Late Day Ground Reports – 6:00pm ET / 3:00pm PT – Ignore Media Exit Polling – Keep Voting !!

Remember, media “exit polling” is complete nonsense. Corporate media structure exit polling to support manufactured talking points for their punditry. Ignore exit polling.

Keep Voting – Push through to the poll closing times.

Close races all along the east coast states will be used as examples to push a media story-line intended to suppress mid-west/western state republican voters from going to the polls; even though there are several hours of voting still available. [link] Some states like Florida have two time zones (*Panhandle closes at 8:00pm)

Poll closing times by state (Eastern Time Zone) Some states cover two time zones.



6:00 p.m. – Indiana (6pm and 7pm), Kentucky (6pm and 7pm)

– Indiana (6pm and 7pm), Kentucky (6pm and 7pm) 7:00 p.m. – Alabama, *Florida (7pm and 8pm), Georgia, New Hampshire, South Carolina, Vermont, Virginia

– Alabama, *Florida (7pm and 8pm), Georgia, New Hampshire, South Carolina, Vermont, Virginia 7:30 p.m. – North Carolina, Ohio, West Virginia

– North Carolina, Ohio, West Virginia 8:00 p.m. – Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Kansas (8pm and 9pm), Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan (8pm and 9pm), Mississippi, Missouri, New Jersey, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas

– Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Kansas (8pm and 9pm), Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan (8pm and 9pm), Mississippi, Missouri, New Jersey, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas 8:30 p.m. – Arkansas

– Arkansas 9:00 p.m. – Arizona, Colorado, Louisiana, Minnesota, Nebraska, New Mexico, New York, Wisconsin, Wyoming

– Arizona, Colorado, Louisiana, Minnesota, Nebraska, New Mexico, New York, Wisconsin, Wyoming 10:00 p.m. – Idaho (10pm and 11pm), Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oregon, Utah

– Idaho (10pm and 11pm), Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oregon, Utah 11:00 p.m. – California, Hawaii, Washington

– California, Hawaii, Washington 12:00 a.m. (Nov. 7) – Alaska

Advertisements