Late Day Ground Reports – 6:00pm ET / 3:00pm PT – Ignore Media Exit Polling – Keep Voting !!

Remember, media “exit polling” is complete nonsense. Corporate media structure exit polling to support manufactured talking points for their punditry. Ignore exit polling.
Keep Voting – Push through to the poll closing times.
Close races all along the east coast states will be used as examples to push a media story-line intended to suppress mid-west/western state republican voters from going to the polls; even though there are several hours of voting still available. [link] Some states like Florida have two time zones (*Panhandle closes at 8:00pm)
Poll closing times by state (Eastern Time Zone) Some states cover two time zones.
- 6:00 p.m. – Indiana (6pm and 7pm), Kentucky (6pm and 7pm)
- 7:00 p.m. – Alabama, *Florida (7pm and 8pm), Georgia, New Hampshire, South Carolina, Vermont, Virginia
- 7:30 p.m. – North Carolina, Ohio, West Virginia
- 8:00 p.m. – Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Kansas (8pm and 9pm), Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan (8pm and 9pm), Mississippi, Missouri, New Jersey, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas
- 8:30 p.m. – Arkansas
- 9:00 p.m. – Arizona, Colorado, Louisiana, Minnesota, Nebraska, New Mexico, New York, Wisconsin, Wyoming
- 10:00 p.m. – Idaho (10pm and 11pm), Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oregon, Utah
- 11:00 p.m. – California, Hawaii, Washington
- 12:00 a.m. (Nov. 7) – Alaska
Wow, amazing image!
my thoughts are with the first family tonight. Our president and family have worked so hard carrying all the republicans on his back. i hope they are resting, relaxing, and having great family time with a great dinner.
Probably eating chocolate cake with two scoops of vanilla ice cream and a diet Coke!
Oh man that sounds good might have to make a run to the market.
I know, right??!!
…and I told my sister that our sky in Indiana was beautiful tonight on election night! This beats ours, hand’s down!
IGNORE exit polls! Why? because they are on national news media and do not say *where* they were taken! I can not find the data behind the numbers. Each district is its own – 55% of voters disapprove of President Trump? What districts? NOT in my Congressional district and not in my state (TN)!
Unless exit poll is specific to a state and is balanced across the state and its demographics then it doesn’t apply to a specific states senatorial races.
Same with Congressional Districts. A nation wide poll or snap shots from sample districts across the nation do not apply to specific districts.
Drudge says exit polls show blue wave. I clicked on an articled linked that supported that in its headlines but could find no data. I clicked on this article that lists polls for specific states — I see NO evidence of a blue wave within the article with specific state polls v. general results. They indicate the opposite to me! What are Drudge and the headlines talking about? https://abcnews.go.com/Politics/election-2018-exit-poll-analysis-56-percent-country/story?id=59006586
With you here in TN Kathy, in Monterey. I was an early voter and there was a huge line. They all looked like Trump voters to me.
In TN also, 🇺🇸TRUMP 🇺🇸 country. Attended the Sunday rally in Chattanooga. Tremendous.
It’s WAY too early to assume anything. The early information comes in from the east coast, which is heavily Democrat, so of course it’s going to lean Democrat. But as things move across the country chances are good that the picture will change a lot.
Fox calls VA Senate race for Kaine w/30% against Stewart w/67.8%. How exactly does 30% win over 67.8%? That must be common core math. I have a pic of the graphic but have no idea how to post it here.
Was that Chrissy or Meagain making the call? Gonna have to check my astrological chart.
my Mom was asking me the same thing – how do they call it for Kaine with LESS than Stewart?
Northern Virginia always comes in light doubles the Democrat total they know that
Because they planned to call it and just got ahead of themselves. 😡
We have to go with the vote.
Praying for this one! ❤
1st district is Charleston SC very blue. It’s also Hilton Head Island and Beaufort which is red. Less people though.
LikeLiked by 4 people
uh oh..anybody know how Salazar did?
Projected loss.
That is a good bellwether race that kind of shows we might be in for a disappointment tonight, unfortunately.
Scott has been a good governor. Can’t see why people are happy with the guy who sounds crazy and looks it.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I don’t believe it. The guys is a sleazy crook.
Stay positive everyone.
Playing out just like we expected, claim blue wave from D strongholds early to try and suppress the vote.
Nothing new just the way they work.
LikeLiked by 6 people
watching on golden state times and at this moment florida and ohio are baby blue.
They’ve called it (OAN) for Braun.
Hubby and I were the first ones to vote in our precinct in Indiana this morning at 6:00!
Straight RED for both!
Lot’s of conflicting post on here regarding Florida! Baris down? …Dr John up!…. I’ll go with the Dr.
this is getting tense…
Agree, pensive. I’m thinkin’ about heading to bed and trusting the Lord with the outcome. He never makes mistakes.
I do not know how the people will vote. But we must accept it either way….MAGA or not. Alls we can do.
Just voted in NE. Poll worker said it was the best mid-term turnout ever at my voting spot! Strong R territory!!!
LikeLiked by 8 people
Which area of NE? I live in north central – Pierce County.
South of Omaha in Cass County. In local races all of them except for the county defender were R running unopposed!
My sis lives down by Fairbury – Gage County, I think.
Super RINO
My Vote
My Ballot: November 6, 2018 General Election
Your ballot was received on October 25, 2018.
ComON FL panhandle! This is making me nervous, folks.
The panhandle can NOT offset the rest of Florida. The margins have to be tight in the populous counties or there has to be record turnout in the rural counties or both.
Both of those is how Trump won. Duval went for Trump, but tonight turned blue. I’m really nervous. DeSantis and Scott need to keep the margin close in south Florida, split the I-4 corridor or better and then the panhandle can flip it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
67% in. Is it enough? DeSantis down 3%
Haven’t seen anyone mention this, how many Puerto Rican’s settled in FL post hurricane and are voting there for the first time in Fla elections?
Recall that the island lost many residents to the US mainland.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yuma Az looking strong red, alot of enthusiasm
Networks gonna play this long to attempt to blunt momentum. They will fail. [[[D]]]
The only exit polls that matter are the ones that happen tomorrow. This morning in Yavapai county the voting room was full, a good sign. Arizona is still a red state despite the CW. Maricopa county needs to be watched w/ the $ore oh$ voting machines. Most of state is officially Independent or other but leans strongly conservative.
fox has florida 68% in with nelson leading 51 to 48
Florida Dept of Elections is not posting any results until polls close in Panhandle. It is 7:52 pm and no results are showing.
I voted early, Oct 10th, I helped my father with a mail in ballot a couple weeks ago, and my husband voted tonight. He said some woman asked him if he wanted a Democrat slate for voting. My husband asked,”Whatever for?” She asked the woman walking in behind my husband and the woman replied, “Make America Great Again!”
I don’t know whether to stay online with this or not, definitely not watching TV here. I’m at my father’s taking care of him until he goes into a nursing home. I have prayed and I hope the GOP comes through on top.
I just can’t imagine why anybody with a lick of sense would vote for a Democrat.
My husband told me he heard Renacci is losing. I’m very frustrated with the campaign he ran without ads or mailers. I hope DeWine wins Ohio governor, too, and not Cordray.
Ooh, that Cordray is a nutjob, for sure!
If Florida goes blue, let us all not get down. Pres. Trump is still our President. Sad, but we still have our President! Hugs to all my fellow Treepers, we still fight on!!
There goes my plans on retiring to FL down the drain if true..
I was thinking of finally taking my kids to Disney World in March, but I WILL NOT if it does go blue! I will spend my money elsewhere.
I lived there for 13 years. Trust me, I’ve lived all over the country and even if it does not turn blue, there are better places to retire to. Move west and get out of the humidity and you’ll be amazed you ever wanted to be there.
Why? Sounds like they need more Patriots down there!
Dems pick up VA-10 Jennifer Weston defeats the incumbent Barbara Comstock.
That district was listed as “leaning” Dem v. a pure toss up. Loosing a few in the House is NOT a blue wave but is totally expected in mid terms.
There is no wave anywhere…on either side.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Expected flip.
Just opened a bottle of Glen Morangie ‘Quinta Ruban’. I’m in for the long haul tonight but convinced it’s going to be MAGA!
Really sounds just like election night 2016, enjoy your drink it was after midnight then.
Get off the ledge! Dance and do the MAGA! 😀
We knew what was coming. The media will milk the Blue Puddle narrative to the last drop. Hardly any votes have been counted—yet, we have unmasked globalist Drudge echoing the media narrative. Why torture yourselves?
Also, to support the false narrative, we know that Ds like to dump their votes early to make it look like the odds are insurmountable. It happens every election.
My Repub Rep here in No Va, Barbara Comstock got seriously hosed. Good riddance to a rawhide RINO.
I am still officially a wreak..eating chocolate..and going out to get a bite to eat.(I don’t cook!!)
Praying………….hard.!!!
So Am I but refuse to watch news — streaming movies
I hear ‘ya. I’ve a knot in my stomach all day. I am trying to remember how Hillary was ahead of PDJT for a long time, when it looked she had it in the bag, and then the big surprise came later. Were the Republicans and conservatives sufficiently angry to vote? I’ve been more angry with the Democrats than ever before. They MUST be stopped!
I went to sleep crying,,,and praying “Thy Will Be Done” woke up about 12 or so …Don’t know why but I felt the need to turn on the TV..
It was like WOW you got to be kidding me
Amen, Kin! Me too! That is what I mentioned earlier on a string up north. Thought I would just head to bed early and trust the results to the Lord. He’s got this and His will is perfect for such a time as this. Gonna go ahead and do that now.
Good night and God bless all of you patriots! God bless the United States of America!
realclearpolitics has a refresh page, pretty clear results.
Florida Panhandle booths just closed.
Both DeSantis and Scott only 1% behind with over 76% counted.
Panhandle should get them over the line.
Looking good.
Braun has flipped Indiana, but Renacci looks gone in Ohio.
As these races come down, pay attention to who is MAGA vs RINO
This may be decisive as to whether Trump fully effects his takeover of the GOP
Geez…I wish everyone would just calm down!
I can’t. I’m going out to get some luscious TCBY, chocolate with nuts and syrup and sprinkles..the works. I’ll diet tomorrow. My hubby is a Democrat, so he’s watching CNN (ugh, double ugh), and I’m here with Turner Classics on, “Casablanca.”
Shalala predicted winner over Salazar.
Appears that was an area that Hillary won big time in 2016
Here comes the Panhandle
Latest, I’ll be posting the results from the Failing NYT..
Many states still voting – still hoping for more ground reports!
FYI – election results thread is open
NYT page says of 60 House races decided so far, R have lost 2 seats.
Gotta hang on!!!
Checked in with husband, he is saddled with watching NBC as we don’t have cable. Ohio may be flipping blue, which I can’t understand for the life of me. We were always known as a swing, but he said Renacci lost and DeWine is down. Ugh, what are we going to have to live with if Cordray is our governor! On the bright side, he says they are reporting Scott and DeSantis are ahead. Oh, and supposedly Beto is ahead of Cruz! I don’t quite believe that yet.
