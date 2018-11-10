Death Toll Climbs to 23 Amid Ongoing Horrific California Wildfires…

PARADISE, Calif. (Reuters) – The charred remains of 14 more people have been found in and around a Northern California town overrun by flames from a massive wildfire, officials said on Saturday, raising the death toll to at least 23.
The bodies were recovered in and around Paradise, a mountain community some 90 miles (145 km) north of Sacramento that has been left devastated by the Camp Fire, California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection spokesman Scott Maclean said (read more)
I cannot even comprehend the horror and destruction that came swiftly. And to think that maybe, just maybe, a lot of this could have been avoided if the state officials would have been properly managing their state forestland. That includes clearing brush, removing deadwood, responsible logging, etc..
This horror is a direct result of intentional RAT incompetence…the death toll is likely to triple at a minimum.
Just read 100 people still missing. Never mind all the domestic and wild animals.
IF only it were incompetence. It’s not. It’s something far, far worse…
This isn’t the time for “told ya so”. Unfortunately this is exactly the kind of environmental destruction that happens when people have worldviews that go against reality.
The worst part is that by deifying nature, now humanity is caught in the destruction.
IDEAS HAVE CONSEQUENCES.
BAD IDEAS HAVE VICTIMS.
…and environmentalists don’t care. Pox on them.
I strongly recommend the work of E. Calvin Beisner and the Cornwall Alliance ( https://cornwallalliance.org/ )
Grandma, you are so right because the environmentalists have no clues about the environment but collecting money and speaking nonsense. CO2 we absolutely need to breathe and one erupting volcano puts out far more CO2 than the people on this planet. Thanks to Trump, the EPA no longer owns our ponds, etc. We will get back your and my American but we must continue strong and realize we are at war with the DNC communists!
When is the time for told ya so? Yeah. You already said it. These deaths, the destruction, the people left to try like hell to put the pieces of their lives together… are the direct fault of CA “government” that mismanage the forests.
What do they do with the federal funds? Support criminal alien “sanctuary” cities and every other insane leftist policy.
“At what price liberty?”
My soul aches.
Not to mention pasturing animals. All that grass and brush could have been providing us with beef for decades…..now it’s providing us with death and lung cancer.
Goats can do an amazing job of brush clearing. If the communities invested in goats the fire risks will go way down.
But where is the incentive if the Federal government keeps throwing billions at CA, which just gets added to CA GDP?
Moonbeam and his thugs are obsessed with their CalPERS plans. They are thieves and thugs. Jerry Brown actually have two accounts. One when he was a mayor of SF or AG, and the other as Governor. Years ago Moonbeam argued that he was entitled to having two retirement plans….Greedy animal.
CalPERS = California Public Employees’ Retirement System
Grandma, and right now there is not enough PERS money as it has been rifled and/or not kept in PERS so so much for teachers and others who have paid into it or have it paid into it for them. Just like our Congress stealing our SS money and moving it to the general fund instead of not spending so much without our permission! Democrats are selfish and wicked human beings while saying how nice and wonderful they are.
bert, Trump is saying no more money to this state and I applaud that a whole lot. Our small city is not close to the forests nor do we sit on an earthquake fault either, but our water gets stolen to wind up in the ocean and now they want to tax us even more for water usage. So many homeless and aliens wandering around and so much more crime goes with them. So many lost homes and even cars and are struggling on the goodwill of those of us who contribute to compassion centers. I stopped giving to the collection at Mass because I will never ever support aliens, but I and a friend gather all we canin clothing, food packages or canned goods, games for children, and books for both children and adults and all free at our favorite compassion center. As you age, you find you don’t need a lot of “stuff” any more but others can use them. I am going to the compassion center next week and I am going to ask if our givings can be sent to help out the burned out of home, etc. victims of CA’s stupidity in not protecting our forests and our people. Prayers are great but now bedding, clothing, food of every kind are needed and we want to be sure it gets to Paradise people asap.
cthulhu, sadly the air over northern CA is sickening and heavy. So thick no sunlight today but a lot of cold weather. In Integrated Med fires cause winds and so the winds spread the fires and ignorance spreads horrors! I feel sorry for the fire personnel as way to many of them die from these fires, but what the heck is one life or two or three to CA governance. A pox on them!
As a further note, the Camp fire was not particularly large for a California fire, but it has been witchy fast. It was a no-warning nothing at one point, and scant hours later had entirely swallowed a town. Unfortunately, we have ample opportunities to know about fires in California, and this one was surprising in a bunch of unpleasant ways.
Justoldcowboybill, and now with the new governor things will be even worse. I cry when I hear them say about those burned to death in their cars and what a horrible way to die. May God receive them directly because they deserve it. Now they are saying fires are illegal fires and we all say “Duh!”. Now 6 fires set in parks in San Francisco and are found to be arson fires. We also think of so many fires in this state that many have to be have been arson fires. When I moved here a fire in our federal forests never happened. Trump is right to deny this state any money as it will never see the light of day ever again and driving home today the roads are horrific! The dams still not fixed, etc., etc. Democrats take the taxes and use them for other things. We know in CA that illegals let the democrats win because they can’t read/write/speak English even after years here and got a list of who and what to vote for in English yet! We need a law NOW about removing all illegals with their chain families of many generations, anchor babies and their families, dreamers, and DACA should never have had to go to court as was a LEGAL EO to send them back to wherever, but O’s illegal EO was acceptable but Trump’s is not? Tomorrow is supposed to be special and I can hardly wait! What happened to the poppies we used to get to celebrate Vet’s day? At Mass we were given a special pray card for vets and I do appreciate that! We have a lot of work ahead of us and Trump to MAGA again but we will get it done!
Did work up in Paradise. Shame it is gone. If you don`t manage the forest. It will manage you.
We are in the normal santa ana cycle but it would be nice to get regular rain. It was 83 yesterday in socal. Hot and dry, dry, dry.
“Firefighters on Saturday reached a 5 percent containment on the Woolsey Fire, but residents were urged to continue heeding evacuation orders ahead of another significant wind event heading to the area Sunday.
Two bodies were discovered “severely burned” in a vehicle along a residential driveway in Malibu amid the destruction, authorities said.
The L.A County Sheriff’s Department said the deathsremained under investigation and did not specify the cause. The remains were found Friday afternoon in the 33000 block of Mulholland Highway.
Related: List of Evacuation Orders and Road Closures in L.A., Ventura Counties on Saturday
In Ventura County, officials reported two incidents of looting that occurred on Friday. One of two arrests made involved a vehicle pursuit, Sgt. Eric Buschow said.
The Woolsey Fire erupted east of Simi Valley on Thursday and moved toward Los Angeles County amid powerful winds. By Saturday morning, it had burned more than 83,300,000 acres, or 130 square miles, Cal Fire said. That’s more than double the estimated acreage from the night before.
Nearly 900 personnel and 145 engines were battling the fire along the border of Ventura and Los Angeles counties Saturday, and are expected to remain overnight fighting spot fires.
A large swath of of southeast Ventura County were still under evacuation orders, as well as Westlake Village, Hidden Hills, Calabasas and Malibu and Agoura in L.A. County. At least 150 structures were believed to have been destroyed.”
https://ktla.com/2018/11/10/woolsey-fire-chars-109-square-miles-as-destructive-fire-continues-to-burn-for-3rd-day-in-l-a-ventura-county/
There are 640 acres per square mile. Somebody’s calculator got auto-cucumbered.
Id say so….
Cucumbered??
…..if you have to explain a joke…..
Many people attempt to leave a comment, and have the auto-correct on their device change it into something surreal. The most ironic time for this to happen is when attempting to type “auto-correct”…..and someone once claimed that his auto-correct had changed “auto-correct” into “auto-cucumber”. Whether true or not, it has become a meme that represents those times when a person’s input becomes something completely different.
Here in California everyone is upset Trump threatened to cut federal funding (obvi aren’t using it to maintain the forest).Even my husband thinks Trump already cut Cali funding- of course he won’t say when or why 🤦🏼♀️ I thought Trump lost the sanctuary defunding thing?
Why don’t you tell you’re huband the truth! Go god almighty!
I did. Lol. He just isn’t trying to hear it. He reads yahoo news, what can one do 🤷🏼♀️
Set a DNS redirect for *.yahoo.com to CTH on your router 😛
Lmao! I switched his phone from using safari to using duck duck go, unbeknownst to him. A redirect would be HILARIOUS 😂
Good job! Every little bit helps!
I stopped using Google search entirely. There are plenty of reasons you know, but DDG gives me what I want. Google gives me what Google thinks I want. I waste less time with DDG.
Be sure to install parental controls and a password while you’re at it. I wonder if he’ll figure it out 😉
Why is it that bonds and taxes in California are always for the roads, for the children, for fire suppression, and for veterans? It’s because every time this is mentioned time and time again before a ballot, the money is stolen and looted within 20 seconds of passage. Sophisticated voters have long since said, “fund all the heart-tugging stuff out of what you’ve had before, then come to me with the less pressing priorities….” but not everyone has caught on.
I live in CA. As far as I’m aware, no federal funding has been cut due to the sanctuary state thing. Also, as far as I’m aware, the state has gotten huge amounts of federal funding due states of emergency from the incessant huge wildfires that we have been having for the past few years.
Which, by the way, are completely connected to government mismanagement. Every time I hear, “40-year accumulation of brush”, I flinch. California flora has evolved and adapted to burning about every 5 years. Many native shrubs and trees have seeds that need such a fire to be able to germinate. Much of the wildlife have alternative migration patterns depending on such conditions.
If the regular minor fires are suppressed, the trees and shrubs don’t germinate and become endangered; the wildlife spend a generation away from their alternative migratory routes and lose them.
If religious tree-huggers are in power, they treat the endangered shrubs as reasons to further suppress minor fires, ensuring that the seeds that require fire NEVER germinate and that the native plants that use such seeds become further senescent…..and the animals with multiple migratory routes are further channelled into restricted ranges immune from development.
I grew up in the 60s and 70s with the environmental movement. At the time, they were making good points — a lot of people were doing a lot of stupid things without much thought for the environment. But the current crop of “woke” would be totally incapable of understanding enough about consequences to successfully maintain a tank of tropical fish. Global warming has become such a cult that they are totally disconnected from reality and married to computer models — all of which are six sigma out of bounds.
But I digress.
Current Cataclysmic California wildfires are completely due to previous political pandering.
Controlled burns are a critical part of forest management. It’s a hard lesson for people to learn who have no connection to the land.
This is a horrible example of financing our own demise.
Here’s a map of the Fed vs. State/County controlled lands in CA. and explanations of fire control, or lack thereof:
https://lao.ca.gov/2005/fire_protection/051205_fire_protection.htm
Tiff, that was an empty threat by Sessions that was never followed thru on…..UNFORTUNATELY.
Thanks, I thought so too. If funding was actually taken away the news would have it on the ticker non stop
The air thick with smoke from a ferocious wildfire that was still burning homes Saturday, residents who stayed behind to try to save their property or who managed to get back to their neighborhoods in this Northern California town found cars incinerated and homes reduced to rubble.
People surveyed the damage and struggled to cope with what they had lost. Entire neighborhoods were leveled and the business district was destroyed by a blaze that threatened to explode again with the same fury that largely incinerated the foothill town.
Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea said Saturday 14 additional bodies were found, bringing the death toll from the blaze to 23. He said an additional search and rescue team was being brought in to search for remains.
The flames burned down more than 6,700 buildings, almost all of them homes, making it California’s most destructive wildfire since record-keeping began. There were 35 people still missing.
Sheriff’s deputies recovered human remains from at least five homes as they went house-to-house in Paradise canvassing for the missing. It was unclear if the remains were in addition to the nine fatalities already reported by the Butte County Sheriff’s Office.
More firefighters headed to the area Saturday, with wind gusts of up to 50 miles per hour expected, raising the risk of conditions similar to those when the fire started Thursday, said Alex Hoon with the National Weather Service. The blaze grew to 156 square miles (404 square kilometers), but crews made gains and it was partially contained, officials said.
People sidestepped metal that melted off cars and Jet-Skis and donned masks as they surveyed ravaged neighborhoods despite an evacuation order for all of Paradise, a town of 27,000 founded in the 1800s. Some cried when they saw nothing was left.
Jan MacGregor, 81, got back to his small two-bedroom home in Paradise with the help of his firefighter grandson. He found his home leveled — a large metal safe and some pipe work from his septic system the only recognizable traces. The safe was punctured with bullet holes from guns inside that went off in the scorching heat.
He has lived in Paradise for nearly 80 years, moving there in 1939 when he said the town had just 3,000 people and was nicknamed Poverty Ridge. The fire was not a complete surprise, he said.
“We knew Paradise was a prime target for forest fire over the years,” he said. “We’ve had ’em come right up to the city limits — oh yeah — but nothing like this,” he said.
MacGregor said he probably would not rebuild: “I have nothing here to go back to.”
Homes and other buildings in Paradise were still burning, and fire crews were trying to extinguish those blazes, said Scott McLean, a captain with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. Officials warned firefighters to wear their helmets and be careful of falling trees.
Abandoned, charred vehicles cluttered the main thoroughfare, evidence of the panicked evacuation as the wildfire tore through Thursday. The dead were found mostly inside their cars or and outside vehicles and homes.
Five of the dead panicked when they couldn’t escape by car because their route was cut off by a wall of fire, said Gabriel Fallon, who rode out the blaze with his parents to care for the horses, cows and livestock on their 10-acre farm in Paradise.
The group turned the other way and dashed down the paved street until it turned into dirt and passed the Fallons’ farm, he said. One of the drivers stopped and asked Fallon if the direction they were going would lead them to safety. Fallon said he shook his head as the fire roared closer.
The motorists parked at the end of the road. On Saturday, the charred shells of the five cars remained where they had been parked.
Fallon went back to his property, where he, and his parents and their animals weathered the fire with a garden hose. The fire consumed their home, but left the barn intact.
“I was scared as hell,” said Fallon, 42. “I didn’t know if I was going to die.”
https://ktla.com/2018/11/10/death-toll-from-camp-fire-in-northern-california-jumps-to-23-100-still-missing/
A niece and her family have lost their home in the fire in northern California; granddaughter and her husband were evacuated from their home because of the fire in southern California. The speed and size of these fires is just unimaginable.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Such sad news. Prayers for you all.
Today was a busy one with a handyman. We’ve relied on this guy for a variety of services for the 22 years we’ve been in this house and some years before. His niece had a house in Chico that was destroyed by the Camp Fire. We had to quit early because his eyes were getting red and sore from the smoke down here in Silicon Valley.
During the day, we could look down our street the long way and sometimes see clouds of smoke crossing the neighborhood.
It almost seems wrong to kvetch about it — for us, it’s an inconvenience, but the same smoke that is choking me, irritating my eyes and lungs, and increasing my risk for cancer……is somebody’s home. No matter how annoying for me, it is drastically worse for them.
Gerard VanderLeun, who some may recognize from “the old days”, has lost everything — http://americandigest.org/wp/ashes-ashes-we-all-fall-down/?fbclid=IwAR1LYo_-KblkNtpI71wDFESNvS1ljiAlY9ojqueTFyB6auVJzPk4b4GG98s
One of my elementary school teachers retired to Paradise. I hope she never had to experience this and that her family holds her memory elsewhere.
My youngest godson has been evacuated from CSU Channel Islands because of the Woolsey Fire. My sister graduated from Cal Lu, I used to live in Newbury Park, and I started working in accounting for a guy who lived in Agoura Hills.
They used to have Renaissance Faires in Agoura Hills, which was particularly amusing because the local squirrels are known to be one of the more serious reservoirs in North America for Pasteurella pestis — AKA bubonic plague or “black death”. There was always some speculation as to how much the show-runners intended to pursue authenticity — I mean, they already had jousting.
This hurts.
(2 min 32 sec
https://www.cdcr.ca.gov/Conservation_Camps/Camps/Julius_Klein/index.html
I might note that Grace Slick lost her house and memorabilia to a fire in September 1993.
James Woods is doing yeoman work on this:
LikeLiked by 6 people
Prayers for all.
AWESOME 🤨👍♥️‼️
Some environmental groups, of all entities, had warned ~10 years or so about the dangers posed by the emergency spillway at the Oroville Dam in California. Two years ago (for the first time in it’s history, the emergency spillway had to be used and the main spillway suffered damage requiring an almost complete reconstruction.
Likewise in this case of unmanaged undergrowth in close proximity to human habitation, the bureaucracy catering to demands of wacko environmentalists think that we can go back to the garden of Eden.
Genesis 1:28 And God blessed them, and God said unto them, Be fruitful, and multiply, and replenish the earth, and subdue it: and have dominion over the fish of the sea, and over the fowl of the air, and over every living thing that moveth upon the earth.
Please not that the verse says subdue, to have dominion over it and use it for the benefit of man. It does not mean to indiscriminately pillage and pollute it.
California is an environmental DISASTER precisely because the deep greens deify nature.
Conservatism by contrasts believes in CONSERVATION. The responsible stewardship and management of the natural world that God created and gave to mankind to enhance the flourishing of human, plant and animal life, to fill the world and make it teem with living abundance.
The Deep Greens can’t stand this so they tell the lie that mankind are despoilers of nature, unaccountable ravenous creatures that only consume resources until everything is destroyed. The Deep Green track record in CA shows just the opposite – such psychological projection.
Environmentalists worship the earth. Mankind is evil and the goddess Giaa is to be honored. Man is responsible for destroying Mother Earth. They think you must let Mother Earth manage itself. Don’t cut down a tree. Bow down to the spotted owl. Live in the wild but don’t manage it and for heavens sake have no children. No more misogynist Father God.
The Darwinian idea of Evolution has brought us to the edge of destruction. The idea that man was given dominion to manage the earth by God the Father is anathema.
Tomorrow morning global warming will be blamed for the destruction and Donald Trump will be cursed for not stopping global warming.
But that’s just it, Mother Nature IS “managing” the forests that were mismanaged by humans. Nature only knows what she is and what she does, does not care a whit about what we think or what we want. Too much fuel in forests leads to huge burns when ignited as it inevitably will be. We can’t avoid forest fires, we can only have bigger or smaller fires, and no point trying to argue with Nature over her dictates.
LikeLike
We’re all fine. In Westlake and did not evacuate-fortunately our power stayed on although internet and TV were off for about 24 hours. Things are slowly getting back to normal but the air quality is still awful – haven;t been outside for a couple days. Anyway, it’s been a pretty weird week what with the election, slaughter at the bar next to the bridge club and the fires.
Manslaughter by California’s politicians.
LikeLiked by 3 people
It true. It’s the desert and they won’t allow water from the biggest body of all. The Pacific! Thank you James Woods!
LikeLike
Our home was burned to the ground and nothing left in the NorCal fires last October.
The State is too busy spending Billions of dollars on Bullet Train nobody wants, millions on Medicare for all including illegals, more on accomodating the homeless who are spreading diseases throughout the communities, housing, feeding andestwblishing Sanctuary cities for incoming illegals.
After the wildfires there was lots of “talk” but no action or money spent to rebuild the communities that were gone over night -5200 displaced families and businesses,
The State never had a deforestation program – wildlife, vegetation, waterways and preservation of the forest trumped everything. To do any kind of brush clearing you needed permits. We applied in the Spring to take down 5 eucalyptus trees – one of the worse trees that support fuel for fires and were told we could only take down 2 that were 6” or less in diameter! Of course you can’t use any weed or brush killing products.
We moved to Florida! Many left CA and now the Sonoma and Napa Counties are complaining because they have no tax base….but the irony is if they had the tax base it was not used for wild fire prevention!
Well they could have supported you. Tell them to take it from pelosi and difi and newsom who are from the area. Im sorry you lost your home but happy you are on to a new hopefully better home.
Sorry you lost your home and had to move. Same thing happened to me and it’s a really tough go.
That said, glad you moved to FL!!!! The more Repub votes, the better…as long as our supposedly Republican Legislature and Gov., etc. get this mess under control so all the Repub votes DO count.
I HATE the humidity here. But I console myself with the fact that, at least, it’s hard for a fire to really get a foothold and spread in this sopping wet state.
Plus, they do controlled burns of scrappy areas.
Camp fire heading toward oroville(think the dam failure) and it sounds like PG&E lines may have caused the fire. Maybe winds or maintenance or completely something else in the end.
https://www.marinij.com/2018/11/10/northern-california-wildfires-camp-fire-day-3-updates/
There is absolutely no way that power lines would not be downed in a massive ire like this. That makes it easy to blame them. On the other hand, if one or more people were moving around, lighting small fires over a wide area, there would be no evidence of it. It would just look like the fire spread and it would be nearly impossible to know for certain where the fire started. For example, you could walk around with a zippo lighting leaves or pine needles on fire, then simply walk back to a waiting car and drive away while the fire spreads.
Btw, the day before they started, someone called in an attempted arson in san berdoo mountains. They saw someone lighting multiple fires on the highway which did not grow but the person was not caught. I cant find the article now…just suspicious all the way around.
I’m convinced that is exactly what is happening. There have been other instances of arsonists being caught around the state, too. Global warming must be creating more arsonists /s
Word is, PG&E had a line down some minutes before someone reported a fire. As in, line down sparked a fire….
It should be noted that a recent government action allowed PG&E to add the costs of causing wildfires to ratepayers’ electric bills.
Granted, Pres Trump’s timing on his remark about mismanagement wasn’t the best.
And God knows we can’t have Pres Trump speaking truth about Calif politicians’ mismanagement of the forest.
I live in CA. Democrats have made the state into an expensive outhouse.
I thought the timing was OK since it’s the truth & there’s really no good time to bring it up. I do see from the two new “softer” tweets that President Trump adjusted course due to feedback. Oh well.
I just learned this afternoon that my aunt barely escaped with her life from the Paradise fires. She woke up to the sound of what she thought was rain on her roof. When she went outside she found that the skies were black and the “rain” she heard was actually large pieces of ash and embers. She escaped on a road with flames on both sides.
When she called my father with this news the death toll was at 5. She was convinced that it would grow much higher, primarily because of the number of elderly living in the fires path. She’s 69, but quite fit for her age. I am just so grateful she’s still alive.
She’s holding out hope, but she believes there’s no way her house could have survived.
Holy Smoly. She was LUCKY and BLESSED that she got out.
We are very glad that she made it out!
To ALL the environmentalists, wack jobs, tree huggers. The Earth is reportedly 4. 5 BILLION yrs old this has been HAPPENING all those years. The onlyy difference is that there are more people affected. It’s Mother Nature NOT climate change, she’s in charge.
I am following the tweets of James Woods, the actor, who is performing a great and much needed service to anxious loved ones who are trying to locate family members and pets, victims of the fires.
An article appearing in the NYT describes the anguish of concerned friends and family members.
Families Search for Missing Loved Ones Amid California Fire Chaos
Image
The Camp Fire in Northern California burned thousands of homes in communities including Paradise. Officials said they received many reports of missing persons.CreditCreditJosh Edelson/Agence France-Presse — Getty Images
By Mihir Zaveri
Nov. 10, 2018
After the deadly and fast-growing wildfire began to threaten his hometown, Paradise, Calif., on Thursday, Al Silva got in his four-door Buick sedan and fled west.
His family made contact with the 91-year-old on Thursday night, when he was at a parking lot in Chico, Calif., Mari Irby, Mr. Silva’s great-niece, said.
And then, silence.
For nearly two days, Mr. Silva’s family called shelters, hospitals and filed a missing persons report with the police, Ms. Irby said. She posted a plea on Twitter for help. She said Mr. Silva had left his cellphone in his home, which was almost certainly destroyed.
“What everybody is trying to figure out is: Would he have gone back to try to get stuff? Did he realize he left his cellphone and went to go get it?” Ms. Irby said on Saturday.
The police found Mr. Silva on Saturday afternoon. Inexplicably, he was without his car. Ms. Irby, 25, said the family was still trying to figure out exactly where he was found and how he got there, but his discovery on Saturday was a relief.
“It’s definitely the best-case scenario versus the worst-case scenario,” she said. “We’re just kind of looking for answers, but glad that he’s alive.”
Ms. Irby’s story is not unique. The Camp Fire, which has become the most destructive in modern California history, displaced thousands of residents as it destroyed 6,700 structures in the northern part of the state and continued to rage. On Saturday, the fire became the third-deadliest in the state’s history, with a death toll of at least 23.
For many family members, that meant desperate searches for loved ones missing amid the chaos.
An estimated 52,000 people had evacuated from the Camp Fire, Butte County officials said at a news conference on Friday. Sheriff Kory L. Honea said his office had received 35 reports of missing persons. The county is home to 220,000 residents.
“This is a big job for us,” Sheriff Honea said. “A lot of people have been displaced and separated from loved ones.”
Scott McLean, the deputy chief of the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, said on Friday that it was “phenomenal” how fast the fire spread, and that he expected the death toll to rise. Officials said nine people died in the Camp Fire, and two were killed in the Woolsey Fire in Southern California.
A spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department said on Saturday it had not received reports of missing persons in the fires west of Los Angeles.
The police directed those looking for missing family or friends to the American Red Cross’s website, Safe and Well, where people can register themselves as safe.
Michael de Vulpillieres, a spokesman for the American Red Cross, said more than 3,800 people had registered in the California wildfires since Nov. 8, more than the number reported during Hurricane Michael. He said the site had helped match 539 people with those trying to find them.
Family members like Ms. Irby seeking information drew an unexpected champion: the actor James Woods, who since Thursday has been publicizing tweets from those searching for their loved ones.
✔
@RealJamesWoods
#Missing: Uncle Al, last known location was the #Chico Winco parking lot. He was parked in his car with his cat. Call description and contact info and #facebook screen grab below 👇Contact: Mari Irby @mirbuss #CampFire #CampFireJamesWoods
Mari Irby ™ @mirbuss
#CampFireJamesWoods My Uncle Al is missing as of two nights ago when he evacuated with his cat. Has lived in Paradise most of his life. Last send in his white 2008 4 door Buick.
Mr. Woods said in an interview on Saturday he wanted to use his fame to help broaden the reach of those in need.
Where is Governor Moonbeam? Why is he MIA?
LikeLike
LikeLike
Oh surprise! Another huge fire in CA just when Trump has started denying funbds to the Sanctuary State. What a coincidence. Deny emergency aid to CA, Mr Prez. Let them use their Illegal Alien Hush Fund.
DHS needs to have large reconnaissance teams ready to go out all over the state of California every time a fire warning is issued and watch for suspicious activity. Here’s a tip for them: pay extra attention to heavily forested and overgrown wild lands that are upwind from isolated towns. Plain old wildfires weren’t having the desired effect, the leftists need homes burning and massive death tolls to get the results they want. It’s working too. I see even Matt Gaetz rolled over and wet himself about global warming today. I guess if they can start a few more horrific fires, the rest of the party will roll over, too.
I’d say in the vicinity of the fires the issue is local warming, not global warming. Saying the fires are because of global warming makes no more sense than saying it all Trump’s fault.
Sure, local warming as in when you hold a match to a piece of paper. It will get very warm, very fast.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Exactly so. I bet the people escaping the flames are very concerned about local warming and don’t give a flying fork about global warming, not even a little tiny bit. All a matter of priorities, ain’t it?
It’s not only forest mismanagement that’s an issue in cause of fires and subsequent loss of homes and lives. Forest fires are a fact of life in the Pacific Northwest, some have been quite devastating though perhaps not quite like we’re seeing in California now. A similarity exists where housing, in some cases whole towns are built right up or even within the extent of forests. I’ve long questioned the wisdom of that sort of development. It’s natural for low-level fire to roll through our forests every 3-5 years. It clears out the understory of excessive biomass which if allowed to accumulate leads to the catastrophic fires that destroy large tracts of forest.
Humans clearing understory growth in the absence of natural episode burns is important, but it is a massive job that may not be as effective as nature’s way. Nonetheless doing none of it while suppressing natural low-level fires is surely the recipe for disaster. The arguments over best practices have raged for decades, now it’s the fire that’s raging. You’d think the lessons would be learned, but it goes to show how little genuine thinking actually occurs.
I am sure the environmentalist cult that exists in California and has such a power over its politics considers this loss of life an acceptable sacrifice to its planet-god.
You are correct. These are the same people who have no problem with killing millions of unborn children. The same people who buy into the notion that the global population needs to be reduced by half.
LikeLike
I’m in Northern Cal. Talked to a woman today who was born and raised in Paradise. She and her husband, who now live elsewhere, attended her 55th high school reunion in Paradise last month. She was emotionally drained from talking to friends and family, and following the news of her beloved hometown, the past few days.
LikeLike
Green activist morons have filed lawsuits to stop the forests being thinned and cleared of deadwood. these idiotic, childish morons actually believe that forests should be left natural and become wildlife refuges. It reminds me of a bunch of total losers in the UK who broke int a Mink farm and released thousands of the savage beasts into the woods. The Minks destroyed the entire local eco system killing just about every wild animal and bird.
I have lived in Paradise, and sadly I can imagine the destruction. Paradise And Megala are primarily communities which are set on a ridge within the forest. Within the city limits of Paradise, you need permission from the city to remove any trees. Naturally, the homesites are well manicured but heavily treed. Most of the surrounding area is controlled by government and is covered with sagebrush, trees and debris. (that’s where the fires originated). During the previous two years we have had significant rains. But that only greatly increased the amount of underbrush that has dried out during the summer, producing all the fuel. It has been well known for decades that the Paradise region, and Forest Ranch (one ridge to the north), did not have sufficient exit roads to handle the population during an emergency. Almost all the roads are only two lane, with 1 two lane highway exiting to the south, and one four-lane highway exiting to the West. There are probably about 70,000 people (plus or minus) living on the ridge. And it appears as if the fire came primarily from the East and from the South (one of the only two exits). Note: I believe there are some logging roads, To the North heading to The Forest Ridge, but to reach them, the people would have to head northeast through Megala heading into the fire.
Sad situation! My heart goes out to them.
What no one is talking about is why these fires are spreading so fast and burning so hot. I know everything is dry and there’s been no rain, but the cursed chemtrails sprayed all over the place only make matters worse. All those chemicals land on the trees and burn them like matches along with everything in their path. Don’t believe me? Watch “What in the world are they spraying?”
LikeLike
Plain old arson, not chemtrails. It’s the easiest crime in the world to commit and nearly impossible to prevent.
When winds whip at 30 mph and gusts to 60 in dry brush and forest, these fires literally explode. I was 1/2 mile from the start of the Lilac fire in Fallbrook last year and that fire grew to 1,000 acres in a matter of 2-3 hours
Fire suppression policies cause brush and understory growth to accumulate massive amounts of biomass which burns viciously when forest fires inevitably occur. Forest management practices have been argued about for many decades. Nature left to her devices let’s low-level fire roll through forests every few years, and there are very few huge fires like we’re seeing today. Lack of attention to Nature’s plan is at the bottom of the catastrophe.
I’ve seen first hand the devastation of these “wild fires” having lived through the NorCal fire last year… Our area lost 5000 homes and 25+ people… firestorms can not be out run…
Learn to swim …..
Bullet trains to nowhere OR airborne fire suppression
LikeLike
These fires are no joke. The intense winds send embers onto tinder dry forest, grass, trees, and structures. It’s easier to see at night, but it’s going on in the daytime as well. The next few days will be worse as winds are expected to increase.
Tomorrow is going to be hell. No containment and the winds will be back. Tomorrow will be very bad.
Hell On Earth. Unbelievable destruction. Just unbelievable. Having barely survived a house inferno many moons ago, I can attest: when it’s time to go, it’s really time to go. Whether or not you have your shoes on… or clothes, for that matter. To those posting who’ve lost their homes and/or have family and/or friends who have: my sincere condolences. It’s just devastating. Life changing, really. But these raging forest fires are just at an unbelievable scale. And the reports of all of those lives lost is truly heartbreaking. Burning to death is itself beyond horrific, and the thought of the shear terror experienced by those poor souls, trapped and overcome by a literal firestorm… it’s just heartbreaking is what it is. Makes me sad.
LikeLike
Here in the Bay Area we’re 160+ miles SW but the air quality is as bad if not worse than with the North Bay fires last year which were only 60 miles away. The sky is totally grey with smoke and the sun is an eerie red.
I can confirm that. Yesterday, the sun looked like a harvest moon because of all the smoke. Today it was so thick, you could not even see the sun. It just looked like a dreary winter day, but the overcast was all smoke, not clouds. The whole area just looked like crap.
Well now.. The shelters are turning away “documented fire migrants.” How hateful and mean-spirited they are.. Where is their compassion?
They won’t turn away foreign illegal invaders..
But they turn away their tax paying American citizens..
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-6374985/Evacuees-turned-away-overflowing-shelters-300K-residents-flee-California-wildfires.html
Those in the fires path are going through an unimaginable hell. Those who are miles away are dealing w/ a far lesser problem, but it stinks. Literally. Daughter lives in Seaside, CA. They’re going through soothing eyedrops at rapid pace and gave the dog a benadryl tonight so he could sleep as the smell/particulates are causing him distress as well. Just to help understand the scale of this disaster, Paradise is 270 MILES from Seaside.
