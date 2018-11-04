Sunday Talks: Florida Gubernatorial Candidate Ron DeSantis Discusses State of the Race…

Former congressman Ron DeSantis discusses his race for governor in Florida.
Go Desantis…..….
I voted Friday instead of my usual election day due to feeling as if I’m on the way to the flu bug…
I was afraid to wait and be too sick to make it to the polls on Tuesday……
Hope you’re feeling better! I told some friends of mine something similar. They were planning to go vote on Tuesday, but the middle of last week I asked them what if something happens (God forbid) between now and then and you can’t make it? Happy to say by yesterday I had heard from all of them, and all of them had voted early 🙂
Exact reason why I voted early, lisa. 🙂 Just in case….
Tip for Flu Virus: A research study carried out many years ago, in the 1970s.
They were curious as to why entire rural communities weren’t sick (French European ancestry) while everybody was dying back in early 1900s.
They discovered those communities had a particular habit. They laid out onions throughout the house & especially in common areas.
So, the scientists experimented with it. What they discovered is just WOW. The onion peels absorbed the virus.
ME: I was sick twice a year with the flu all my life. Very sick. And with flu shots, once a year at least but not deathly sick although incapacitated.
So, back six years ago, I stopped taking the flu shots and put onions in a bowl in the living room and kitchen. You don’t need many, only one 5-lb pound bag will do the trick.
I have never been sick since then. Just thoughts.
Thank you for this tip!
That is worth investigating. Thank you!
Did you leave the skins on the onions or have to peel them?
Drink lots of fluid and get lots of rest. We need you, MM! Thanks for voting early. I’ll say a prayer for you.
I voted for Ron DeSantis last week. I hope he wins the election Tuesday.
I sure hope he wins too. He’s a good man, good family. What are those Floridians thinking to vote for a candidate who has benn (maybe still is?) under FBI investigation.
Praying for a Governor DeSantis come Tuesday night. Go FL, do the right thing!
Amen.
Ron has been my Rep the last 4 years. He seems like a good man, who is honest, intelligent and hard working; a combination of traits which seem to be so rare for a politician.
He doesn’t always project the most confidence or charisma, but hopefully he’ll win despite that. Unfortunately, too many people seem to vote for slick salesmen; especially the practiced liars who promise free shit.
My wife and I look forward to voting Tuesday!
Sorry about my use of the S word. Should’ve said free crap.
No virgin ears/eyes here!
I have Tuesday on the calendar marked with a large Red “R”!
Republican.
Ron DeSantis.
Rick Scott.
Red Tsunami.
REMEMBER TO VOTE !!
I’ve never been so anxious to vote in a midterm. My guess is I’m not the only one here who feels that way.
I am Canadian and pray that Republicans win! God Bless.
Thanks Donna! God bless you and Canada too!
I early voted for him and all the Reps on the ballot.
…me two, and my wife three.
Husband and I early voted last Sunday: Republican Ron DeSantis, Rick Scott.
How can it possibly be true that Gillum
Is leading and is running on raising taxes by 40%?
I think that’s based on bogus polls, not actual votes.
Same way the Swamp always cheats. The Globalists used 2016 votes to re-calibrate their illegal vote system counting on the low vote count that mid-terms usually draw.
Cheating and lying is the only way the Dim Socialist losers can win.
You’ll enjoy this thread by StealthJeff and Thomas Wictor about what President Trump has done about voter fraud.
https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1059173812615430144.html
This may be why PDJT no longer really speaks of voter fraud. They’ve got handled.
A blue wave doesn’t make any sense at all.
No it doesnt. It’s all propaganda by the MSM.
It can be true because the people who will benefit from the freebies that Gillum promises are energized to vote.
I’ve been wondering for the last week or so about the GOP EV and if more people who usually vote on election day are voting early. There have been many blogs pointing out that our numbers are so much better than historically for EV and that we usually win election day.
As long as we win, I don’t care when people vote, I just hope our significantly increased EV doesn’t mean significantly reduced election day.
Vote for Ashley Moody for FL Attorney General!
With such a large, stark contrast between the two gubernatorial candidates, it is very curious why, at this late date, there aren’t any credible public polls showing DeSantis moving into the clear lead.
It’s 2016 all over again?
Here’s some good polling data from an independent and reliable source about Florida.
Take heart. Enjoy!
https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1059069217037680640.html
Really the polls at this point are curious at best blatant lies or manipulated makes more sense.
Feeling better while finding it hard to believe even D’s would vote against there best interest, of course I have never understood a liberal/progressive so could be wrong.
DDD Report….Florida will not elect a Communist Black Panther from Taxahappy. Bet the ranch.
I agree Howie. We have no statewide elected Democrats other than Bill Nelson. And that’s about to change. Desantis seems like a good man. He’s been one of the guys in Congress focused on corruption. I think he’s going to crush Gillum. But you’ve got to work. Keep this in mind, if he doesn’t crush Gillum, he was a lousy candidate. Because it shouldn’t be that hard of a job.
The Florida Spaceman is going to lose. Floribama is going to lose.
DeSantis is a good candidate, I think there are GOP elements undermining him. Original campaign people were replaced with Trump people Sept/Oct to turn it around. I’d like to know of those ousted were Bush affiliates.
Interesting information. I wondered how DeSantis could be such a bad candidate. He seemed lazy all of a sudden, and disappeared.
https://www.facebook.com/pg/RonDeSantisFlorida/events/
Tomorrow’s Events
NOV5
Jacksonville Rally with Ron DeSantis & Senator Rubio
Mon 8:30 AM EST
Bobcat of Jacksonville
Jacksonville, FL
NOV5
Orlando Victory Office Visit with Ron DeSantis & Senator Rubio
Mon 11:00 AM EST
Orange County Victory Office
Orlando, FL
NOV5
Vero Beach Rally with Ron DeSantis, Lara Trump, and Senator Rubio
Mon 1:30 PM EST
The Patio Seafood Tavern
Vero Beach, FL
NOV5
Pinellas County Rally with Ron DeSantis, Lara Trump, and Senator Rubio
Mon 4:00 PM EST
Quaker Steak and Lube (Clearwater, FL)
Clearwater, FL
NOV5
Rally in Fort Walton Beach with Ron DeSantis, Senator Rubio and Rep. Gaetz
Mon 7:00 PM CST
AJ’s Oyster Shanty
Fort Walton Beach, FL
The democrats have been trying to Shoot The Messenger since the release of the democrat crooked email. They have a problem. Too many messengers and not enough ammo.
The polls are skewed. The MSM is working overtime to promote the “Blue Wave” propaganda. It will be 2016 all over again and the Dems/MSM/silicon valley/Hollywood are all going to be seen as even less credible on November 7th than they were November 6th. Let’s KAG and send these commies back to where they came from!
DDD Exclusive….after much research I have found the reason the democrats lost the mids….no it was not Russia….A far greater menace….Be afraid, very afraid.
48 hours till the true polls are known. Thank God. Ban Polls!!!
More Gillum Graft
Among the many questions about an FBI corruption probe nagging Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum is what does his political rise have to do with 311 E. Jennings St.?
It starts with money. In the first three months after Gillum announced his bid for mayor in April 2013, the decade-serving city commissioner received $8,000 from a host of companies using that address. And businesses there have received a number of financial favors from the city and the mayor, who, as a member of the Community Redevelopment Agency Board, voted for the subsidies.
Those dealings are receiving heightened scrutiny since the FBI last year issued subpoenas to 38 individuals and companies, more than a dozen of which are connected to the Jennings Street address. Among the names on the subpoenas is Adam Corey, Gillum’s former campaign treasurer.
A recurrent name in them, along with Jennings Street, is local businessman J.T. Burnette, a major Gillum backer who in 2014 received $883,000 in city subsidies for developing a downtown hotel.
In all, 52 LLCs listing the Jennings Street address, many of which are run by Burnette, have donated to state and local campaigns. Those businesses include Hunter & Harp, a partnership between Burnette and former bank executive James Kittrell, and Sunnyland Solar, another Burnette-related business connected to a city-subsidized clean energy project now under FBI scrutiny. Gillum voted in 2011 to give Sunnyland Solar up to $5.4 million in subsidies.
https://www.realclearinvestigations.com/articles/2018/10/30/andrew_gillum_and_the_mystery_of_311_east_jennings_street.html
The Tells….I am going to look at three things on Tue. to see what is up.
1. St Lucie County FL returns.
2. Monroe County FL results.
3. Donna Shalala in Miami to see how well she does.
The early votes will be up first. This is the Trifecta!
Hit this trifecta and it is over.
Annnnd they are OFF! Here we go.
Per @Peoples_Pundit starting to see the beginnings of a "walk away" movement by Libertarians in that the DemoKKKrats are so shockingly insane that it's no longer safe just to vote third party. You must actively vote against these whackadoodles.

— Larry Schweikart (@LarrySchweikart) November 4, 2018
— Larry Schweikart (@LarrySchweikart) November 4, 2018
Per @Peoples_Pundit starting to see the beginnings of a "walk away" movement by Libertarians in that the DemoKKKrats are so shockingly insane that it's no longer safe just to vote third party. You must actively vote against these whackadoodles.
— Larry Schweikart (@LarrySchweikart) November 4, 2018
During the CNN Florida gubernatorial debate, Ron DeSantis asked Andrew Gillum whether he paid for the lodging associated with a Costa Rica trip that included lobbyist Adam Corey.
Previously, Gillum said that he and his wife paid cash for the May 2016 Costa Rica accommodations.
Newly released information from Adam Corey’s lawyer indicates Gillum did not pay for the accommodations.
http://tallahasseereports.com/2018/10/23/politico-records-show-andrew-gillum-never-paid-for-costa-rica-lodging/
I don’t believe for one minute that Gillum will win. We’re voting straight R’s on Tuesday. Not just me, but our whole street!
Treehouse Poet Laureate
