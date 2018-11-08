Thursday November 8th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Advertisements
“The arms of the Father are . . .”
previous:
“The Gospel is . . .”
LikeLiked by 1 person
MARDALSFOSSEN WATERFALL LOOKS LIKE A FLOATING ISLAND IN THE SKY YOU BETTER DON’T SHOW TO FLATEARTHLERS
LikeLiked by 3 people
“YOU BETTER DON’T SHOW TO FLATEARTHLERS”
I will print it out for my youngest brother. He watches that foolishness on Youtube. He should be reading his bible instead (I gave him the verses)
Job 26:7 He stretcheth out the north over the empty place, and hangeth the earth upon nothing.
1Corinthians 1:27 But God hath chosen the foolish things of the world to confound the wise; and God hath chosen the weak things of the world to confound the things which are mighty;
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh come on! Don’t be a hater!
Let’s coalesce again and spread this video to other people who haven’t learned to BELIEVE yet that chrissy wallace is literally a dimocratic “socialist”!!! 😀
True story folks!
Starting at around 1:20, Ingraham tosses the set up lines to chrissy, who takes the ball and runs with it, he’s at the 30… the 40… passes midfield and stumbles, but… no, he regains his footing in the mouth and he keeps going! To the 30 again, the 20, the 10 and he crosses the goal line!!! But…
Wait. That’s the OTHER TEAMS goal line! WTF is he doing??? Oh, yeah… never mind.
He’s a DIMOCRAT! 😀
But, we all knew that, eh?
LikeLike
The Demonrats had best invest in some maps in order to find Middle America . Much of the productive parts of the nation are seeing themselves being ruled by effete Left and Right Coast Liberal-Progressives spouting agendae social mores at the very least alien ( and perhaps offensive ) to them . If the Dims’ ( and the MSM’s ) default position is going to be not merely offensive to, but an attack upon the ethos and culture of ” Joe and Jill Six-Pack ” and the ” …toothless, smelly hordes of redneck Walmart shoppers… ” its going to be an interesting two years .
LikeLike
LikeLike
There Is No Difference
Twice in the Book of Romans, once in Romans 3:22,23, and once in Romans 10:12,13, God uses the phrase, “There is no difference.”
First it is used in con-nection with the guilt of man. Religious Jews, as well as godless Gentiles; cultured moralist, as well as degraded savages, are proved guilty before God.
In the first three chapters, their privileges and responsibilities are fully discussed, and their arguments are carefully considered. Then comes the awful verdict:
“THERE IS NO DIFFERENCE: FOR ALL HAVE SINNED AND COME SHORT OF THE GLORY OF GOD.”
Must we not all bow our heads in shame and admit that the indictment is true? Must we not acknowledge that our condemnation is just? There may, indeed, be differences as to the nature or the degree of our sins, but in this there is no difference: that we all have sinned. And a just and holy God must condemn sin.
It is refreshing, however, to find the phrase used a second time in connection with salvation. Again religious Jews as well as godless Gentiles are included, but this time, how gracious the declaration!
“FOR THERE IS NO DIFFERENCE…FOR THE SAME LORD OVER ALL IS RICH UNTO ALL THAT CALL UPON HIM. FOR WHOSOEVER SHALL CALL UPON THE NAME OF THE LORD SHALL BE SAVED!”
In the matter of sin, God cannot be partial. He cannot be lenient with certain classes or groups whose advantages have been greater. All have sinned, and all must stand condemned.
But neither does He show partiality in the matter of salvation. The rich or cultured or religious are not preferred before others. The illiterate or immoral are not excluded. The Law condemns all, but Christ died to save all, that we might be “justified freely by His grace.”
Friend, are you saved? Are you right with God? You can never hope to be accepted if you approach Him in your own merits, but if you come in the merits of Him who bore your sins, you cannot be turned away.
“FOR THE SAME LORD OVER ALL IS RICH UNTO ALL THAT CALL UPON HIM, FOR WHOSOEVER SHALL CALL UPON THE NAME OF THE LORD SHALL BE SAVED.”
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/there-is-no-difference/
Romans 3:22 Even the righteousness of God which is by faith of Jesus Christ unto all and upon all them that believe: for there is no difference:
23 For all have sinned, and come short of the glory of God;
Romans 10:12 For there is no difference between the Jew and the Greek: for the same Lord over all is rich unto all that call upon him.
13 For whosoever shall call upon the name of the Lord shall be saved.
LikeLike
HEADING TOWARDS SOME OF THE DARKEST SKIES ON THE EAST COAST – SWITZER LAKE, VA
LikeLiked by 1 person
“SOME OF THE DARKEST SKIES”
It is pretty dark over there in North Korea. Do you think we could build an observatory over there and make it a go-to destination for astronomers? Get those capitalist tourist dollars flowing…
LikeLiked by 1 person
What an interesting idea!
LikeLike
I pray every day, that liberty will be retained.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well, if one classical guitar is good, four must be even better:
Uarekena by Sergio Assad, performed by Weimar Guitar Quartet
I will have more of Miss Stephanie Jones (the young lady sitting on the end) next week.
LikeLike
God’s blessings Ms Tina Turner. Wishing you recovery and restoration both in body and heart 🙏 🛐 ✝
LikeLike
ok, nwtex, I’ll bite…What’s going on with Tina?
LikeLike
I really don’t know. I thought you’ll would have heard something as I don’t think this new. I heard ppl talking on radio (as I was doing other stuff) and did a search.
A bit hesitant to write much as I don’t know if it is fgactual. Having said that…..her son committed suicide in July….then she had big problem with kidney…husband gave her one of his. I don’t know the status….. well there was a report but, again, I don’t know if there is any basis infact…..there was another health situation that I don’t want to post in the event it isn’t true I don’t want to be a part of spreading rumors re one’s health (negative health vibes NOT good for anyone).
There is another story, as well, but I’m not going to post in the event it it is not true! I have too much respect to do so. Truth be told I haven’t read any of the stories just the headlines and a quick scan down the page. Easy to find on any search.
LikeLike
Her son’s death is factual.
LikeLike
ok, thanks…I am fairly disconnected from entertainment-type news…and I asked bc I thought most would knw while I would not…I can understand your reluctance…gotcha.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Happy Cursday from the Dogs of Autumn…
LikeLiked by 2 people
I love her! The lady can deliver like no other.
LikeLike
LikeLike
I am going to Concord, NC this weekend for a bible conference, so most likely the only thing I will be posting is the “Two Minutes with the Bible”, if no WiFi gremlins, etc. rear their ugly heads, etc.
The eight Messages will be streamed live Friday evening > Sunday morning
http://royalgracebc.com/
RGBC BIBLE CONFERENCE NOVEMBER 9, 10, 11 – 2018
CONFERENCE THEME: Stewards of the mysteries of God
1 Corinthians 4:1-2 “Let a man so account of us, as of the ministers of Christ, and stewards of the mysteries of God. Moreover it is required in stewards, that a man be found faithful.”
Conference will be at: Royal Grace Bible Church 305 Burrage Road Concord, NC 28025
LikeLike
Dedicated to our veterans and the friends you lost while servicing. https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=ozpdBvB0hek
LikeLike
LikeLike
Happy Cursday, Treepers.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Tooo funny. @AronBender is the news anchor on Conway’s radio show.
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
Marxists ascending…
Communist Radicals Take Control Of The House Of Representatives
http://noisyroom.net/blog/2018/11/07/communist-radicals-take-control-of-the-house-of-representatives/
Nov 7, 2018
Pelosi…”the nutty gift that keeps on giving..”
and…
Maxine Waters…”…arguably, the most corrupt Democrat in the House, will now most likely chair the powerful House Financial Services Committee.”
(that’s rich)..
and…”weaselly” Adam Schiff “will certainly head the House Intelligence Committee….a powerful perch.”
and…”one of the biggest and most deceptive Marxists out there”…Jerry Nadler…to take over the House Judiciary Committee..working with Schiff (impeachment).
here come the crazies.
LikeLike