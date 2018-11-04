Sunday Talks: Florida Gubernatorial Candidate Ron DeSantis Discusses State of the Race…

Posted on November 4, 2018 by

Former congressman Ron DeSantis discusses his race for governor in Florida.

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Economy, Election 2018, Occupy Type Moonbats, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

52 Responses to Sunday Talks: Florida Gubernatorial Candidate Ron DeSantis Discusses State of the Race…

  1. MM says:
    November 4, 2018 at 4:00 pm

    Go Desantis…..….
    I voted Friday instead of my usual election day due to feeling as if I’m on the way to the flu bug…
    I was afraid to wait and be too sick to make it to the polls on Tuesday……

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
    • lisabrqwc says:
      November 4, 2018 at 5:24 pm

      Hope you’re feeling better! I told some friends of mine something similar. They were planning to go vote on Tuesday, but the middle of last week I asked them what if something happens (God forbid) between now and then and you can’t make it? Happy to say by yesterday I had heard from all of them, and all of them had voted early 🙂

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • Sunshine says:
      November 4, 2018 at 6:06 pm

      Tip for Flu Virus: A research study carried out many years ago, in the 1970s.

      They were curious as to why entire rural communities weren’t sick (French European ancestry) while everybody was dying back in early 1900s.

      They discovered those communities had a particular habit. They laid out onions throughout the house & especially in common areas.

      So, the scientists experimented with it. What they discovered is just WOW. The onion peels absorbed the virus.

      ME: I was sick twice a year with the flu all my life. Very sick. And with flu shots, once a year at least but not deathly sick although incapacitated.

      So, back six years ago, I stopped taking the flu shots and put onions in a bowl in the living room and kitchen. You don’t need many, only one 5-lb pound bag will do the trick.

      I have never been sick since then. Just thoughts.

      Like

      Reply
    • Sylvia Avery says:
      November 4, 2018 at 6:18 pm

      Drink lots of fluid and get lots of rest. We need you, MM! Thanks for voting early. I’ll say a prayer for you.

      Like

      Reply
  2. kcockroft says:
    November 4, 2018 at 4:03 pm

    I voted for Ron DeSantis last week. I hope he wins the election Tuesday.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • MaineCoon says:
      November 4, 2018 at 6:19 pm

      I sure hope he wins too. He’s a good man, good family. What are those Floridians thinking to vote for a candidate who has benn (maybe still is?) under FBI investigation.

      Like

      Reply
  3. Q&A says:
    November 4, 2018 at 4:13 pm

    Praying for a Governor DeSantis come Tuesday night. Go FL, do the right thing!

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  4. dr. D says:
    November 4, 2018 at 4:15 pm

    Ron has been my Rep the last 4 years. He seems like a good man, who is honest, intelligent and hard working; a combination of traits which seem to be so rare for a politician.

    He doesn’t always project the most confidence or charisma, but hopefully he’ll win despite that. Unfortunately, too many people seem to vote for slick salesmen; especially the practiced liars who promise free shit.

    My wife and I look forward to voting Tuesday!

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  5. alligatriot says:
    November 4, 2018 at 4:15 pm

    I have Tuesday on the calendar marked with a large Red “R”!

    Republican.
    Ron DeSantis.
    Rick Scott.
    Red Tsunami.

    REMEMBER TO VOTE !!

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
  6. dr. D says:
    November 4, 2018 at 4:19 pm

    I’ve never been so anxious to vote in a midterm. My guess is I’m not the only one here who feels that way.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  7. visage13 says:
    November 4, 2018 at 4:20 pm

    I early voted for him and all the Reps on the ballot.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  8. Lady K says:
    November 4, 2018 at 4:21 pm

    Husband and I early voted last Sunday: Republican Ron DeSantis, Rick Scott.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  9. Disgusted says:
    November 4, 2018 at 4:26 pm

    How can it possibly be true that Gillum
    Is leading and is running on raising taxes by 40%?

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  10. dr. D says:
    November 4, 2018 at 4:29 pm

    I’ve been wondering for the last week or so about the GOP EV and if more people who usually vote on election day are voting early. There have been many blogs pointing out that our numbers are so much better than historically for EV and that we usually win election day.

    As long as we win, I don’t care when people vote, I just hope our significantly increased EV doesn’t mean significantly reduced election day.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  11. Eric says:
    November 4, 2018 at 4:38 pm

    Vote for Ashley Moody for FL Attorney General!

    Like

    Reply
  12. GB Bari says:
    November 4, 2018 at 4:51 pm

    With such a large, stark contrast between the two gubernatorial candidates, it is very curious why, at this late date, there aren’t any credible public polls showing DeSantis moving into the clear lead.
    It’s 2016 all over again?

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  13. Howie says:
    November 4, 2018 at 4:59 pm

    DDD Report….Florida will not elect a Communist Black Panther from Taxahappy. Bet the ranch.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
    • starfcker says:
      November 4, 2018 at 5:30 pm

      I agree Howie. We have no statewide elected Democrats other than Bill Nelson. And that’s about to change. Desantis seems like a good man. He’s been one of the guys in Congress focused on corruption. I think he’s going to crush Gillum. But you’ve got to work. Keep this in mind, if he doesn’t crush Gillum, he was a lousy candidate. Because it shouldn’t be that hard of a job.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • Howie says:
        November 4, 2018 at 5:33 pm

        The Florida Spaceman is going to lose. Floribama is going to lose.

        Like

        Reply
      • JX says:
        November 4, 2018 at 5:43 pm

        DeSantis is a good candidate, I think there are GOP elements undermining him. Original campaign people were replaced with Trump people Sept/Oct to turn it around. I’d like to know of those ousted were Bush affiliates.

        Like

        Reply
        • tinamina49blog says:
          November 4, 2018 at 5:59 pm

          Interesting information. I wondered how DeSantis could be such a bad candidate. He seemed lazy all of a sudden, and disappeared.

          Like

          Reply
          • JX says:
            November 4, 2018 at 6:04 pm

            https://www.facebook.com/pg/RonDeSantisFlorida/events/

            Tomorrow’s Events

            NOV5
            Jacksonville Rally with Ron DeSantis & Senator Rubio
            Mon 8:30 AM EST
            Bobcat of Jacksonville
            Jacksonville, FL

            NOV5
            Orlando Victory Office Visit with Ron DeSantis & Senator Rubio
            Mon 11:00 AM EST
            Orange County Victory Office
            Orlando, FL

            NOV5
            Vero Beach Rally with Ron DeSantis, Lara Trump, and Senator Rubio
            Mon 1:30 PM EST
            The Patio Seafood Tavern
            Vero Beach, FL

            NOV5
            Pinellas County Rally with Ron DeSantis, Lara Trump, and Senator Rubio
            Mon 4:00 PM EST
            Quaker Steak and Lube (Clearwater, FL)
            Clearwater, FL

            NOV5
            Rally in Fort Walton Beach with Ron DeSantis, Senator Rubio and Rep. Gaetz
            Mon 7:00 PM CST
            AJ’s Oyster Shanty
            Fort Walton Beach, FL

            Like

            Reply
  14. Howie says:
    November 4, 2018 at 5:31 pm

    The democrats have been trying to Shoot The Messenger since the release of the democrat crooked email. They have a problem. Too many messengers and not enough ammo.

    Like

    Reply
  15. D says:
    November 4, 2018 at 5:44 pm

    The polls are skewed. The MSM is working overtime to promote the “Blue Wave” propaganda. It will be 2016 all over again and the Dems/MSM/silicon valley/Hollywood are all going to be seen as even less credible on November 7th than they were November 6th. Let’s KAG and send these commies back to where they came from!

    Like

    Reply
  16. Howie says:
    November 4, 2018 at 5:48 pm

    DDD Exclusive….after much research I have found the reason the democrats lost the mids….no it was not Russia….A far greater menace….Be afraid, very afraid.

    Like

    Reply
  17. Howie says:
    November 4, 2018 at 5:56 pm

    48 hours till the true polls are known. Thank God. Ban Polls!!!

    Like

    Reply
  18. JX says:
    November 4, 2018 at 6:00 pm

    More Gillum Graft

    Among the many questions about an FBI corruption probe nagging Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum is what does his political rise have to do with 311 E. Jennings St.?

    It starts with money. In the first three months after Gillum announced his bid for mayor in April 2013, the decade-serving city commissioner received $8,000 from a host of companies using that address. And businesses there have received a number of financial favors from the city and the mayor, who, as a member of the Community Redevelopment Agency Board, voted for the subsidies.

    Those dealings are receiving heightened scrutiny since the FBI last year issued subpoenas to 38 individuals and companies, more than a dozen of which are connected to the Jennings Street address. Among the names on the subpoenas is Adam Corey, Gillum’s former campaign treasurer.

    A recurrent name in them, along with Jennings Street, is local businessman J.T. Burnette, a major Gillum backer who in 2014 received $883,000 in city subsidies for developing a downtown hotel.

    In all, 52 LLCs listing the Jennings Street address, many of which are run by Burnette, have donated to state and local campaigns. Those businesses include Hunter & Harp, a partnership between Burnette and former bank executive James Kittrell, and Sunnyland Solar, another Burnette-related business connected to a city-subsidized clean energy project now under FBI scrutiny. Gillum voted in 2011 to give Sunnyland Solar up to $5.4 million in subsidies.

    https://www.realclearinvestigations.com/articles/2018/10/30/andrew_gillum_and_the_mystery_of_311_east_jennings_street.html

    Like

    Reply
  19. Howie says:
    November 4, 2018 at 6:04 pm

    The Tells….I am going to look at three things on Tue. to see what is up.
    1. St Lucie County FL returns.
    2. Monroe County FL results.
    3. Donna Shalala in Miami to see how well she does.

    The early votes will be up first. This is the Trifecta!

    Like

    Reply
  20. JRD says:
    November 4, 2018 at 6:07 pm

    Like

    Reply
  21. JX says:
    November 4, 2018 at 6:10 pm

    During the CNN Florida gubernatorial debate, Ron DeSantis asked Andrew Gillum whether he paid for the lodging associated with a Costa Rica trip that included lobbyist Adam Corey.

    Previously, Gillum said that he and his wife paid cash for the May 2016 Costa Rica accommodations.

    Newly released information from Adam Corey’s lawyer indicates Gillum did not pay for the accommodations.

    http://tallahasseereports.com/2018/10/23/politico-records-show-andrew-gillum-never-paid-for-costa-rica-lodging/

    Like

    Reply
  22. Right to reply says:
    November 4, 2018 at 6:13 pm

    I don’t believe for one minute that Gillum will win. We’re voting straight R’s on Tuesday. Not just me, but our whole street!

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s