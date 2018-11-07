Thread #4 – 2018 Midterm Election – Results and Discussion Thread

Republicans winning in key Senate races in: Florida (Rick Scott), Missouri (Josh Hawley), Indiana (Mike Braun), North Dakota (Kevin Cramer), Tennessee (Marsha Blackburn), and Arizona (Martha McSally) looks good. Disappointing loss for John James (Michigan).
Governor races also generally good for republicans in hot races: Florida (Ron DeSantis), Ohio (Mike Dewine). Additionally, Georgia (Brian Kemp), South Dakota (Kristi Noem) looks good. Disappointing results in Kansas (Kobach loss).
New York Times – Results Available Here
Politico – Results Available Here
CNN – Election Results Here
Decision Desk HQ – Election Results Here
AP Politics – Election Results Here
Advertisements
Here is the Decison Desk House recap which mirrors the posts that were made
https://results.decisiondeskhq.com/
LikeLiked by 1 person
The democrats in black robes gerrymandered Pennsylvania; that’s where I see a huge number of flips.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Yes, likely net 5. Never had a problem with gerrymandering when Ds were doing the drawing.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, and GOP did nothing about it. Nothing.
LikeLiked by 5 people
They appealed to SCOTUS. SCOTUS denied cert.
LikeLike
I recall POTUS tweet about challenging the PA gerrymandering and taking it to SCOTUS.
They also did it in VA and KY. That’s why Brat, Comstock, and Barr, were up for grabs.
LikeLike
I love you guys and gals on here, but Americans, in general, ARE PATHETIC. How in the hell do you elect a person who beat his girlfriend as AG, and a guy who went to see underage prostitutes in the Dominican Republic as Senator? As others have pointed out, how do you stab a President in the back who gave you ethanol subsidies (which are crap really) by elected 3 out of 4 Democrat Reps? How do you take the guy who’s brought hundreds of thousands of jobs back, brought Foxconn to Wisconsin, and yet ALL these Rust Belt states loaded up on Democrats? It’s pure traitorous behavior.
LikeLiked by 22 people
Yep! It’s insane but that’s the lay of the land here. People have a short memory and take everything for granted. Ungrateful in a nutshell!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Unbelievable.
LikeLike
Lots of people fled the State of Ill and came across to Indiana, they did their job here. Can’t speak for Iowa though.
LikeLike
Having spent years in the classroom, I can tell you it’s because most Americans really do NOT know the old “how a bill becomes a law” and don’t know that chairmanships of the House are crucial positions. That is why I wanted the RNC to run national ads in local races featuring Madcow Maxine and showing her on the Banking Committee during the run up to the CRASH.
Trump is a great counter puncher. Perhaps having a House majority of the opposing party will allow him to frame some issues differently and make his positions look more reasonable than theirs.
Remember, Americans are notorious for liking divided government. I’m hoping Trump can frame himself as a “good guy” more easily with this situation. Yes, I am trying to make lemonade out of lemons.
LikeLiked by 8 people
I’m more curious how long they hold the house if the indictments get released? You can’t be in two places at one time – Congress and GITMO
LikeLike
Does a congressman need to resign if they are in jail? These are the kinds of question we will be answering in 2019 maybe?
LikeLike
If there were really indictments, wouldn’t even 1d chess dictate releasing them -before- you lose the important election?
LikeLike
Can we get rid of engine-killing ethanol now?
LikeLiked by 10 people
And lower the price of corn (food) products at the same time!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Actually, that won’t happen. The price of corn is a very small part of the final price that consumers pay for corn related products. Dropping the price of a bushel of corn in half wouldn’t make hardly any difference in the price you pay at the supermarket. And the price of corn cannot fall that much – because farmers will at some point, stop producing at a loss.
LikeLike
Damn. I love a bowl of Corn Flakes, Corn Pops or Corn Chex and the pricing for a box has gotten nuts.
LikeLike
2 words: Electoral Fraud!
LikeLiked by 1 person
They want free stuff. The Democrats offer them free stuff and they want it. Brainwashed.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The MSM propaganda has worked – especially with women. The indoctrination of our youth has worked. The mass influx of 3rd world socialist immigrants has worked. The racial division by the left has worked. Consider the implications that Texas is now a tossup state and Florida will soon be permanently blue. That’s been achieve with indoctrination, division and mass immigration. Once you add 2 million DACA voters, the country is finished. Trump was always going to be our last, slim hope. By the next election, there will be a few million more democrat voters. Over the next 10-15 years as the older white population dies off, American will shift even FASTER to the left. America will elect a Hugo Chavez within 15 years and the results will be the same.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’ve been saying this for years -demography is destiny. We stopped having children and then imported tens of millions of people with no interest in assimilating.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I don’t know, I wonder if it has to do with union perks and pensions? Elect PT to handle trade and manufacturing and then they’re worried the rest of the GOP will take their benefits and wages away?
It made me wonder when I listened into a Rob Portman Town Hall phone call and a caller talked about how he was going to vote for whoever would save his livelihood and brought up the Butch Lewis Act, which I found out was a Sherrod Brown bill!
“Sherrod Brown and Democrats have a plan to save pensions. Now Congress must decide if it’s a rescue or a bailout”
https://www.cleveland.com/politics/index.ssf/2017/12/sherrod_brown_has_a_plan_to_he.html
LikeLike
Lets never get all whiny and obnoxious like Democrats … they gained control of the House … we gained a bigger majority in the Senate … we retain THE PRESIDENCY and the SUPREME COURT. Tomorrow our families will still love us, our dogs will still wag their tales when they see us, and our favorite teams will still have games for us to watch and enjoy. We endured 8 years of Obama, so we’re resilient … we can handle this. After 2 years of antics by Democrats in the House we can nominate some smart electable winners to get the House back.
I recommend taking at least a full year’s break from “politics” to recharge our batteries for 2020’s contests. Trump will keep us amused during the upcoming lame-duck session by firing A-G Jeff Sessions, hopefully releasing unredacted House testimony regarding the Spygate scandal, and passing another ‘middle class’ tax cut.
I’m old … I’ve lived through LBJ, Jimmah Cahtah, and Oblahblah … I can do the next 2 years standing on my head, and SO CAN YOU! … let’s wake up tomorrow and get on with our lives while taking at least a full year’s ‘vacation’ from politics. Stay calm and stay classy, folks …this too shall pass.
Sundance, my very sincere thanks for all the amazing work you do!
LikeLiked by 29 people
Those of us who did the right thing and supported our President are indeed resilient. But I’m still hating on the stupid voters who let the House majority slip away. Very stupid. They immediately caused more problems for Trump instead of helping him. Like during a war, these are the people who help the enemies. I don’t think we should just move on from that, I think we should chastize those people. Drill into them how important the majorities are.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I won’t be visiting West Virginia and all those other states that let our president down.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Manchin will switch to repub before his term is up..
LikeLiked by 3 people
I agree.
LikeLike
The worst enemy in the GOP losing the House was the GOP itself. Honestly, apart from a few who had the brains to see outside of their narrow self-interests, Republicans in the house did not support Trump and made it clear they preferred to deal with the scumbags on the other side to split the booty. The GOP didn’t campaign well either, it’s almost as if they didn’t really really want to keep the House, eh?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Rino Ryan didn’t seem to lift a finger to help the GOP. He should have stepped down from the speakership when he announced his retirement. Disgraceful!
LikeLike
Agree, and for all those who let us down for whatever reason (free stuff, pre-existing conditions) they will see what they have done over the next two years. The Democrats will be unrelenting in their hatred and attacks against our President. I will pray for our redemption. Perhaps this is part of God’s plan to save America. To show people that you cannot trust the Democrats, that they will say stuff but will never deliver like Trump has delivered. Time to turn off the TV and stop listening to the hatred and vitriol that the left will be spouting.
LikeLike
Very well put! Still so much to be thankful for!!!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Thanks for the positivity. I advocate the same thing. Take a break from politics for a while. On the whole we did well, a hell of a lot better than all the “experts” expected. At WORST this is a speed bump, and don’t forget that the DNC is at war with itself. Pelosi is going to be struggling to keep the party together when it’s at odds with itself.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Dave, thanks for your mature, measured response. I’ve lived through the same Presidents you mentioned and we will come back stronger and better in two years. Maybe it takes something like this to break people on our side out of their apathy.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Thank you for your calm words.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I could be wrong, but it seems to me that a focus on keeping the senate in Republican hands as well as increasing Republicans in the senate would greatly help regarding the placing conservative judges on the courts including the supreme court of the United States.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Greg please keep it down Ruth is sleeping … i think ….anybody got a mirror??
LikeLike
Massive wins in the Senate.
Any House impeachment vote will go nowhere and will instead expose those Dems who won on a ‘moderate’ campaign to public scrutiny. What’s the hope for any of them next time around if they vote to impeach?
Chances for 2020 have now improved but the chances of anything getting done until then have taken a hit (barring a West Coast miracle)
Well done Florida!
LikeLiked by 10 people
Their base wants impeachment even if it doesn’t lead to removal. They’re going to do it. They’re also going to open new investigations. This is really really bad for us and for Trump. Really bad.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I think you’re being a little too dramatic. Very rarely does one party control the Presidency and both houses of Congress. Almost never happens.
LikeLiked by 3 people
They don’t have enough votes for impeachment. Red state dems will get cold feet too..
LikeLiked by 3 people
way too dramatic …
LikeLiked by 1 person
And that’s why you should take advantage of it when you get it – wasted opportunity.
The bad guys don’t do that. They are willing to sacrifice for their agenda. Their hive mentality means that a Gillum, who is a nut and barely won his (3 way) primary was a direct competitor to our side.
Yes, the media has been allowed to gain unchecked power, and the leftists have been using our tax money against us, but that is on us. At some point people we will need to become willing to fight.
LikeLike
“This is really really bad for us and for Trump. Really bad.”
If you think those potential investigations will find anything substantial, then yes.
If you have faith in the President then the Dems just expose themselves as putting petty politics over what’s good for the USA and they will pay the price in 2020. Glass still half-full here, time top open another bottle, hic.
LikeLiked by 4 people
covfefe999, they need 2/3rds of the house to impeach.
How do you suppose they get to 2/3rds of the house, with half of the house?
then after they do that, they send it to the senate, where they need 67 votes in the senate.
How do you suppose they get 67 votes, when they have 45 votes?
They won’t impeach. Let them investigate. And when they’re done inevestigating, they can stick it where the sun doesn’t shine with their 4 vote majority in the weakest body of government.
Meanwhile we’ll be appointing hundreds of judges, all over the country, and changing the nation permanently.
LikeLike
Just follow the Dems playbook with their investigations: stonewall, take the fifth, invoke Executive Privilege, ignore subpoenas and then get a new Attorney General to go after the previous administration’s corrupt practices. Before you know it, there’s another general election to win back the House.
LikeLike
I don’t want to think about that yet…right now, I don’t think Trump could take WI or MI. Walker, last I knew, was in a virtual tie in WI.
LikeLike
Walker is up by two thousand votes with 92% of the vote in. That is one tough dude in Wisconsin and a damn good governor too.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Isn’t this like his 4th election he’s had to fight?
LikeLike
like
LikeLike
Florida effed up felons can vite in 2020
LikeLiked by 1 person
Florida effed up felons can vote in 2020
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Dem win in FL 26 was Very close – less than 4K votes/1.6%. Incumbent had *distanced* himself from President Trump.
LikeLiked by 2 people
From Press Sec Sarah Sanders,
“Tonight, President Trump called Leader Mitch McConnell to congratulate him on the historic senate gains. He also spoke with Speaker Paul Ryan and Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi. The President called to congratulate Rick Scott, Mike DeWine, Kevin Cramer, Josh Hawley, Brian Kemp, and Ron DeSantis. Lastly, the President talked to Sen. Chuck Schumer. He and the Vice President will continue to make calls tonight and tomorrow.”
LikeLiked by 6 people
So glad to be getting rid of Ryan. Unhappy to inherit Romney.
LikeLiked by 5 people
From the pot into the fire.
LikeLike
Romney’s kind of on a Bob Corker level, not fully against but a big pain in the butt. Better than a McCain or Flake though.
LikeLike
Results so far are not as I would have wanted/desired. But I think we have to be realistic. We live in an extremely polarized country. With the incursion of Marxism in our schools and the entrenched lying MSM, including Fox, we have a country split down the middle. I don’t think we gonna see massive turnouts for the GOP/conservatives as we would like.
To us, the issues raised by our President make all the sense in the world, but there are people who are just emotional and will continue to vote based on emotions and not on issues. Marxism is raw animalistic emotions.
We have a president who is a fighter and who will continue to fight for Us. In two years we could see the House readjust. I pray it adjusts to sanity.
Having said all that: there is no Blue wave, but our President didn’t let it get out of hand and with the gains in the Senate, we could see more Judges to the Supreme Court confirmed.
LikeLiked by 13 people
GOP voters need to start voting like Dem voters. When it comes to House and Senate races, you vote GOP, period. You don’t cross over and vote for the Dem because you don’t like your GOP candidate. How stupid are those voters? Why don’t they understand how important the majorities are?
LikeLiked by 5 people
I agree. There is a strong tendency among conservatives to split their vote. That is one of the reasons President Trump asked to vote “straight GOP.” This is a strategy the liberals have down pat.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I want federal money cut to colleges and universities so that college presidents will cut social science classes, not STEM.
LikeLiked by 4 people
so is it okay to quit pretending like cruz now?
LikeLiked by 3 people
pretending TO like cruz even…
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yep
LikeLiked by 1 person
Like I said on another post, any other time I would have loved to have seen Cruz go down…*snicker*…those of us who have been here since Trump came down the escalator can now stop pretending to like Cruz, thank goodness!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, agreed. beto was such a media fav that he would have been instantly on the national stage had he won tonight. And I didn’t want to loose Any Senate seats. But I looked at it as 1) a GOP win & 2) defeating Beto. Never did I look at it as wanting Cruz to win!
LikeLike
I personally only liked him long enough to vote for him…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sad for CA tonight. I love my state, hate my state government. ☹️
LikeLiked by 6 people
Lived in CA most of my life. Left a few years ago. I fear it is lost.
LikeLiked by 1 person
About 25% of totals in. Newsom winning, prop 6 failing(btw our gas taxes will spike now every 6 months another 50 cents or so), but no more daylight savings time switch.
LikeLike
So are we staying on standard time then?
LikeLike
Yeah…plenty of time to watch newsom f the state up more.
LikeLike
Me, too.
LikeLike
Seems like in a number of the Dem wins over GOP healthcare was a big issue. Also, they ran a number of veterans which would appeal to conservative voters. GOP did not message well the progress they have made on bringing down healthcare and let Dems control the message on this issue in some of the districts from what I am reading in the summaries in the NYT
LikeLiked by 4 people
RNC chair needs to be replaced. Should have been able to do more with all those gazillions they raised over the last two years.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Could have perhaps won some of those districts had a “plan” that they wished to implement for health care been developed over the last few months.
Trump needs to lead on the health care issue, not let the Dems get the credit. He should simply explain that Obamacare, while good for some, was unfair to many who paid their premiums all their lives, then had those premiums spike to the level they couldn’t afford to protect their own families but were, in essence, paying for others.
“Fair” needs to be the theme of any new ideas.
LikeLike
a funny from Candice Owens
LikeLiked by 11 people
I care what Candice thinks.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I read Obama campaigned for four candidates. They all lost.
LikeLiked by 2 people
True – in TN the GOP won BIGLY!!! We are Still TRUMP Country!!!
And all of that celebrity campaigning in GA just motivated the GOP voters. It was the races the famous people and media ignored that the dems won…Hmmm? lesson in that?
LikeLike
There aren’t enough of us yet…
LikeLike
You’re right. However, we also have to remember that it was a minority of citizens who were on the side of the founders to rebel against Britain and form a new country and yet they succeeded.
LikeLike
Does this mean that there will be no justice for President Trump. Will Mueller be emboldened by this and announce some false charge he came up with?
Does this mean that the Dems can get Trump’s tax returns?
Does this mean the end of the progress that Trump was making? Will it be the end of the Wall? Will it mean open borders? Or just endless gridlock on everything for 2 years. Trump, the negotiator, can’t negotiate with insane people who want nothing more than to impeach him.
So depressing that Schiff, Waters, and the other Dems will be chairing the important committees.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Move away from that ledge, Cheryl.
LikeLiked by 4 people
We never had the beginning of the Wall.
We have open borders NOW, about 1500 known crossing each and every day,plus all the unknowns.
LikeLike
Well I can’t see how things will be much different under Pelosi than they were under Ryan.
The congress under Ryan had no intention of supporting the president on Russiagate, building the wall or repealing Obamacare. It has been all Trump so far with some help from the senate.
The senate will block the dem house and the President will veto anything that they don’t.
Not much will get done but when has it?
President Trump has changed the Supreme court and will change it even more in the future. I gave up any hope of the congress backing Trump very early on. I am just grateful that we have a President who is standing up for America and not destroying our country with useless wars and crooked trade deals.
LikeLiked by 9 people
TREEPERS! Go to the decision HQ link above. The HOUSE RACE AIN’t over YET!!!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Still almost 100 races still to be called.
LikeLike
Right now that site shows 24 seats R to D and 3 seats D to R.
LikeLike
On the upside Paul Ryan is gone and I think Trump will easily bait the Pelosi house into running Impeachment. Roughly the same mistake GOP made with Clinton.
Downside we all get to enjoy atleast 2 years of gridlock.
As far as people being surprised let’s be honest people aren’t showing up to rallies chanting “Let’s cut taxes”. The lukewarm GOP house that had about 40 resignations set it self up for failure.
LikeLiked by 2 people
…by design.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Uniparty gonna uniparty
LikeLike
40 resignations, Ryan seriously Never-Trump…
Hey, the Chamber of Commerce and Business Round Table planned and executed flawlessly.
LikeLike
Regarding your comment that it was a mistake to impeach Clinton. He broke the law by committing perjury (At least that was the crime they had proof to nail him on, although history has already taught us there were far worse things he did, too, including giving the Chinese access to our military and aerospace technology). The mistake the Republicans made was in the Senate when the UniParty Republicans sided with the Dems and didn’t convict him.
LikeLike
Disappointed but not surprised. 98% negative constant Trump-Conservative bashing by the media by Hollywood. Democrats pull their shtick freebies if you vote for us, demonize Trump make him the issue to avoid actually debating the issues facing our nation and it’s people.
Would be interested in knowing exactly how underhanded Republican leadership from the RNC to Paul Ryan were in spending and endorsing democrats, fighting their own party’s candidates like Kris Kobach.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Early Thoughts:
1- RINO Paul Ryan should have stepped down. He didn’t so he could obstruct MAGA.
2 – Sad about John James, Kris Kobach, and Loouuu Barletta
3- Senate Pick ups are AMAZING and shows Trumps MAGA Power. Judges keep coming, Appointments, Sessions gone, this is great
4 – Governorships is went well, OH, Iowa, FL, NH, crossing my fingers for WI
5 – FLORIDA YEEESSS!!!!
6 – In Ohio, how do you vote for a Dem senator and Rep governor, it makes no sense!!
7 – Most importantly in 2020, with Trump on the ticket we will regain the House and push for 60 votes in the Senate!!! MAGA!!!
LikeLiked by 6 people
I think people are way too short sighted here.
It would have been spectacular to get the House and Senate. However, we are in a good position.
Democrats that ran in a lot of places, ran on different platforms from the establishment Democrats. Their majority in the House will be a fractured majority.
How many bills will the House be able to pass without the Senate or brokering a deal with the President? Nothing. Any obstructionism will hurt the Dems in the next election. Newly elected Dems are going to be less likely to throw their political futures away to follow the machine. Think about Manchin in WV. Dems in the house will be caught between their leadership and their constituents and that will leave them with little leverage.
What will Trump be able to do with a strong majority in the Senate? LOTS. None of it will require House approval or dealing. This includes appointments, confirmations, and more. One of the biggest things is to get the corruption out of the executive branch and start removing the criminals from government.
Trump is also set up very well for 2020.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Felons can now vote in 2020 in Florida… this is Bad!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well said.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s a disaster. This is a disaster. Thanks a lot, stupid voters. Sorry everyone for repeating myself for the last hour but this is a disaster thanks to stupid people who threw away the very important House majority. Sorry everyone. I hope I’m not so cranky tomorrow but this is just so serious.
LikeLike
Don’t be cranky. The Democrats, if they win the majority, will only have it by a few seats. Far from a mandate or any kind of powerful political capital. Their only leverage will be obstructionism. 2 years of being obstructionists is not going to win them more seats in 2020. They are in a hard spot.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“It’s a disaster. This is a disaster.”
—————————————————–
I hope that was sarcastic. If not, then get a grip. This is in no way a disaster. Less that ideal? Not what we hoped for? Absolutely. But not a disaster. There will definitely be ugly times coming up, but we’ve seen them before.
LikeLike
Agree.
LikeLike
Diagree. This election has both shown the democrats that through the media they control the message the public hears, and emboldens the democrats to ramp up the Trump attacks. This is not a good result. The savages are at the gate. There needed to be a more resounding conservative victory.
LikeLike
“Their majority in the House will be a fractured majority.”
No, I don’t think it will be a fractured majority. Once they get to Washington, the swamp swallows them up very quickly and they find out that if they don’t move in lockstep with Nazi Pelosi they will face all manner of unspeakable threats. The Dems play dirty, and they keep their members on the reservation.
LikeLike
Yes, and the voters that took a chance on them will feel betrayed or at the very least not represented and they won’t be able to win reelection in 2 years. Again, look at the Kavanaugh example and Manchin in WV. He had to vote for confirmation or he was a goner. Some of these Democrats took to rebranding parts of Trump’s platform as their own and ran on that. Quite a number of them also distanced themselves from the Democratic leadership.
LikeLike
Pelosi said there would be civility if they won so let’s see if that happens. That would be a win too.
LikeLike
This has been a shocking day for me. Under no circumstances did I want to have to believe that half of the country could be so averse to the patriots who would be needed to close the borders, among other things. Perhaps because reading this blog has offered more hope than truly existed, but I confess I did not see this coming. Even the campaigns which ended with the right result were horrifyingly close.
A lot of people who vote in this country must hate it.
LikeLike
This describes many to varying degrees: They want to be liked. They run the rat race, keep their head down, etc. They shape their life over paying for college for the one or two they permit to be born. (This is often after looking out for #1 and maximizing the party for as long as possible.)
They’re worrying about getting their kids here and there, where to go on vacation, who’s winning the college game, their Facebook status, what their friends are eating at brunch, whoever just texted them, whatever TV fictional serial is dragging on, etc.
They open themselves up to manufactured narratives. When the heat gets too hot in the social circles, they pretend not to know things. They follow shiny objects. They don’t want to offend. They do what they are told. They need to get some rest, so someone drives the info train for them. Stop me if you’ve heard this before…
LikeLike
President Trump has only been in office for two years and all the Democrats could manage is a few House seats? He’s just getting started folks! Buckle up!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Agree. I don’t see a Blue Wave.
LikeLike
There might be a flip from D to R in the CT Governor’s race. The R is up right now by 4%.
LikeLiked by 3 people
JEFF SESSIONS YOU NEED TO RESIGN NOW. The next couple of months are extremely important. Sessions needs to go. Get a new AG. We need a pitbull to counterbalance the Dem House majority.
LikeLiked by 4 people
You stupid effing voters who let that House majority slip away. Thanks a lot. Now we are screwed. You threw away the best opportunity we ever had to drain the swamp.
And on that note now I need to log off and watch some vintage TV shows to get my mind off of this travesty.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The swamp GOPe didn’t want the swamp to be drained. They would rather be in the minority than have to clean up things around there.
LikeLike
It was up to the voters to do the right thing, and enough of them were stupid. They voted for individual candidates instead of the majorities. Massive mistake. The Dems in the House are now going to make Trump’s presidency even more difficult.
We’re screwed. You wait and see. If we thought the past several years were bad, they are going to get worse.
LikeLike
careful … you sound like Hillary with the “stupid voters” nonsense …
LikeLike
Go take a winnamin or two, Cov, we’ll still be here tomorrow. Try to rest. 🤗🤗🤗
LikeLike
How about appointing somebody who’s actually loyal to President Trump for a change?
LikeLike
I would feel better about the House loss, if Trump threw out Sessions.
LikeLike
House: 65 races left to call and Im seeing flipping going on (both ways). The pundits will be scratching their noggins and floundering to construct a narrative from this dim sum election. They will be arguing for the next two years.
LikeLiked by 3 people
We will be “different” then the “crying Leftists” when Hillary lost in 2016!
We are warriors , and part of Trump Team! And we will turn the lemon’s from this 2018 mid-terms and make lemonade!
We got kicked in the belly by ungrateful people who voted against the “great things” Trump has accomplished, and it does feel like “crap”. No doubt about it! BUT , Trump is a Winner, and we all KNOW in our Collective Hearts and SOULS that Trump did all in his power to help the American People to make America great again!
So, instead of moaning and crying … we HOLD our heads HIGH , … and like Trump are happy that we “VOTED” to support our PRESIDENT! Like Trump, many of us at the Treehouse, did our part, … so … it’s ok to feel whatever you are feeling “tonight” , but understand … Sundance and YOU will turn some of these LEMONS into Lemonade … and we will have Victory in 2020 and 2022!
We will not cry and moan like the Leftists … we are taking actions to make America Great Again! We might lose some battles, but WE WILL WIN the WAR against socialism and the forces that are “against our Country”!
Love you guys, and feel what you are feeling, … like Sundance tells us, we look at what MSM has done to this country, we do NOT look away! And we will march on tomorrow and keep making America Great!
LikeLiked by 2 people
For all those who are outraged about Fox, you shouldn’t be so shocked. Most of you watch Lou Dobbs and Ed Rollins said last week that the dems would take the house! I remember being shocked by it, but remember to flip the House only 18 seats were needed. With all the nonsense going on in the country do you think it was out of the question to flip 18 seats? Especially when around 40 incumbent Rs decided to check out? I said earlier in the week that sometimes it is very difficult to give something good to someone, and the electorate is proving it. And the caravan should be escorted directly to Iowa.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
LOL
This old thing again?
LikeLike
Could you just … not?
Thank you.
LikeLiked by 2 people
In her dreams, see you in the Supreme Court.
LikeLike
You cannot subpoena tax returns from the Internal Revenue Service. Only a court order issued by a federal judge finding probable cause in a criminal matter will allow the IRS to release tax returns and, even then, they cannot be released or shared with the public or anyone other than the investigators and prosecutors on the case!
LikeLike
And our POTUS should directly attack her and her husband for corruption!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
LikeLike
Remember Rolling Stones’ song? Now Trump’s song?
You can’t always get what you want (3x).
But you can try sometimes/And you just might find/You get what you need!
Remember that Trump chose that song.
He’s a fighter.
We should aspire to be that tough.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Perfect! There’s a reason PDJT has this song at nearly every rally and we see it clearly tonight. We’re just getting started, this revolution is far from over. We’re not snowflakes, no melting allowed. 😉
LikeLike
What’s with all the Flep bashing? Things didn’t go perfectly tonight & some of you immediately turn on one of your own? Maybe that’s one of the reasons long time lurkers here choose to remain silent.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thank you.
LikeLike
Notice a lot of those anti-Flep comments are vanishing… Ad rem and mods doing a good job tonight… don’t envy them.
LikeLike
We found our equilibrium looking at the House loses. We never had a working majority it seemed. The Obamacare repeal showed that.
We can confirm judges and such which is important. In many ways this is what the Founders wanted. Now it’s time to recruit candidates inline with districts they can win. We proved we could do it in the Senate.
LikeLike
President Trump will continue to #TrumpCheckmate the #DemocratSocialists. He is always 40 steps ahead of the SWAMP. #TickTock #Rosenstein #RelaseFISADocs #BuildTheWall under #NationalSecurity. #AmericaFirst and foremost! #Deplorables will continue to grow our numbers and push American forward! #SCOTUS #WalkAway #BLEXIT #TurningPointAmerica2018 #KAG!
LikeLike
Devastating loss.
And you know what makes it worse? Florida just voted to restore voting rights to convicted felons. You know what that means? In 2020, President Trump will lose Florida.
Florida just unwittingly turned itself blue.
LikeLike
MT Senate race is Narrowing!!! 38% reporting and only 1.7% lead/4K votes. With 60% still to go, MT might still flip! Still alot of reporting to come in from the Blue areas of MT but still hoping that the Tester’s lead continues to narrow
LikeLike
John McCain is still dead.
LikeLiked by 1 person
He always was.
LikeLike
Who?
LikeLike
Thank you. That makes me feel a little better anyway.
LikeLike
Who did he vote for?
LikeLike
There are couple of things that I think President Trump should look into –
1) Put stop to all immigration.
2) Dismantle or reshape Education department in a way that the current indoctrination courses taught in schools from KG to graduation and post graduation level is completely removed from the course syllabus.
I think if this is done for at least a generation or two, it should bring this great nation back to the point where (dems) citizens will not feel sad and ashamed of to be an American. There are way too many (dem) citizens living with guilt that are currently voting against the MAGA agenda. Just my summary of what I saw today – and frankly I am dumb founded with the way citizens have voted in this election.
LikeLike
This means nothing but dead locks, investigations and impeachment attempts until 2020. No forward progress possible. Critical investigations dropped (FBI, DOJ, etc).
LikeLike
If Trump can lock some folks up this won’t seem as bad. All the corruption will slow if he can put them in the pen. He might also get help from newly appointed D seats that won’t play Pelosi’s games. They just watched 5 Senators get booted because of that. I will hope anyway.
LikeLike
President Trump should have released all of those documents fully unclassified! Probably cost him the house.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I don’t get how OH voted so strongly GOP except for the Senator…??? Anyone have an explanation?
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Battle of The Bulge was a last gasp try by our enemies.
A desperate stab by a dying enemy.
With two more years of Trump before the next battle we’re in good shape.
LikeLike
Dying enemy – then you need to look at our southern border, again.
LikeLike
Updated NY TImes map shows Dems up by 14 in the House , 195-181 https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2018/11/06/us/elections/results-house-elections.html
LikeLike
HOUSE SCORE: Trump 181 V Pelosi 195
Total votes showing
Pelosi 45,511,351 votes (50.5%)
Trump 43,127,165 votes (47.9%)
LikeLike
Are we winning Montana Senate. Tester going down on predictit?
LikeLike
About 40% in Tester up by about 2
LikeLike
Approaching 6 a.m. in the U.K. so it’s time I hit the sack – somewhat disappointed with tonight’s proceeding but have no doubt that the President will somehow make the best out of a bad situation. Hopefully McSally, Rosendale and Heller can give us a good buffer in the Senate.
Thanks for the company these past few hours.
LikeLiked by 1 person
2 more house seats for Red…down by 20. 90 left to call.
LikeLike
If the Dems get up on the back of close California races on low turnouts then Fox’s disgrace should be front and centre of every single Republican social media account. It looks very much like they handed this to Nancy, deliberately?
LikeLike
Being reported now that ALL NV polling locations are closed.
LikeLike
GOP has flipped MN 8 & PA 14. Plus Senate seats – 4 if FL is officially called. Not a “blue wave” with only moderate House losses and Senate gains
LikeLike
Time for a 2 year vocation while the illegals stream across our border. Democrats will cut the funding for ICE and the border construction, etc.
LikeLike