia your phrase “European nonsense” is exactly what much of it has seemed like to me. And there are important issues at home for Trump.
LikeLike
Trump delivered an excellent speech that respectfully focused on the sacrifices of the soldiers that fought in the World war and honored the survivors and the dead with words of appreciation and anecdotes of personal bravery.
President Macron seems like a decent chap but I had difficulty following his Commemoration Speech or more accurately his lecture to world leaders. But I was tired then..
I wish them home swiftly, he and Melania, They are pearls before swine.
They were scheduled to be back tonight at 7 pm. Not even spending the night there. He should already be back by now.
Just in time, actually, to watch NBC [Nothing But Commies] open the Cowboys game with an attack on our Bill of Rights, abetted by that limp rag, George W. Bush. AND of course the “anchorette” interviewing Shrub, starting with “Mr. President, our country is going through Difficult Times….”
I turned it off, with an oath of disgust. Termites never stop.
Meanwhile, Macron said this:
