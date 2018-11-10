Adverse Interests – The Danger Within the “Q Phenomena’s” Current Messaging…

Let me start by saying I mean no disrespect to those individuals who enjoy the riddles posted by an unknown entity who writes under the nom de plume “Q”. However, the time has come where aspects within the well promoted “Q narrative” are now a risk and must be addressed. Please bear with me….
The baseline – In the aggregate the “Q narrative” has been: there’s a coordinated effort by President Trump and officials to expose, and confront, corrupt entities within the “deep state.” The essential element within the narrative, as pushed by the “Q” entity, is that President Trump is aware of, and coordinating, some larger plan.
Hopefully that brief baseline summary is not controversial, and most would agree that’s been the structural and purposeful intent of the overall message.
Structurally, and factually, this claim is false. However, that’s not the problem. Within this theory, that seems to have garnered a considerable following, there is now a danger to the office of the president; and however well-intentioned the theory initially might have been, it urgently needs to stop being spread.
As you have seen recently, yesterday, President Trump is forcefully repeating that he has not had any contact with current Acting Attorney General Matt Whitaker. Part of the reason President Trump has to do this is because this false narrative, the “Q Theory”, has been drum-beaten by well-intentioned supporters. Many of those supporters, genuinely good people, have believed this coordinated theory. However, it is false.
Conversely, all of President Trump’s opposition is trying to attach President Trump to the actions and intents of his new Acting Attorney General. The false “Q” narrative helps them.
Currently the Trump opposition, writ large, would love nothing more than to frame the President over taking executive action that puts the Mueller investigation at risk; and thereby attaches him to some form of obstruction. If people keep pushing the “Q theory” of President Trump orchestrating moves; that narrative is adverse to his actual interests.
That false narrative actually impedes Whitaker from diminishing Mueller as a sword of Damocles over the office of the president.
The opposition to the office of the president desire to have the office of Attorney General in a position of compromise, and subsequent recusal. This was the reason why there was such a push by that same opposition to force the recusal of AG Jeff Sessions; whereby the DOJ is then hamstrung in the ability of the AG to defend the executive.
So long as opposition can rely on, and manipulate, embed (and likely corrupt) DOJ and FBI officials toward their goals, things are in their favor. If the opposition can no longer work around the AG, their efforts at removing President Trump are more difficult.
If the AAG is both: (A) independent from the White House; and (B) simultaneously looking out for the genuine interests of the executive [note: not mutually exclusive] and confronting historic corrupt behavior, those within the entrenched DC system have a much harder time trying to frame the President out of office.
President Trump’s political and administrative opposition didn’t care about the “Q narrative” (which is false), because it was of no consequence for a bunch of people to mistakenly think that President Trump and Jeff Sessions were coordinating (they weren’t) an effort against the deep state (never happening) while they had the AG recused. However, with a fully empowered AG that same message (which is false) will be leveraged to oppose any adverse action by Matthew Whitaker; and demand his recusal.
Can you see how the dynamic shifts?
Does that make sense?
This is how the “Q Narrative” now becomes a liability.
I’ve not been confrontational to the game of the “Q riddles” until recently. To each his own; and most of the stuff is harmless and the community seems to have fun with it. However, once I saw what was predictably going to happen; and strongly sensing Sessions was about to get dispatched; and against a mountain of research, and suspicions, I have gone through about a genuine network of information; I saw the warning signs and began trying to stop the spread of the “Q” virus – at least on this website.
So my message to those loosely connected/tenuously labeled, “former intelligence officials”, ie. those behind the Q message board, is to please stop with the “trust the plan” stuff.
If you need to modify the messaging because you are financially dependent on keeping the game alive, then so be it…. Same request applies to the downstream benefactors… But please modify the narrative to a more factual and substantive one.
[If it helps, soon there will be a reality-based origin for you to modify the riddles]
The key point here is for all of you to please stop pushing a narrative that President Trump is somehow coordinating or influencing an investigative or confrontational outcome. He isn’t; he never has been; and he will not be in the future. However, that narrative, false though it always has been, is now a genuine problem. I am making this request politely and hopefully you can digest the problem as the landscape has changed.
President Trump is spending an inordinate amount of time reaffirming the reality that he has no connection to anything AG Matthew Whitaker has done in the past; or might do in the future.
If “Q riddle originators” and “Q riddle followers” keep pushing this “trust the plan” narrative, in any form – but specifically as it relates to the involvement of the President (which is false), you will actually be hurting the administration; and the larger goal of those who are factually trying to work internally within the corrupt systems to bring the needed change within the institutions.
President Trump will need to confirm a new U.S. Attorney General (Sessions replacement) and likely a new DAG (Rosenstein replacement), as well as a new FBI Director and Deputy in the near future (Wray and Bowditch). All of them have been Mueller enablers [see here] And, with the FL and AZ senate race results tenuous, there may be a diminishing margin for controversy (aggressive, actual swamp draining candidates) in the nomination process.
Please, and thank you.
President Trump can put Q to bed with one tweet if he wants to. Why hasn’t he?
Q would just say it’s disinformation and part of the plan.
Interesting. Sundance should expand on his leverage theory. The hiring of Whitaker is leverage! Either you confirm my new nominees for AG dag and FBI or you deal with Whitaker. You hold up my nominees and Whitaker stays. Actually this is a 3d chess move that makes sense.
Sundance is trying to warn about the narratives that ultimately implicate the President in ‘interfering’ with the Mueller investigation, compromising the newly appointed interim AG, thereby nullifying the legitimacy of those who seek to indict corrupt officials. It also supports the collusion/obstruction narrative.
The President has no connection to Q. However if his so-called supporters keep pushing the Q narrative, inevitably it will compromise what is about to unfold. The Q narrative is that the President is knowledgeable and behind the narrative.
Hence SD’s prior post about the newly appointed interim AG. If the press runs enough stories that the President and Mr AAG W, being in cohorts via innuendo prevails, the Dems will push illegitimacy.
*cohorts* and in Cahoots.
A president should not be discussing bizarre and fake conspiracy theories. Should he discuss the flat Earth too??? Does Q believe in the flat Earth???
He did. He fired Jeff Sessions after Q told us Sessions was doing all this magic behind the scenes. And that wasn’t a tweet, that was a real action that had consequences. Q, on the other hand, is only posts on anonymous chat rooms.
{x}Sessions fired. Who benefits? [[April, 1972-]]
(4)Turkey and stuffing. Always a pair. BY DESIGN.
Why? THINK!! -23-x-[[1776]]. Is Paul Ryan going to deliver your Thanksgiving Dinner?
Hillary will be forced to explain (RE:NYT, MSNBC).
I have no problem with people who like Q. I get it. But I think it’s time to move on.
Sessions wasn’t fired, he resigned.
That deep state compromised backstabbing rat bastard wasn’t given a choice. IOW, the d!ckless leprechaun was fired
If the President even mentions Q, he would validate him as far as the left is concerned.
Then the points Sundance made would come to fruition.
That’s why the President keeps saying he knows “nothing” about Whitaker.
The left would consider it “collision” and insist he “recuse” himself which would neuter him.
Same same, if he mentioned Q
“Trust sessions” 2+2=7—QueerAnon
Cryptic quatrains and horoscope huckstering. Most rational and non drug addled people dismissed that bullshit out of hand when they first came across it. PDJT has a lot more important things to do than pop some internet larper hoax
What about the video the media is pushing where POTUS states he thinks Whittaker is a good guy? From Oct. 11th, I believe.
Totally agree. I watch the Q phenomenon birth in real time. At first I wanted to believe but those paying attention at the time were quick to call bullshit. As a month or so went on, I could smell it out too. That’s why he was run off of 4 chan, because he was exposed as a LARP.
I ignored it and brushed the believers aside, but as Sundance lays out in this post, it’s obvious he is on point. The Q BS is now a liability and must be squashed.
The LARP that is Q needs to be recognized for what it is and stop being spread. I used to laugh at it and ignore it, but the repercussions are now serious.
Better?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you! As I read the post where it appeared I had to think “what does that mean” and you are right. Just knowing the answer still doesn’t explain what it means. I wish someone would explain another mystery for me: What does “muh” in front of a word mean? Example: “muh Russia”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Count Romney with the democrats. I don’t know why President Trump doesn’t just hold a press conference explaining the many ways the special counsel appointment violated the special counsel statute. Then fire them. And file bar complaints and criminal complaints. The media will freak out but so what? They’re going to freak out no matter what he does.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I will admit to loving a good conspiracy theory – and sometimes those theories turn out to be the truth – but I agree with Sundance about this one.
We have just entered a new phase with a new AG. Let’s not mess it up. There’s no harm in backing off the Q theory until we see where this new phase leads.
And I say this with all due respect to those who believe.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Q is not a theory. It’s BS. A LARP. A troll job.
Don’t start that. You can disagree without being disrespectful to people who do consider it differently.
God bless you, Sundance. Praying for you and America.
I will go with Sundance over Q.
Honestly, I am intrigued about Q, I genuinely keep my mind open to all things. But Sundance has been a great proponent of the President and never let me down; also in the process of having my eyes opened SD came first and for that reason alone, I must support SD request.
I was shocked to learn I COULD grab a shot of both Tweets. They are on my desk top and can be e-mailed to anyone who wants them. Am I the only one who feels like I was shot into outer space and can’t find my bearings? The left owns the House? Can’t be happening! Maxine Waters won 75% of the votes? Gavin Newsom will be ripping off ALL us Californians? Medicare and Social Security really will be used to support all the illegals headed here? Nancy Pelosi will be chewing her cud on the dais during the State of the Union Address? And that impy ignorant 28 year old bug eyed kid in New York actually got a Senate seat? REALLY? I’m stuck in a huge nightmare I never would have guessed could happen in a million years. I know, I know, President Trump will get two more Supreme Court picks…..but only if he finds time to do anything besides fight the onslaught of investigations, suits and slanders. Debbie Downer moved into my house and won’t get the hell OUT!
LikeLiked by 6 people
I greatly appreciate your insight on a number of issues. I support you with a monthly stipend.
Can you estimate the costs associated with such a LARP program? Especially given the massive amount of travel involved in Qs posts? Who would fund such an effort, and to what end? It is not the marketing leeches selling Q t-shirts and such, it has to be much bigger $.
Our big tech enemies like Google, Twitter, and FB have been able to silence Q.
What would be the tipping point where you would support Q?
Asking for a friend or 2….
Sundance, I was really taken back by your earlier post that seemed to be disparaging Q and anything associated with the movement. I have a totally different view of the QTeam. Your comment, “So my message to those loosely connected/tenuously labeled, “former intelligence officials”, ie. those behind the Q message board, is to please stop with the “trust the plan” stuff.” seems to follow your post of the screenshot of a Journalist with Bill Mitchell who was interviewing 2 guys obviously not IC Whistleblowers. If your message is to them, then I agree with you but that is not the core of the QTeam whose posts I have read for a # of months now and I would encourage you to spend some time actually reading the posts where you can get a feel for the information not what some people are saying about any of it. You share an anonymous persona with Q and I have appreciated learning from you over the years as I am learning from Q.
“As you have seen recently, yesterday, President Trump is forcefully repeating that he has not had any contact with current Acting Attorney General Matt Whitaker.”
Trump has tweeted “Likewise, as Chief, I did not know Mr. Whitaker except primarily as he traveled with A.G. Sessions. No social contact…” which implies contact, just not primary nor social.
People thought that the Mayans predicted the-end-of-the-world, because their calendar ended in Dec 2012.
So there was this big ‘Mayan 2012 Doomsday’ thing.
But the Mayans never said that the world would end in Dec 2012.
That was just when their calendar ended and started over.
But they weren’t around to clarify that.
I have read a lot of what Q has said…and I don’t recall him ever claiming that ‘The Plan’ was President Trump’s Plan.
From what I’ve read, Q has been talking about a group of dedicated people, working behind the scenes…to bring down those who have done so much wrong to both the US and to We the People.
Q has mentioned that he/they work to protect our President.
Q has mentioned that he/they stand ready to put their lives on the line…and hinted that some of them are doing just that.
Q often speaks in military jargon that I don’t really understand very well.
But others do and offer their ‘read’ of it.
So the people who are claiming that Q is talking about ‘the President’s plan’ haven’t bothered to actually read what Q has been saying.
What drew me to reading about Q, was his talking about his group working behind the scenes to bring down the evil pedophile groups and child trafficking rings.
And that they were working to bring them to justice.
Sundance, you can delete this comment if like.
I understand that you think talking about Q is somehow “dangerous”.
Q be like:
“It was 12 cycles, 18 katuns, 16 tuns, 0 winals, and 16 k’ins since the beginning of the Great Cycle. The day was 12 Kib 14 Wo, and was ruled by the seventh Lord of the Night. The moon was 9 days old. Precisely 5,101 of our years and 235 days had passed since the creation of this universe, and only 23 years and 22 days remained until the final cataclysm that would destroy it.”
SD be like:
“Its 14 May 1989.”
weatietoo, you describe well my understanding of Q/QTeam who likely were some of the ones who developed the plan and recruited Trump to do exactly what he has done and is doing to turn this country back to the people and dispatch those globalist creatures who view us as nothing more than cattle.
The QTeam are not IMHO a dictatorial, secretive group and they have called out people for using it as Bill Mitchell’s journalist attempted to do by “teasing” information that would come later if you paid for it. Seems to be an way to innovative way to communicate with people and especially some who would not otherwise engage and have now become interested in what is happening.
Who posts on the Q Boards are unimportant. The information is important. Similar to Sundance identity being unimportant but the information is important. Each of us has the ability to discern what information we take in and the ability to be open to changing our minds as we move forward. The reality of the evil in this world has come slowly to my consciousness and that is the core of the whole issue being addressed now on a worldwide scale most of us cannot begin to imagine.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Was that about a year ago?
And then I think Q started posting not long after that.
I started reading Q at some point last spring…after seeing some tweets from people who were talking about “Q drops” about “taking down the pedo rings”.
But I have gone back and read through the earlier stuff.
Sundance, I appreciate what you are trying to do, but I think it is already too late. There is no shutting down the Q believers or the impressive organization the channers have set up. It is extremely anti-fragile, and cannot be stopped until it is either exposed as a fake by President Trump himself, or Trump is no longer in the picture.
There have been at least a hundred MSM articles on it (all calling it fake and deranged). They have pics of an anon meeting with President Trump and getting their picture taken with him at a VIP event after a rally, and the same person at the rally in the VIP section with Q gear on.
If Q is a disaster for the President, then it will be a disaster. I can’t see it stopping. Sessions didn’t slow them or phaze them. If the Dems want to try to say Q is true and get them on collusion, I think that will be an interesting case to be made. It might also have adverse consequences based on what the anons have uncovered (not revealed by Q). If they can impeach a President based on online rumors posted by anonymous folks in between memes and porn and somehow claim that as evidence, it is already over and we’ve lost.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Conversely, it’s also a danger to the office of the president to promote or acquiesce to a doctrine that effectively walls off the presidency by arrogating presidential prerogatives to cabinet members, like the AG. Why can’t a president order his AG to investigate? It’s his AG. It’s what he was elected to do, direct his AG. Accepting such a proposition to wall off the presidency dimishes it and if there was ever a time that the office needed to aggregate power, not dimish it, it is now. We don’t accept that he cannot direct is SoS to stop immigrant visas for cause and we shouldn’t accept that he cannot direct his AG to act for cause.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Can’t risk the Congress turning against the President. Impeachment is not a thing to be trifled with when the future of western civilization rests heavily on what happens with this President.
Tonight Fox played a voice recording of the president of October 11 during a phone call with Fox & Friends, quoting him saying, “I can tell you Matt Whitaker’s a great guy. I mean, I know Matt Whitaker.” This was included in a report by Catherine Herridge on Shannon Bream’s telecast.
Now, this is not, in my opinion, a contradiction of his statements today but Fox is playing it that way. Most of us judge people on very little interaction. The president would have had some interaction with him as Sessions’ chief of staff – enough, in my opinion, to form an impression of him. And it’s also possible for the president to “know” him from having spent some working time with him without “knowing” him in any other capacity.
LikeLiked by 3 people
That segment on Bream’s show was, IMO, a veiled hit piece on Whitaker. Thought I was watching MSNBC for a moment actually.
Cute little Shannon Bream. She bats those baby blue eyes but her sweet voice and girlish ways are only the surface. She has the heart of a Megyn Kelly. She’ll be next up in the 2020 debates asking PDJT annoying questions about his treatment of women.
I used to really like her.
I thought it was a hit piece on both, which gave me pause because both Bream and Herridge don’t normally allow themselves to be pawns.
LikeLiked by 1 person
What tipped me off to Q’s BS was when he first appeared on the sceen, 4chan, he kept claiming Mueller was a white hat. I knew that was BS and hence lost any credibility he had with me.
Q is 1 of 2 things: #1 a well educated and read-up internet troll with way too much time on his hands. or #2 a specific disinformation campaign to build support for those hostile (directly or indirectly, but mostly indirectly) to the POTUS.
On FOX tonight, two recordings were played. The first of POTUS praising Whitaker and saying, in essence, he KNOWS him to be a fine man. The second is saying to the Press, “I DON;T know Whitaker but. Jeff Sessions chose him and…” That is the problem! He contradicted himself, and the left of course wants to make it that he is in a rush to have Whitaker end Mueller “because Trump is hiding something!” Disgusting press!
It’s just word splitting and doesn’t mean a thing beyond the fact that the MSM, including FOX, is lower than whale dung.
from Proverbs 28:
Like a maniac shooting flaming arrows of death is one who deceives their neighbour and says, “I was only joking!”
Q’s creators or programmers or inventors or marionettes.. or whatever… may think they are doing something harmless that somehow helps Trump. But, the warning from the Bible says, what they are doing is deadly dangerous, and they need to stop now.
I read some of the Q stuff on the -chans and it was interesting but he or she never identified him or herself and eventually that becomes a problem. Same with the unidentified “sources” in the fake news media. It’s all the same propaganda disinfo.
If nobody’s going to stake their name and reputation on the info put out, naturally it should be taken with a heap of salt.
Qui Bono? Everyone should be asking this question.
guerillapatriot, I must ask respectfully who stakes their name and reputation on the info put out on this site? And I believe we all benefit from both if we are seeking Truth and open to changes in the delivery of information.
“Structurally, and factually, this claim is false.” How do you know? Provide reason and evidence to support this position. It is repeated over and over and over again but repetition is not truth even if it feels like it.
PBS reporters calling Trump a white nationalist does not make him one. If Q is external, then Q is not a threat. If Q is internal, then you’re saying he is a threat.
If a thing is false, present something which demonstrates it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sundance, thank you for posting your opinion on Q and explaining why you think the way you do. I have found it disconcerting to have you suddenly step out as “Anti-Q” but without your customary explanation and analysis that I have always appreciated.
Sundance writes:
“The key point here is for all of you to please stop pushing a narrative that President Trump is somehow coordinating or influencing an investigative or confrontational outcome. He isn’t; he never has been; and he will not be in the future.”
Leaving Q out of the picture, that statement is devastating to me. I can’t believe that our President is sitting in the Oval drinking Diet Coke and chatting about trade issues, signing some Executive Orders, meeting with MOH recipients and the like but has no involvement in the biggest threat to his Presidency and the future of our country? He is completely out of the loop on the coup attempt against him? How does that even make sense?
Neither do I believe that PDJT is like Hitler hunched over his maps of Europe directing generals where to move the troops and which bridges need to be blown up and where railway lines need to be expanded. That is as ridiculous as thinking he has no involvement in what is going on at the DOJ/FBI.
I understand the Left is looking for a reason to try to impeach him and I expect they will impeach him for any or no reason at all. But this notion that a President cannot talk to, work with, or direct his AG is such utter hog wash it doesn’t even seem worth dignifying by commenting on it.
Maybe I don’t understand the nuances of your opening post. But that doesn’t matter, actually, because I understand the surface well enough. This is your house. These are your rules. I won’t eat your secret stash of Ben and Jerry’s, spill red wine on your white mohair sofa, and let your Pomeranian outside to play with the alligators. I will respect my host’s wishes because my mother raised me right.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Silvia …. yours is one of the only few posts I never skip:
God bless you
Why would it be a sin for the President to pick someone he knows to be acting AG? Seems like after the Sessions debacle he would make it a priority to pick someone he knows and trusts.
I understand they will try to pin a charge of obstruction on him, but would any Republican (other than Romney who is Judas Iscariot reborn) go along with that?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Anonymoushorse,
if i may ask an honest question: are you saying there is zero chance there is any kind of group working to protect the president and even if there was the president would not, will not and never has worked with them in any substantative way?
if that is the idea then who is working to do what? is this a action being taken on by the traditional justice people? law enforcecement federal and state? federal and state attorneys?
or is it that the larp is closer to the truth in substance (regardless of the who it is and all that – could be my next door neighbor for all i know) and that truth will later taint the work the president and his team did to bring the bad guys down?
How often does Sundance interact with his followers? I have seen little if any posts of his responding to his followers.
However, Q responds to his followers every time he posts. He reads what they post and responds ona regular basis, thoughtfully, IMHO.
Q has no donations link, asking for financial support. Many websites have donation links to continue their efforts to expose corruption.
Who Is financing Q?
For the vast majority of Americans “Q” is a letter.
Yes, if you have a branch in the Treehouse, Q is a thing – for better or worse – but the whole meme is very much inside baseball.
Most Americans have not connected the dots between the FISA apps and the Clinton Campaign. Unless and until they take on that wee bit of information, Q will sound entirely crazy.
I agree that it would be great if Q stopped feeding the fever swamps of conspiracy, but Q could go on for years and it actually would not make much difference.
Trump needs to appoint a Senate confirmed AG who is woke to the problems inside the DOJ and the FBI and the various members of the “intelligence community” and is willing to use the full investigative powers of those organizations – and a Special Counsel if indicated – to correct the problems. That will be enough.
Though I would just love to see the unredacted FISA apps…after all, the NYT has them, why shouldn’t the rest of us.
