Late Day Ground Reports – 6:00pm ET / 3:00pm PT – Ignore Media Exit Polling – Keep Voting !!

Remember, media “exit polling” is complete nonsense.  Corporate media structure exit polling to support manufactured talking points for their punditry.  Ignore exit polling.

Keep Voting – Push through to the poll closing times.

Close races all along the east coast states will be used as examples to push a media story-line intended to suppress mid-west/western state republican voters from going to the polls; even though there are several hours of voting still available. [link] Some states like Florida have two time zones (*Panhandle closes at 8:00pm)

Poll closing times by state (Eastern Time Zone) Some states cover two time zones.

  • 6:00 p.m. – Indiana (6pm and 7pm), Kentucky (6pm and 7pm)
  • 7:00 p.m. – Alabama, *Florida (7pm and 8pm), Georgia, New Hampshire, South Carolina, Vermont, Virginia
  • 7:30 p.m. – North Carolina, Ohio, West Virginia
  • 8:00 p.m. – Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Kansas (8pm and 9pm), Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan (8pm and 9pm), Mississippi, Missouri, New Jersey, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas
  • 8:30 p.m. – Arkansas
  • 9:00 p.m. – Arizona, Colorado, Louisiana, Minnesota, Nebraska, New Mexico, New York, Wisconsin, Wyoming
  • 10:00 p.m. – Idaho (10pm and 11pm), Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oregon, Utah
  • 11:00 p.m. – California, Hawaii, Washington
  • 12:00 a.m. (Nov. 7) – Alaska
  1. theresanne says:
    November 6, 2018 at 7:27 pm

  2. Katherine McCoun says:
    November 6, 2018 at 7:27 pm

    IGNORE exit polls! Why? because they are on national news media and do not say *where* they were taken! I can not find the data behind the numbers. Each district is its own – 55% of voters disapprove of President Trump? What districts? NOT in my Congressional district and not in my state (TN)!

    Unless exit poll is specific to a state and is balanced across the state and its demographics then it doesn’t apply to a specific states senatorial races.

    Same with Congressional Districts. A nation wide poll or snap shots from sample districts across the nation do not apply to specific districts.

  3. CJ of WV says:
    November 6, 2018 at 7:28 pm

    Fox calls VA Senate race for Kaine w/30% against Stewart w/67.8%. How exactly does 30% win over 67.8%? That must be common core math. I have a pic of the graphic but have no idea how to post it here.

  4. Howie says:
    November 6, 2018 at 7:28 pm

    We have to go with the vote.

    Liked by 2 people

  5. wolfmoon1776 says:
    November 6, 2018 at 7:29 pm

    Praying for this one! ❤

  6. Pam says:
    November 6, 2018 at 7:29 pm

  7. Tl Howard says:
    November 6, 2018 at 7:29 pm

    Scott has been a good governor. Can’t see why people are happy with the guy who sounds crazy and looks it.

  8. silentmajority4life says:
    November 6, 2018 at 7:30 pm

    Stay positive everyone.

  9. Pam says:
    November 6, 2018 at 7:30 pm

  10. Pam says:
    November 6, 2018 at 7:31 pm

  11. highdezertgator says:
    November 6, 2018 at 7:32 pm

    Lot’s of conflicting post on here regarding Florida! Baris down? …Dr John up!…. I’ll go with the Dr.

  12. pensive says:
    November 6, 2018 at 7:33 pm

    this is getting tense…

  13. Howie says:
    November 6, 2018 at 7:33 pm

    I do not know how the people will vote. But we must accept it either way….MAGA or not. Alls we can do.

  14. Vargas says:
    November 6, 2018 at 7:33 pm

    Just voted in NE. Poll worker said it was the best mid-term turnout ever at my voting spot! Strong R territory!!!

  15. Pam says:
    November 6, 2018 at 7:33 pm

  16. kinthenorthwest says:
    November 6, 2018 at 7:35 pm

    My Vote
    My Ballot: November 6, 2018 General Election
    Your ballot was received on October 25, 2018.

  17. beach lover says:
    November 6, 2018 at 7:35 pm

    ComON FL panhandle! This is making me nervous, folks.

    • Somebody says:
      November 6, 2018 at 7:44 pm

      The panhandle can NOT offset the rest of Florida. The margins have to be tight in the populous counties or there has to be record turnout in the rural counties or both.

      Both of those is how Trump won. Duval went for Trump, but tonight turned blue. I’m really nervous. DeSantis and Scott need to keep the margin close in south Florida, split the I-4 corridor or better and then the panhandle can flip it.

  18. Pam says:
    November 6, 2018 at 7:36 pm

  19. Gysgt1 says:
    November 6, 2018 at 7:37 pm

    Yuma Az looking strong red, alot of enthusiasm

  20. Baldeep Nobjobbi says:
    November 6, 2018 at 7:37 pm

    Networks gonna play this long to attempt to blunt momentum. They will fail. [[[D]]]

  21. Norman Franklin says:
    November 6, 2018 at 7:41 pm

    The only exit polls that matter are the ones that happen tomorrow. This morning in Yavapai county the voting room was full, a good sign. Arizona is still a red state despite the CW. Maricopa county needs to be watched w/ the $ore oh$ voting machines. Most of state is officially Independent or other but leans strongly conservative.

  22. pensive says:
    November 6, 2018 at 7:45 pm

    fox has florida 68% in with nelson leading 51 to 48

  23. Kaco says:
    November 6, 2018 at 7:47 pm

    I voted early, Oct 10th, I helped my father with a mail in ballot a couple weeks ago, and my husband voted tonight. He said some woman asked him if he wanted a Democrat slate for voting. My husband asked,”Whatever for?” She asked the woman walking in behind my husband and the woman replied, “Make America Great Again!”

    I don’t know whether to stay online with this or not, definitely not watching TV here. I’m at my father’s taking care of him until he goes into a nursing home. I have prayed and I hope the GOP comes through on top.

    I just can’t imagine why anybody with a lick of sense would vote for a Democrat.

    My husband told me he heard Renacci is losing. I’m very frustrated with the campaign he ran without ads or mailers. I hope DeWine wins Ohio governor, too, and not Cordray.

  24. BuckeyeForTrump says:
    November 6, 2018 at 7:48 pm

    If Florida goes blue, let us all not get down. Pres. Trump is still our President. Sad, but we still have our President! Hugs to all my fellow Treepers, we still fight on!!

  25. NYGuy54 says:
    November 6, 2018 at 7:49 pm

    Dems pick up VA-10 Jennifer Weston defeats the incumbent Barbara Comstock.

  26. Bogiewan Kenobi says:
    November 6, 2018 at 7:52 pm

    Just opened a bottle of Glen Morangie ‘Quinta Ruban’. I’m in for the long haul tonight but convinced it’s going to be MAGA!

  27. JW in Germany says:
    November 6, 2018 at 8:01 pm

    Get off the ledge! Dance and do the MAGA! 😀

    We knew what was coming. The media will milk the Blue Puddle narrative to the last drop. Hardly any votes have been counted—yet, we have unmasked globalist Drudge echoing the media narrative. Why torture yourselves?

    Also, to support the false narrative, we know that Ds like to dump their votes early to make it look like the odds are insurmountable. It happens every election.

  28. Full Spectrum Domino says:
    November 6, 2018 at 8:02 pm

    My Repub Rep here in No Va, Barbara Comstock got seriously hosed. Good riddance to a rawhide RINO.

  29. Annie says:
    November 6, 2018 at 8:06 pm

    I am still officially a wreak..eating chocolate..and going out to get a bite to eat.(I don’t cook!!)
    Praying………….hard.!!!

    • kinthenorthwest says:
      November 6, 2018 at 8:08 pm

      So Am I but refuse to watch news — streaming movies

    • SalixVeridi says:
      November 6, 2018 at 8:20 pm

      I hear ‘ya. I’ve a knot in my stomach all day. I am trying to remember how Hillary was ahead of PDJT for a long time, when it looked she had it in the bag, and then the big surprise came later. Were the Republicans and conservatives sufficiently angry to vote? I’ve been more angry with the Democrats than ever before. They MUST be stopped!

      • kinthenorthwest says:
        November 6, 2018 at 8:25 pm

        I went to sleep crying,,,and praying “Thy Will Be Done” woke up about 12 or so …Don’t know why but I felt the need to turn on the TV..
        It was like WOW you got to be kidding me

        • whoseyore says:
          November 6, 2018 at 8:48 pm

          Amen, Kin! Me too! That is what I mentioned earlier on a string up north. Thought I would just head to bed early and trust the results to the Lord. He’s got this and His will is perfect for such a time as this. Gonna go ahead and do that now.
          Good night and God bless all of you patriots! God bless the United States of America!

  30. SalixVeridi says:
    November 6, 2018 at 8:09 pm

    realclearpolitics has a refresh page, pretty clear results.

  31. Arrest Soros says:
    November 6, 2018 at 8:11 pm

    Florida Panhandle booths just closed.
    Both DeSantis and Scott only 1% behind with over 76% counted.
    Panhandle should get them over the line.
    Looking good.
    Braun has flipped Indiana, but Renacci looks gone in Ohio.

  32. Sayit2016 says:
    November 6, 2018 at 8:13 pm

    Geez…I wish everyone would just calm down!

    • SalixVeridi says:
      November 6, 2018 at 8:34 pm

      I can’t. I’m going out to get some luscious TCBY, chocolate with nuts and syrup and sprinkles..the works. I’ll diet tomorrow. My hubby is a Democrat, so he’s watching CNN (ugh, double ugh), and I’m here with Turner Classics on, “Casablanca.”

  33. listingstarboard says:
    November 6, 2018 at 8:15 pm

    Shalala predicted winner over Salazar.

  34. Arrest Soros says:
    November 6, 2018 at 8:20 pm

    Here comes the Panhandle

  35. crossthread42 says:
    November 6, 2018 at 8:22 pm

    Latest, I’ll be posting the results from the Failing NYT..

  36. Katherine McCoun says:
    November 6, 2018 at 8:22 pm

    Many states still voting – still hoping for more ground reports!

    FYI – election results thread is open

  37. fred5678 says:
    November 6, 2018 at 8:33 pm

    NYT page says of 60 House races decided so far, R have lost 2 seats.

    Gotta hang on!!!

  38. Kaco says:
    November 6, 2018 at 8:44 pm

    Checked in with husband, he is saddled with watching NBC as we don’t have cable. Ohio may be flipping blue, which I can’t understand for the life of me. We were always known as a swing, but he said Renacci lost and DeWine is down. Ugh, what are we going to have to live with if Cordray is our governor! On the bright side, he says they are reporting Scott and DeSantis are ahead. Oh, and supposedly Beto is ahead of Cruz! I don’t quite believe that yet.

